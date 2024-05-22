To be your Bank of choice
Fukuoka Financial Group
Financial Highlights FY2023
May 13, 2024
Financial Highlights_ FY2023
Contents
Profit & Loss
...
P2-9
- Profit & Loss Summary
...
P2
- Top Line (Consolidated Core Business Profit)
...
P3
- Bottom Line (Consolidated Net Income)
...
P4
- [Supplement] Core Business Profit (banks total)
...
P5
- Net Interest Income (banks total)
...
P6
- Consolidated Non-interest Income (excluding gains (losses) on bonds)
...
P7
- Consolidated Expenses
...
P8
- Consolidated Credit Cost
...
P9
Assets and Liabilities, etc.
...
P10-13
- Loans
...
P10
- Deposits, etc. (including CDs)
...
P11
- Securities
...
P12
- NPLs Disclosed under the FRL, Reserve for Possible Loan Losses, Capital
...
P13
Adequacy Ratio
Minna Bank
...
P14
Earnings Projections for FY2024
...
P15
Financial Data (Information by Bank, etc.)
...
P17-27
Fukuoka Financial Group
Definitions of terms and figures used in this document
In cases where definitions are different from those listed below, details are stated on each page.
FFG consolidated
Consolidated financial results of Fukuoka Financial Group
Banks total
Simple sum of the non-consolidated figures of the Bank of Fukuoka, the
Kumamoto Bank, the Juhachi-Shinwa Bank and the Fukuoka Chuo Bank(Note)
Existing 3 banks
Simple sum of the non-consolidated figures of the Bank of Fukuoka, the
Kumamoto Bank and the Juhachi-Shinwa Bank
Group total
Banks total + FFG Securities
Related to Minna Bank
Total of Minna Bank and Zerobank Design Factory
Net income
Net income for the period (interim, quarter) for non-consolidated and banks
combined
Consolidated net income
Net income for the period (interim, quarter) attributable to owners of the
parent
Note: About the figures of the Fukuoka Chuo Bank
- Business integration between the Company and the Fukuoka Chuo Bank took effect on October 1, 2023.
-
Regarding the Fukuoka Chuo Bank, profit (loss) figures for the second half of FY2023 (six months) and figures for the balance as of March 31, 2024 have been consolidated and combined after making necessary adjustments. Figures for previous fiscal years do not include figures for the Fukuoka Chuo
Bank.
1
Financial Highlights_ FY2023
Fukuoka Financial Group
Profit & Loss Summary
Profit & Loss
FFG consolidated
FY2023
FY2023
FY2022
Chg. from
(Unit: bil.)
YoY chg.
projected*
projected
Core gross business profit1
250.7
+16.6
234.0
Overhead expenses (-)
150.2
+9.6
140.6
Core business profit
1
100.4
+7.0
93.4
Credit cost (-)
24.2
+18.4
5.8
Gains (losses) on securities
-17.3
+19.6
-36.8
Ordinary profit
56.9
+6.9
50.1
59.5
-2.6
Consolidated net income
2
61.2
+30.0
31.2
61.5
-0.3
Special factors (after-tax)
0.5
+26.6
-26.1
FY2023 special factors
0.5
+0.5
－
FY2022 special factors
－
+26.1
-26.1
Financial highlights (FFG consolidated)
Core business profit: ¥100.4 billion (YoY chg. +¥7.0 billion)
▶ See P2
1
- Increased by ¥7.0 billion year-on-year due to an increase in core gross business profit of ¥16.6 billion attributable primarily to net interest income in Japan, despite an increase in overhead expenses of ¥9.6 billion due to ¥3.0 billion in second-half expenses at Fukuoka Chuo Bank and DX-related growth investments
2 Consolidated net income: ¥61.2 billion (YoY chg. +¥30.0 billion)
- Increased by ¥30.0 billion year-on-year due mainly to an increase in core business profit and a turnaround from FY2022 loss-cutting in foreign bonds (¥26.1 billion after tax)
2' Consolidated net income (excluding special factors): ¥60.7 billion (YoY chg. +¥3.5 billion) ▶ See P3
- In FY2023, recorded a gain on negative goodwill associated with business integration with the Fukuoka Chuo Bank, as well as a
temporary loss to secure future earnings and reduce risks (loss-cutting in domestic bonds, strengthening of credit cost reserve, etc.). Profit of the
Fukuoka Chuo Bank was also consolidated in the second half of the year.
- Excluding FY2022 and FY2023 special factors (see table below), real year-on-year growth was ¥3.5 billion
Consolidated net income
2'
60.7
+3.5
57.3
(excluding special factors)
Banks total
FY2023
(Unit: bil.)
FY2023
YoY chg.
FY2022
projected*
Chg. from
projected
Core gross business profit1
233.0
+17.8
215.2
Net interest income
202.7
+16.3
186.4
Non-interest income (excluding
30.2
+1.5
28.7
bond-related income)
Overhead expenses (-)
115.0
+5.7
109.3
Core business profit
118.0
+12.2
105.9
114.1
+3.9
Ordinary profit
82.4
+15.3
67.1
78.5
+3.9
Net income
3
62.1
+11.5
50.7
58.5
+3.6
Special factors (FY2023, FY2022)
Credit cost
▶ See P9
Loss-cutting in bonds
▶ See P12
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
FY2023
FY2022
Before
After
Before
After
tax
tax
tax
tax
Special factors, total
-8.4
0.5
-37.5
-26.1
Gain on negative goodwill
21.5
21.5
－
－
Loss-cutting in bonds2
-19.1
-13.4
-37.5
-26.1
Credit cost (existing 3 banks, Fukugin
-9.4
-6.6
－
－
Guarantee)
Fukuoka Chuo Bank
-2.2
-1.5
－
－
Unification of FFG standards
-1.9
-1.3
－
－
on credit cost
Integration-related expenses
-0.3
-0.2
－
－
Fukuoka Chuo Bank 2H profit3
0.9
0.5
－
－
Consolidation difference in bottom line
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
FY2023
YoY chg.
Net income (banks
3
62.1
+11.5
total)
Gain on negative goodwill
21.5
+21.5
FFG non-consolidated
-14.0
-2.1
Related to Minna Bank
-9.3
+1.9
Subsidiary income
2.3
-2.7
Other consolidation
-1.4
-0.0
adjustments
Consolidated net
2 61.2
+30.0
income
*Based on disclosure of November 13, 2023
1. Core gross business profit = Gross business profit -
2. Realized losses on foreign bonds in FY2022 and on domestic bonds in FY2023 (existing 3 banks)
2
Gains (losses) on bonds
3. Contribution after consolidation adjustment
Financial Highlights_ FY2023
Top Line (Consolidated Core Business Profit)
Core business profit (FFG consolidated)
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
[Non-interest income] excluding gains (losses)
+¥7.0 billion
on bonds
[Overhead expenses] excluding non-recurring
expenses
100.4 *
86.3
Core business
93.4
67.5
68.3
profit
49.4
Non-interest
50.0
47.9
41.1
41.9
income
174.3
174.8
181.2
Net interest
184.1
201.2
income
-147.9
-148.5
-142.9
Overhead
-140.6
-150.2
expenses
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
* Including Fukuoka Chuo Bank [non-consolidated] for 2H of FY2023 (6 months): ¥0.8 billion
Fukuoka Financial Group
Profit & Loss
Breakdown of year-on-year changes (FFG consolidated) (Unit: ¥ bil.)
Consolidated core business profit +¥7.0 billion
Consolidated net interest
Consolidated non-interest
income +17.1
income -0.5
Domestic
funds +19.5
+1.8
+13.1
+0.8
+2.9
-4.7
-0.5
-3.2
100.4 *
+6.4
-9.6
93.4
Banks total
Net interest income
+16.3
Interest on deposits and loans
Securities, other fund transactions
International division
(subsidiaries, consolidation adjustment, etc.)
Other net interest income
Investment trusts & insurance
Corporate-related fees
derivatives
Foreign exchange and
(subsidiaries, consolidation adjustment, etc.)
Other non-interest income
Consolidated Expenses
FY2022
FY2023
3
Financial Highlights_ FY2023
Fukuoka Financial Group
Bottom Line (Consolidated Net Income)
Profit & Loss
Excluding the turnaround from loss-cutting in foreign bonds in FY2022 (FY2022 factors) and the gain on negative goodwill associated with business integration with the Fukuoka Chuo Bank, loss-cutting in domestic bonds, and recording of credit cost (strengthening the reserve) (FY2023 special factors), real year-on- year growth was ¥3.5 billion
Consolidated net income
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
+¥30.0 billion
110.6
61.2 *
54.1
Gain on negative goodwill
21.5
44.6
0.0
Gain on negative
goodwill
0.0
Consolidated
31.2
(business integration with
net income
former Eighteenth Bank)
0.0
1,174
68.8
62.1
57.3
Banks total
50.7
2.7
-9.5
-12.7
-14.7
Subsidiaries,
-19.5
-22.5
etc.
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Breakdown of year-on-year changes
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
YoY chg. +¥30.0 billion
FY2023 special
Real YoY chg.
factors
Excluding FY2022
+¥0.5 billion
factors and FY2023
+21.5
special factors:
+¥3.5 billion
FY2022 factors
+6.2
+1.1
60.7
61.2
57.3
+2.9
+0.5
+¥26.1 billion
Results (excludingspecialfactors)
-21.5
Results
Results
loss-cutting in foreign bonds (after tax)
Turnaround from
Results(excludingloss-cuttingin foreign bonds)
profit
Consolidatedcorebusiness
Consolidatedgains(losses)on securities
Consolidatedcreditcost
Non-recurring/extraordinary gains(losses),incometaxes, etc.
Gain onnegativegoodwill
H (afterconsolidationadjustment)
ProfitcontributionofFukuoka
Recording oftemporarylossessuch as loss-cuttingindomesticbonds and credit cost
-6.8
Chuo Bank
Excluding FY2023 special factors
31.2
in
2
FY2022
FY2023
* Including Fukuoka Chuo Bank [non-consolidated] for 2H of FY2023 (6 months): -¥1.5 billion
4
Financial Highlights_ FY2023
Fukuoka Financial Group
[Supplement] Core Business Profit (banks total)
Profit & Loss
Core business profit (banks total)
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
Breakdown of year-on-year changes (banks total)
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
[Non-interest Income] excluding gains (losses)
YoY chg. +¥12.2 billion
on bonds
+¥12.2 billion
Net interest income
Non-interest
[Overhead expenses] excluding non-recurring
+16.3
income
+1.5
expenses
Domestic interest on
118.0 *
97.5
profit
105.9
deposits and loans
+9.9
+2.9
118.0 *
+6.4
Core business
78.9
79.7
30.2
105.9
+7.8
-1.3
-5.7
28.1
Non-interest
28.7
23.5
23.1
income
-0.0
-1.3
1
2
3
4
Loaninterestratefactors
Loanvolumefactors
Interestondeposits,etc.
Investmenttrust
178.4
179.0
184.8
Net interest
186.4
202.7
Securities,international division,etc.
commissions& insurancefees
Othernon-interest income
Overheadexpenses
income
-115.4
Overhead
-109.3
-115.0
FY2022
FY2023
-123.1
-122.4
Domestic securities: +3.7, Domestic, other fund transactions: +9.5,
expenses
1
International division, etc.: -3.2
2 Investment trusts: +2.8, Insurance +0.1
3
Corporate-related fees +1.8, Group credit life insurance premiums: -
0.7, Gains (losses) on foreign exchange derivatives, etc.: -2.0...
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
4
Fukuoka Chuo Bank: -3.0, Personnel expenses: +0.1, Non-personnel
expenses: -2.3, Taxes: -0.5
* Including Fukuoka Chuo Bank [non-consolidated] for 2H of FY2023 (6 months): ¥0.8 billion (Net interest income: +3.6, Non-interest income +0.2,
5
Overhead expenses: -3.0)
Financial Highlights_ FY2023
Fukuoka Financial Group
Net Interest Income (banks total)
Profit & Loss
- Domestic net interest income increased by ¥19.5 billion due mainly to increases in interest on deposits and loans and in fund transactions (interest on swaps, etc.); international net interest income decreased by ¥3.2 billion due to higher funding costs resulting from rising overseas interest rates
Net interest income (banks total)
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
Domestic deposits and loans: Excluding loans to Government
+¥16.3 billion
and Bank of Fukuoka loans to FFG
Domestic interest on deposits and loans (banks total) (Unit: ¥ bil.)
Domestic deposits and loans: Excluding loans to
+¥6.4 billion
Government and Bank of Fukuoka loans to FFG
202.7 *
178.4
179.0
184.8
Total
186.4
10.8
International
19.4
15.2
14.0
9.6
11.6
division
5.0
Domestic fund
9.9
0.2
0.6
transactions,
26.4
30.1
27.2
25.8
etc.
22.7
Domestic
securities
International
-3.2
Domestic
+19.5
138.6
139.6
138.9
Interest on
139.8
146.2
*
deposits and
loans
139.4
140.2
139.2
Interest on loans
140.1
146.6
and discounts
-0.8
-0.6
-0.3
Interest on
-0.3
-0.4
deposits, etc.
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Domestic deposit loan gross margin (banks total)
(Unit: %)
Yield on loans: Excluding loans to Government and Bank of Fukuoka loans to FFG
138.6
139.6
138.9
Domestic
139.8
146.2
deposits and
loans
1.10 1.05
1.09
1.05
1.02
1.01
Yield on loans
Deposit loan gross margin
1.00
1.00
0.99
0.99
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
0.00
0.00
0.00
Yield on
0.00
0.00
deposits, etc.
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
* Including Fukuoka Chuo Bank [non-consolidated] for 2H of FY2023 (6 months): ¥3.6 billion
* Including Fukuoka Chuo Bank [non-consolidated] for 2H of FY2023 (6 months): ¥3.1 billion
6
Financial Highlights_ FY2023
Fukuoka Financial Group
Consolidated Non-interest Income (excluding gains (losses) on bonds)
Profit & Loss
- Investment trust commissions and insurance fees (+¥2.9 billion YoY), corporate-related fees (+¥1.8 billion) and net fees and commissions increased steadily
- Gains (losses) on foreign exchange and derivatives decreased by ¥4.7 billion due mainly to an increase in swap costs and the decline from the previous year's foreign exchange gains
Non-interest income (FFG consolidated)
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
Corporate-related fees: Loan fees (syndicated loans, structured finance, etc.), M&A fees, etc.
-¥0.5 billion
-¥0.7 billion>
48.5
47.9
Total
50.0
49.4 *
9.9
41.9
12.8
Investment trusts
13.5
16.3
+2.9
& insurance
8.7
9.8
9.1
Corporate-related
9.1
fees
10.9
7.7
+1.8
21.9
Other services
23.5
22.6
23.5
24.0
2.5
2.6
3.2
Foreign exchange,
4.6
-0.1
derivatives
-4.7
17.1
10.9
12.0
Subsidiaries, etc.
11.9
11.8
-6.5
-6.6
-7.9
Group credit life
-7.8
-8.5
insurance
-5.1
-5.1
premiums
-4.7
Loan guarantee
-4.6
-4.9
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
fees
FY2022
FY2023
Asset management product sales (Group total)
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
* FFG Securities: Total sales of investment trusts and bonds
+¥136.6 billion
458.3
Total
576.4 *
395.8
FFG Securities *
439.8
52.7
336.9
73.3
9.6
Foreign currency
58.2
162
59.1
7.7
5.2
deposits &
8.6
71
government bonds
129
8.8
113.5
80
Insurance
121
352
308
Investment
244
195
148
trusts
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Balance of assets under management for individual customers (Group total)
* FFG Securities: Total balance of investment trusts, stocks and
+¥430.3 billion
bonds for individual customers
2,792.4*
1,976.5
2,169.4
2,301.2
Total
2,362.0
431.4
366.8
FFG Securities *
369.8
48.9
388.3
293.1
67.6
Foreign currency
55.0
83.4
1,328
86.1
deposits &
1,202
1,190
1,215
government bonds
1,169
Insurance
651
Investment
735
984
428
507
trusts
Mar. 2020
Mar. 2021
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2023
Mar. 2024
* Including Fukuoka Chuo Bank [non-consolidated] for 2H of FY2023 (6 months): ¥0.2 billion (Investment trusts & insurance: 0.3,
* Including Fukuoka Chuo Bank [non-consolidated] for 2H of FY2023 (6 months): [Sales] ¥6.7 billion,
7
Corporate-related fees: 0.1, Loan guarantee fees :-¥0.3...)
[Balance] ¥43.0 billion
Financial Highlights_ FY2023
Fukuoka Financial Group
Consolidated Expenses
Profit & Loss
- Increased by ¥9.6 billion year-on-year due to absorption of Fukuoka Chuo Bank's 2H overhead expenses and growth investments (DX-related system costs, etc.)
- Consolidated core OHR improved by 0.2% year-on-year to 59.9% thanks to the accumulation of core gross business profit
Overhead expenses (FFG consolidated)
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
[Excluding non-recurring expenses]
+¥9.6 billion
Breakdown of year-on-year changes
FY2022
YoY chg. +¥9.6 billion
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
FY2023
Subsidiaries, etc.
150.2
Banks total +5.7
+3.9
148.5
150.2
+2.2
147.9
142.9
*
+1.7
FFG
140.6
140.6
+2.6
FFGnon- consolidated, othersubsidiaries, etc.
Relatedto MinnaBank
Fukuoka Chuo
Existing3 banks
consolidated
+3.0
24.8
26.1
35.2
Subsidiaries
27.5
Subsidiaries,
, etc. +3.9
31.3
etc.
Core OHR (FFG consolidated)
OHR (%) = Overhead expenses (excluding non-recurring expenses ) ÷ Gross business profit
Core OHR (%) = Overhead expenses (excluding non-recurring expenses ) ÷ Core gross business profit
OHR
72.6%
← Impact of loss-cutting
123.1
122.4
Banks total
in foreign bonds in 2H
115.4
109.3
115.0
68.9%
68.4%
(FFG consolidated)
Banks total
+5.7
64.6%
65.6%
68.7%
68.5%
-0.2%
62.3%
Core OHR
60.1%
59.9%
(FFG consolidated)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
* Including Fukuoka Chuo Bank [non-consolidated] for 2H of FY2023 (6 months): ¥3.0 billion
8
Financial Highlights_ FY2023
Fukuoka Financial Group
Consolidated Credit Cost
Profit & Loss
- Revised reserve standards at the existing 3 banks and guarantee subsidiary in light of recent bankruptcy trends, and unified reserve standards at the Fukuoka Chuo Bank (+¥11.3 billion)
- Credit cost, excluding these special factors, increased ¥6.8 billion year-on-year (Banks: mainly due to business rehabilitation support for major customers, Subsidiaries: increase in defaults of unsecured loans)
- Although there is no apparent significant deterioration in the loan portfolio at this point, effort will be made to reduce credit cost by strengthening the reserve and providing support for management improvement
Credit cost (-) (FFG consolidated)
Breakdown of year-on-year changes
(+ indicates increase in
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
transfers)
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
663
4.9
+¥18.4 billion
24.2 *
Including introduction of forward-
looking allowances: 41.8
8.4
614
FFG
5.8
15.8
consolidated
3.1
Subsidiaries,
2.6
1.5
etc.
1.6
Banks total
1.2
3.1
1.5
0.3
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
Excluding
special
factors
+6.8
+2.9
+4.0
5.8
Subsidiaries , etc.
Existing 3 banks
Fukugin Guarantee
+1.6
Minna Bank +1.1
YoY chg. +¥18.4 billion
FY2023
FY2023 special factors
(strengthening of reserve,
unification of standards)
+11.3
24.2
LoweringofDCFreserve specificationstandard (Fukuoka,Kumamoto, Juhachi-Shinwa)
Revision ofstandardsforunsecured loan reserve (FukuginGuarantee)
+1.9
+0.3
Unification of FFGreservestandards (Fukuoka Chuo)
(Fukuoka Chuo)
Other thanunificationofreservestandards
+2.9
+6.5
12.6
* Including Fukuoka Chuo Bank [non-consolidated] for 2H of FY2023 (6 months): Transfer of ¥2.2 billion
9
