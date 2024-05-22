Fukoku Co., Ltd. (TSE Prime Market: 5185) May 22, 2024
Financial Results Briefing
FY Ended March 31, 2024
Agenda
- Financial Results: Key Points
- Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024
- Forecast of Results for FY Ending March 31, 2025
- Status per Segment/Region
- Returns to Shareholders
- Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan
Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
1. Financial Results: Key Points
Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
1. Financial Results: Key Points
Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024
The Company faced impacts such as the economic downturn in China and the continued high cost of raw materials due to high resource prices. However, mitigation of the impact of production adjustments by automobile manufacturers, increased sales in yen terms due to the impact of the yen's depreciation, as well as rationalization efforts against and price pass-through of the rising raw material and fuel costs, among others, contributed to the increase in sales and profit.
Forecast for FY Ending March 31, 2025
The trend of price increase is expected to remain the same due to factors such as the continuation of an unstable situation overseas, global fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and soaring resource prices.
We aim to achieve the objectives in the first fiscal year of "New Medium-Term Management Plan 2026." To this end, we are striving to maximize profitability with continuing efforts to improve profit margins through a recovery of orders from automobile manufacturers, initiatives to expand sales,
rationalization of production processes, and responses to fluctuations, aiming for record-highsales
and profit.
Dividends
Year-end dividend for FY ended March 31, 2024 up 5 yen to 32.5 yen, making for an annual dividend of 60 yen when combined with the interim dividend of 27.5 yen.
Annual dividend for FY ending March 31, 2025 is planned to be up 15 yen year on year to 75 yen.
Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
2. Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024
Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
2. Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024
Summary of Results (Consolidated)
(JPY Millions)
FY ended
FY ended
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
Results
Results
Change
Change
rate
Net sales
82,318
88,847
+6,529
+7.9%
Operating profit
2,010
3,646
+1,636
+81.4%
(Operating profit to net sales)
(2.4%)
(4.1%)
(+1.7pp)
Ordinary profit
3,139
4,094
+955
+30.4%
(Ordinary profit to net sales)
(3.8%)
(4.6%)
(+0.8pp)
Profit
2,135
3,050
+915
+42.9%
(Profit to net sales)
(2.5%)
(3.4%)
(+0.9pp)
*pp = percentage point
Sales and profit increased as the effects of rising raw material costs were
absorbed through rationalization efforts, price pass-through, etc.
Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
2. Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024
Business performance trends（Consolidated, Half-year financial results）
(JPY 100M)
Net sales
Operating profit
500
30
400
20
300
200
10
100
0
0
23/3
23/3
24/3
24/3
23/3
23/3
24/3
24/3
H1
H2
H1
H2
H1
H2
H1
H2
30
Ordinary profit
30
Profit
20
20
10
10
0
0
23/3
23/3
24/3
24/3
23/3
23/3
24/3
24/3
H1
H2
H1
H2
H1
H2
H1
H2
Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
2. Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024
Difference _ consolidated operating profit (YoY)
40
35
30
25
Costs ofrawmaterialsand transportation
20
FYendedMarch31,2023
Degreeofoperation
Expenses
15
10
5
0
(JPY 100M)
Rationalization
Responses to fluctuations
FY ended March 31, 2024
Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
2. Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024
Financial Position, Cash Flow（Consolidated）
FY ended
FY Ended
Change (YoY)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Results
Results
Cash and deposits
9,972
12,011
2,039
Receivables
19,731
20,591
860
Inventories
11,054
11,427
373
Other current assets
1,770
1,686
-83
Total current assets
42,528
45,718
3,189
Property, plant and
25,896
26,695
799
equipment
Other non-current assets
3,105
3,619
514
Total non-current assets
29,001
30,315
1,313
Total assets
71,530
76,033
4,503
Borrowings
12,979
11,525
-1,453
Payables
11,342
12,330
987
Other current/non-
9,255
10,167
911
current liabilities
Total liabilities
33,577
34,023
445
Total shareholders' equity
32,534
34,780
2,245
Non-controlling interests
2,333
2,472
139
Other
3,084
4,757
1,672
Total net assets
37,952
42,010
4,057
Total liabilities and
71,530
76,033
4,503
net assets
(JPY Millions)
FY ended
FY Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Results
Results
Profit before tax
3,511
4,093
Depreciation
4,471
4,653
Increase (-) / decrease (+)
-1,572
-122
in trade receivables
Increase (-) / decrease (+)
-876
122
in inventories
Increase (+) / decrease (-)
971
213
in trade payables
Other
-2,990
-118
Cash flows from operating
3,515
8,843
activities
Purchase of property, plant
-4,103
-4,027
and equipment
Other
114
-438
Cash flows from investing
-3,988
-4,466
activities
Proceeds from borrowings
4,104
2,055
Repayments of borrowings
-2,527
-3,934
Other
-823
-902
Cash flow from financing
753
-2,781
activities
Free cash flow
-473
4,377
- Recovery of core business and collection of trade receivables improved the free cash flow.
- Cash and deposits increased due to currency translation during the depreciation of the yen.
- As the Company's closing date was a financial institution holiday, cash and deposits temporarily increased due to the inclusion of unsettled payment obligations.
Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
3. Forecast of Results for FY Ending March 31, 2025
Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
