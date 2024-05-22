Financial Data (Information by Bank, etc.)

- NPLs Disclosed under the FRL, Reserve for Possible Loan Losses, Capital

Assets and Liabilities, etc.

Fukuoka Financial Group

Definitions of terms and figures used in this document

In cases where definitions are different from those listed below, details are stated on each page.

FFG consolidated Consolidated financial results of Fukuoka Financial Group Banks total Simple sum of the non-consolidated figures of the Bank of Fukuoka, the Kumamoto Bank, the Juhachi-Shinwa Bank and the Fukuoka Chuo Bank(Note) Existing 3 banks Simple sum of the non-consolidated figures of the Bank of Fukuoka, the Kumamoto Bank and the Juhachi-Shinwa Bank Group total Banks total + FFG Securities Related to Minna Bank Total of Minna Bank and Zerobank Design Factory Net income Net income for the period (interim, quarter) for non-consolidated and banks combined Consolidated net income Net income for the period (interim, quarter) attributable to owners of the parent

Note: About the figures of the Fukuoka Chuo Bank