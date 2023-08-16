Fukuoka Financial Group is a holding company organized around 2 areas of activity: - bank: loans granting, factoring, intervention on the exchange markets, etc.; - other: recovery services, leasing and securities services, granting and management of credit cards, etc. At the end of March 2019, the group managed YEN 14,059.8 billion of current deposits and YEN 12,994.2 billion of current credits.

Sector Banks