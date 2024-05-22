Fukoku Co., Ltd. (TSE Prime Market: 5185) May 22, 2024

Financial Results Briefing

FY Ended March 31, 2024

Agenda

  1. Financial Results: Key Points
  2. Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024
  3. Forecast of Results for FY Ending March 31, 2025
  4. Status per Segment/Region
  5. Returns to Shareholders
  6. Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

1. Financial Results: Key Points

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

1. Financial Results: Key Points

Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024

The Company faced impacts such as the economic downturn in China and the continued high cost of raw materials due to high resource prices. However, mitigation of the impact of production adjustments by automobile manufacturers, increased sales in yen terms due to the impact of the yen's depreciation, as well as rationalization efforts against and price pass-through of the rising raw material and fuel costs, among others, contributed to the increase in sales and profit.

Forecast for FY Ending March 31, 2025

The trend of price increase is expected to remain the same due to factors such as the continuation of an unstable situation overseas, global fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and soaring resource prices.

We aim to achieve the objectives in the first fiscal year of "New Medium-Term Management Plan 2026." To this end, we are striving to maximize profitability with continuing efforts to improve profit margins through a recovery of orders from automobile manufacturers, initiatives to expand sales,

rationalization of production processes, and responses to fluctuations, aiming for record-highsales

and profit.

Dividends

Year-end dividend for FY ended March 31, 2024 up 5 yen to 32.5 yen, making for an annual dividend of 60 yen when combined with the interim dividend of 27.5 yen.

Annual dividend for FY ending March 31, 2025 is planned to be up 15 yen year on year to 75 yen.

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

2. Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

2. Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024

Summary of Results (Consolidated)

(JPY Millions)

FY ended

FY ended

March 31,

March 31,

2023

2024

Results

Results

Change

Change

rate

Net sales

82,318

88,847

+6,529

+7.9%

Operating profit

2,010

3,646

+1,636

+81.4%

(Operating profit to net sales)

(2.4%)

(4.1%)

(+1.7pp)

Ordinary profit

3,139

4,094

+955

+30.4%

(Ordinary profit to net sales)

(3.8%)

(4.6%)

(+0.8pp)

Profit

2,135

3,050

+915

+42.9%

(Profit to net sales)

(2.5%)

(3.4%)

(+0.9pp)

*pp = percentage point

Sales and profit increased as the effects of rising raw material costs were

absorbed through rationalization efforts, price pass-through, etc.

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

2. Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024

Business performance trendsConsolidated, Half-year financial results

(JPY 100M)

Net sales

Operating profit

500

30

400

20

300

200

10

100

0

0

23/3

23/3

24/3

24/3

23/3

23/3

24/3

24/3

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

30

Ordinary profit

30

Profit

20

20

10

10

0

0

23/3

23/3

24/3

24/3

23/3

23/3

24/3

24/3

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

2. Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024

Difference _ consolidated operating profit (YoY)

40

35

30

25

Costs ofrawmaterialsand transportation

20

FYendedMarch31,2023

Degreeofoperation

Expenses

15

10

5

0

(JPY 100M)

Rationalization

Responses to fluctuations

FY ended March 31, 2024

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

2. Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024

Financial Position, Cash FlowConsolidated

FY ended

FY Ended

Change (YoY)

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Results

Results

Cash and deposits

9,972

12,011

2,039

Receivables

19,731

20,591

860

Inventories

11,054

11,427

373

Other current assets

1,770

1,686

-83

Total current assets

42,528

45,718

3,189

Property, plant and

25,896

26,695

799

equipment

Other non-current assets

3,105

3,619

514

Total non-current assets

29,001

30,315

1,313

Total assets

71,530

76,033

4,503

Borrowings

12,979

11,525

-1,453

Payables

11,342

12,330

987

Other current/non-

9,255

10,167

911

current liabilities

Total liabilities

33,577

34,023

445

Total shareholders' equity

32,534

34,780

2,245

Non-controlling interests

2,333

2,472

139

Other

3,084

4,757

1,672

Total net assets

37,952

42,010

4,057

Total liabilities and

71,530

76,033

4,503

net assets

(JPY Millions)

FY ended

FY Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Results

Results

Profit before tax

3,511

4,093

Depreciation

4,471

4,653

Increase (-) / decrease (+)

-1,572

-122

in trade receivables

Increase (-) / decrease (+)

-876

122

in inventories

Increase (+) / decrease (-)

971

213

in trade payables

Other

-2,990

-118

Cash flows from operating

3,515

8,843

activities

Purchase of property, plant

-4,103

-4,027

and equipment

Other

114

-438

Cash flows from investing

-3,988

-4,466

activities

Proceeds from borrowings

4,104

2,055

Repayments of borrowings

-2,527

-3,934

Other

-823

-902

Cash flow from financing

753

-2,781

activities

Free cash flow

-473

4,377

  • Recovery of core business and collection of trade receivables improved the free cash flow.
  • Cash and deposits increased due to currency translation during the depreciation of the yen.
  • As the Company's closing date was a financial institution holiday, cash and deposits temporarily increased due to the inclusion of unsettled payment obligations.

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

3. Forecast of Results for FY Ending March 31, 2025

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

