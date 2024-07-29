Kawasaki and Chiba, July 29, 2024

Fujitsu Limited and Aeon Mall Ota, a shopping mall operated by Aeon Mall Co. Ltd., today announced the launch of a pilot project using millimeter-wave radar analysis AI (1) to detect falls, improper use and prolonged stay, in barrier-free toilets at Aeon Mall Ota. The pilot project will run from August 1, 2024 (Thursday) to January 31, 2025 (Friday).

Fujitsu has been conducting pilot projects with TOTO Ltd. (2) since January 2024 to use millimeter-wave radar analysis AI for monitoring in spaces that require special attention to privacy, such as barrier-free toilets in commercial facilities and train stations. The goal is to create a public restroom environment where everyone can feel safe and comfortable. Aeon Mall Ota also faced the challenge of ensuring even greater safety by detecting falls and other unexpected accidents in barrier-free toilets at an early stage. This led to the collaboration between the two companies, resulting in the pilot project at Aeon Mall Ota.

Schedule:

August 1, 2024 (Thursday) to January 31, 2025 (Friday)

Location:

Selected barrier-free toilets within Aeon Mall Ota (Ota City, Gunma Prefecture)

Summary:

The pilot project will use millimeter-wave radar analysis AI to detect falls and other anomalies in barrier-free toilets, while respecting user privacy. Specifically, Fujitsu's millimeter-wave radar will be installed in selected barrier-free toilets at Aeon Mall Ota to detect toilet users. This information will be transmitted to the cloud in real-time for AI analysis. The system will then monitor for falls, improper use, and prolonged stay within the barrier-free toilets, verifying the effectiveness of safety measures. The project will also collect data on the frequency and occupancy rate of each area to improve the toilet environment for users. This pilot project is based on the results of the previous pilot project conducted by TOTO and Fujitsu.

Roles of the two companies:

Aeon Mall Ota:

Ensuring the safety of barrier-free toilet users, collecting data within the barrier-free toilets, and understanding usage patterns.

Fujitsu:

Providing monitoring technology, including millimeter-wave radar analysis AI, collecting and analyzing data, and improving technology based on technical evaluations.

Figure 1: Image of barrier-free toilets where the pilot project will be conducted and point cloud data obtained from the radar device.

Fujitsu aims to further improve its monitoring technology based on the evaluation results and promote the widespread adoption of barrier-free toilets that everyone can use safely at Aeon Mall. Fujitsu also plans to commercialize privacy-conscious sensing technology for the Japanese market by March 2025.

[1] Millimeter-wave radar Analysis AI :

AI analysis of data received by millimeter-wave radar sensors, a type of sensor.

[2] TOTO Ltd. :

Headquarters: Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, President, Representative Director: Noriaki Kiyota

Fujitsu and TOTO trial privacy-conscious sensing technology to create safe and secure public restrooms（Fujitsu press release, January 18, 2024）

