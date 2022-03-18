Log in
Fujitsu : Scale Strategies for Physical Stores Require Repeatability and Predictable Costs

03/18/2022 | 01:01am EDT
International retail technology rollout is hugely complex. Just the fiscal aspects are daunting enough, such as ensuring sales taxes are recorded, collected and paid correctly. Laws and practices vary enormously between countries, and each country has its own rules. In one country Lithuania, for example, the fiscal authorities require retailers to physically send them any new equipment to investigate for certification - a process that typically takes three months. This includes everything, from the POS equipment itself and all peripherals, including things like scanners and printers. Any software change in the three-month approval cycle resets the certification clock to zero.

And in Italy, every time someone comes into a store and buys something, the POS system has to send an online report to the tax authorities. In a third example, Spanish regulations require support for POS systems in several languages: Spanish, Catalan and Basque.

Failure to comply with all these fiscal regulations is a serious matter. Fines can reach 5% of global revenues in certain circumstances and non-compliance can result in imprisonment for managers in those territories where the failure occurred.

Complexity, cost and risk are key reasons why retailers aiming for rapid scale do not attempt to build from scratch every time they enter a new market. The learning curve is too steep and the costs and potential penalties are too high.

Disclaimer

Fujitsu Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
