Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fukuoka REIT Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8968   JP3046240002

FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION

(8968)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-14 am EDT
161200.00 JPY   +0.50%
02:16aFukuoka Reit : ［summary］earnings briefing for the period ended february 20223
PU
03/30Fukuoka Reit : Concludes Agreement to Purchase a New Property（Trust beneficiary interest in domestic real estate）
PU
03/23Fukuoka REIT Inks 1.5 Billion Yen Financing for Office Building Purchase
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fukuoka REIT : ［SUMMARY］EARNINGS BRIEFING FOR THE PERIOD ENDED FEBRUARY 20223

04/14/2023 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Provisional translation only

April 14, 2023

Fukuoka REIT Corporation

SUMMARYEARNINGS BRIEFING FOR THE PERIOD ENDED FEBRUARY 2023

(Figures rounded down to nearest mm yen)

1. Overview of the period ended February 202337th Fiscal Period (September 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023)

(1) Performance

(% shows percentage change from previous period)

Operating revenues

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit

Period ended

mm of yen

%

mm of yen

%

mm of yen

%

mm of yen

%

9,037

2.3

3,223

1.3

2,851

1.6

2,849

1.6

February 2023

(0.1)

Period ended

8,830

2.0

3,181

2,805

(0.4)

2,804

(0.4)

August 2022

Profit per unit

Return on net assets

Ratio of ordinary income

Ratio of ordinary income

to total assets

to operating revenues

Period ended

3,580 yen

2.8%

1.4%

31.5%

February 2023

Period ended

3,523 yen

2.8%

1.4%

31.8%

August 2022

(2) Dividends

Dividend

Dividend

Total

Dividend

Total

Total dividend

Ratio of

per unit

per unit

dividend

in excess

dividend

Payout

dividend

(excl. dividend

(incl. dividend in

(incl. dividend in

(excl. dividend in

of earnings

in excess

ratio

to net

in excess of

excess of earnings)

per unit of earnings

excess of

excess of earnings)

assets

earnings)

earnings)

Period ended

3,580

2,849 mm

mm

3,580

2,849 mm

100.0%

2.8%

February 2023

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Period ended

3,523

2,804 mm

mm

3,523

2,804 mm

100.0%

2.8%

August 2022

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

(3) Financial condition

Period ended

Total assets

Net assets

Ratio of net assets to total assets

Net assets per unit

201,442 mm yen

101,788 mm yen

50.5%

127,875 yen

February 2023

Period ended

201,223 mm yen

101,743 mm yen

50.6%

127,818 yen

August 2022

(4) Cash flows condition

Balance of cash and

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

cash equivalents at end

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

of period

Period ended

(117

4,688 mm yen

) mm yen

(2,803) mm yen

10,255 mm yen

February 2023

Period ended

August 2022

4,712 mm yen

(5,498) mm yen

(1,314) mm yen

8,488 mm yen

2. Forecast for the period ending August 2023 (March 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023) and the period ending February 2024

(September 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

(% shows percentage change from previous period)

Operating revenues

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit

Dividend

Dividend

per unit

(excl.

in excess of

mm of yen

% mm of yen

%

mm of yen

%

mm of yen

%

dividend in

earnings

excess of

per unit

Period ending

earnings)

9,200

1.8

3,253

0.9

2,866

0.6

2,865

0.5

3,600 yen

yen

August 2023

Period ending

9,280

0.9

3,323

2.2

2,866

2,865

3,600 yen

yen

February 2024

(Reference) Estimated profit per unit (Period ending August 2023) is 3,600 yen and estimated profit per unit (Period ending February 2024) is 3,600 yen.

Please contact below with any inquiries you may have on this report.

Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd. / TEL: +81-92-272-3900 FAX: +81-92-272-3950 Email: info@fr-net.co.jp

This document is a summary of the Japanese financial report as of April 14, 2023.

Disclaimer

Fukuoka REIT Corporation published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 06:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION
02:16aFukuoka Reit : ［summary］earnings briefing for the period ended february 2022..
PU
03/30Fukuoka Reit : Concludes Agreement to Purchase a New Property（Trust beneficiary int..
PU
03/23Fukuoka REIT Inks 1.5 Billion Yen Financing for Office Building Purchase
MT
03/22Fukuoka Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
PU
03/17Fukuoka REIT to Acquire Office Property for 1.5 Billion Yen, Fukuoka City Assets Receiv..
MT
03/16Fukuoka Reit : Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate
PU
03/16Fukuoka Reit : Concludes Agreement to Purchase a New Property (Domestic real estate)
PU
03/16Fukuoka REIT Corporation agreed to acquire Kumamoto East Front Building for ¥1.5 billio..
CI
03/01Fukuoka REIT Offloads 15% Stake in Japanese Shopping Center for 411 Million Yen
MT
02/27FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly divi..
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 489 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2022 5 619 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
Net Debt 2022 79 697 M 602 M 602 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 128 B 964 M 964 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fukuoka REIT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 160 400,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Etsuo Matsuyuki Executive Officer
Yasuo Kawasho Supervisory Officer
Takashi Tanabe Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION-6.03%964
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.00%40 901
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-17.94%21 034
W. P. CAREY INC.-7.43%15 548
SEGRO PLC1.18%11 696
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.98%10 059
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer