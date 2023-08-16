- To be your Bank of choice -

Profit & Loss Summary

Financial Highlights FY2023/1Q

(* Figures rounded to nearest unit)

Profit & loss (3 banks total)

(¥. bil)

3 banks non-

Bank of Fukuoka

Kumamoto Bank

Juhachi-Shinwa Bank

consolidated total

(non-consolidated)

(non-consolidated)

(non-consolidated)

[FY projected]

23/1Q

YoY chg.

23/1Q

YoY chg.

23/1Q

YoY chg.

23/1Q

YoY chg.

Gross business profit

58.1

1.0

39.3

-0.3

5.3

0.3

13.5

1.0

Net interest income

51.1

2.2

33.8

1.1

5.1

0.4

12.2

0.7

Domestic

48.6

4.5

31.4

2.6

5.1

0.4

12.1

1.6

International

2.5

-2.3

2.4

-1.5

0.0

0.0

0.1

-0.9

Non-interest income

7.0

-1.2

5.5

-1.4

0.2

-0.1

1.3

0.3

Net fees and commissions

6.7

0.4

5.0

0.5

0.2

-0.0

1.4

-0.0

Specified trading income + other income (excl. bonds)

0.3

-1.4

0.5

-1.3

-0.0

-0.0

-0.1

-0.1

Bond-related income

-0.0

-0.2

-0.0

-0.6

-0.0

0.4

Expenses (-)

28.3

-0.1

16.8

0.0

3.2

0.1

8.3

-0.1

Real net business profit

29.8

1.0

22.5

-0.3

2.0

0.2

5.3

1.1

General reserve for possible loan losses (-)

-0.2

0.1

0.0

-0.2

0.1

Business profit

30.0

1.0

22.5

-0.2

2.0

0.2

5.3

1.1

Core net business profit

[110.0]

29.8

1.3

22.5

0.3

2.0

0.2

5.3

0.8

Non-recurring gains (losses)

-0.8

0.4

-1.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

0.7

-0.4

Ordinary profit

[110.0]

29.3

1.3

21.3

0.2

2.0

0.5

5.9

0.7

Extraordinary gains (losses)

-0.0

0.0

-0.0

-0.0

-0.0

0.0

-0.0

0.1

Income (loss) before income taxes

29.2

1.4

21.3

0.2

2.0

0.5

5.9

0.8

Income taxes (-)

7.6

0.2

5.6

-0.3

0.5

0.1

1.5

0.4

Net income

[80.9]

21.6

1.2

15.7

0.4

1.5

0.3

4.4

0.4

Credit cost (-)

[6.0]

1.6

1.1

1.9

0.4

-0.1

-0.2

-0.2

1.0

  • Core net business profit increased 1.3 billion yen year-on-year due in part to an increase in net interest income and net fees and commissions. (Progress on FY2023 projection: 27.1%)
  • Consolidated net income decreased 0.4 billion yen year-on-year, mainly due to an increase in FFG non-consolidated expenses, especially DX investment, and an increase in credit cost. (Progress on FY2023 projection: 27.2%)

Core net business profit (3 banks total)

(¥ bil.)

105.9

110.0

97.5

(Target announced

for FY2023)

FY23

78.9

79.7

74.5

77.3

2-4Q

60.5

59.8

1Q

18.4

19.9

23.0

28.6 +1.3

29.8

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FFG consolidated net income

Profit & loss (FFG consolidated)

23/1Q

YoY chg.

Consolidation adjustments

23/1Q

YoY chg.

Consolidated net

income*

[61.0]

16.6

-0.4

Consolidation adjustment

-5.0

-1.6

Gross business profit

62.5

1.4

FFG non-consolidated

-3.6

-1.0

Real net business

profit

25.7

-0.0

Adjustment related to Minna Bank

-2.1

-0.5

Core net business

profit

25.7

-0.0

Subsidiary gains (losses)

0.9

-0.2

Ordinary profit

[90.0]

23.9

-0.4

Other consolidation adjustments

-0.2

0.1

* Refers to net income attributable to owners of the parent.

FY23

1Q

2-4Q

110.6

(¥ bil.)

61.0

54.1

(Target announced

44.6

for FY2023)

128.7

31.2

34.3

38.9

14.1

10.3

15.2

17.0

16.6

- 18.1

-0.4

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

1

Core Net Business Profit

Core net business profit, year-on-year change

* Excluding loans to Government, etc.

(¥ bil.)

Net interest income

Non-interest income

+2.2

-1.0

Financial Highlights FY2023/1Q

Changes in core net business profit

(3 banks total, ¥ bil.)

YoY chg. +1.3

28.6

Domestic interest on

deposits and loans +0.8

+1.3

+0.0

+1.4

+0.2

-0.6

-1.2

1

2

3

YoY chg.

+1.3

+0.1 29.8

4

28.6

27.7

26.4

23.2

29.8

22/1Q

22/2Q

22/3Q

22/4Q

23/1Q

Changes in domestic loan interest

(3 banks total, ¥ bil.)

22/1Q results

Loan yield factors

Loan volume factors

Interest on deposits and CDs

Fees from investment trusts and insurance Marketable securities/ International segment, etc.

Other non-interest income

Expenses

23/1Q results

  1. Domestic securities: +0.8, Domestic, others: +2.9,
    International division: -2.3
  2. Investment trusts: +0.1, Insurance: +0.1
  3. Corporate-relatedfees: +0.4, Gains (losses) on foreign exchange
    derivatives: -1.4, etc.
  4. Personnel expenses: +0.2, Non-personnel expenses: -0.1, Taxes: - 0.0

YoY chg. +0.8

34.8

35.1

35.5

35.2

35.5

22/1Q

22/2Q

22/3Q

22/4Q

23/1Q

(Reference) Changes in net income

(FFG consolidated, ¥ bil.)

YoY chg. -0.4

17.0

13.7

16.6

1.9

-1.5

22/1Q

22/2Q

22/3Q

22/4Q

23/1Q

2

Total Loans

Total loans (average balance) (3 banks total)

(¥ bil.)

* Excluding loans to FFG and Government, etc.

Annual rate

0.8%

1.9%

1.8%

1.4%

3.3%

3 banks total

14,540.0

14,717.7

14,797.0

14,875.4

15,024.5

621.3

656.4

International

678.9

705.4

716.8

[-8.5%]

Public

1,659.2

1,626.8

1,628.9

1,584.1

1,635.4

[-3.1%]

Large-sized

1,882.5

1,878.7

1,914.2

1,923.6

1,877.2

[+2.5%]

enterprises

SMEs

6,475.6

6,580.0

6,653.4

6,741.2

6,929.1

[+7.0%]

Retail

3,872.7

3,890.4

3,921.1

3,934.5

3,966.3

[+2.4%]

22/1Q

22/2Q

22/3Q

22/4Q

23/1Q

Financial Highlights FY2023/1Q

(¥ bil.)

22/1Q

22/2Q

22/3Q

22/4Q

23/1Q

Fukuoka

Total loans (average balance)

10,139.7

10,286.4

10,350.2

10,388.5

10,506.9

Annual rate

0.7%

2.3%

2.1%

1.4%

3.6%

Annual rate

Retail

2,448.1

2,461.0

2,482.9

2,494.3

2,515.8

2.8%

of

SMEs

4,612.4

4,696.3

4,739.5

4,795.7

4,937.2

7.0%

Large-sized enterprises

1,429.0

1,441.9

1,438.5

1,465.0

1,475.9

3.3%

Bank

Public

995.2

1,008.9

1,000.9

1,001.1

978.2

-1.7%

International

654.7

678.2

688.3

632.2

599.6

-8.4%

Bank

Total loans (average balance)

1,371.2

1,381.2

1,385.6

1,399.4

1,401.7

Annual rate

2.0%

1.9%

1.1%

1.7%

2.2%

Annual rate

Kumamoto

Retail

546.8

549.9

554.3

556.8

562.5

2.9%

SMEs

631.2

634.1

639.0

649.2

648.5

2.7%

Large-sized enterprises

56.2

53.3

52.2

52.3

53.4

-5.0%

Public

136.9

143.6

140.0

141.0

137.0

0.1%

International

-

-

-

-

-

-

Bank

Total loans (average balance)

3,029.0

3,050.1

3,061.0

3,087.4

3,115.8

Annual rate

0.6%

0.7%

1.2%

1.4%

2.9%

Annual rate

Shinwa-

Retail

877.7

879.4

883.8

883.4

887.9

1.2%

SMEs

1,232.0

1,249.5

1,274.8

1,296.2

1,343.2

9.0%

Juhachi

Large-sized enterprises

391.9

387.2

388.0

396.8

394.2

0.6%

-10.4%

International

24.1

27.1

28.5

24.1

21.6

Public

503.1

506.6

485.9

486.7

468.7

-6.8%

Figures in square brackets [ ] are annualized by sector

3

Financial Highlights FY2023/1Q

Retail Loans

Housing loans (average balance) (3 banks total)

Consumer loans (average balance) (3 banks total)

(¥ bil.)

3 banks total

3,389.0

3,409.2

3,436.0

3,451.4

3,480.0

[+2.7%]

Juhachi-Shinwa

760.5

763.0

767.2

768.9

773.6

[+1.7%]

Kumamoto

491.6

494.2

497.5

500.1

505.3

[+2.8%]

Fukuoka

2,136.9

2,151.9

2,171.2

2,182.3

2,201.1

[+3.0%]

22/1Q

22/2Q

22/3Q

22/4Q

23/1Q

[Annual rate]

(¥ bil.)

3 banks total

319.7

319.8

323.0

322.7

328.7

[+2.8%]

Juhachi-Shinwa

82.5

81.5

81.4

80.7

81.6

[-1.1%]

Kumamoto

29.8

30.1

30.0

30.5

29.8

[+2.4%]

Fukuoka

207.3

208.3

211.4

211.9

216.5

[+4.4%]

22/1Q

22/2Q

22/3Q

22/4Q

23/1Q

[Annual rate]

4

