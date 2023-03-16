Fukuoka REIT : Concludes Agreement to Purchase a New Property (Domestic real estate)

FRC invests in a diverse range of properties, including retail facilities, office buildings, and others (logistics facilities, residential properties, hotels, etc.) in the Fukuoka and Kyushu regions as its main investment target area. As for investment type, FRC is proactively considering investing in office buildings, logistic facilities and residences, and this acquisition of an office building is in line with such investment policy. Kumamoto East Front Building (hereafter, "the property") will be the first office building in the Kumamoto area to be invested in by FRC. This is an area where the government attracted large-scale factories. It is expected to become a promising area where affiliated companies and other companies will concentrate and business markets will become vitalized in the future. The property is about a four-minute walk from the "Kuhonji Kosaten" stop on the Kumamoto City Tram which offers smooth access to various areas of the city and a five-minute walk from the "Suidocho" stop on

(Note2)The name of the seller is not disclosed as no consent to disclosure has been obtained from the seller.

(Note1) Although the current name is different, the property name will be changed to "Kumamoto East Front Building" after FRC acquires the property. For this reason, this press release uses the name of "Kumamoto East Front Building".

Fukuoka REIT Corporation (FRC) announces that Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd, an asset management company to which the company entrusts the management of its assets, decided to acquire the following domestic real estate today.

the Kumamoto City Tram and boasts excellent visibility from Toricho and Suidocho, which are central areas of Kumamoto City. In addition, it is a relatively large property for the area with a base floor area of approximately 128 tsubo and can accommodate a wide range of tenant needs. Therefore, it has sufficient competitiveness, and FRC believes it will maintain stable and high profitability over the medium to long term along with the economic growth that is expected to be seen in the Kumamoto area in the future.

The acquisition of the property is an acquisition from an external party and utilizes the information and knowhow of the asset management company, which is well versed in the individual circumstances of the Fukuoka and Kyushu regions. FRC anticipates that the acquisition of the property will contribute to further enhancement of its portfolio and securing of stable earnings in the future.

3. Detail of Property for Acquisition

Overview of Acquisition

1) Property to be acquired: Real Estate 2) Property name: Kumamoto East Front Building 3) Acquisition price (planned) (Note1): 1,450 million yen 4) Appraisal value: 1,460 million yen (as of February 1, 2023) 5) Acquisition cap rate (Note2): 5.0% 6) Acquisition date (scheduled): March 28, 2023 7) Seller: Not disclosed (Note3) 8) Funding: Cash on hand (Note4) and borrowings 9) Payment method: For details, please see 3. (8) Form of payment below.

(Note1) The acquisition price (planned) does not include acquisition expenses, amounts equivalent to the settlement of property taxes and city planning taxes, consumption taxes on the building and other expenses.

(Note2) The acquisition CAP is calculated by the direct capitalization method: NCF/ The acquisition price (planned) x 100 (%) of the appraisal assessment.

(Note3) The name of the seller is not disclosed as no consent to disclosure has been obtained from the seller.

(Note4) The detail of the borrowings is yet to be determined at this point in time and will be announced once determined.

(2) Points Valued in Deciding on the property

1) Location conditions

The property is about a four-minute walk from the "Kuhonji Kosaten" stop and a five-minute walk from the "Suidocho" stop on the Kumamoto City Tram, enabling smooth access also from the center of the office district where Kumamoto City Hall and other government offices as well as financial institutions, etc. concentrate. In addition, it is adjacent to Prefectural Road Route 28 (tramroad), which is a major arterial road in Kumamoto City, and has sufficient parking. Therefore, it offers excellent access by car to the Suizenji area where Kumamoto City Hall is located and the "Semicon Techno Park" area created and developed by Kumamoto Prefecture where semiconductor-related companies concentrate. In the surrounding area of the property, there is a mixture of offices, retail stores and mid- and high-rise apartments, and a concentration of companies has also been seen in recent years with move-ins by NTT West's Kumamoto branch and group companies.

2) Building properties etc.

The property is an office building with a steel-reinforced concrete structure completed in December 1993, and in 2022 it underwent renovation work for the common corridors, interior, toilets and kitchenettes. It has a base floor area of approximately 128 tsubo, and floors can be divided into spaces of around 20 tsubo. In addition, it has parking for a total of 87 vehicles consisting of tower parking for 70 vehicles, mechanical parking for 16 vehicles and open-air parking for 1 vehicle, meeting the needs of major sources of demand in the area such as branches and business offices.

- 2 -