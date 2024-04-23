Kawasaki, April 23, 2024

Fujitsu today released the results of the "2024 Fujitsu SX Survey," (1) highlighting the results of a survey of 600 corporate executives (CxOs) from organizations in15 countries, investigating their progress in achieving Sustainability Transformation (SX) and their efforts to create new value in business. (2)

The survey reveals priorities that link sustainability with business growth, identifying a group of organizations that balance business growth and SX progress (11% of the total), which Fujitsu has dubbed "Change Makers." Change Makers were found to have two main characterictics:

A long-term perspective and a mature motivation for Sustainability Transformation to make a positive impact on society and the environment The ability to utilize data beyond their organizational frameworks

The report suggests four steps that are required to become a Change Maker, and how Fujitsu can help.

Fujitsu can support customers in their transformation through its Fujitsu Uvance portfolio of digital services and Uvance Wayfinders business and technology consulting. The survey bears out that these services can help customers advance to become net positive and help bring about a more sustainable world.

70% of executives say "sustainability is the top priority for the next five years," up 13 percentage points from the previous study (57%) published in 2023. Only about a quarter (26%) of respondents say they "achieved tangible outcomes" from their sustainability strategies.

1）Asked about their motivation to promote sustainability, 60% of Change Makers responded: "to have a positive impact on society." Another 54% said "to reduce the impact on the planet." 2）Better use of data with other orgnizations: Asked about their use of data to collaborate with partners, 49% of Change Makers say they use data and advanced technology to "simulate and predict future scenarios, supporting efficient decision-making processes." Some respondents emphasized the importance of sharing data in cutting greenhouse gas emission. A quarter (25%) of the Change Makers said they form highly collaborative ecosystems with other organizations, enabling the sharing of resources and data to create shared value.

Step 1: Define your organization's purpose and set clear goals

Step 2: Create and execute an end-to-end SX strategy

Step 3: Upgrade your own data maturity (internal)

Step 4: Collaborate with others in a data-centric way (external)

Fig1: Changes in sentiment regarding sustainability (2023-2024)

"Fujitsu SX Survey Report 2024" Survey period: November 2023 - December 2023 Countries surveyed: 15 countries (Australia, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, UK, US) 11 industries (building and construction, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, life sciences, media, mobility, public sector, tech and telecoms, and retail) Survey methodolgy: Questionnaire survey of 600 CxOs in companies and organizations with annual revenues that sit above $500 million.

(English) https://activate.fujitsu/en/insight/sx-survey-2024/

(Japanese) https://activate.fujitsu/ja/insight/sx-survey-2024/

[1] The survey is conducted by Longitude Research Ltd. in London. (CEO：Rob Mitchell)

[2] Sustainability transformation :

Sustainability transformation: Transforming business to bring about positive changes in the environment, society, and economy. The efforts include to addressing environmental issues such as cutting greenhouse gas and the promoting a digital society for sustainable economic growth.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.

Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.

About Fujitsu Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

23 April, 2024Kawasaki, JapanFujitsu Limited