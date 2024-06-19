To be your Bank of choice

Investor Meeting

May 28, 2024

Contents

Part I: Management Strategy

Overview of FY2023 Consolidated Financial Results

P5

Progress of the 7th Medium-Term Management Plan

P6

FY2024 Consolidated Earnings Projections

P7

FY2024 Consolidated Earnings Projections (increase/decrease factors in core

P8

business profit)

Capital Policy and Shareholder Returns

P9

5 Key Points for FFG's Sustainable Growth

P10

I. Minna Bank #1

P11

I. Minna Bank #2

P12

I. [Reference] Minna Bank

P13

II. Transformation of the Existing Business Model (DX Investment)

P14

II. Growth of Kyushu Economy

P15

III. Growth of Kyushu Economy_Toward Realization of Silicon Island Kyushu

P16

IV. From Savings to Investment_Asset Management Business

P17

V. Rising Domestic Interest Rates_Impact on Net Interest Income

P18

Toward Sustainable Profit Growth/ROE Improvement

P19

[Reference] Structured Finance/Diversified Investment

P20

Part II: Financial Results & Earnings Projections (Reference)

Summary of Profit & Loss (Breakdown of Banks Total)

P22

Top Line (Consolidated Core Business Profit)

P23

Bottom Line (Consolidated Net Income)

P24

Net Interest Income (banks total)

P25

Non-Interest Income (excluding gains (losses) on bonds)

P26

Consolidated Expenses

P27

Consolidated Credit Cost / NPLs Disclosed under the FRL, Reserve

P28

Average Balance of Loans

P29

Deposits, etc. (including CDs), Breakdown of Loans and Deposits & CDs by

P30-31

Type

Securities

P32

Minna Bank

P33

Part III: Topics (Reference)

SX Support for Clients, Realizing SX at FFG

P35-36

Financial and Economic Education

P37

Human Resources Strategy

P38-39

Introduction: Initiatives for Improving Corporate Value (Logic Tree)

  • Initiatives for improving corporate value (overview)

Improvement of

ROE

(current profitability)

Improvement of

RORA

(optimization of risk-

return)

Sales divisions: Improve ROE by transforming the existing

business model and strengthening structured finance

Effective use of capital and increase in fee income

Strengthen real estate, renewable energy, ships/aircraft,

LBO, etc.

Strengthen solutions business and consulting business

through goal-based sales

Market ALM divisions: Optimization of risk-free assets and

risk-weighted assets

Today's presentation

P14

Transformation of the

Existing Business Model

P15-16

Growth of Kyushu Economy

P17

Asset Management Business

P18

Rising Domestic Interest

Improvement of corporate value (PBR improvement)

Realization of expectations

New expectations

Financial leverage

control

Optimize allocation to domestic and foreign risk assets and

control interest rate risk by diversifying revenue sources

Manage capital in a way that balances growth investments

with shareholder returns

Implement share buybacks flexibly, targeting a capital

adequacy ratio of about 10%

Improve expected future earnings by taking on the challenge

Rates

P20

Structured

Finance/Diversified

Investment

P9

Capital Policy and

Shareholder Returns

Improvement of

growth rate

(expected future

earnings)

Improvement of

PER

Growth strategy

Human

resources

strategy

of new businesses

Achieve returns in new businesses in excess of the cost of

shareholders' equity

Generate new profit and expand customer base through

Minna Bank, etc.

Realize sustainability management at FFG

Sustainable growth through the provision of social value

and the improvement of economic value

Regional revitalization that only FFG can realize

Human resources strategy integrated with the growth

strategy

Enhance disclosure of information, including non-financial

information

Improve understanding of the business strategy and growth

P11-13

Minna Bank

P18

Rising Domestic Interest

Rates

P19

Toward Sustainable Profit

Growth/ROE Improvement

[Non-financial information]

P35

SX Support for Clients

Reduced cost of

Reduction of risk

shareholders'

factors

equity

(from an investor

perspective)

strategy

Proactive communication with investors

Improve understanding of the business strategy and growth

strategy

P36

Realizing SX at FFG

P37

Financial and Economic

Education

P38-39

Human Resources Strategy

3

To be your Bank of choice

Part I: Management Strategy

Overview of FY2023 Consolidated Financial Results

[Summary of financial results for FY2023]

FFG Consolidated

FY2023

(excluding non-

FY2022

(Unit: ¥ bil.)

YoY chg.

consolidated impact of

Fukuoka Chuo Bank)

Core gross business profit

250.7

+16.6

(+12.8)

234.0

4 banks total *1

231.6

+15.1

(+11.3)

216.5

Interest on deposits and loans (domestic)

146.2

+6.4

(+3.3)

139.8

Loans

146.6

(1)

+6.4

(+3.3)

140.1

Deposits

-0.4

-0.0

(+0.0)

-0.3

Interest on securities, etc.

56.5

(2)

+9.9

(+9.4)

46.6

Non-interest income *2

28.9

-1.2

(-1.4)

30.1

Net fees and commissions

29.0

(3)

+3.5

(+3.3)

25.5

Consolidation adjustment, subsidiaries, etc.*2

19.1

+1.5

(+1.5)

17.6

Overhead expenses

-150.2

(4)

-9.6

(-6.6)

-140.6

Financial highlights (FFG consolidated)

  • Consolidated core business profit increased by ¥7.0 billion due to strong performance of core business
  • Achieved net income as planned after implementing measures to secure future earnings and control risks (+¥3.5 billion year-on-year excluding special factors)

[Increase/decrease factors in consolidated core business profit]

  1. Interest income on loans increased due in part to accumulation of loans to SMEs
  2. Interest on securities, etc. increased due in part to the effect of measures capitalizing on the rise in medium- and long-term interest rates
  3. Net fees and commissions increased due to higher asset management revenue, capitalizing on the growing momentum for shift "from savings to investment"
  4. Overhead expenses increased due to DX-related investment, campaigns promoting banking apps and NISA, etc.

Core business profit

100.4

+7.0

(+6.2)

93.4

(excluding loss (gain) on cancellation of

103.3

+7.8

(+7.1)

95.4

investment trusts)

Ordinary profit

56.9

+6.9

(+9.3)

50.1

Extraordinary profit (loss)

20.6

+25.4

(+25.4)

-4.8

Gain on negative goodwill

21.5

+21.5

(+21.5)

-

Consolidated net income

61.2

+30.0

(+31.5)

31.2

Special factors (after-tax)

0.5

+26.6

-26.1

FY2023 special factors

0.5

+0.5

-

FY2022 special factors

-

+26.1

-26.1

Consolidated net income (excluding special

60.7

+3.5

57.3

factors)

Special factors (FY2023, FY2022)

FY2023

FY2022

(Unit: ¥ bil.)

Before

After

Before

After

tax

tax

tax

tax

Special factors, total

-8.4

0.5

-37.5

-26.1

Gain on negative goodwill

21.5

21.5

Loss-cutting in bonds*1

-19.1

-13.4

-37.5

-26.1

Credit cost (existing 3 banks, Fukugin

-9.4

-6.6

Guarantee)

Fukuoka Chuo Bank

-2.2

-1.5

Unification of FFG standards on

-1.9

-1.3

credit cost

Integration-related expenses

-0.3

-0.2

Fukuoka Chuo Bank 2H profit*2

0.9

0.5

Loss-cutting in foreign bonds: +¥10 billion/year Loss-cutting in domestic bonds: +¥1 billion/year

Revised reserve standards in preparation for future increase in credit cost

*1. Realized losses on foreign bonds in FY2022 and on domestic bonds in FY2023 (existing 3 banks)

*2. Contribution after consolidation adjustment

*1. Bank of Fukuoka, Kumamoto Bank, Juhachi-Shinwa Bank and Fukuoka Chuo Bank (from 2H of FY2023)

*2. After CVA offset on intragroup transactions

5

Progress of the 7th Medium-Term Management Plan

  • While steady progress is being made in "transformation of the existing business model" and sales divisions are performing well, the challenge for Minna Bank is profitability
  • Nevertheless, we plan to achieve all target management indicators in the 7th Medium-Term Management Plan, including ROE, net income, balance of loans to SMEs

[Progress and evaluation of key measures]

[7th MTMP target management indicators]

Priority initiative

Progress/outcomes through FY2023

Transformation of the

Steady progress is being made in measures, and synergies

existing business model

are gradually materializing. Sales divisions performed well.

Utilization of digital

Released banking app for retail customers, portal site for

corporate customers, and SFA. Number of users

technologies

increased

Business reforms

Progress made in shifting transactions to digital channels

Developed new branch format

Goal-based marketing approach spread across all

Sales reforms

companies

Reviewed sales system (area/unit system)

Strengthening

Expanded solutions function of each company

Strengthened collaboration between headquarters,

strategic subsidiaries

branches, and strategic subsidiaries

Number of accounts reached 960,000, balance of loans

Minna Bank

reached ¥11.8 billion, and BaaS partners increased to 10.

On the other hand, profitability is an issue.

Commenced new businesses, including FFG Industries

Other new businesses, etc.

(trading company focused on metalworking products) and

venture debt

Business integration with

Unification of management philosophy and governance

Strengthened collaboration framework with Bank of

Fukuoka Chuo Bank

Fukuoka

ROE

Mid 6%

Expected to

5.7%

6.4%

achieve target

3.4%

Approx. 6%

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Capital adequacy ratio

10.2%

Approx. 10%

Expected to

9.6%

9.7%

achieve target

Approx. 10%

22/3

23/3

24/3

25/3

Consolidated OHR (%)

64.6%

72.6%

65.6%

Expected to

Approx. 60% achieve target

Approx. 60%

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Net income (¥ bil.)

61.2

68.5

Expected to

54.1

achieve target

31.1

¥65 billion

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Loans to SMEs (¥ bil.)

6,612.

7,089.

7,286.

Expected to

6,391.

0

1

2

achieve target

3

¥6,885.1 billion

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Balance of investment trusts (¥ bil.)

1,036.

1,215.

685.8

773.2

2

8

Expected to

achieve target

¥1,200 billion

22/3

23/3

24/3

25/3

6

FY2024 Consolidated Earnings Projections

[Summary of earnings projections for FY2024]

Increase/decrease factors in earnings projections (FFG consolidated)

FFG consolidated

FY2024

(excluding non-

projected

(Unit: ¥ bil.)

YoY chg.

consolidated impact of

Fukuoka Chuo Bank)

Core gross business profit

261.2

+10.5

(+6.7)

4 banks total *1

241.8

+10.2

(+6.4)

Interest on deposits and loans (domestic)

150.0

(1)

+3.8

(+0.6)

Loans

154.1

+7.5

(+4.2)

Deposits

-4.1

-3.7

(-3.6)

Interest on securities, etc.

62.9

(2)

+6.4

(+5.8)

Non-interest income

*2

29.0

+0.1

(-0.0)

Net fees and commissions

29.3

+0.3

(+0.2)

Consolidation adjustment, subsidiaries, etc. *2

19.3

+0.3

(+0.3)

Overhead expenses

-159.2

(3)

-9.0

(-5.6)

Core business profit

102.0

+1.6

(+1.1)

(excluding loss (gain) on cancellation of

104.0

+0.7

(+0.3)

investment trusts)

Credit cost

-11.9

(4)

+12.3

(+10.5)

Gains (losses) on securities

8.0

+25.3

(+24.3)

After

Ordinary profit

99.5

+42.6

(+39.2)

tax,

Extraordinary profit (loss)

-0.2

approx.

-20.7

(-20.7)

+5.0

Gain on negative goodwill

-

(5)

-21.5

(-21.5)

Consolidated net income

[MTMP: ¥65 billion]

68.5

+7.3

(+5.1)

FY2023

250.7

231.6

146.2

146.6 -0.4

56.5

28.9

29.0

19.1

-150.2

100.4

103.3

-24.2

-17.3

56.9

20.6

21.5

61.2

  • Consolidated net income is projected to increase by ¥7.3 billion year- on-year and by ¥3.5 billion compared to MTMP

[Increase/decrease factors in consolidated core business profit]

  1. Funding costs will increase due to rising deposit interest rates, but interest on deposits and loans will increase year-on-year due to buildup of the balance of loans and higher interest rates
  2. Interest on securities will increase year-on-year in both domestic and international divisions, due to investment in short- and medium-term domestic bonds and lower dollar funding costs resulting from lower U.S. interest rates
  3. Overhead expenses will increase year-on-year due in part to an increase in base pay and system investment in relation to DX

[Other increase/decrease factors]

  1. Profit will improve due to a turnaround from the special factors in FY2022, namely, the impacts of the increase in credit cost and loss-cutting in domestic bonds
  2. Turnaround from the gain on negative goodwill associated with the business integration with Fukuoka Chuo Bank

[Increase/decrease factors from the initial MTMP]

Sales

Net interest income will swing upward due to the buildup of

loans and higher interest rates

divisions

Non-interest income is in line with the initial plan

Market, ALM

Swing upward in part due to fund transactions capitalizing on

the rise in medium- and long-term interest rates

Consolidated

Swing downward in part due to an increase in base pay an

expenses

increase in DX investment

Minna Bank

Swing downward in part due to lagging buildup of loans balance

*1. Bank of Fukuoka, Kumamoto Bank, Juhachi-Shinwa Bank and Fukuoka Chuo Bank (from 2H of FY2023) *2. After CVA offset on intragroup transactions

7

FY2024 Consolidated Earnings Projections (increase/decrease factors in core business profit)

In the 7th MTMP, we will raise profits while maintaining growth investments

In FY2024, we will capitalize on past investment effects and the

- We will promote sustainable profit growthby strengthening core businesses

benefits of rising yen interest rates

consolidated core business profit

during the 7th MTMP

Change in

+¥1.6 billion

Existing areas: +¥1.5 billion

New areas:

(Monetary unit: ¥ bil.)

(including deposits)

+¥0.1 billion

+¥7.0 billion

Existing areas: +¥5.6 billion

New areas:

+0.7

Existing areas: +¥6.9 billion

-4.1

934

+¥0.1 billion

+4.6

Other(international

Consolidated expenses (excludingMinnaBank, FukuokaChuoBank)

deposit interestrates

Raisingof

+9.6

division,etc.)

+6.2

-4.9

existing business model)

Sales buildup (transformation of the

-3.6

division, etc .

International

interest rates

Related to yen

interest rates, etc .

Impact of lifting negative

(core)

Minna Bank

Impact of Fukuoka Chuo Bank integration (core)

+0.8

+3.9

-0.3

+0.4

Consolidated expenses (excludingMinnaBank, FukuokaChuo Bank)

-0.7

93.4

Sales buildup

Minna Bank(core)

Chuo Bank integration(core)

Impact ofFukuoka

100.4

Increase in base pay -1.5

-4.0

Growth investments, etc. -2.6

DX/new businesses, etc. -1.0

Business reforms, etc. -0.5

Loans V: +3.3

Investment

trusts/insura

nce: +2.6

Growth investments, etc. -4.0

Loans V: +3.5

DX/new businesses, etc. -2.9

Business reforms, etc. -0.3

Investment trusts/insurance +0.6

Increase in base pay -0.9

FY2022

FY2023

results

results

102.0

FY2024

projected

8

Capital Policy and Shareholder Returns

  • Our basic policy is to manage capital in a way that balances shareholder returns with growth investments based on the premise of maintaining soundness.
  • Shareholder returns are based on maintaining/increasing dividends. In FY2024, we plan to increase dividends by ¥15 year-on-year (+¥5 compared to MTMP) based on profit growth.

Overview of capital policy, Projected capital adequacy ratio

Shareholder returns

Basic

While maintaining soundness, we aim to manage capital in a way that

policy

balances shareholder returns and investment in growth for the

development of the local economy and the enhancement of FFG's

corporate value.

Stable (maintain or increase) dividend payment based on profit

FY2024 dividend

DPS: ¥130 [Dividend payout ratio 35.9%]

(+¥15 year on year) (+¥5 compared to MTMP)

Consolidated net income

  • Increase dividend payment based on profit growth
  • Revise dividend table

DPS guideline

Dividend payout ratio

Shareholder returns

growth, and flexible share buybacks

Dividend payout ratio: About 35%

Share buybacks: We will consider flexibly executing share buybacks

after comprehensively considering business performance trends,

capital conditions, growth investment opportunities, market

environment, etc.

Dividend

table

(excerpt)

FY2024 projected

FY2024

MTMP

FY2023 results

¥67.5 billion or more New

¥130

Up to 36.4%

¥65.0-67.4 billion

¥125

35.0-36.4%

¥62.5-64.9 billion

¥120

34.9-36.3%

¥60.0-62.4 billion

¥115

34.8-36.2%

11.5% 11.5%

[Reference] Capital management perspective

Capital

Priority adequacy ratio

Perspective

Additional growth

Shareholder

[Dividend amount per share]

Projected

[Capital allocation]

Stable dividend payment

130

(Image)

115

Transitional

measures

9.6% 9.7%

Fully

applied

Basel III finalization basis

Approx. 10%

returns

investments

Growth

Additional shareholder

investments

returns

Target level

Growth investments

Approx. 10%

Flexible share

buybacks

Capital accumulation

Soundness

Required level

RA control

60 65 65

75

85 85 85 95105

RA

Approx

buildup

Shareholder returns

9.7%

. 10%

35 40

Profit

Growth investments

Mar. 2025

07 10 13 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 Mar. 2024

Mar23/3. Mar24/3. Mar25/3.

2023 2024 2025

*Basel III finalization basis

9

5 Key Points for FFG's Sustainable Growth

  1. Making Minna Bank Profitable
  2. Transformation of the Existing Business Model
  3. Growth of Kyushu Economy
  4. From Savings to Investment
  5. Rising Domestic Interest Rates

10

