Fukuoka REIT : Integrated Report 2022～Sustainability～

Figure 1 shows FRC's past dividends and dividend yields. Among listed REITs, our dividends are extremely stable.
In contrast, the dividend yield has ﬂuctuated between 3.8% and 4.7% over the past eight years, indicating that investment unit prices have shifted due to changes in the stock market, interest rate trends, and ﬂuctuations in market supply and demand.
Table 1 and Figure 2 show the total shareholder return (TSR), taking into account FRC's dividends and capital gains. TSR performance has been 8.1% annually over the past 10 years. In contrast, returns have remained flat over the past year as the TSE REIT Index weakened.
Who We Are
Figure 1. Past Dividends and Dividend Yields
Dividend per investment unit (Yen)
Dividend yield (as of the end of the ﬁscal period) (%)
(Yen)
（％）
4,000
3,574
3,479
3,512
3,593
3,687
3,693
3,642
3,539
3,536
3,523
8
3,398
3,422
3,250
3,361
3,000
6
4.4
4.7
4.5
4.2
4.3
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.0
4.0
3.9
3.7
3.7
2,000
4
1,000
2
0
23rd
24th
25th
26th
27th
28th
29th
30th
31st
32nd
33rd
34th
35th
36th
0
Feb. 2016 Aug. 2016 Feb. 2017 Aug. 2017 Feb. 2018 Aug. 2018 Feb. 2019 Aug. 2019 Feb. 2020 Aug. 2020 Feb. 2021 Aug. 2021 Feb. 2022 Aug. 2022
Table 1. TSR Over the Past 10 Years
Past 1 year
Past 3 years
Past 5 years
Past 10 years
Cumulative
Annual
Cumulative
Annual
Cumulative
Annual
total
rate
total
rate
total
rate
FRC
(0.9)%
7.2%
2.3%
25.2%
4.6%
118.6%
8.1%
TOPIX Real
6.9%
14.0%
4.5%
25.0%
4.6%
126.5%
8.5%
Estate Index
TSE REIT
(1.5)%
19.3%
6.1%
60.0%
9.9%
232.3%
12.8%
Index
Note: Annual rate conversion is the geometric mean of cumulative returns.
General Manager of the Planning Department and
General Manager of Sustainability Promotion Office
Keishi Tamura
The Role of the Planning Department
The Planning Department is in charge of matters relating to management policy, general affairs, personnel affairs, accounting, and sustainability. We believe in
Growth Strategy
Note: Dividend yield = (Dividend per investment unit / Operating days x 365) / Investment unit price as of the end of the fiscal period
Figure 2. Investment Unit Price Performance (10 years, including dividends)
FRC
TOPIX Real Estate Index
TSE REIT Index
(Index)
400
Investment Unit Price Performance for the Most Recent Fiscal Year
FRC
TOPIX Real Estate Index
TSE REIT Index
(Index)
120
110
100
90
80
August 2021
February 2022
August 2022
the importance of creating an environment in which all employees can fulfill their potential in order to contribute to regional revitalization and the development of attractive communities, based on an understanding of the activities of our asset management company and under the basic policy of Act Local, Think Global.
Framework for Sustainable Initiatives
Sustainability
300
200
100
In 2018, FRC established the Sustainability Policy and Regulations Concerning Sustainability Management to promote sustainability in consideration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and set up the Sustainability Promotion Committee comprised of full-time directors, executive directors, and general managers. The committee establishes internal organizations, collaborates
with outside parties, examines speciﬁc goals and measures relating to information disclosure policy and other matters, and identiﬁes the progress made in measures being implemented. Sustainability ofﬁcers are responsible for practical matters relating to achieving the goals set by
the committee with the General Manager of the Planning Department providing general oversight.
Data Section
0
Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr.
Aug.
Dec.
Apr.
Aug.
Dec.
Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr.
Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug.
2012
2012
2013
2013
2013
2014
2014
2014
2015
2015
2015
2016
2016
2016
2017
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
Note: FRC's investment unit price performance is expressed as an index, using the investment unit price as of August 31, 2012, as 100. TSR over the past 10 years considers dividends and investment unit prices in indicating the profitability of investments made on August 31, 2012, as of August 31, 2022. The TOPIX Real Estate Index and the TSE REIT Index are indexed in the same way, using dividend-included data. Similarly, the graph for the most recent fiscal year is indexed with the investment unit price as of August 31, 2021, as 100.
Sustainability Initiatives and GRESB
FRC has been conducting sustainability initiatives since
We believe it is necessary to make efforts in line with
our listing that include obtaining DBJ Green Building
global standards, and in 2017 we decided to take part in
Certiﬁcation. ESG-related inquiries from investors started
the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB)
to increase in 2017 at investor relations activities overseas.
system to further promote our sustainability initiatives.
28
Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022
29
Sustainability
We worked to increase an understanding of ESG issues and sustainability with related parties to effectively set goals for our sustainability activities. This included endorsing the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and
the Principles for Financial Action for the 21st Century (PFA21) and inviting investors, analysts, and REIT issuers engaged in advanced sustainability activities to a workshop concerning disclosure of non-ﬁnancial information at the
IR Kyushu Workshop run jointly by FRC and the Japan Investor Relations Association.
We attained a 4-star rating in our ﬁrst GRESB Real Estate Assessment in 2018 and have received ratings every year since. In 2022, we received another 4-star rating in this category as was the case in 2021 and obtained an A-level rating in the GRESB Real Estate Public Disclosure evaluation.
Sustainability Finance
In July 2019, FRC was the ﬁrst company headquartered in the
syndicate was formed in which the Development Bank of Japan,
Kyushu region to be issued a green loan and the ﬁrst J-REIT to
one of our sponsor banks, serves as the coordinator with
take out a syndicate-based green loan. Following this, we have
collaboration from The Nishi-Nippon City Bank and The Bank of
procured funds that included a donation to a COVID-19 vaccine
Fukuoka. Through this loan, the sponsor banks and FRC team
development research fund at Nagasaki University and procured
up to set Sustainability Performance Targets in consideration of
funds through a sustainability-linked loan. With the latter, a
the environment and strive to reduce CO2 emissions.
Who We Are
Materiality and ESG Initiatives
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
As part of our sustainability initiatives, we identiﬁed material issues (materiality) for the ﬁrst time in 2019 when we published our inaugural Integrated Report. In April 2022, we set targets and key performance indicators (KPIs) for each issue. The status of initiatives being undertaken for each of these issues is outlined below.
Environment
In terms of environmental efforts, we are switching
reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 relative to 2019. We
to LED lighting in the properties we own. We plan to
are also looking to acquire Green Building Certiﬁcation
One current focus concerns the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In September 2022, we established a Policy on Climate Change and Resilience that states measures regarding the risks and opportunities associated with climate change as well as the resilience (strength and buoyancy) of operations and strategies relative to climate-related issues. We also announced our endorsement of the recommendations of the TCFD and joined the TCFD
Consortium, an organization of Japanese companies expressing their support of the TCFD.
The TCFD requests companies to evaluate the climate- related risks and opportunities to their business and to assess and disclose the ﬁnancial impact. FRC has started analyzing different climate scenarios to identify the risks, opportunities, and ﬁnancial impact in order to formulate a viable strategy.
Growth Strategy
continue installing e.g. LED lighting in our commercial
and have done so for 77.8% of our properties to date.
facilities this ﬁscal year as well. In addition, we are in talks
We aim to increase this number to 85% or higher by
with property management companies regarding ways
2030 by maintaining and improving the environmental
we can reduce energy consumption when it comes time
performance of existing properties and by adopting a
for facilities to be upgraded and have targeted a 35%
careful selection process for new properties.
We will continue to conduct asset management in consideration of sustainability as Japan's ﬁrst region-speciﬁc REIT that promotes community development and economic revitalization in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas.
Climate Change Scenario Analysis
We conducted an analysis to be used for the purpose of assessing the validity of current climate change measures and developing future strategies. Risks, opportunities, and ﬁnancial impacts as shown in the table are assessed below.
Society
As one social initiative, we aim to create an appealing workplace for employees. In 2018, FRC was recognized by Fukuoka City as a company that actively seeks to promote work-style reform. We were highly praised
for our efforts to enhance productivity by supporting personal development and for our campaign encouraging no overtime.
In 2022, Fukuoka City launched a registration system for businesses committed to achieving the well- being of their workers and the SDGs with the aims of enhancing the satisfaction of people's lives and realizing a sustainable environment, society, and economy. This is the ﬁrst such initiative in Japan. FRC registered and has been certiﬁed as a "master" under the system.
We are also actively communicating with the local community, including through Twitter since 2010.
4℃ scenario
15℃ scenario
Risk/Opportunity factors
Financial impacts
Short
Medium
Long
Short
Medium
Long
term
term
term
term
term
term
Taxation of CO2 emissions due to introduction of carbon tax
Increased taxation on CO2 emissions for owned properties
S
S
S
S
M
M
Policy and
Stricter energy-saving standards for existing real estate and
Increased renovation costs for purpose of compliance
S
S
S
S
M
L
introduction of carbon emission-related restrictions
Retail Natural Environment Conservation and Creation
At Canal City Hakata and Park Place Oita, we are making efforts to
Retail
Canal Water Filtration System (rainwater reuse system)
Canal City Hakata's symbolic canal has both a recreational
IC Investment Corporation (FRC) AMCAsset Management Company
Environmental Performance Data
IC
Although values increased for the fiscal period ended February 2022 compared to the interval in which we closed facilities due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we still recorded a reduction of 8.84% in electricity usage and 31.14% in water consumption compared with the period ended February 2019.
coexist with various natural environments by providing green space in communal areas, installing aquatic spaces, and creating shaded spaces. We are creating habitats for wild fauna and flora that contribute to the preservation of biodiversity, as well as providing places where employees and visitors can relax and interact with nature.
function and is a source of water to fight fires in the case of an emergency. At all times, this canal holds roughly 1,200 tons of water, and rainwater is used to conserve resources.
Electricity Usage
(Data coverage)
(MWh)
70.1%
70.1
70.2%
70.2%
00.070.2%
(Basic unit)
％
％
％
190
90,000
81,339
79,474
74,150
71,192
184
60,000
180
175
167
160
30,000
160
0
28th・29th
30th・31st
32nd・33rd
34th・35th
145
March 2018-February 2019
March 2019-February 2020
March 2020-February 2021
March 2021-February 2022
Water Consumption
（m3）
(Data coverage)
70.2％
(Basic unit)
70.1％%
70.1％
70.2%
70.2%
800,000
2.00
607,352
596,007
1.50
600,000
1.37
1.35
405,366
418,232
1.00
400,000
0.94
0.91
200,000
0.50
0
28th・29th
30th・31st
32nd・33rd
34th・35th
0.00
March 2018-February 2019
March 2019-February 2020
March 2020-February 2021
March 2021-February 2022
Who We Are
Retail
Greywater Plant (kitchen drainage reuse system)
Retail Introducing Renewable Energy Equipment
Note: Total value for 11 properties, including four retail facilities and seven office buildings. Per unit is calculated by adjusting the total floor area（m2）by the occupancy rate. Data coverage is the area ratio of properties subject to data aggregation as compared to all properties and is calculated at the end of the fiscal period. The figure for Canal City Hakata, Canal City Hakata・B, and Canal City Business Center Building reflects total electricity and water usage for all buildings, including electricity and water usage by some theater areas not owned by FRC. The figure for Park Place Oita covers only the main building section and excludes the section for independently run stores.
Green Finance IC
Growth Strategy
At Canal City Hakata and Konoha Mall Hashimoto, kitchen wastewater discharged by restaurants is collected and processed as reclaimed water. It is then used as tap water in on-site restrooms.
At Konoha Mall Hashimoto, we have installed solar panels on the rooftops to generate renewable energy and contribute to the formation of a recycling-based society.
With the goal of further promoting ESG activities and expanding financing options through an enhanced investor base, FRC established the Green Finance Framework in 2019 in line with the Green Loan Principles, the Green Bond Guidelines 2017 from the Ministry of the Environment, and the Green Bond Principles 2018 to ensure implementation of green financing, including sustainability-linked loans and green loans. The funds procured through green finance will be allocated toward the acquisition of eligible Green Projects, the repayment of borrowings required
in the acquisition of eligible green assets, or the redemption of investment corporation bonds issued and outstanding.
Eligible Green Projects are specified assets held by FRC that have received or are scheduled to receive one of the following certifications from third-party certification organizations at the time of procurement or the reporting date.
DBJ Green Building Certification of 4 or 5 stars or a 3-star evaluation
CASBEE certification of S, A, or B+ rank
BELS evaluation of 3, 4, or 5 stars
Sustainability
Office Buildings Energy-Saving Initiatives Based on the Promotion of LED Lighting
We are focusing on converting each property to LED-based lighting to reduce energy consumption.
〈Office buildings already converted to LED〉
Gofukumachi Business Center (e.g., interior shared spaces, some external areas, exterior wall lighting)
Sanix Hakata Building (interior recessed lighting)
Taihaku Street Business Center (e.g., entrance, interior shared spaces)
Tenjin North Front Building (common spaces)
LED lighting being used at the Sanix Hakata Building
Others (logistics facilities) Introducing Renewable Energy Equipment
At LOGICITY Hisayama and LOGICITY Minato Kashii, we have installed solar panels on the rooftops to generate renewable energy and contribute to the formation of a recycling-based society.
Solar panels
LOGICITY Hisayama
★★★
★★★★★
（5-star）
Maximum green finance
Total properties
Eligible Green
（3-star）
Eligible Green
Total assets LTV
owned
Projects
procurement amount
206.3 billion yen
Projects
131.8 billion yen
41.7%
Eligible Green Project liability
(acquisition price)
63.9%
10 properties
33 properties
54.9 billion yen
★★★★
（4-star）
After procuring green finance, FRC will announce the total amount of eligible Green Projects, the amount of liabilities related to eligible Green Projects, and the amount of funds from green finance as of the end of each fiscal period (February and August each year). The investment corporation will also announce the following indicators related to eligible Green Projects as of the end of February each year.
• The number of properties classified as eligible Green Projects, and the number and type of obtained environmental certifications.
Sustainable Finance（Actual）
Category
Lender
Balance (Millions of yen)
Average interest rate
Date
Term
Description
Long-term debt
Mizuho Bank/The Bank of Saga/
2,200
0.52100%*1
July 31, 2019
10 years
Green loan assessment: Green 1*2
（green loan）
The Higo Bank
Long-term debt
The Juhachi-Shinwa Bank
1,000
0.59000%
March 31, 2021
10 years
Donate part of the interest as funds for research into the
（donation-type loan）
development of a new COVID vaccine at Nagasaki University
Long-term debt
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
NEW
1,600
0.72625%
June 30, 2022
7 years
Green loan assessment: Green 1*2
（green loan）
Corporation
Long-term debt
Development Bank of Japan/The Nishi-
NEW
4,900
0.91875%*3
August 31, 2022
10 years
Third-party opinion on sustainability-linked loan*4
（sustainability-linked loan）
Nippon City Bank/The Bank of Fukuoka
*1 FRC has concluded a swap agreement to practically fix the interest rate on debt. The indicated interest rate reflects the effect of the swap agreement.
*2 FRC was assigned the comprehensive assessment of Green 1, the highest rank, regarding compatibility with the Green Loan Principles from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.（JCR）. *3 If the CO2 reduction target is achieved, a preferential interest rate is applied from August 2031 until the repayment date from the interest rate of the initial loan.
*4 A third-party opinion has been obtained from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.（JCR）.
Glossary Green bonds
Sustainability-linked loan
These are bonds issued by companies and local governments to raise the funds
A sustainability-linked loan is a loan that encourages borrowers to achieve ambitious
necessary for Green Projects in Japan and overseas.
sustainability performance targets (SPTs).
Green loan
A loan in which the use of funds is limited to environmentally friendly businesses.
Data Section
32
Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022
33
Environmental Issues
Related Materiality
・Maintenance and enhancement of environmental and construction performance
Initiatives for Facility and Building Management
IC
Individual Facility Initiatives
IC Investment Corporation (FRC) AMCAsset Management Company
Initiatives We Support and External Certifications
IC AMC
FRC makes continuous improvements through feedback on the results it receives from acquiring external certifications.
Retail Renovation of Food Court NEW
The food court at Konoha Mall Hashimoto was renovated to address the lack of adequate seating at busy times on Saturdays and Sundays and to enhance the overall environment. In addition to increasing the number of seats, we provided seating that meets diverse needs such as for families with young children to make the area easier to use and more comfortable.
Office BuildingsRenovation of Common Areas NEW
At the Sanix Hakata Building, we overhauled the common space to maintain the aesthetic appeal of the building and enhance tenant satisfaction.
Initiatives for Disaster Risk
IC
Kids box seats
Baby food seats
Garden court seats
Before
After
Endorsement of the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
In September 2022, we announced our endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which was established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to examine climate-related disclosures and how financial institutions should respond.
At the same time, we became a member of the TCFD Consortium, a group of companies in Japan that supports the TCFD.
Other Initiatives We Support
In September 2018, Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., endorsed the basic philosophies of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the Principles for Financial Action for the 21st Century (PFA21) and became a signatory to these initiatives. Through ESG-conscious asset management, the company is contributing still further to the achievement of a sustainable society.
Participation in GRESB Assessment 2022
The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) was established by a group of European pension funds and is the benchmark for measuring sustainability in real estate companies and managing organizations in 2009. FRC was given "Green Stars,""4 stars (on a 5-star scale)" and disclosure assessment, "A Level" for the GRESB Real Estate Assessment conducted in 2022.
Who We Are
Growth Strategy
Countermeasures to Flooding Risks
Severe damage from flooding in Fukuoka City on June 29, 1999, contributed to the formulation of the Storm Water Management Action Plan
Capacity of Storm Water Storage Facilities of Fukuoka City
Ratio of Properties Certified as Green Buildings
and the upgrading of rainwater drainage facilities in the areas where the flooding was particularly harsh. Ongoing efforts to implement antiflooding measures have greatly improved flood safety within the city limits.
Replacing and Installing New Water Stops(July 2020)
We reviewed the specifications and installation locations of existing water stops throughout the Canal City Hakata premises and either repaired or installed equipment as part of our countermeasures to river flooding as a result of typhoons and locally heavy rains, which appear likely to come more frequently and increase in severity due to global warming.
Storm water management capacity increased from 59.1 mm/h
to 79.5 mm/h (city center)
Instances of Building Inundation in Fukuoka City
(Number of buildings)
4,000
From FY2000
Instances of inundation
and FY2022
3,173
Storm water drainage
have steadily declined
3,000
capacity has increased
1,721
significantly
2,000
1,122
As of the end of August 2022, the ratio of properties within the entire portfolio certified as green buildings was 77.8%.
The DBJ Green Building Certification is a third-party certification system established by the Development Bank of Japan for real estate properties that feature excellent environmental and social considerations. FRC has acquired certification for 12 of its owned properties that exhibit environmental and social awareness (including six properties that were recertified in March 2022).
In addition, the Building Energy-Efficiency Labeling System (BELS) is a system in which third parties evaluate, indicate, and certify the energy conservation performance of non-residential buildings, based on the Evaluation Guidelines for the Building Energy-Efficiency Labeling System for Non-Residential Buildings (2013). FRC has acquired certification for four of its owned properties.
Sustainability
Canal City Hakata (north side of the building)
Canal City Business Center Building
Since the launch of the
1,000
project in FY2000
3
Instances of
June 29, 1999
July 19, 2003
July 24, 2009 August 30, 2013
inundation have
Maximum hourly
79.5
104
116
72.5
steadily declined
precipitation (mm/h)
Source: Prepared by Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd. based on data from the "Storm Water Management Action Plan 2026" pamphlet about the Fukuoka City Stormwater Emergency Control Plan.
Properties with
77.8%
Green Building
(
based on total
)
Certification
floor space
Canal City Hakata (2022) Canal City Hakata・B (2022)
Park Place Oita (2022) Konoha Mall Hashimoto (2020)
Canal City Business Center Building (2022)
Gofukumachi Business Center (2022)
★★★
Higashi Hie Business Center (2022)
LOGICITY Minato Kashii (2020)
Earthquake Risk Countermeasures
Other Disaster Prevention Measures
LOGICITY Hisayama (2020)
Higashi Hie Business Center II (2020)
SunLive City Kokura (2019)
Marinoa City Fukuoka (Marina Side Building) (2019)
Data Section
Fukuoka Prefecture is an area in which there are relatively few earthquakes. According to the probabilistic earthquake prediction map from the Office of the Headquarters for Earthquake Research Promotion, Earthquake and Disaster-Reduction Research Division, Research and Development Bureau, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, the probability of an earthquake with an intensity of six or greater over the next 30 years is lower in Fukuoka Prefecture than in the Kanto, Chubu, and Kansai areas. FRC establishes the insurance value of each property based on its replacement value, earthquake PML value, and other factors, and maintains earthquake insurance for all its properties (buildings). In addition, FRC continues to conduct annual property surveys through external organizations to estimate earthquake damage to properties based on various scenarios.
Emergency DrillsWe have conducted comprehensive disaster drills at Canal City Hakata since 2017, with all tenants participating (not held in 2020 or 2021 due toCOVID-19).The drills were conducted in November 2022.
Glossary Earthquake PML
Refers to the probable maximum loss as a percentage of the expected maximum damage (Probable Maximum Loss) caused by an earthquake. The higher the PML value, the higher the building's seismic risk. [Calculation method] PML: Expected maximum damage / Replacement cost
Higashi Hie Business Center
Higashi Hie Business Center II
LOGICITY Minato Kashii
LOGICITY Hisayama
(acquired in March 2016)
(acquired in September 2015)
(acquired in May 2015)
(acquired in March 2016)
34
Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022
35
Social Issues
Related Materiality
・Creation of pleasant workplaces
Initiatives for Employees and Tenants
Initiatives for Employees AMC
Related Materiality
IC Investment Corporation (FRC) AMCAsset Management Company
・Contributions toward boosting the attractiveness and revitalization of Fukuoka and Kyushu ・Co-creation with the local community
Initiatives for Local Communities
Initiatives for Local Communities ICAMC
Fukuoka Realty: Numbers of credentialed personnel
As of August 31, 2022
The average number of years of continuous service of permanent employees
9 years and 4 months
Full-time personnel
Support for Flexible Work Styles
・Child-rearing support (maternity leave, childcare leave system, and nursery
・Licensed Representative of Condominium Management Company: 1
Training for Employees
・Regular lectures by Kyushu Economic Research Center
・Compliance training
・Sustainability training
・Nursing care training
・In-house recreation,
etc.
Career Development Support
・Employee satisfaction survey ・Self-assessment system
・Career interview
・Secondment system (dispatching of employees to e.g. sponsor companies) ・Promotion from contract employee to permanent employee status
・Offering of training programs tailored to each management level
・System for supporting acquisition of qualifications (Real Estate Transaction
Agent, ARES Certified Masters, etc.)
・Support for language learning,
etc.
At Canal City Hakata, employees of the asset management company participate in events that involve sprinkling water on sidewalks to cool them down and promote well-being as part of efforts to enhance the environment.
Safety Town Council
At Park Place Oita, we established a "Safety Town Council" that partners with related institutions and groups to conduct crime-prevention patrols and proactively strive to prevent youth misconduct.
Asset management company executives and employees actively participate in cleanup activities, of which there had been 300 as of September 15, 2022.
Various Events Held
At Canal City Hakata, we implemented an eco-friendly water station campaign as part of the Blue Earth Project, an environmental awareness-raising activity with a local high school. With the participation of restaurants in the facility, customers who brought their own bottles were offered free drinking water. (Period: September 17 to 25, 2022)
Every year, employees of the asset management company participate in the Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival. President Zenji Koike rode on one of the Yamakasa floats.
Growth Strategy
Health Management/Improvement of Office Environment
・Initiatives to prevent infectious diseases such as influenza (implementation of influenza vaccination and full coverage of vaccination costs)
・Initiatives for preventing the spread of COVID-19 (such as the installation of thermographic monitors to measure temperature at office entrances; installation of anti-splash panels and ozone sterilization equipment; distribution of masks, thermometers and antiseptic solution; periodical disinfection of tables, chairs, and door knobs, etc.)
・Mandatory health checkups and comprehensive medical examinations ・Health counseling by public health nurses
・Application system to restrict excessive overtime work ・Assistance for use of sports clubs
・COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces
Special leave for illness after COVID-19 vaccination
・Installation of personal booths, meeting booths, plants, etc. ・Installation of personal lockers
Installing thermographic monitors
NEW
Gatherings for Real Estate, Finance, and the Economy
AMC
We have held gatherings annually since 2008 with the cooperation of the Japan Real Estate Institute (not held in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19).
Local real estate companies, financial institutions, and government agencies participate in the conference, which contributes to networking and further
stimulation of the local economy. It has been designated as a continuing education course for The Association for Real Estate
Securitization (ARES) masters.
The Kyushu Economic Research Center AMC
Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., and the Kyushu Economic Research Center have concluded a memorandum of understanding in a bid to promote increased cooperation in the macroeconomic analysis and the Kyushu economy. Through this initiative, both signatories to the memorandum will share information on the current state of the Fukuoka-Kyushu economy as well as
issues to be faced, thereby revitalizing economic activity throughout the region. In addition, study groups on seasonal topics that are specific to Fukuoka and Kyushu are held on a regular basis.
Sustainability
Creating a Comfortable Working Environment
AMC
NEW
Certified as a "Fukuoka 'Work-
Registration with Fukuoka City
Style Reform' Promotion
Well-Being & SDGs Registration
Company" (August 2018)
System (July 2022)
Meeting booths
Tenant Initiatives
IC
With a focus on the health and comfort of tenant employees, we are improving the employee lounge environments within retail facilities and renovating office building common areas. Moreover, FRC is engaging in a variety of initiatives for tenants as a part of efforts to promote sustainability.
・Improvement of employee lounge
・Implementation of tenant satisfaction surveys
・Distribution of sustainability guidebooks
・Sustainability training,
etc.
Other Activities AMC
・IR Kyushu Workshop
The Workshop, which entered its 12th year in 2022, was established in cooperation with the Japan Investor Relations Association. The Workshop assists in learning about the latest IR trends with IR employees of companies located in Fukuoka and Kyushu and fosters the forming of networks between participating companies. Impacted by COVID-19, the study groups were held in a hybrid style that combined online tools with face-to-face interaction.
Details of the Study Group
Date
Theme and lecturer
1st workshop
"The Future of Information Disclosure and Investor Dialogue: Focus on ESG, Post-COVID, and Human Capital"
Professor Shoichi Tsumuraya, Graduate School of Business Administration, Hitotsubashi University
July 2022
(Visiting researcher, Japan Investor Relations Association)
Note: Information on the lecturers is that for the workshops held by the IR Kyushu Workshop.
