Fukuoka REIT : ［SUMMARY］EARNINGS BRIEFING FOR THE PERIOD ENDED FEBRUARY 20223
Provisional translation only
April 14, 2023
Fukuoka REIT Corporation
［SUMMARY ］EARNINGS BRIEFING FOR THE PERIOD ENDED FEBRUARY 2023
(Figures rounded down to nearest mm yen)
1. Overview of the period ended February 2023
［37 th Fiscal Period (September 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023) ］
(1) Performance
(% shows percentage change from previous period)
Operating revenues
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit
Period ended
mm of yen
%
mm of yen
%
mm of yen
%
mm of yen
%
9,037
2.3
3,223
1.3
2,851
1.6
2,849
1.6
February 2023
(0.1)
Period ended
8,830
2.0
3,181
2,805
(0.4)
2,804
(0.4)
August 2022
Profit per unit
Return on net assets
Ratio of ordinary income
Ratio of ordinary income
to total assets
to operating revenues
Period ended
3,580 yen
2.8%
1.4%
31.5%
February 2023
Period ended
3,523 yen
2.8%
1.4%
31.8%
August 2022
(2) Dividends
Dividend
Dividend
Total
Dividend
Total
Total dividend
Ratio of
per unit
per unit
dividend
in excess
dividend
Payout
dividend
(excl. dividend
(incl. dividend in
(incl. dividend in
(excl. dividend in
of earnings
in excess
ratio
to net
in excess of
excess of earnings)
per unit of earnings
excess of
excess of earnings)
assets
earnings)
earnings)
Period ended
3,580
2,849 mm
－
－
mm
3,580
2,849 mm
100.0%
2.8%
February 2023
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Period ended
3,523
2,804 mm
－
－
mm
3,523
2,804 mm
100.0%
2.8%
August 2022
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
(3) Financial condition
Period ended
Total assets
Net assets
Ratio of net assets to total assets
Net assets per unit
201,442 mm yen
101,788 mm yen
50.5%
127,875 yen
February 2023
Period ended
201,223 mm yen
101,743 mm yen
50.6%
127,818 yen
August 2022
(4) Cash flows condition
Balance of cash and
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
cash equivalents at end
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
of period
Period ended
(117
4,688 mm yen
) mm yen
(2,803) mm yen
10,255 mm yen
February 2023
Period ended
August 2022
4,712 mm yen
(5,498) mm yen
(1,314) mm yen
8,488 mm yen
2. Forecast for the period ending August 2023 (March 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023) and the period ending February 2024
(September 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
(% shows percentage change from previous period)
Operating revenues
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit
Dividend
Dividend
per unit
(excl.
in excess of
mm of yen
% mm of yen
%
mm of yen
%
mm of yen
%
dividend in
earnings
excess of
per unit
Period ending
earnings)
9,200
1.8
3,253
0.9
2,866
0.6
2,865
0.5
3,600 yen
－ yen
August 2023
Period ending
9,280
0.9
3,323
2.2
2,866
－
2,865
－ 3,600 yen
－ yen
February 2024
(Reference) Estimated profit per unit (Period ending August 2023) is 3,600 yen and estimated profit per unit (Period ending February 2024) is 3,600 yen.
Please contact below with any inquiries you may have on this report.
Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd. / TEL: +81-92-272-3900 FAX: +81-92-272-3950 Email:
info@fr-net.co.jp
This document is a summary of the Japanese financial report as of April 14, 2023.
Disclaimer
Fukuoka REIT Corporation published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 06:15:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
