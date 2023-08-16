- To be your Bank of choice -
Financial Highlights
First Quarter of FY2023
August 2023
Fukuoka Financial Group
Profit & Loss Summary
Financial Highlights FY2023/1Q
(* Figures rounded to nearest unit)
Profit & loss (3 banks total)
(¥. bil)
3 banks non-
Bank of Fukuoka
Kumamoto Bank
Juhachi-Shinwa Bank
consolidated total
(non-consolidated)
(non-consolidated)
(non-consolidated)
[FY projected]
23/1Q
YoY chg.
23/1Q
YoY chg.
23/1Q
YoY chg.
23/1Q
YoY chg.
Gross business profit
58.1
1.0
39.3
-0.3
5.3
0.3
13.5
1.0
Net interest income
51.1
2.2
33.8
1.1
5.1
0.4
12.2
0.7
Domestic
48.6
4.5
31.4
2.6
5.1
0.4
12.1
1.6
International
2.5
-2.3
2.4
-1.5
0.0
0.0
0.1
-0.9
Non-interest income
7.0
-1.2
5.5
-1.4
0.2
-0.1
1.3
0.3
Net fees and commissions
6.7
0.4
5.0
0.5
0.2
-0.0
1.4
-0.0
Specified trading income + other income (excl. bonds)
0.3
-1.4
0.5
-1.3
-0.0
-0.0
-0.1
-0.1
Bond-related income
-0.0
-0.2
-0.0
-0.6
－
－
-0.0
0.4
Expenses (-)
28.3
-0.1
16.8
0.0
3.2
0.1
8.3
-0.1
Real net business profit
29.8
1.0
22.5
-0.3
2.0
0.2
5.3
1.1
General reserve for possible loan losses (-)
-0.2
0.1
0.0
-0.2
－
0.1
－
－
Business profit
30.0
1.0
22.5
-0.2
2.0
0.2
5.3
1.1
Core net business profit
[110.0]
29.8
1.3
22.5
0.3
2.0
0.2
5.3
0.8
Non-recurring gains (losses)
-0.8
0.4
-1.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
0.7
-0.4
Ordinary profit
[110.0]
29.3
1.3
21.3
0.2
2.0
0.5
5.9
0.7
Extraordinary gains (losses)
-0.0
0.0
-0.0
-0.0
-0.0
0.0
-0.0
0.1
Income (loss) before income taxes
29.2
1.4
21.3
0.2
2.0
0.5
5.9
0.8
Income taxes (-)
7.6
0.2
5.6
-0.3
0.5
0.1
1.5
0.4
Net income
[80.9]
21.6
1.2
15.7
0.4
1.5
0.3
4.4
0.4
Credit cost (-)
[6.0]
1.6
1.1
1.9
0.4
-0.1
-0.2
-0.2
1.0
- Core net business profit increased 1.3 billion yen year-on-year due in part to an increase in net interest income and net fees and commissions. (Progress on FY2023 projection: 27.1%)
- Consolidated net income decreased 0.4 billion yen year-on-year, mainly due to an increase in FFG non-consolidated expenses, especially DX investment, and an increase in credit cost. (Progress on FY2023 projection: 27.2%)
Core net business profit (3 banks total)
(¥ bil.)
105.9
110.0
97.5
(Target announced
for FY2023)
FY23
78.9
79.7
74.5
77.3
2-4Q
60.5
59.8
1Q
18.4
19.9
23.0
28.6 +1.3
29.8
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FFG consolidated net income
Profit & loss (FFG consolidated)
23/1Q
YoY chg.
Consolidation adjustments
23/1Q
YoY chg.
Consolidated net
income*
[61.0]
16.6
-0.4
Consolidation adjustment
-5.0
-1.6
Gross business profit
62.5
1.4
FFG non-consolidated
-3.6
-1.0
Real net business
profit
25.7
-0.0
Adjustment related to Minna Bank
-2.1
-0.5
Core net business
profit
25.7
-0.0
Subsidiary gains (losses)
0.9
-0.2
Ordinary profit
[90.0]
23.9
-0.4
Other consolidation adjustments
-0.2
0.1
* Refers to net income attributable to owners of the parent.
FY23
1Q
2-4Q
110.6
(¥ bil.)
61.0
54.1
(Target announced
44.6
for FY2023)
128.7
31.2
～
34.3
38.9
14.1
10.3
15.2
17.0
16.6
- 18.1
-0.4
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
1
Core Net Business Profit
Core net business profit, year-on-year change
* Excluding loans to Government, etc.
(¥ bil.)
Net interest income
Non-interest income
+2.2
-1.0
Financial Highlights FY2023/1Q
Changes in core net business profit
(3 banks total, ¥ bil.)
YoY chg. +1.3
28.6
Domestic interest on
deposits and loans +0.8
+1.3
+0.0
+1.4
+0.2
-0.6
-1.2
1
2
3
YoY chg.
+1.3
+0.1 29.8
4
28.6
27.7
26.4
23.2
29.8
22/1Q
22/2Q
22/3Q
22/4Q
23/1Q
Changes in domestic loan interest
(3 banks total, ¥ bil.)
22/1Q results
Loan yield factors
Loan volume factors
Interest on deposits and CDs
Fees from investment trusts and insurance Marketable securities/ International segment, etc.
Other non-interest income
Expenses
23/1Q results
- Domestic securities: +0.8, Domestic, others: +2.9,
International division: -2.3
- Investment trusts: +0.1, Insurance: +0.1
- Corporate-relatedfees: +0.4, Gains (losses) on foreign exchange
derivatives: -1.4, etc.
- Personnel expenses: +0.2, Non-personnel expenses: -0.1, Taxes: - 0.0
YoY chg. +0.8
34.8
35.1
35.5
35.2
35.5
22/1Q
22/2Q
22/3Q
22/4Q
23/1Q
(Reference) Changes in net income
(FFG consolidated, ¥ bil.)
YoY chg. -0.4
17.0
13.7
16.6
1.9
-1.5
22/1Q
22/2Q
22/3Q
22/4Q
23/1Q
2
Total Loans
Total loans (average balance) (3 banks total)
(¥ bil.)
* Excluding loans to FFG and Government, etc.
Annual rate
0.8%
1.9%
1.8%
1.4%
3.3%
3 banks total
14,540.0
14,717.7
14,797.0
14,875.4
15,024.5
621.3
656.4
International
678.9
705.4
716.8
[-8.5%]
Public
1,659.2
1,626.8
1,628.9
1,584.1
1,635.4
[-3.1%]
Large-sized
1,882.5
1,878.7
1,914.2
1,923.6
1,877.2
[+2.5%]
enterprises
SMEs
6,475.6
6,580.0
6,653.4
6,741.2
6,929.1
[+7.0%]
Retail
3,872.7
3,890.4
3,921.1
3,934.5
3,966.3
[+2.4%]
22/1Q
22/2Q
22/3Q
22/4Q
23/1Q
Financial Highlights FY2023/1Q
(¥ bil.)
22/1Q
22/2Q
22/3Q
22/4Q
23/1Q
Fukuoka
Total loans (average balance)
10,139.7
10,286.4
10,350.2
10,388.5
10,506.9
Annual rate
0.7%
2.3%
2.1%
1.4%
3.6%
Annual rate
Retail
2,448.1
2,461.0
2,482.9
2,494.3
2,515.8
2.8%
of
SMEs
4,612.4
4,696.3
4,739.5
4,795.7
4,937.2
7.0%
Large-sized enterprises
1,429.0
1,441.9
1,438.5
1,465.0
1,475.9
3.3%
Bank
Public
995.2
1,008.9
1,000.9
1,001.1
978.2
-1.7%
International
654.7
678.2
688.3
632.2
599.6
-8.4%
Bank
Total loans (average balance)
1,371.2
1,381.2
1,385.6
1,399.4
1,401.7
Annual rate
2.0%
1.9%
1.1%
1.7%
2.2%
Annual rate
Kumamoto
Retail
546.8
549.9
554.3
556.8
562.5
2.9%
SMEs
631.2
634.1
639.0
649.2
648.5
2.7%
Large-sized enterprises
56.2
53.3
52.2
52.3
53.4
-5.0%
Public
136.9
143.6
140.0
141.0
137.0
0.1%
International
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bank
Total loans (average balance)
3,029.0
3,050.1
3,061.0
3,087.4
3,115.8
Annual rate
0.6%
0.7%
1.2%
1.4%
2.9%
Annual rate
Shinwa-
Retail
877.7
879.4
883.8
883.4
887.9
1.2%
SMEs
1,232.0
1,249.5
1,274.8
1,296.2
1,343.2
9.0%
Juhachi
Large-sized enterprises
391.9
387.2
388.0
396.8
394.2
0.6%
-10.4%
International
24.1
27.1
28.5
24.1
21.6
Public
503.1
506.6
485.9
486.7
468.7
-6.8%
Figures in square brackets [ ] are annualized by sector
3
Financial Highlights FY2023/1Q
Retail Loans
Housing loans (average balance) (3 banks total)
Consumer loans (average balance) (3 banks total)
(¥ bil.)
3 banks total
3,389.0
3,409.2
3,436.0
3,451.4
3,480.0
[+2.7%]
Juhachi-Shinwa
760.5
763.0
767.2
768.9
773.6
[+1.7%]
Kumamoto
491.6
494.2
497.5
500.1
505.3
[+2.8%]
Fukuoka
2,136.9
2,151.9
2,171.2
2,182.3
2,201.1
[+3.0%]
22/1Q
22/2Q
22/3Q
22/4Q
23/1Q
[Annual rate]
(¥ bil.)
3 banks total
319.7
319.8
323.0
322.7
328.7
[+2.8%]
Juhachi-Shinwa
82.5
81.5
81.4
80.7
81.6
[-1.1%]
Kumamoto
29.8
30.1
30.0
30.5
29.8
[+2.4%]
Fukuoka
207.3
208.3
211.4
211.9
216.5
[+4.4%]
22/1Q
22/2Q
22/3Q
22/4Q
23/1Q
[Annual rate]
4
