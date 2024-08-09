To whom it may concern:

Capital Adequacy Ratio for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2025

We hereby announce our capital adequancy ratio for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2025,as follows;

1.Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc.

Consolidated

Credit risk :

Advanced internal ratings-based

Jun. 30, 2024

change from

Mar. 31, 2024

approach

Mar. 31, 2024

Total capital ratio /

11.80%

0.22%

11.58%

Core capital

969.2

20.9

948.3

Deduction

68.2

1.9

66.3

Total capital ②－③

901.0

19.1

881.9

Risk adjusted assets

7,634.2

18.3

7,615.9

Total required capital ×8%

610.7

1.5

609.2

2.Subsidiary banks

(1)The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

Consolidated

Credit risk :

Advanced internal ratings-based

Jun. 30, 2024

change from

Mar. 31, 2024

approach

Mar. 31, 2024

Total capital ratio /

10.91%

0.74%

10.17%

Core capital

694.8

20.3

674.5

Deduction

98.3

(23.6)

121.9

Total capital ②－③

596.4

43.9

552.5

Risk adjusted assets

5,462.7

30.7

5,432.0

Total required capital ×8%

437.0

2.5

434.5

Non-Consolidated

Jun. 30, 2024

10.74%

639.6

81.0

558.5

5,198.1

415.8

(2)The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd.

Non-Consolidated

Credit risk :

Foundation internal ratings-based

Jun. 30, 2024

change from

Mar. 31, 2024

approach

Mar. 31, 2024

Total capital ratio /

10.36%

0.00%

10.36%

Core capital

96.9

1.6

95.3

Deduction

6.9

0.1

6.8

Total capital ②－③

89.9

1.5

88.4

Risk adjusted assets

867.7

14.3

853.4

Total required capital ×8%

69.4

1.2

68.2

(3)The Juhachi-Shinwa Bank, Ltd.

Non-Consolidated

Credit risk :

Foundation internal ratings-based

Jun. 30, 2024

change from

Mar. 31, 2024

approach

Mar. 31, 2024

Total capital ratio /

10.53%

0.22%

10.31%

Core capital

233.0

4.3

228.7

Deduction

11.5

0.2

11.3

Total capital ②－③

221.5

4.1

217.4

Risk adjusted assets

2,102.7

(4.6)

2,107.3

Total required capital ×8%

168.2

(0.3)

168.5

(4)The Fukuoka Chuo Bank, Ltd.

Non-Consolidated

Credit risk : Standardised approach

Jun. 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

change from

Mar. 31, 2024

Total capital ratio /

9.29%

0.02%

9.27%

Core capital

26.4

0.3

26.1

Deduction

2.1

0.1

2.0

Total capital ②－③

24.3

0.3

24.0

Risk adjusted assets

261.4

2.1

259.3

Total required capital ×4%

10.4

0.1

10.3

(5)Minna Bank, Ltd.

Non-Consolidated

Credit risk : Standardised approach

Jun. 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

change from

Mar. 31, 2024

Total capital ratio /

58.75%

41.30%

17.45%

Core capital

10.3

7.8

2.5

Deduction

-

(0.0)

0.0

Total capital ②－③

10.3

7.8

2.5

Risk adjusted assets

17.6

3.1

14.5

Total required capital ×4%

0.7

0.2

0.5

