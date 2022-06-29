Fukuoka Financial : Corporate Governance Report (June 29, 2022)

Corporate Governance Report Last Update: June 29, 2022 Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. Hisashi Goto Director & President Contact: Corporate Planning Division, +81-92-723-2502 Securities Code: 8354 https://www.fukuoka-fg.com The corporate governance of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") is described below. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views The Group's management principles state the Group's goal to become a financial group that creates value for all stakeholders, including shareholders, customers, local communities and our employees, and the Group's basic management policy is based on the same view. (The Group's Management Principles) Fukuoka Financial Group aims to become a financial group that creates value for all stakeholders by: Enhancing perception and taking action without fear of failure, Pursuing high quality for future progress, and Bolstering people's optimum choice. Under these Group management principles, the Company, as a holding company to govern the Group, mainly consists of the core subsidiary banks, is working toward the realization of highly effective corporate governance for the purpose of optimizing the management resources of the Group and administering the Group as a whole in a sound and appropriate manner. [Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] [Principle 1.4] ■ Basic Policies on cross-shareholding investments and examining the propriety of retaining them The Company has set forth the following basic policies with regard to cross-shareholding investments. "The basic policies specify that cross-shareholding investments aim for maintaining and strengthening stable and long-term business relationships with customers or maintaining and strengthening cooperative relationships in business operations, and these investments are conducted on a limited basis only when it is determined that they contribute to the mid- to long-term creation of higher corporate value of the Group." The Group, as a regional financial institution, retains holdings on a limited basis only when the rationality behind its retention can be confirmed, such as cases in which seeking the resolution of management issues and improvement of corporate value for investees by strengthening relationships, etc., through cross-shareholding investments lead to the development of the regional economy and simultaneously can improve the corporate value of the Group. Based on this view, the rationality behind the retention of all stocks is verified regardless of whether they are listed or unlisted when the Group considers the acquisition of shares for cross-shareholding investments, or upon performing yearly reviews of holdings, and the Board of Directors receives and confirms reports on the results of verifications reviewing the holdings of listed stocks. Specifically, after verifying the significance and economic rationality behind holding each stock, the Group thereafter verifies whether or not it can be rationally explained as contributing to the improvement of the corporate value of the Group. If the rationality of its holding is not recognized as a result of this verification, - 1 -

the stock will not be retained. Economic rationality is verified from the perspective of whether the RORA (Return on Risk-weighted Assets) of each stock, calculated based on earnings generated through transactions, etc., meets the criteria for RORA that has been calculated based on the target ROE of the Company. ■ Basic views on the exercise of voting rights The Company's basic views on the exercise of voting rights on cross-shareholding investments are as follows. "The exercise of voting rights on shares for cross-shareholding investments is performed after a comprehensive determination is made on whether or not it would contribute to the mid- to long-term growth of the issuing company and enhancement of shareholder value. Voting rights are, in principle, exercised for all agenda items upon reaching a decision of approval or disapproval with regard to each issuing company and agenda item." The Group confirms the performance, ROE standard, dividend payout ratio, etc., for each cross-shareholding investment, and then reaches a decision on the approval or disapproval for each agenda item based on the view detailed above. Within these, the following selection of agenda items, which may potentially have a significant impact on the mid- to long-term growth of the issuing company and enhancement of shareholder value, are designated as "important agenda items." Decisions to approve or disapprove proposals related to these agenda items are made with particular care. "Important agenda items" Dissolution

Business Transfer

Merger

Company Split

Share Exchange

Share Transfer

Other agenda items that are suspected to be contrary to the mid- to long-term growth of the issuing company and enhancing shareholder value [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] This section, including content contained therein regarding the Tokyo Stock Exchange's new Prime Market segment, is presented in accordance with the revised Corporate Governance Code released in June 2021. The Company has formulated the "Fukuoka Financial Group Corporate Governance Guidelines" as its "basic views and operational policies regarding corporate governance" and published them on its website. These guidelines have also been attached at the end of this report. https://www.fukuoka-fg.com/companyimage/data/20200626_cg.pdf Please refer to the Company website or the section at the end of this report with regard to the content, etc., detailed in these guidelines for the matters of disclosure as contained in each of the following items. [Principle 1.7] "Procedures when engaging transactions with related parties" of the Company are detailed in Article 17 (Transactions with Related Parties) of the "Fukuoka Financial Group Corporate Governance Guidelines." Please refer to this source for more information. [Principle 2.4.1] [Views on ensuring diversity, human resource development policy, and internal environment improvement strategy] As a management strategy aimed at facilitating the achievement of its long-term vision, the Company is committed to "maximizing the power of its human resources." To fully utilize this power and establish sustainable growth throughout the organization, the Company has been implementing a variety of measures based on two universal axes: "flexible and rapid development and acquisition of diverse human resources in accordance with business strategies" and "improvement of employee engagement in response to external - 2 -

environmental changes." Specific details regarding the statuses of these initiatives are included in the Company's integrated report, which is available on its website. Please refer to this source for more information. [Self-directed and measurable goals, including the promotion of women, foreign nationals, and mid-career hires] To ensure that it can respond to changes in its business environment, the Company is stepping up efforts aimed at promoting diversity, facilitating early and self-directed development of expertise, and career advancement. These initiatives include the promotion of active participation from women; the recruitment of experienced professionals in global and digital fields; and diversity management aimed at ensuring the largest possible variety of skills, experiences, and cultures. The Company has been promoting active participation from women since a particularly early stage, implementing various measures based on the opinions of female project team members regarding topics such as systems, training, awareness and environment. Information regarding the statuses of these measures, which include the establishment and steady pursuit of a clear target ratio of managerial positions filled by women, is included in the Company's integrated report, which is available on its website. In addition, the Company is responding to diversifying customer needs and rapid changes in its business environment stemming from the use of digital technology by focusing on the acquisition of a varied range of personnel with global and digital experience, as well as the swift development of well-versed personnel across a wide spectrum of specialties. More information regarding the statuses of efforts targeting the acquisition of these human resources can be found in the Company's integrated report, which is available on its website. Moving forward, the Company will continue striving to secure further diversity and expertise in accordance with its business strategies. (Integrated Report) https://www.fukuoka-fg.com/investorimage/ir_pdf/tougou/202110/all.pdf [Principle 2.6] The Fukuoka Financial Group Corporate Pension Fund is responsible for the payment, operation, and other management of pension assets related to the defined benefit corporate pension plan at the Company. The Corporate Pension Fund is managed by personnel who maintain sufficient operational knowledge and have experience in the treasury divisions at subsidiary banks, and the Group has established the Asset Management Committee composed of members well versed in operational and risk management affairs, etc., as an advisory body that regularly deliberates on topics such as basic operational policies and specific operational procedures. In addition, while paying sufficient attention to the independence of the corporation pension fund and protecting employees, etc., rights to benefits, and considering that its operation may potentially impact the financial standing of the Company, the Company has established the Pension Committee composed of Directors, Executive Officers, and general managers in charge of divisions of corporate planning, treasury, risk management, and personnel as a body for performing comprehensive discussions on retirement benefits. The Pension Committee has established a system to realize stable asset formation for beneficiaries and proper management of the corporate pension fund by leveraging expertise to monitor operational performance and risk related to operations, and provide advice, proposals, and information for the corporate pension fund. [Principle 3.1 (1)] The Company has formulated Group Management Principles and a Mid-Term Management Plan, and made both of these documents available through its website. Please refer to these sources for more information. (Group Management Principles) https://www.fukuoka-fg.com/en/vision/01.html(Mid-Term Management Plan) https://www.fukuoka-fg.com/investorimage/data/20220523_shukei7.pdf [Principle 3.1 (2)] The Company has formulated the "Fukuoka Financial Group Corporate Governance Guidelines" as "basic views and operational policies regarding corporate governance" and published them on its website. These guidelines have also been attached to the end of this report. Please refer to this source for more information. [Principle 3.1 (3)] - 3 -

"Policies and procedures on determining the compensation of the Directors" of the Company are detailed in Article 10 (Policies on Determining Compensation for Directors, etc.) of the "Fukuoka Financial Group Corporate Governance Guidelines" and in "1. Organizational Composition and Operation [Director Remuneration] under II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management" of this report. Please refer to this source for more information. [Principle 3.1 (4)] The Company's policies on election of senior management, procedures on election and dismissal of senior management, and policies and procedures in nominating candidates for Directors are detailed in Article 7 (Policies on Nominating Candidates for Director (excluding Director serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member)), Article 9 (Policies on Nominating Candidates for Director serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member), and Article 15 (Roles of Advisory Committee) of the "Fukuoka Financial Group Corporate Governance Guidelines." Please refer to these sources for more information. The Company's policies on dismissal of senior management are based on the reasons for disqualification established under the internal rules titled the "Executive Officers Regulations" set forth by the Board of Directors, and if this case arises, dismissal may be determined by the decision of the Board of Directors. [Principle 3.1 (5)] The individual reasons for election and nomination of Directors are detailed in the "Reference Documents for the Annual Shareholders Meeting," which is attached to the Notice of Convocation of the Annual Shareholders Meeting and available on the Company's website. These bases are also detailed in "1. Organizational Composition and Operation [Directors] under II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management" of this report. Please refer to these sources for more information. (The Notice of Convocation of the Annual Shareholders Meeting) https://www.fukuoka-fg.com/en/investor/stock/meeting.html [Principle 3.1.3] [Sustainability initiatives] As its aims to achieve its long-term vision, the Company has recognized that challenges surrounding sustainability, such as social and environmental challenges faced by local communities, represent important management issues. Accordingly, the Company is implementing initiatives throughout its entire organization that are designed to contribute to SDG achievement. More specific information regarding the statuses of these initiatives can be found in the Company's integrated report, which is available on its website. [Investment in human resources and intellectual property, etc.] As part of the management strategy it has adopted in pursuit of its long-term vision, the Company is investing in intellectual property and human resources to facilitate "digital transformation" (DX) and "maximize the capabilities of its human resources." With regard to "digital transformation," the Company is striving to fundamentally transform its conventional banking businesses (Minna Bank, iBank, etc.) with digital technology. To "maximize the capabilities of its human resources," the Company takes care to view its employees as the source of its corporate value. At the same time, it endeavors to establish sustainable growth throughout its organization by implementing initiatives aimed at flexibly and rapidly developing and securing diverse human resources in line with its business strategies and improving employee engagement in response to external environmental changes. Specific information regarding the statuses of these efforts can be found in the Company's integrated report, which is available on its website. [Enhancing the quality and quantity of disclosure related to climate change] As it aims to facilitate achievement of the SDGs, the Company has identified "environmental protection" as a focus item. Accordingly, it views climate change response as a top priority as it implements its management strategy. To ensure that its stakeholders receive clear and understandable explanations regarding the impact that climate change-related risks and earnings opportunities have on its business activities and earnings, the Company expressed its support for, and pledged compliance with, the TCFD recommendations, in August 2020. In keeping with these recommendations, it includes the results of scenario analyses concerning physical and transition risks associated with climate change in its integrated report and discloses them through its website. Moving forward, the Company will continue to enhance the quality and quantity of its disclosure in - 4 -