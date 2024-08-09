Fukuoka Financial : Capital Adequacy Ratio for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2025
August 09, 2024 at 03:35 am EDT
To whom it may concern:
Aug. 9, 2024
Company Name Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. Representative Hisashi Goto, Director & President Head Office 8-3,Otemon 1 chome,Chuo-ku,Fukuoka (Code No.8354 TSE Prime Market,FSE)
Teppei Mizoe, Executive Officer,
Corporate Planning Division
Capital Adequacy Ratio for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2025
We hereby announce our capital adequancy ratio for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2025,as follows;
1.Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc.
Consolidated
(￥bil.)
Credit risk :
Advanced internal ratings-based
Jun. 30, 2024
change from
Mar. 31, 2024
approach
Mar. 31, 2024
① Total capital ratio ④/⑤
11.80%
0.22%
11.58%
②Core capital
969.2
20.9
948.3
③Deduction
68.2
1.9
66.3
④Total capital ②－③
901.0
19.1
881.9
⑤Risk adjusted assets
7,634.2
18.3
7,615.9
⑥Total required capital ⑤×8%
610.7
1.5
609.2
2.Subsidiary banks
(1)The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.
Consolidated
(￥bil.)
Credit risk :
Advanced internal ratings-based
Jun. 30, 2024
change from
Mar. 31, 2024
approach
Mar. 31, 2024
① Total capital ratio ④/⑤
10.91%
0.74%
10.17%
②Core capital
694.8
20.3
674.5
③Deduction
98.3
(23.6)
121.9
④Total capital ②－③
596.4
43.9
552.5
⑤Risk adjusted assets
5,462.7
30.7
5,432.0
⑥Total required capital ⑤×8%
437.0
2.5
434.5
Non-Consolidated
Jun. 30, 2024
10.74%
639.6
81.0
558.5
5,198.1
415.8
1
(2)The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd.
Non-Consolidated
(￥bil.)
Credit risk :
Foundation internal ratings-based
Jun. 30, 2024
change from
Mar. 31, 2024
approach
Mar. 31, 2024
① Total capital ratio ④/⑤
10.36%
0.00%
10.36%
②Core capital
96.9
1.6
95.3
③Deduction
6.9
0.1
6.8
④Total capital ②－③
89.9
1.5
88.4
⑤Risk adjusted assets
867.7
14.3
853.4
⑥Total required capital ⑤×8%
69.4
1.2
68.2
(3)The Juhachi-Shinwa Bank, Ltd.
Non-Consolidated
(￥bil.)
Credit risk :
Foundation internal ratings-based
Jun. 30, 2024
change from
Mar. 31, 2024
approach
Mar. 31, 2024
① Total capital ratio ④/⑤
10.53%
0.22%
10.31%
②Core capital
233.0
4.3
228.7
③Deduction
11.5
0.2
11.3
④Total capital ②－③
221.5
4.1
217.4
⑤Risk adjusted assets
2,102.7
(4.6)
2,107.3
⑥Total required capital ⑤×8%
168.2
(0.3)
168.5
(4)The Fukuoka Chuo Bank, Ltd.
Non-Consolidated
(￥bil.)
Credit risk : Standardised approach
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
change from
Mar. 31, 2024
① Total capital ratio ④/⑤
9.29%
0.02%
9.27%
②Core capital
26.4
0.3
26.1
③Deduction
2.1
0.1
2.0
④Total capital ②－③
24.3
0.3
24.0
⑤Risk adjusted assets
261.4
2.1
259.3
⑥Total required capital ⑤×4%
10.4
0.1
10.3
2
(5)Minna Bank, Ltd.
Non-Consolidated
(￥bil.)
Credit risk : Standardised approach
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
change from
Mar. 31, 2024
① Total capital ratio ④/⑤
58.75%
41.30%
17.45%
②Core capital
10.3
7.8
2.5
③Deduction
-
(0.0)
0.0
④Total capital ②－③
10.3
7.8
2.5
⑤Risk adjusted assets
17.6
3.1
14.5
⑥Total required capital ⑤×4%
0.7
0.2
0.5
EOF
3
