To be your Bank of choice
Fukuoka Financial Group
Investor Meeting
May 28, 2024
Fukuoka Financial Group
Contents
Part I: Management Strategy
Overview of FY2023 Consolidated Financial Results
P5
Progress of the 7th Medium-Term Management Plan
P6
FY2024 Consolidated Earnings Projections
P7
FY2024 Consolidated Earnings Projections (increase/decrease factors in core
P8
business profit)
Capital Policy and Shareholder Returns
P9
5 Key Points for FFG's Sustainable Growth
P10
I. Minna Bank #1
P11
I. Minna Bank #2
P12
I. [Reference] Minna Bank
P13
II. Transformation of the Existing Business Model (DX Investment)
P14
II. Growth of Kyushu Economy
P15
III. Growth of Kyushu Economy_Toward Realization of Silicon Island Kyushu
P16
IV. From Savings to Investment_Asset Management Business
P17
V. Rising Domestic Interest Rates_Impact on Net Interest Income
P18
Toward Sustainable Profit Growth/ROE Improvement
P19
[Reference] Structured Finance/Diversified Investment
P20
Part II: Financial Results & Earnings Projections (Reference)
Summary of Profit & Loss (Breakdown of Banks Total)
P22
Top Line (Consolidated Core Business Profit)
P23
Bottom Line (Consolidated Net Income)
P24
Net Interest Income (banks total)
P25
Non-Interest Income (excluding gains (losses) on bonds)
P26
Consolidated Expenses
P27
Consolidated Credit Cost / NPLs Disclosed under the FRL, Reserve
P28
Average Balance of Loans
P29
Deposits, etc. (including CDs), Breakdown of Loans and Deposits & CDs by
P30-31
Type
Securities
P32
Minna Bank
P33
Part III: Topics (Reference)
SX Support for Clients, Realizing SX at FFG
P35-36
Financial and Economic Education
P37
Human Resources Strategy
P38-39
FY2024 Investor Meeting
Fukuoka Financial Group
Introduction: Initiatives for Improving Corporate Value (Logic Tree)
- Initiatives for improving corporate value (overview)
Improvement of
ROE
(current profitability)
Improvement of
RORA
(optimization of risk-
return)
Sales divisions: Improve ROE by transforming the existing
business model and strengthening structured finance
• Effective use of capital and increase in fee income
• Strengthen real estate, renewable energy, ships/aircraft,
LBO, etc.
• Strengthen solutions business and consulting business
through goal-based sales
Market ALM divisions: Optimization of risk-free assets and
risk-weighted assets
Today's presentation
P14
Transformation of the
Existing Business Model
P15-16
Growth of Kyushu Economy
P17
Asset Management Business
P18
Rising Domestic Interest
Improvement of corporate value (PBR improvement)
Realization of expectations
New expectations
Financial leverage
control
• Optimize allocation to domestic and foreign risk assets and
control interest rate risk by diversifying revenue sources
Manage capital in a way that balances growth investments
with shareholder returns
• Implement share buybacks flexibly, targeting a capital
adequacy ratio of about 10%
Improve expected future earnings by taking on the challenge
Rates
P20
Structured
Finance/Diversified
Investment
P9
Capital Policy and
Shareholder Returns
Improvement of
growth rate
(expected future
earnings)
Improvement of
PER
Growth strategy
Human
resources
strategy
of new businesses
• Achieve returns in new businesses in excess of the cost of
shareholders' equity
• Generate new profit and expand customer base through
Minna Bank, etc.
Realize sustainability management at FFG
• Sustainable growth through the provision of social value
and the improvement of economic value
• Regional revitalization that only FFG can realize
• Human resources strategy integrated with the growth
strategy
Enhance disclosure of information, including non-financial
information
• Improve understanding of the business strategy and growth
P11-13
Minna Bank
P18
Rising Domestic Interest
Rates
P19
Toward Sustainable Profit
Growth/ROE Improvement
[Non-financial information]
P35
SX Support for Clients
Reduced cost of
Reduction of risk
shareholders'
factors
equity
(from an investor
perspective)
strategy
Proactive communication with investors
• Improve understanding of the business strategy and growth
strategy
P36
Realizing SX at FFG
P37
Financial and Economic
Education
P38-39
Human Resources Strategy
3
To be your Bank of choice
Fukuoka Financial Group
Part I: Management Strategy
FY2024 Investor Meeting
Fukuoka Financial Group
Overview of FY2023 Consolidated Financial Results
[Summary of financial results for FY2023]
FFG Consolidated
FY2023
(excluding non-
FY2022
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
YoY chg.
consolidated impact of
Fukuoka Chuo Bank)
Core gross business profit
250.7
+16.6
(+12.8)
234.0
4 banks total *1
231.6
+15.1
(+11.3)
216.5
Interest on deposits and loans (domestic)
146.2
+6.4
(+3.3)
139.8
Loans
146.6
(1)
+6.4
(+3.3)
140.1
Deposits
-0.4
-0.0
(+0.0)
-0.3
Interest on securities, etc.
56.5
(2)
+9.9
(+9.4)
46.6
Non-interest income *2
28.9
-1.2
(-1.4)
30.1
Net fees and commissions
29.0
(3)
+3.5
(+3.3)
25.5
Consolidation adjustment, subsidiaries, etc.*2
19.1
+1.5
(+1.5)
17.6
Overhead expenses
-150.2
(4)
-9.6
(-6.6)
-140.6
Financial highlights (FFG consolidated)
- Consolidated core business profit increased by ¥7.0 billion due to strong performance of core business
- Achieved net income as planned after implementing measures to secure future earnings and control risks (+¥3.5 billion year-on-year excluding special factors)
[Increase/decrease factors in consolidated core business profit]
- Interest income on loans increased due in part to accumulation of loans to SMEs
- Interest on securities, etc. increased due in part to the effect of measures capitalizing on the rise in medium- and long-term interest rates
- Net fees and commissions increased due to higher asset management revenue, capitalizing on the growing momentum for shift "from savings to investment"
- Overhead expenses increased due to DX-related investment, campaigns promoting banking apps and NISA, etc.
Core business profit
100.4
+7.0
(+6.2)
93.4
(excluding loss (gain) on cancellation of
103.3
+7.8
(+7.1)
95.4
investment trusts)
Ordinary profit
56.9
+6.9
(+9.3)
50.1
Extraordinary profit (loss)
20.6
+25.4
(+25.4)
-4.8
Gain on negative goodwill
21.5
+21.5
(+21.5)
-
Consolidated net income
61.2
+30.0
(+31.5)
31.2
Special factors (after-tax)
0.5
+26.6
-26.1
FY2023 special factors
0.5
+0.5
-
FY2022 special factors
-
+26.1
-26.1
Consolidated net income (excluding special
60.7
+3.5
57.3
factors)
Special factors (FY2023, FY2022)
FY2023
FY2022
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
Before
After
Before
After
tax
tax
tax
tax
Special factors, total
-8.4
0.5
-37.5
-26.1
Gain on negative goodwill
21.5
21.5
－
－
Loss-cutting in bonds*1
-19.1
-13.4
-37.5
-26.1
Credit cost (existing 3 banks, Fukugin
-9.4
-6.6
－
－
Guarantee)
Fukuoka Chuo Bank
-2.2
-1.5
－
－
Unification of FFG standards on
-1.9
-1.3
－
－
credit cost
Integration-related expenses
-0.3
-0.2
－
－
Fukuoka Chuo Bank 2H profit*2
0.9
0.5
－
－
Loss-cutting in foreign bonds: +¥10 billion/year Loss-cutting in domestic bonds: +¥1 billion/year
Revised reserve standards in preparation for future increase in credit cost
*1. Realized losses on foreign bonds in FY2022 and on domestic bonds in FY2023 (existing 3 banks)
*2. Contribution after consolidation adjustment
*1. Bank of Fukuoka, Kumamoto Bank, Juhachi-Shinwa Bank and Fukuoka Chuo Bank (from 2H of FY2023)
*2. After CVA offset on intragroup transactions
5
FY2024 Investor Meeting
Fukuoka Financial Group
Progress of the 7th Medium-Term Management Plan
- While steady progress is being made in "transformation of the existing business model" and sales divisions are performing well, the challenge for Minna Bank is profitability
- Nevertheless, we plan to achieve all target management indicators in the 7th Medium-Term Management Plan, including ROE, net income, balance of loans to SMEs
[Progress and evaluation of key measures]
[7th MTMP target management indicators]
Priority initiative
Progress/outcomes through FY2023
Transformation of the
• Steady progress is being made in measures, and synergies
existing business model
are gradually materializing. Sales divisions performed well.
Utilization of digital
• Released banking app for retail customers, portal site for
corporate customers, and SFA. Number of users
technologies
increased
Business reforms
• Progress made in shifting transactions to digital channels
• Developed new branch format
• Goal-based marketing approach spread across all
Sales reforms
companies
• Reviewed sales system (area/unit system)
Strengthening
• Expanded solutions function of each company
• Strengthened collaboration between headquarters,
strategic subsidiaries
branches, and strategic subsidiaries
• Number of accounts reached 960,000, balance of loans
Minna Bank
reached ¥11.8 billion, and BaaS partners increased to 10.
On the other hand, profitability is an issue.
• Commenced new businesses, including FFG Industries
Other new businesses, etc.
(trading company focused on metalworking products) and
venture debt
Business integration with
• Unification of management philosophy and governance
• Strengthened collaboration framework with Bank of
Fukuoka Chuo Bank
Fukuoka
ROE
Mid 6%
Expected to
5.7%
6.4%
achieve target
3.4%
Approx. 6%
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Capital adequacy ratio
10.2%
Approx. 10%
Expected to
9.6%
9.7%
achieve target
Approx. 10%
22/3
23/3
24/3
25/3
Consolidated OHR (%)
64.6%
72.6%
65.6%
Expected to
Approx. 60% achieve target
Approx. 60%
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Net income (¥ bil.)
61.2
68.5
Expected to
54.1
achieve target
31.1
¥65 billion
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Loans to SMEs (¥ bil.)
6,612.
7,089.
7,286.
Expected to
6,391.
0
1
2
achieve target
3
¥6,885.1 billion
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Balance of investment trusts (¥ bil.)
1,036.
1,215.
685.8
773.2
2
8
Expected to
achieve target
¥1,200 billion
22/3
23/3
24/3
25/3
6
FY2024 Investor Meeting
Fukuoka Financial Group
FY2024 Consolidated Earnings Projections
[Summary of earnings projections for FY2024]
Increase/decrease factors in earnings projections (FFG consolidated)
FFG consolidated
FY2024
(excluding non-
projected
(Unit: ¥ bil.)
YoY chg.
consolidated impact of
Fukuoka Chuo Bank)
Core gross business profit
261.2
+10.5
(+6.7)
4 banks total *1
241.8
+10.2
(+6.4)
Interest on deposits and loans (domestic)
150.0
(1)
+3.8
(+0.6)
Loans
154.1
+7.5
(+4.2)
Deposits
-4.1
-3.7
(-3.6)
Interest on securities, etc.
62.9
(2)
+6.4
(+5.8)
Non-interest income
*2
29.0
+0.1
(-0.0)
Net fees and commissions
29.3
+0.3
(+0.2)
Consolidation adjustment, subsidiaries, etc. *2
19.3
+0.3
(+0.3)
Overhead expenses
-159.2
(3)
-9.0
(-5.6)
Core business profit
102.0
+1.6
(+1.1)
(excluding loss (gain) on cancellation of
104.0
+0.7
(+0.3)
investment trusts)
Credit cost
-11.9
(4)
+12.3
(+10.5)
Gains (losses) on securities
8.0
+25.3
(+24.3)
After
Ordinary profit
99.5
+42.6
(+39.2)
tax,
Extraordinary profit (loss)
-0.2
approx.
-20.7
(-20.7)
+5.0
Gain on negative goodwill
-
(5)
-21.5
(-21.5)
Consolidated net income
[MTMP: ¥65 billion]
68.5
+7.3
(+5.1)
FY2023
250.7
231.6
146.2
146.6 -0.4
56.5
28.9
29.0
19.1
-150.2
100.4
103.3
-24.2
-17.3
56.9
20.6
21.5
61.2
- Consolidated net income is projected to increase by ¥7.3 billion year- on-year and by ¥3.5 billion compared to MTMP
[Increase/decrease factors in consolidated core business profit]
- Funding costs will increase due to rising deposit interest rates, but interest on deposits and loans will increase year-on-year due to buildup of the balance of loans and higher interest rates
- Interest on securities will increase year-on-year in both domestic and international divisions, due to investment in short- and medium-term domestic bonds and lower dollar funding costs resulting from lower U.S. interest rates
- Overhead expenses will increase year-on-year due in part to an increase in base pay and system investment in relation to DX
[Other increase/decrease factors]
- Profit will improve due to a turnaround from the special factors in FY2022, namely, the impacts of the increase in credit cost and loss-cutting in domestic bonds
- Turnaround from the gain on negative goodwill associated with the business integration with Fukuoka Chuo Bank
[Increase/decrease factors from the initial MTMP]
Sales
Net interest income will swing upward due to the buildup of
loans and higher interest rates
divisions
Non-interest income is in line with the initial plan
Market, ALM
Swing upward in part due to fund transactions capitalizing on
the rise in medium- and long-term interest rates
Consolidated
Swing downward in part due to an increase in base pay an
expenses
increase in DX investment
Minna Bank
Swing downward in part due to lagging buildup of loans balance
*1. Bank of Fukuoka, Kumamoto Bank, Juhachi-Shinwa Bank and Fukuoka Chuo Bank (from 2H of FY2023) *2. After CVA offset on intragroup transactions
7
FY2024 Investor Meeting
Fukuoka Financial Group
FY2024 Consolidated Earnings Projections (increase/decrease factors in core business profit)
In the 7th MTMP, we will raise profits while maintaining growth investments
➡ In FY2024, we will capitalize on past investment effects and the
- We will promote sustainable profit growthby strengthening core businesses
benefits of rising yen interest rates
consolidated core business profit
during the 7th MTMP
Change in
+¥1.6 billion
Existing areas: +¥1.5 billion
New areas:
(Monetary unit: ¥ bil.)
(including deposits)
+¥0.1 billion
+¥7.0 billion
Existing areas: +¥5.6 billion
New areas:
+0.7
Existing areas: +¥6.9 billion
-4.1
934
+¥0.1 billion
+4.6
Other(international
Consolidated expenses (excludingMinnaBank, FukuokaChuoBank)
deposit interestrates
Raisingof
+9.6
division,etc.)
+6.2
-4.9
existing business model)
Sales buildup (transformation of the
-3.6
division, etc .
International
interest rates
Related to yen
interest rates, etc .
Impact of lifting negative
(core)
Minna Bank
Impact of Fukuoka Chuo Bank integration (core)
+0.8
+3.9
-0.3
+0.4
Consolidated expenses (excludingMinnaBank, FukuokaChuo Bank)
-0.7
93.4
Sales buildup
Minna Bank(core)
Chuo Bank integration(core)
Impact ofFukuoka
100.4
• Increase in base pay -1.5
-4.0
•
Growth investments, etc. -2.6
⁃ DX/new businesses, etc. -1.0
⁃ Business reforms, etc. -0.5
• Loans V: +3.3
• Investment
trusts/insura
nce: +2.6
• Growth investments, etc. -4.0
…
• Loans V: +3.5
⁃
DX/new businesses, etc. -2.9
⁃
Business reforms, etc. -0.3
• Investment trusts/insurance +0.6
• Increase in base pay -0.9
…
FY2022
FY2023
results
results
102.0
FY2024
projected
8
FY2024 Investor Meeting
Fukuoka Financial Group
Capital Policy and Shareholder Returns
- Our basic policy is to manage capital in a way that balances shareholder returns with growth investments based on the premise of maintaining soundness.
- Shareholder returns are based on maintaining/increasing dividends. In FY2024, we plan to increase dividends by ¥15 year-on-year (+¥5 compared to MTMP) based on profit growth.
Overview of capital policy, Projected capital adequacy ratio
Shareholder returns
Basic
While maintaining soundness, we aim to manage capital in a way that
policy
balances shareholder returns and investment in growth for the
development of the local economy and the enhancement of FFG's
corporate value.
Stable (maintain or increase) dividend payment based on profit
FY2024 dividend
DPS: ¥130 [Dividend payout ratio 35.9%]
(+¥15 year on year) (+¥5 compared to MTMP)
Consolidated net income
- Increase dividend payment based on profit growth
- Revise dividend table
DPS guideline
Dividend payout ratio
Shareholder returns
growth, and flexible share buybacks
⁃ Dividend payout ratio: About 35%
⁃ Share buybacks: We will consider flexibly executing share buybacks
after comprehensively considering business performance trends,
capital conditions, growth investment opportunities, market
environment, etc.
Dividend
table
(excerpt)
FY2024 projected
FY2024
MTMP
FY2023 results
¥67.5 billion or more New
¥130
Up to 36.4%
¥65.0-67.4 billion
¥125
35.0-36.4%
¥62.5-64.9 billion
¥120
34.9-36.3%
¥60.0-62.4 billion
¥115
34.8-36.2%
11.5% 11.5%
[Reference] Capital management perspective
Capital
Priority adequacy ratio
Perspective
⁃ Additional growth
Shareholder
[Dividend amount per share]
Projected
[Capital allocation]
Stable dividend payment
130
(Image)
115
Transitional
measures
9.6% 9.7%
Fully
applied
Basel III finalization basis
Approx. 10%
returns
investments
Growth
⁃ Additional shareholder
investments
returns
Target level
⁃
Growth investments
Approx. 10%
⁃
Flexible share
buybacks
⁃
Capital accumulation
Soundness
Required level
⁃
RA control
60 65 65
75
85 85 85 95105
RA
Approx
buildup
Shareholder returns
9.7%
. 10%
35 40
Profit
Growth investments
Mar. 2025
07 10 13 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 Mar. 2024
Mar23/3. 末 Mar24/3. 末 Mar25/3. 末
2023 2024 2025
*Basel III finalization basis
9
FY2024 Investor Meeting
Fukuoka Financial Group
5 Key Points for FFG's Sustainable Growth
- Making Minna Bank Profitable
- Transformation of the Existing Business Model
- Growth of Kyushu Economy
- From Savings to Investment
- Rising Domestic Interest Rates
10
