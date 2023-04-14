Fukuoka REIT : ［SUMMARY］EARNINGS BRIEFING FOR THE PERIOD ENDED FEBRUARY 20223

Provisional translation only

April 14, 2023

Fukuoka REIT Corporation

［SUMMARY］EARNINGS BRIEFING FOR THE PERIOD ENDED FEBRUARY 2023

(Figures rounded down to nearest mm yen)

1. Overview of the period ended February 2023［37th Fiscal Period (September 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023)］

(1) Performance (% shows percentage change from previous period) Operating revenues Operating income Ordinary income Profit Period ended mm of yen % mm of yen % mm of yen % mm of yen % 9,037 2.3 3,223 1.3 2,851 1.6 2,849 1.6 February 2023 (0.1) Period ended 8,830 2.0 3,181 2,805 (0.4) 2,804 (0.4) August 2022 Profit per unit Return on net assets Ratio of ordinary income Ratio of ordinary income to total assets to operating revenues Period ended 3,580 yen 2.8% 1.4% 31.5% February 2023 Period ended 3,523 yen 2.8% 1.4% 31.8% August 2022 (2) Dividends Dividend Dividend Total Dividend Total Total dividend Ratio of per unit per unit dividend in excess dividend Payout dividend (excl. dividend (incl. dividend in (incl. dividend in (excl. dividend in of earnings in excess ratio to net in excess of excess of earnings) per unit of earnings excess of excess of earnings) assets earnings) earnings) Period ended 3,580 2,849 mm － － mm 3,580 2,849 mm 100.0% 2.8% February 2023 yen yen yen yen yen yen Period ended 3,523 2,804 mm － － mm 3,523 2,804 mm 100.0% 2.8% August 2022 yen yen yen yen yen yen (3) Financial condition Period ended Total assets Net assets Ratio of net assets to total assets Net assets per unit 201,442 mm yen 101,788 mm yen 50.5% 127,875 yen February 2023 Period ended 201,223 mm yen 101,743 mm yen 50.6% 127,818 yen August 2022 (4) Cash flows condition Balance of cash and Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from cash equivalents at end operating activities investing activities financing activities of period Period ended (117 4,688 mm yen ) mm yen (2,803) mm yen 10,255 mm yen February 2023 Period ended August 2022 4,712 mm yen (5,498) mm yen (1,314) mm yen 8,488 mm yen

2. Forecast for the period ending August 2023 (March 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023) and the period ending February 2024

(September 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024) (% shows percentage change from previous period) Operating revenues Operating income Ordinary income Profit Dividend Dividend per unit (excl. in excess of mm of yen % mm of yen % mm of yen % mm of yen % dividend in earnings excess of per unit Period ending earnings) 9,200 1.8 3,253 0.9 2,866 0.6 2,865 0.5 3,600 yen － yen August 2023 Period ending 9,280 0.9 3,323 2.2 2,866 － 2,865 － 3,600 yen － yen February 2024

(Reference) Estimated profit per unit (Period ending August 2023) is 3,600 yen and estimated profit per unit (Period ending February 2024) is 3,600 yen.

Please contact below with any inquiries you may have on this report.

Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd. / TEL: +81-92-272-3900 FAX: +81-92-272-3950 Email: info@fr-net.co.jp