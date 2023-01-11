Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fukuoka REIT Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8968   JP3046240002

FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION

(8968)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-11 am EST
166900.00 JPY   -0.06%
03:20aFukuoka Reit : Integrated Report 2022～Who We Are～
PU
03:20aFukuoka Reit : Integrated Report 2022～Growth Strategy～
PU
03:20aFukuoka Reit : Integrated Report 2022～Sustainability～
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fukuoka REIT : Integrated Report 2022～Data Section～

01/11/2023 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

External Environmental Data

Fukuoka as a Compact City

As a compact city, the air, sea, and land transportation access

About 60% of commuting times are less than 30 minutes, which

points of Hakata Station, the Port of Hakata/Chuo Wharf, and

is about half that of Tokyo. The Nanakuma Subway Line extension

Fukuoka Airport are located within a three-kilometer radius of

project connecting Tenjin and Hakata Station will be completed in

Tenjin, Fukuoka City's central business district. Traveling by the

March 2023, which is expected to further enhance convenience.

Fukuoka City Subway from Fukuoka Airport to the city center, it

takes about five minutes to Hakata and about 10 minutes to Tenjin.

Fukuoka Office and Logistics Facility Market Conditions

The office building market in Fukuoka remains solid, and demand for logistics facilities is robust.

  • Fukuoka Business District/Vacancy Rates and Supply and Demand of Office Buildings

Completed ﬂoor space (total ﬂoor space)

Net absorption (absorption demand)

Vacancy rate

Vacancy rate (Ofﬁce buildings owned by FRC)

Who

Tsubo

%

We

Are

50,000

20

As of October 2022

Fukuoka City

Island City

Legend

JR

Shinkansen

Nishi-Nippon Railroad

Fukuoka Municipal Subway

Fukuoka Urban Expressway

Nishi Kyushu ExpresswayPort of Hakata/

Chuo Wharf

Tenjin Station

Hakata Station Fukuoka Airport

Nanakuma Subway Line Extension Project

Kushida Shrine Station, an intermediate station on the Nanakuma Line extension project that will connect Tenjin and Hakata Station, will be adjacent to Canal City Hakata, FRC's ﬂagship property.

Yakuin

Nakasu Kawabata Station

Gion Station

Hakata

Taihaku-

-

River

Center

dori

river

Kushida Shrine Station

Nakagawariver

Shinkawa

(City

Tenjin Station

Canal City Hakata

SubwayLines

-doro

Hakata-

Kokutai

ekimae-dori

Hakata Station

doriSumiyoshi-

Nanakuma Line

Extension section

Tenjin-minami Station

Legend

Tenjin-minami ~

Hakata station

Operating sections

Airport Line

Source: Created by Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., based on data from Fukuoka City Transportation Bureau's Nanakuma Subway Line Extension Project Leaflet (April 2019).

Central Tokyo (5 wards)

6.44%

Nagoya

5.59%

40,000

15.38

14.72

Osaka

5.12%

16

Fukuoka

4.69%

13.23

Existing buildings

3.97%

Hakata East

11.98

New buildings

32.46%

30,000

Terrace

12

10.86

Sendai

4.72%

Sapporo

2.14%

10.99

20,000

7.70

8

Growth

6.30

Strategy

4.26

4.53

4.69

3.79

10,000

4

3.78

3.07

2.04

2.09

0

0.00

0

Population Continues to Grow in Fukuoka City

The total population of Fukuoka City has increased consistently since 1985, and as of May 1, 2020, the estimated population exceeded 1.60 million. This total population makes the city the fifth most populous among government-designated cities, following

  • Probabilistic Earthquake Prediction Map

Probability of an earthquake with an intensity of six or greater over the next 30 years

(Average case / Previous earthquakes) (Reference date: January 1, 2020)

Building Overview*

Office/Hotel building25 aboveground floors

-10,000

Fukuoka Daimyo

Offices 5th to 16th floors

Rentable area: Approx. 30,000 m2

Community building (11 aboveground floors)

Sustainability

Event hall (One aboveground floor)

-20,000

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(Planned)

Completed floor area (total floor area) includes the floor area for common spaces, etc., and therefore differs from the leasable floor area.

Yokohama, Osaka, Nagoya, and Sapporo. According to estimates from the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, the population of Fukuoka City is expected to continue growing until 2035.

  • Total Population and Population Growth Ratio of Fukuoka City

Probability

26% or more

High 6%26

3%6

Moderately high 0.1%3

Less than 0.1%

Sapporo 2.2

Eurasian Plate

North American Plate

Sendai 7.6

Notes: 1. Vacancy rates from 2008 to 2021 are based on figures as of December 31. The vacancy rate in 2022 is based on the figure as of October 31.

  1. Office building-related data for each city are the data for areas and buildings included in surveys conducted by Miki Shoji Co., Ltd.
  2. Net absorption (absorption demand) shows the change in the occupied floor space during a specific period. It is calculated by subtracting the occupied floor space on December 31 of the previous year from the occupied floor space on December 31 of the applicable year. Completed floor space (total floor space) figures for 2022 have not been finalized, and the floor space and expected completion dates are subject to change.

Source: Prepared by Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., based on data from Miki Shoji Co., Ltd., Office Market Data. * Prepared by Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., based on press releases from Fukuoka City and the operating entity.

Total population of Fukuoka City Population growth ratio

Thousands

%

1,650

1,631

1.4

1,613 1,619

1,600

1.12

1,595

1.2

1.02

1,582

0.99

0.99

1,556

1,570

1.11

0.84

1,550

0.89

0.89

0.82

0.89

1.0

1,541

0.78

1,497

1,512 1,526

0.95

0.90

0.77

1,500

0.8

1,454 1,466

1,482

1,450

0.6

1,430

1,441

1,400

0.41

0.4

1,350

0.2

Fukuoka 6.2

Nagoya 45.8

Osaka

30.1

Philippine Sea Plate

Tokyo 47.2

Pacic Plate

  • Fukuoka Business District/Average Asking Rents (2005 = 100)

The average asking rent of the Fukuoka business district rose 7.0%from January 2020 to October 2022

Fukuoka Central Tokyo (5 wards)

%

As of October 2022

130

Fukuoka

11,403 yen

Central Tokyo

22,104 yen

120

(5 wards)

(Yen/Tsubo)

110

100

90

  • Northern Kyushu Logistics Facility Supply/Demand and Vacancy Rates

New supply

New demand

Vacancy rate

（％）

Data

Tsubo

Section

120,000

12

Forecast

10

100,000

80,000

8

60,000

6

40,000

4

20,000

2

0

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

0

Note: Total population figures from 2007 to 2021 are based on figures as of December 1 each year. The total population figure for 2022 is based on the figure as of October 1, 2022.

Source: Prepared by Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., based on data from Fukuoka City Estimated Population and Fukuoka City Registered Population, published by Fukuoka City.

40

Note: The mesh for zero probability based on the model calculation conditions is shown in white.

Source: Prepared by Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., based on data from the Office of the Headquarters for Earthquake Research Promotion (Earthquake and Disaster-Reduction Research Division, Research and Development Bureau, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology); Japan Seismic Hazard Information Station (J-SHIS), National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience; and the website of the Japan Meteorological Agency, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Note: The figures from 2005 to 2021 are based on the figures as of December.

Source: Prepared by Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., based on data from Miki Shoji Co., Ltd., Office Market Data.

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

0

Note: The figures are covered total floor spaces (more than 5000 m2) that are owned by the real estate investment company and real estate development company in Fukuoka and Saga.

Source: Prepared by Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., based on data of CBRE K.K.

Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022

41

Overview of Properties Owned

FRC carefully selects and invests in properties with the potential to generate stable cash ﬂow over the long term. It owns properties with widely divergent uses, mainly retail and ofﬁce buildings, to diversify risks within the region.

Asset Ratio (As of August 31, 2022)

■ Investment Type (based on acquisition price)

■ Investment Areas (based on acquisition price)

Retail

Office buildings

Others

Fukuoka metropolitan area

Other

Kyushu areas

53.0%

33.0%

14.0%

77.1%

22.9%

Number of

properties owned:

Total acquisition price:

33

206,339million yen

down to the nearest million yen.

Note: Acquisition price data is rounded

Property name / acquisition date / acquisition price (millions of yen)

  • Retail: 11

1

2

3

4

5

6

Canal City Hakata

Canal City HakataB

Park Place Oita

SunLive City Kokura

Konoha Mall Hashimoto

Square Mall Kagoshima Usuki

November 9, 2004/32,000

March 2, 2011/21,060

November 9, 2004/19,610

July 1, 2005/6,633

March 1, 2018/10,000

September 28, 2006/5,300

7

8

9

10

11

Kumamoto Intercommunity SC

Hanahata SC

Kurume Higashi Kushiwara SC

Kʼs Denki Kagoshima

Marinoa City Fukuoka (Marina Side Building)

November 30, 2006/2,400

September 3, 2007/1,130

February 1, 2008/2,500

March 27, 2008/3,550

May 1, 2015/5,250

  • Office Buildings: 11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Canal City Business Center Building

Gofukumachi Business Center

Sanix Hakata Building

Taihaku Street Business Center

Higashi Hie Business Center

Tenjin Nishi-Dori Center Building

November 9, 2004/14,600

November 9, 2004/11,200

September 30, 2005/4,400

March 16, 2006/7,000

March 13, 2009/5,900

February 1, 2013/2,600

18

19

20

21

22

NEW

Tenjin North Front Building

Higashi Hie Business Center II

Higashi Hie Business Center III

Tenjin Nishi-Dori Business Center (land

Hakata Chikushi-Dori Center Building

March 28, 2013/2,800

March 1, 2018/4,230

May 29, 2020/3,290

with leasehold interest) June 1, 2021/7,700

March 1, 2022/4,320

  • Other Properties (Logistics, Residence, Others): 11

23

24

25

26

27

28

Tosu Logistics CenterLogistics

LOGICITY Minato Kashii (Logistics)

LOGICITY HisayamaLogistics

LOGICITY WakamiyaLogistics

Amex Akasakamon Tower (Residence)

City House Keyaki Dori (Residence)

March 28, 2014/1,250

March 27, 2015/8,150

June 1, 2017/5,050

June 30, 2020/1,700

September 1, 2006/2,060

December 20, 2017/1,111

29

30

31

32

33

A

Scheduled to be

acquired

Aqualia Chihaya (Residence)

D-Wing Tower (Residence)

Granfore Yakuin MinamiResidence

Hotel FORZA Oita (Hotel)

Tissage Hotel Naha (Hotel)

Island City Minato Bay related siteland with

March 1, 2012/1,280

March 1, 2013/2,800

November 4, 2014/1,100

March 1, 2013/1,530

December 7, 2018/2,835

leasehold interest）（tentativeMarch 31, 2029/8,082

26

23

32

Nata Sta.

Wajiro

Gannosu Sta.

Sta.

Tonoharu Sta.

A

24

25

29

Sta.

Sta.

33

Across Kyushu

Sta.

Nokonoshima

FUKUOKA

27 30

Sta.

Sta.

Sta.

PayPay DOME

Sta.

Sta.

Sta. 21

22

BEST DENKI

Sta.

28

Sta.

Sta.

Stadium

Sta.

Sta.

Sta.

31

Sta.

Sta.

Sta.

Fukuoka City

Who We Are

Growth Strategy

Sustainability

Data Section

42

Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022

43

Financial/Non-FinancialHighlights11-Year/22-Period Summary

15th

16th

17th

18th

19th

20th

21st

22nd

23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

Feb. 2012

Aug. 2012

Feb. 2013

Aug. 2013

Feb. 2014

Aug. 2014

Feb. 2015

Aug. 2015

Feb. 2016

Aug. 2016

Feb. 2017

Aug. 2017

Feb. 2018

Aug. 2018

Feb. 2019

Aug. 2019

Feb. 2020

Aug. 2020

Feb. 2021

Aug. 2021

Feb. 2022

Aug. 2022

Financial Information

Earnings (Millions of yen)

Operating revenue

6,931

7,094

7,200

7,565

7,574

7,779

7,789

8,423

8,343

8,234

9,730

8,122

8,194

9,178

9,242

9,231

9,162

8,518

8,904

8,867

8,658

8,830

Operating income

2,637

2,595

2,622

2,848

2,801

2,824

2,860

3,167

3,141

3,069

4,585

2,920

2,965

3,238

3,306

3,318

3,273

2,966

3,061

3,204

3,185

3,181

Ordinary income

2,046

2,005

2,005

2,272

2,239

2,263

2,370

2,663

2,670

2,616

4,199

2,562

2,624

2,861

2,935

2,939

2,900

2,587

2,677

2,817

2,816

2,805

Profit

2,045

1,992

2,004

2,271

2,238

2,262

2,369

2,661

2,669

938

4,198

2,556

2,623

2,860

2,934

2,939

2,899

2,586

2,675

2,816

2,814

2,804

NOI

4,351

4,372

4,444

4,751

4,732

4,800

4,829

5,229

5,237

5,164

5,010

4,998

5,079

5,493

5,591

5,633

5,596

5,307

5,347

5,336

5,334

5,370

Financial conditions (Millions of yen)

Total assets

155,792

159,601

160,574

167,857

167,492

167,824

167,369

181,597

181,445

179,513

175,063

178,063

177,283

193,112

195,433

195,106

194,795

199,004

199,559

199,804

198,745

201,223

Net assets

71,222

71,170

71,182

81,712

81,679

81,703

81,811

93,804

93,812

92,081

93,681

93,699

93,766

101,799

101,874

101,878

101,837

101,525

101,614

101,755

101,753

101,743

Interest-bearing debt

69,425

73,350

74,675

71,100

71,025

71,150

70,775

72,400

72,325

71,950

66,675

69,900

68,900

75,500

77,500

77,500

72,500

82,400

82,400

82,400

82,400

83,900

Interest-bearing debt ratio%

44.6

46.0

46.5

42.4

42.4

42.4

42.3

39.9

39.9

40.1

38.1

39.3

38.9

39.1

39.7

39.7

39.8

41.4

41.3

41.2

41.5

41.7

Depreciation and amortization expenses

1,177

1,242

1,268

1,343

1,354

1,387

1,390

1,458

1,471

1,470

1,455

1,474

1,500

1,602

1,622

1,651

1,660

1,686

1,623

1,552

1,486

1,514

Capital expenditures

1,031

1,285

431

612

848

740

328

445

630

665

1,789

741

600

657

947

476

465

790

687

445

600

1,946

Cash flow (Millions of yen)

Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities

3,677

3,617

3,120

3,609

3,699

3,890

3,735

4,167

4,174

4,336

3,685

3,590

4,292

4,149

4,832

4,863

3,985

3,450

5,374

4,724

3,146

4,712

Cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities

(566)

(6,016)

(3,067)

(7,897)

(916)

(2,312)

(1,452)

(14,488)

(606)

(772)

4,220

(6,029)

(478)

(15,326)

(3,604)

(1,043)

(220)

(7,136)

(842)

(1,425)

(658)

(5,498)

Cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities

(2,153)

1,881

(666)

4,651

(2,359)

(2,115)

(2,635)

10,934

(2,747)

(3,043)

(7,872)

667

(3,555)

11,734

(859)

(2,933)

(2,938)

2,000

(2,586)

(2,674)

(2,816)

(1,314)

Cash and cash equivalents at year-end

8,154

7,637

7,024

7,387

7,810

7,273

6,920

7,533

8,353

8,873

8,905

7,134

7,392

7,950

8,319

9,205

10,032

8,348

10,293

10,917

10,588

8,488

Per-unit indicators (Yen)

Dividend per unit

3,324

3,238

3,257

3,291

3,243

3,278

3,435

3,563

3,574

3,479

3,398

3,422

3,512

3,593

3,687

3,693

3,642

3,250

3,361

3,539

3,536

3,523

EPS

per unit

3,324

3,238

3,257

3,291

3,243

3,278

3,434

3,563

3,573

1,256

5,621

3,422

3,512

3,593

3,687

3,692

3,642

3,249

3,361

3,538

3,536

3,523

BPS

per unit

115,762

115,676

115,696

118,423

118,376

118,410

118,567

125,574

125,585

123,267

125,410

125,434

125,524

127,888

127,982

127,987

127,936

127,544

127,656

127,833

127,831

127,818

NAV per unit

121,447

122,299

123,041

127,080

128,375

131,215

136,051

144,472

148,558

152,259

150,328

152,639

156,204

161,315

164,250

167,118

170,680

171,592

171,943

171,502

178,079

178,348

FFO

per unit

5,237

5,258

5,319

5,238

5,207

5,288

5,450

5,515

5,543

5,448

5,351

5,395

5,520

5,606

5,725

5,767

5,728

5,368

5,401

5,358

5,403

5,425

Investment unit information

Investment unit price (Yen)

107,200

109,600

153,600

145,000

171,400

199,000

227,000

188,700

194,200

186,100

177,100

164,300

173,100

170,400

169,300

178,300

167,900

136,500

168,500

175,500

156,800

170,300

Total number of investment units issued

615,250

615,250

615,250

690,000

690,000

690,000

690,000

747,000

747,000

747,000

747,000

747,000

747,000

796,000

796,000

796,000

796,000

796,000

796,000

796,000

796,000

796,000

Non-Financial Information

Number of full-time officers and employees(Note1)

38

35

36

40

40

34

35

38

41

39

40

38

38

39

41

41

42

41

41

40

44

41

Average number of

5.2

5.8

5.7

6.1

6.2

7.1

7.5

6.0

6.2

6.5

6.9

6.11

7.7

7.10

7.11

8.6

8.10

8.10

9.1

9.6

9.6

9.4

(Note1)

years of employmentYears/Months

Number of IR meetings (Japan and overseas

122

154

147

106

126

116

169

129

148

149

133

54

114

90

105

101

(Note 2)

Who We Are

Growth Strategy

Sustainability

Data Section

  • Gains and losses on the sale of the Aeon Hara Shopping Center and Aqualia Kego, which were transferred in the 25th ﬁscal period, were handled in the following manner due to differing tax and accounting standards.
    1An amount equivalent to impairment losses on the Aeon Hara Shopping Center booked in the proﬁt and loss statement in the 24th ﬁscal period was booked as an allowance for a temporary difference adjustment on the statement concerning the allotment of funds for the 25th ﬁscal period.
    2Gains on the sale of Aqualia Kego were recorded on the proﬁt and loss statement for the 25th ﬁscal period.
    3The return of allowances for a temporary difference adjustment was booked on the statement concerning the allotment of funds for the 25th ﬁscal period.
  • Dividend per unit is calculated as follows.
    24th ﬁscal period: [Net proﬁt] + [Reserve for temporary difference adjustment] - [Earnings carried forward to the next period]
    25th ﬁscal period: [Net proﬁt] - [Return of reserve for temporary difference adjustment] - [Earnings carried forward to the next period]
  • The investment corporation undertook a ﬁve-for-one split effective March 1, 2014. Dividend and NAV per unit up to the 19th ﬁscal period have been retroactively adjusted to reﬂect this split.
  • The number of IR meetings in Japan and abroad shows the total number of IR meetings, based on the dates on which they were held, with institutional investors and analysts through interviews and telephone conferences generally

regarding the results for the previous period.

Note 1: Data are for the asset management company.

Note 2: The number of IR meetings convened in Japan and abroad from the 15th to 20th ﬁscal periods is not recorded, as records do not exist for these periods.

44

Glossary BPS

An abbreviation of Book Value per Share. This shows net assets per unit and is viewed as an indicator for stability.

[Calculation method] BPS: Net assets / Total number of units issued

EPS

An abbreviation of Earnings per Share. This shows net profit per unit and is viewed as an indicator of a company's ability to generate earnings. [Calculation method] EPS: Net profit / Total number of units issued

FFO

An abbreviation of Funds from Operations. This shows how much cash flow is generated from rental income. The larger the FFO per unit, the greater the company's profitability.

[Calculation method] FFO: Net profit + Depreciation and amortization expenses + Impairment loss - Gains/losses from the sale of real estate

FFO per unit: FFO / Total number of units issued

Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022

45

Disclaimer

Fukuoka REIT Corporation published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION
03:20aFukuoka Reit : Integrated Report 2022～Who We Are～
PU
03:20aFukuoka Reit : Integrated Report 2022～Growth Strategy～
PU
03:20aFukuoka Reit : Integrated Report 2022～Sustainability～
PU
03:20aFukuoka Reit : Integrated Report 2022～Data Section～
PU
01/06Fukuoka Reit : Notice Concerning Submission of Registration for Investment Advisory and Ag..
PU
2022Japan Index Breaks Two-day Winning Streak on Large Trade Gap; Mitsubishi Electric to Re..
MT
2022Fukuoka REIT to Sell Retail Property in Japan for $18 Million
MT
2022Fukuoka REIT Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Period Ending August 2023
CI
2022Fukuoka REIT Corporation Declares Dividend for the Period Ended August 31, 2022; Provid..
CI
2022Fukuoka REIT Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Period Ending February 2023..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 489 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2022 5 619 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net Debt 2022 79 697 M 603 M 603 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 133 B 1 006 M 1 006 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fukuoka REIT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 167 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Etsuo Matsuyuki Executive Officer
Yasuo Kawasho Supervisory Officer
Takashi Tanabe Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION-2.17%1 006
EQUINIX, INC.6.12%64 328
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.00%40 226
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.2.04%29 419
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.63%24 229
W. P. CAREY INC.3.72%16 718