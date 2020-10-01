Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Fujitsu Limited    6702   JP3818000006

FUJITSU LIMITED

(6702)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokyo Stock Exchange suspends day's trade after worst-ever system glitch

10/01/2020 | 01:33am EDT
Members of the media are seen working at the empty Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) after the TSE temporarily suspended all trading due to system problems in Tokyo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended share trading for the full day on Thursday as a glitch in its electronic trading system caused the worst outage ever suffered by the world's third-largest stock market.

The shutdown frustrated investors looking to buy back shares after the first U.S. presidential debate, and could tarnish the exchange's credibility just as new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga makes digitalisation a top priority and Tokyo looks to replace Hong Kong as Asia's financial hub.

The exchange blamed the outage on a hardware problem at its "Arrowhead" trading system, but added that it found no evidence of unauthorised access. It was the worst glitch since the exchange switched to all-electronic trading in 1999, it said.

There have been far fewer technical problems since the introduction of the high-speed "Arrowhead" system a decade ago. Before that, the Tokyo exchange was notorious for system errors and slow trading speeds.

"The timing is really just bad," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at brokerage Monex in Tokyo, about the trading halt.

Many market participants had been hoping to buy back their stocks or increase their holdings following the overnight rise on Wall Street, he said.

"The market was robbed of that chance."

Smaller, regional bourses in Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo were also forced to suspend trade because they also use the TSE's system. That left the derivative-focused Osaka Exchange as the only market still running.

Nikkei futures, which trade in Osaka, rose 0.4% on Thursday, in line with a rise in U.S. stocks overnight.

Japan Exchange Group, which runs the TSE, said it would update investors. Fujitsu Ltd, which developed the trading system, said it was investigating the problem.

While Tokyo has been eclipsed by Shanghai in recent years as the world's second-largest equity market, it is still a global centre and a destination for foreign investors.

Tokyo's roughly $6 trillion market now ranks as the world's third-largest, after New York and Shanghai, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges.

The Nikkei fell 1.5% on Wednesday, its biggest decline in two months, as an acrimonious debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden highlighted the risk of an inconclusive outcome to the presidential election in November.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue, Kim Coghill, David Dolan and Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Stanley White and Eimi Yamamitsu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUJITSU LIMITED -2.25% 14340 End-of-day quote.39.63%
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -1.84% 2938 End-of-day quote.52.23%
NIKKEI 225 -1.50% 23185.12 Real-time Quote.-0.50%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 692 B 34 998 M 34 998 M
Net income 2021 161 B 1 530 M 1 530 M
Net cash 2021 190 B 1 803 M 1 803 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 2 872 B 27 225 M 27 219 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 129 071
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart FUJITSU LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fujitsu Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJITSU LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 15 601,18 JPY
Last Close Price 14 340,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahito Tokita President & Representative Director
Kazuo Yuasa Head-Finance & Accounting
Hidenori Furuta Representative Director, CTO & Executive VP
Masami Yamamoto Director
Jun Yokota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJITSU LIMITED39.63%27 225
ACCENTURE7.32%142 559
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.11%126 578
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.23%107 707
VMWARE, INC.-5.35%61 229
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.19%59 121
