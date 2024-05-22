Fukoku Co., Ltd. (TSE Prime Market: 5185) May 2024 Copyright © Fukoku Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

1. Financial Results: Key Points 4/27

Results for FY Ended March 31, 2024

The Company faced impacts such as the economic downturn in China and the continued high cost of raw materials due to high resource prices. However, mitigation of the impact of production adjustments by automobile manufacturers, increased sales in yen terms due to the impact of the yen's depreciation, as well as rationalization efforts against and price pass-through of the rising raw material and fuel costs, among others, contributed to the increase in sales and profit.

Forecast for FY Ending March 31, 2025

The trend of price increase is expected to remain the same due to factors such as the continuation of an unstable situation overseas, global fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and soaring resource prices.

We aim to achieve the objectives in the first fiscal year of "New Medium-Term Management Plan 2026." To this end, we are striving to maximize profitability with continuing efforts to improve profit margins through a recovery of orders from automobile manufacturers, initiatives to expand sales,

rationalization of production processes, and responses to fluctuations, aiming for record-highsales

and profit.

Dividends

Year-end dividend for FY ended March 31, 2024 up 5 yen to 32.5 yen, making for an annual dividend of 60 yen when combined with the interim dividend of 27.5 yen.

Annual dividend for FY ending March 31, 2025 is planned to be up 15 yen year on year to 75 yen.