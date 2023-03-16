Fukuoka REIT : Concludes Agreement to Purchase a New Property (Domestic real estate)
March 16, 2023
Provisional translation only
March 16, 2023
Fukuoka REIT Corporation
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Zenji Koike
Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8968)
Asset Management Company:
Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Zenji Koike
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Hiroyuki Ayabe
Executive Officer and General Manager
Finance Department
TEL: +81-(0)92-272-3900
Fukuoka REIT Corporation Concludes Agreement to Purchase a New Property
(Domestic real estate)
Fukuoka REIT Corporation (FRC) announces that Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd, an asset management company to which the company entrusts the management of its assets, decided to acquire the following domestic real estate today.
1. Summary of Acquisition
Property
Acquisition
Acquisition
Sales
Use
Location
Date
Seller
name
Price (planned)
Agent
(scheduled)
Kumamoto
1-Chome,
Not
East Front
Shinyashiki,
Office
1,450 mm yen
March 28, 2023
disclosed
Present
Building
Chuo Ward,
(Note2)
(Note1)
Kumamoto City
(Note1) Although the current name is different, the property name will be changed to "Kumamoto East Front Building" after FRC acquires the property. For this reason, this press release uses the name of "Kumamoto East Front Building".
(Note2)The name of the seller is not disclosed as no consent to disclosure has been obtained from the seller.
2. Reason for Acquisition
FRC invests in a diverse range of properties, including retail facilities, office buildings, and others (logistics facilities, residential properties, hotels, etc.) in the Fukuoka and Kyushu regions as its main investment target area. As for investment type, FRC is proactively considering investing in office buildings, logistic facilities and residences, and this acquisition of an office building is in line with such investment policy. Kumamoto East Front Building (hereafter, "the property") will be the first office building in the Kumamoto area to be invested in by FRC. This is an area where the government attracted large-scale factories. It is expected to become a promising area where affiliated companies and other companies will concentrate and business markets will become vitalized in the future. The property is about a four-minute walk from the "Kuhonji Kosaten" stop on the Kumamoto City Tram which offers smooth access to various areas of the city and a five-minute walk from the "Suidocho" stop on
- 1 -
the Kumamoto City Tram and boasts excellent visibility from Toricho and Suidocho, which are central areas of Kumamoto City. In addition, it is a relatively large property for the area with a base floor area of approximately 128 tsubo and can accommodate a wide range of tenant needs. Therefore, it has sufficient competitiveness, and FRC believes it will maintain stable and high profitability over the medium to long term along with the economic growth that is expected to be seen in the Kumamoto area in the future.
The acquisition of the property is an acquisition from an external party and utilizes the information and knowhow of the asset management company, which is well versed in the individual circumstances of the Fukuoka and Kyushu regions. FRC anticipates that the acquisition of the property will contribute to further enhancement of its portfolio and securing of stable earnings in the future.
3. Detail of Property for Acquisition
Overview of Acquisition
1)
Property to be acquired:
Real Estate
2)
Property name:
Kumamoto East Front Building
3) Acquisition price (planned) (Note1): 1,450 million yen
4) Appraisal value:
1,460 million yen (as of February 1, 2023)
5) Acquisition cap rate (Note2):
5.0%
6) Acquisition date (scheduled):
March 28, 2023
7)
Seller:
Not disclosed (Note3)
8)
Funding:
Cash on hand (Note4) and borrowings
9)
Payment method:
For details, please see 3. (8) Form of payment below.
(Note1) The acquisition price (planned) does not include acquisition expenses, amounts equivalent to the settlement of property taxes and city planning taxes, consumption taxes on the building and other expenses.
(Note2) The acquisition CAP is calculated by the direct capitalization method: NCF/ The acquisition price (planned) x 100 (%) of the appraisal assessment.
(Note3) The name of the seller is not disclosed as no consent to disclosure has been obtained from the seller.
(Note4) The detail of the borrowings is yet to be determined at this point in time and will be announced once determined.
(2) Points Valued in Deciding on the property
1) Location conditions
The property is about a four-minute walk from the "Kuhonji Kosaten" stop and a five-minute walk from the "Suidocho" stop on the Kumamoto City Tram, enabling smooth access also from the center of the office district where Kumamoto City Hall and other government offices as well as financial institutions, etc. concentrate. In addition, it is adjacent to Prefectural Road Route 28 (tramroad), which is a major arterial road in Kumamoto City, and has sufficient parking. Therefore, it offers excellent access by car to the Suizenji area where Kumamoto City Hall is located and the "Semicon Techno Park" area created and developed by Kumamoto Prefecture where semiconductor-related companies concentrate. In the surrounding area of the property, there is a mixture of offices, retail stores and mid- and high-rise apartments, and a concentration of companies has also been seen in recent years with move-ins by NTT West's Kumamoto branch and group companies.
2) Building properties etc.
The property is an office building with a steel-reinforced concrete structure completed in December 1993, and in 2022 it underwent renovation work for the common corridors, interior, toilets and kitchenettes. It has a base floor area of approximately 128 tsubo, and floors can be divided into spaces of around 20 tsubo. In addition, it has parking for a total of 87 vehicles consisting of tower parking for 70 vehicles, mechanical parking for 16 vehicles and open-air parking for 1 vehicle, meeting the needs of major sources of demand in the area such as branches and business offices.
- 2 -
(3) Overview of the property
Property name
Kumamoto East Front Building
Type of the specified asset
Real Estate
Acquisition price (planned)
1,450 million yen
Location (address)
Outside 2 5-151-Chome, Shinyashiki, Chuo Ward, Kumamoto City
Area
1,053.70 ㎡
Zoning
Commercial area
Land
Floor area ratio
400%
Building coverage
80%
ratio
Type of ownership
Ownership
Structure/ floor
8-story, SRC/RC structure building with flat roof
Built
December 3, 1993
Building
Total floor area
4,251.06 ㎡
Use
Office and garage
Type of ownership
Comparted ownership (Note1)
Constructor
Takenaka Corporation
Designer
NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD
Building design office
engaged in structural
NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD
engineering data
Organization that
authorized building
Kumamoto City Construction Manager
construction
Appraisal value
1,460 million yen (As of February 1, 2023)
Appraiser
The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.
Collateral after acquisition
None
Property management
Fukuoka Jisho Co., Ltd.
company
Earthquake PML
11.6% (based on the assessment by Tokio Marine dR Co., Ltd. )
The following findings have been confirmed regarding the building of
the property. 1) to 3) are scheduled to be ameliorated without delay after
the acquisition at the responsibility and expense of FRC, while 4) is
scheduled to be ameliorated at the responsibility and expense of the
seller.
1) There is a through hole on the exterior wall located within 2 meters
of the outdoor emergency stairs.
Special notations
2) A janitor's room has been additionally constructed near the service
door.
3) There is a signboard established for outdoor advertisement which
is unregistered.
4) Appropriate actions may not have been taken in terms of the smoke
control plan as the layout inside the exclusive area on the 7F has
been changed.
・Part of the block wall and some electric wiring may extend over the
boundary and into the adjacent land, but there has been no dispute, etc.
- 3 -
with the owner or occupant of the adjacent land.
Total number of
7 (Note3)
tenants
Total rent income
96 million yen (Note4)
Status of leasing
(annually)
(Note2)
Security deposits
47 million yen (Note5)
Total leasable area
3,139.27 ㎡(Note6)
Total leased area
2,911.34 ㎡(Note6)
Occupancy rate
92.7% (Note7) (as of February 28, 2023)
*All figures for space, floor space, location, use, structure etc. are based on the indications on the registry.
The earthquake PML figure is based on the earthquake risk assessment report by the indicated estimator. The figure is a representation of the reporter's opinion, and does not guarantee the accuracy of its content.
(Note1) Although this property is a separately owned building, all exclusive spaces are owned by the seller. FRC plans to acquire all exclusive spaces.
(Note2) As for the status of leasing, the details as of February 28, 2023, are indicated. However, as of the date of this document, lease agreements for some sections (area of targeted section: 714.25 ㎡, ratio to the total leasable area: 22.8%) are scheduled to be cancelled in April 2023 and September 2023.
(Note3) The number of tenants as of February 28, 2023 (including the seller using the property on its own) is indicated.
(Note4) The figure is calculated by multiplying the total monthly rent indicated in the lease agreements concluded with tenants as of February 28, 2023, by 12. As for the own-use section of the seller, a rental room lease agreement that will expire if a transaction agreement for the property is not executed was concluded with the seller on March 16, 2023, and the annual rent for said section has been included. Moreover, the figure has been rounded off to the nearest million yen. Parking lots, etc. are not included.
(Note5) The figure is the sum of the amounts indicated in the lease agreements concluded with tenants as of February 28, 2023. As for the own-use section of the seller, a rental room lease agreement that will expire if delivery based on the Transaction Agreement for the property is not completed by the commencement date of leasing was concluded with the seller on March 16, 2023, and lease and guarantee deposits for said section has been included. Moreover, the figure has been rounded off to the nearest million yen. Parking lots, etc. are not included.
(Note6) Total leasable area indicates the area that can be leased to tenants. Total leased area indicates the total contract area indicated in the lease agreements concluded with tenants as of February 28, 2023, and the contract area indicated in the rental room lease agreements concluded with the seller on March 16, 2023. Moreover, parking lots, etc. are not included. (Note7) The figure indicates the ratio of the total leased area to the leasable area, and has been rounded to the first decimal place.
Overview of Building Status Assessment Report
Urgent and short-
Long-term repair and
term repair and
Surveyor
Date of survey report
replacement expenses
replacement expenses
(Note2)
(Note1)
Tokio Marine dR Co., Ltd.
March 8 , 2023
－
24 million yen
(Note1) Urgent and short-term repair and replacement expenses refer to the amount indicated in the report as repair and replacement expenses that will be required urgently or within roughly one year.
(Note2) Long-term repair and replacement expenses refer to the amount indicated in the report as average repair and replacement expenses for 12 years. The indicated figure has been rounded off to the nearest million yen.
(5) Profile of Previous Owner
The profile of the seller is not disclosed as no consent to disclosure has been obtained from the seller. The seller,
- 4 -
which is a domestic general business company, has no capital, personnel or business relationship to note with FRC and the asset management company or the affiliates or affiliated companies of FRC and the asset management company. The seller and the affiliates or affiliated companies of the seller do not fall within the scope of related parties of FRC and the asset management company.
Condition of property acquirer
The acquisition is not from a party having special interests with FRC or the asset management company.
Sales Agent Profile
The intermediary party in the acquisition of the property does not have any special interests with FRC and the asset management company.
(8) Form of payment
FRC is scheduled to pay the acquisition fee in full on the scheduled acquisition date (March 28, 2023) of the property proceeds from borrowings and cash on hand.
(9) Acquisition Schedule
March 16, 2023
Decision of acquisition
March 16, 2023
Conclusion of agreement
March 28, 2023
Payment (scheduled)
March 28, 2023
Delivery of the property (scheduled)
4. Outlook
Since the scheduled acquisition date of the property is March 28, 2023, the acquisition of the property had no impact on the forecast of performance for the fiscal period ending August 2023 (March 1, 2023 - August 31, 2023) and for the fiscal period ending February 2023 (September 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023), announced in "Earnings Briefing for the Period Ended August 2022" dated October 19, 2022.
