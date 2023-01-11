Fukuoka REIT : Integrated Report 2022～Sustainability～ 01/11/2023 | 03:20am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Strategy Dividends and TSR Sustainability Planning Department Figure 1 shows FRC's past dividends and dividend yields. Among listed REITs, our dividends are extremely stable. In contrast, the dividend yield has ﬂuctuated between 3.8% and 4.7% over the past eight years, indicating that investment unit prices have shifted due to changes in the stock market, interest rate trends, and ﬂuctuations in market supply and demand. Table 1 and Figure 2 show the total shareholder return (TSR), taking into account FRC's dividends and capital gains. TSR performance has been 8.1% annually over the past 10 years. In contrast, returns have remained flat over the past year as the TSE REIT Index weakened. Who We Are Figure 1. Past Dividends and Dividend Yields Dividend per investment unit (Yen) Dividend yield (as of the end of the ﬁscal period) (%) (Yen) （％） 4,000 3,574 3,479 3,512 3,593 3,687 3,693 3,642 3,539 3,536 3,523 8 3,398 3,422 3,250 3,361 3,000 6 4.4 4.7 4.5 4.2 4.3 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.0 4.0 3.9 3.7 3.7 2,000 4 1,000 2 0 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 0 Feb. 2016 Aug. 2016 Feb. 2017 Aug. 2017 Feb. 2018 Aug. 2018 Feb. 2019 Aug. 2019 Feb. 2020 Aug. 2020 Feb. 2021 Aug. 2021 Feb. 2022 Aug. 2022 Table 1. TSR Over the Past 10 Years Past 1 year Past 3 years Past 5 years Past 10 years Cumulative Annual Cumulative Annual Cumulative Annual total rate total rate total rate FRC (0.9)% 7.2% 2.3% 25.2% 4.6% 118.6% 8.1% TOPIX Real 6.9% 14.0% 4.5% 25.0% 4.6% 126.5% 8.5% Estate Index TSE REIT (1.5)% 19.3% 6.1% 60.0% 9.9% 232.3% 12.8% Index Note: Annual rate conversion is the geometric mean of cumulative returns. General Manager of the Planning Department and General Manager of Sustainability Promotion Office Keishi Tamura The Role of the Planning Department The Planning Department is in charge of matters relating to management policy, general affairs, personnel affairs, accounting, and sustainability. We believe in Growth Strategy Note: Dividend yield = (Dividend per investment unit / Operating days x 365) / Investment unit price as of the end of the fiscal period Figure 2. Investment Unit Price Performance (10 years, including dividends) FRC TOPIX Real Estate Index TSE REIT Index (Index) 400 Investment Unit Price Performance for the Most Recent Fiscal Year FRC TOPIX Real Estate Index TSE REIT Index (Index) 120 110 100 90 80 August 2021 February 2022 August 2022 the importance of creating an environment in which all employees can fulfill their potential in order to contribute to regional revitalization and the development of attractive communities, based on an understanding of the activities of our asset management company and under the basic policy of Act Local, Think Global. Framework for Sustainable Initiatives Sustainability 300 200 100 In 2018, FRC established the Sustainability Policy and Regulations Concerning Sustainability Management to promote sustainability in consideration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and set up the Sustainability Promotion Committee comprised of full-time directors, executive directors, and general managers. The committee establishes internal organizations, collaborates with outside parties, examines speciﬁc goals and measures relating to information disclosure policy and other matters, and identiﬁes the progress made in measures being implemented. Sustainability ofﬁcers are responsible for practical matters relating to achieving the goals set by the committee with the General Manager of the Planning Department providing general oversight. Data Section 0 Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. Dec. Apr. Aug. 2012 2012 2013 2013 2013 2014 2014 2014 2015 2015 2015 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 Note: FRC's investment unit price performance is expressed as an index, using the investment unit price as of August 31, 2012, as 100. TSR over the past 10 years considers dividends and investment unit prices in indicating the profitability of investments made on August 31, 2012, as of August 31, 2022. The TOPIX Real Estate Index and the TSE REIT Index are indexed in the same way, using dividend-included data. Similarly, the graph for the most recent fiscal year is indexed with the investment unit price as of August 31, 2021, as 100. Sustainability Initiatives and GRESB FRC has been conducting sustainability initiatives since We believe it is necessary to make efforts in line with our listing that include obtaining DBJ Green Building global standards, and in 2017 we decided to take part in Certiﬁcation. ESG-related inquiries from investors started the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) to increase in 2017 at investor relations activities overseas. system to further promote our sustainability initiatives. 28 Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022 29 Sustainability We worked to increase an understanding of ESG issues and sustainability with related parties to effectively set goals for our sustainability activities. This included endorsing the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the Principles for Financial Action for the 21st Century (PFA21) and inviting investors, analysts, and REIT issuers engaged in advanced sustainability activities to a workshop concerning disclosure of non-ﬁnancial information at the IR Kyushu Workshop run jointly by FRC and the Japan Investor Relations Association. We attained a 4-star rating in our ﬁrst GRESB Real Estate Assessment in 2018 and have received ratings every year since. In 2022, we received another 4-star rating in this category as was the case in 2021 and obtained an A-level rating in the GRESB Real Estate Public Disclosure evaluation. Sustainability Finance In July 2019, FRC was the ﬁrst company headquartered in the syndicate was formed in which the Development Bank of Japan, Kyushu region to be issued a green loan and the ﬁrst J-REIT to one of our sponsor banks, serves as the coordinator with take out a syndicate-based green loan. Following this, we have collaboration from The Nishi-Nippon City Bank and The Bank of procured funds that included a donation to a COVID-19 vaccine Fukuoka. Through this loan, the sponsor banks and FRC team development research fund at Nagasaki University and procured up to set Sustainability Performance Targets in consideration of funds through a sustainability-linked loan. With the latter, a the environment and strive to reduce CO2 emissions. Who We Are Materiality and ESG Initiatives Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) As part of our sustainability initiatives, we identiﬁed material issues (materiality) for the ﬁrst time in 2019 when we published our inaugural Integrated Report. In April 2022, we set targets and key performance indicators (KPIs) for each issue. The status of initiatives being undertaken for each of these issues is outlined below. Environment In terms of environmental efforts, we are switching reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 relative to 2019. We to LED lighting in the properties we own. We plan to are also looking to acquire Green Building Certiﬁcation One current focus concerns the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In September 2022, we established a Policy on Climate Change and Resilience that states measures regarding the risks and opportunities associated with climate change as well as the resilience (strength and buoyancy) of operations and strategies relative to climate-related issues. We also announced our endorsement of the recommendations of the TCFD and joined the TCFD Consortium, an organization of Japanese companies expressing their support of the TCFD. The TCFD requests companies to evaluate the climate- related risks and opportunities to their business and to assess and disclose the ﬁnancial impact. FRC has started analyzing different climate scenarios to identify the risks, opportunities, and ﬁnancial impact in order to formulate a viable strategy. Growth Strategy continue installing e.g. LED lighting in our commercial and have done so for 77.8% of our properties to date. facilities this ﬁscal year as well. In addition, we are in talks We aim to increase this number to 85% or higher by with property management companies regarding ways 2030 by maintaining and improving the environmental we can reduce energy consumption when it comes time performance of existing properties and by adopting a for facilities to be upgraded and have targeted a 35% careful selection process for new properties. We will continue to conduct asset management in consideration of sustainability as Japan's ﬁrst region-speciﬁc REIT that promotes community development and economic revitalization in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas. Climate Change Scenario Analysis We conducted an analysis to be used for the purpose of assessing the validity of current climate change measures and developing future strategies. Risks, opportunities, and ﬁnancial impacts as shown in the table are assessed below. Society As one social initiative, we aim to create an appealing workplace for employees. In 2018, FRC was recognized by Fukuoka City as a company that actively seeks to promote work-style reform. We were highly praised for our efforts to enhance productivity by supporting personal development and for our campaign encouraging no overtime. In 2022, Fukuoka City launched a registration system for businesses committed to achieving the well- being of their workers and the SDGs with the aims of enhancing the satisfaction of people's lives and realizing a sustainable environment, society, and economy. This is the ﬁrst such initiative in Japan. FRC registered and has been certiﬁed as a "master" under the system. We are also actively communicating with the local community, including through Twitter since 2010. 4℃ scenario 15℃ scenario Risk/Opportunity factors Financial impacts Short Medium Long Short Medium Long term term term term term term Taxation of CO2 emissions due to introduction of carbon tax Increased taxation on CO2 emissions for owned properties S S S S M M Policy and Stricter energy-saving standards for existing real estate and Increased renovation costs for purpose of compliance S S S S M L introduction of carbon emission-related restrictions Increased environmental certification acquisition costs law Stricter mandatory emissions reporting requirements in the Increased payments to external companies for purpose of handling reporting S S S S S S Energy Efficiency Act Technology Evolution/Spread of renewable energy and energy-saving Increased costs of introducing new technology to prevent facilities in owned properties S S S S M L technology from becoming technologically obsolete Transition Changing social values relating to environmental performance Increased financing costs for properties with poor environmental performance S S S S S S risks Decrease in asset value due to delayed environmental Relative decrease in institutional investors' investment appetite due to delayed S S S S S S compliance at owned properties environmental compliance Markets Increased importance of transition risks Increased financing costs due to properties being assessed as having high transition risks S S S S S S Increased value related to environmental performance Reduced property value and average rents due to environmental certifications such as S S S S M L DBJ Green Building Certification not being acquired Tenant needs relating to environmental performance Decreased revenue due to owned properties' environmental performance becoming S S S S M L relatively low, creating stranded assets Increased repair costs and insurance premiums: loss of sales opportunities due to Acute Damage to owned properties due to typhoons/heavy rain flooding, decreased asset value of owned properties with high flooding risks, increased S S M S S S countermeasure costs Sustainability Data Section Governance In terms of governance-related efforts, we adopted all Since then, we have been disclosing information on the seven principles set forth in the Principles for Customer- status of this initiative. With regard to risk management, Oriented Business Conduct established by the Financial we update our risk matrix in a timely manner and Services Agency in 2017 and formulated our own regularly conduct drills as part of our business continuity Policies for Customer-Oriented Business Operations. plan (BCP) to conﬁrm its effectiveness. 30 Physical risks Flooding at owned properties in low-elevation areas due to sea Increased flooding countermeasure costs S S M S S S Chronic level rise Increased need for A/C due to rising temperatures Increased A/C operation, maintenance, and repair costs S S M S S S Energy Introduction of renewable energy at sites Reduction in externally procured utility costs S S S S S S sources Products and Attracting tenants, occupants, and users by offering low- Increased revenue by attracting tenants and occupants S S S S M L services emission facilities and services Opportunities Expanding the client base by continuing to provide rental Increased revenue from higher rents and improved tenant acquisition and retention S S S S M L properties aligned with changing tenant and occupant tastes Markets Expanding the investor base Use of green bonds: increased financing by adapting/appealing to investors who S S S S S S prioritize environmental issues, decreased financing costs Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022 31 Environmental Issues Related Materiality ・Reduction of environmental load Environmental Initiatives IC Retail Natural Environment Conservation and Creation At Canal City Hakata and Park Place Oita, we are making efforts to Retail Canal Water Filtration System (rainwater reuse system) Canal City Hakata's symbolic canal has both a recreational IC Investment Corporation (FRC) AMCAsset Management Company Environmental Performance Data IC Although values increased for the fiscal period ended February 2022 compared to the interval in which we closed facilities due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we still recorded a reduction of 8.84% in electricity usage and 31.14% in water consumption compared with the period ended February 2019. coexist with various natural environments by providing green space in communal areas, installing aquatic spaces, and creating shaded spaces. We are creating habitats for wild fauna and flora that contribute to the preservation of biodiversity, as well as providing places where employees and visitors can relax and interact with nature. function and is a source of water to fight fires in the case of an emergency. At all times, this canal holds roughly 1,200 tons of water, and rainwater is used to conserve resources. Electricity Usage (Data coverage) (MWh) 70.1% 70.1 70.2% 70.2% 00.070.2% (Basic unit) ％ ％ ％ 190 90,000 81,339 79,474 74,150 71,192 184 60,000 180 175 167 160 30,000 160 0 28th・29th 30th・31st 32nd・33rd 34th・35th 145 March 2018-February 2019 March 2019-February 2020 March 2020-February 2021 March 2021-February 2022 Water Consumption （m3） (Data coverage) 70.2％ (Basic unit) 70.1％% 70.1％ 70.2% 70.2% 800,000 2.00 607,352 596,007 1.50 600,000 1.37 1.35 405,366 418,232 1.00 400,000 0.94 0.91 200,000 0.50 0 28th・29th 30th・31st 32nd・33rd 34th・35th 0.00 March 2018-February 2019 March 2019-February 2020 March 2020-February 2021 March 2021-February 2022 Who We Are Retail Greywater Plant (kitchen drainage reuse system) Retail Introducing Renewable Energy Equipment Note: Total value for 11 properties, including four retail facilities and seven office buildings. Per unit is calculated by adjusting the total floor area（m2）by the occupancy rate. Data coverage is the area ratio of properties subject to data aggregation as compared to all properties and is calculated at the end of the fiscal period. The figure for Canal City Hakata, Canal City Hakata・B, and Canal City Business Center Building reflects total electricity and water usage for all buildings, including electricity and water usage by some theater areas not owned by FRC. The figure for Park Place Oita covers only the main building section and excludes the section for independently run stores. Green Finance IC Growth Strategy At Canal City Hakata and Konoha Mall Hashimoto, kitchen wastewater discharged by restaurants is collected and processed as reclaimed water. It is then used as tap water in on-site restrooms. At Konoha Mall Hashimoto, we have installed solar panels on the rooftops to generate renewable energy and contribute to the formation of a recycling-based society. With the goal of further promoting ESG activities and expanding financing options through an enhanced investor base, FRC established the Green Finance Framework in 2019 in line with the Green Loan Principles, the Green Bond Guidelines 2017 from the Ministry of the Environment, and the Green Bond Principles 2018 to ensure implementation of green financing, including sustainability-linked loans and green loans. The funds procured through green finance will be allocated toward the acquisition of eligible Green Projects, the repayment of borrowings required in the acquisition of eligible green assets, or the redemption of investment corporation bonds issued and outstanding. Eligible Green Projects are specified assets held by FRC that have received or are scheduled to receive one of the following certifications from third-party certification organizations at the time of procurement or the reporting date. DBJ Green Building Certification of 4 or 5 stars or a 3-star evaluation CASBEE certification of S, A, or B+ rank BELS evaluation of 3, 4, or 5 stars Sustainability Office Buildings Energy-Saving Initiatives Based on the Promotion of LED Lighting We are focusing on converting each property to LED-based lighting to reduce energy consumption. 〈Office buildings already converted to LED〉 Gofukumachi Business Center (e.g., interior shared spaces, some external areas, exterior wall lighting)

Sanix Hakata Building (interior recessed lighting)

Taihaku Street Business Center (e.g., entrance, interior shared spaces)

Tenjin North Front Building (common spaces) LED lighting being used at the Sanix Hakata Building Others (logistics facilities) Introducing Renewable Energy Equipment At LOGICITY Hisayama and LOGICITY Minato Kashii, we have installed solar panels on the rooftops to generate renewable energy and contribute to the formation of a recycling-based society. Solar panels LOGICITY Hisayama ★★★ ★★★★★ （5-star） Maximum green finance Total properties Eligible Green （3-star） Eligible Green Total assets LTV owned Projects procurement amount 206.3 billion yen Projects 131.8 billion yen 41.7% Eligible Green Project liability (acquisition price) 63.9% 10 properties 33 properties 54.9 billion yen ★★★★ （4-star） After procuring green finance, FRC will announce the total amount of eligible Green Projects, the amount of liabilities related to eligible Green Projects, and the amount of funds from green finance as of the end of each fiscal period (February and August each year). The investment corporation will also announce the following indicators related to eligible Green Projects as of the end of February each year. • The number of properties classified as eligible Green Projects, and the number and type of obtained environmental certifications. Sustainable Finance （ Actual ） Category Lender Balance (Millions of yen) Average interest rate Date Term Description Long-term debt Mizuho Bank/The Bank of Saga/ 2,200 0.52100%*1 July 31, 2019 10 years Green loan assessment: Green 1*2 （green loan） The Higo Bank Long-term debt The Juhachi-Shinwa Bank 1,000 0.59000% March 31, 2021 10 years Donate part of the interest as funds for research into the （donation-type loan） development of a new COVID vaccine at Nagasaki University Long-term debt Sumitomo Mitsui Banking NEW 1,600 0.72625% June 30, 2022 7 years Green loan assessment: Green 1*2 （green loan） Corporation Long-term debt Development Bank of Japan/The Nishi- NEW 4,900 0.91875%*3 August 31, 2022 10 years Third-party opinion on sustainability-linked loan*4 （sustainability-linked loan） Nippon City Bank/The Bank of Fukuoka *1 FRC has concluded a swap agreement to practically fix the interest rate on debt. The indicated interest rate reflects the effect of the swap agreement. *2 FRC was assigned the comprehensive assessment of Green 1, the highest rank, regarding compatibility with the Green Loan Principles from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.（JCR）. *3 If the CO2 reduction target is achieved, a preferential interest rate is applied from August 2031 until the repayment date from the interest rate of the initial loan. *4 A third-party opinion has been obtained from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.（JCR）. Glossary Green bonds Sustainability-linked loan These are bonds issued by companies and local governments to raise the funds A sustainability-linked loan is a loan that encourages borrowers to achieve ambitious necessary for Green Projects in Japan and overseas. sustainability performance targets (SPTs). Green loan A loan in which the use of funds is limited to environmentally friendly businesses. Data Section 32 Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022 33 Environmental Issues Related Materiality ・Maintenance and enhancement of environmental and construction performance Initiatives for Facility and Building Management IC Individual Facility Initiatives IC Investment Corporation (FRC) AMCAsset Management Company Initiatives We Support and External Certifications IC AMC FRC makes continuous improvements through feedback on the results it receives from acquiring external certifications. Retail Renovation of Food Court NEW The food court at Konoha Mall Hashimoto was renovated to address the lack of adequate seating at busy times on Saturdays and Sundays and to enhance the overall environment. In addition to increasing the number of seats, we provided seating that meets diverse needs such as for families with young children to make the area easier to use and more comfortable. Office BuildingsRenovation of Common Areas NEW At the Sanix Hakata Building, we overhauled the common space to maintain the aesthetic appeal of the building and enhance tenant satisfaction. Initiatives for Disaster Risk IC Kids box seats Baby food seats Garden court seats Before After Endorsement of the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) In September 2022, we announced our endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which was established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to examine climate-related disclosures and how financial institutions should respond. At the same time, we became a member of the TCFD Consortium, a group of companies in Japan that supports the TCFD. Other Initiatives We Support In September 2018, Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., endorsed the basic philosophies of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the Principles for Financial Action for the 21st Century (PFA21) and became a signatory to these initiatives. Through ESG-conscious asset management, the company is contributing still further to the achievement of a sustainable society. Participation in GRESB Assessment 2022 The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) was established by a group of European pension funds and is the benchmark for measuring sustainability in real estate companies and managing organizations in 2009. FRC was given "Green Stars,""4 stars (on a 5-star scale)" and disclosure assessment, "A Level" for the GRESB Real Estate Assessment conducted in 2022. Who We Are Growth Strategy Countermeasures to Flooding Risks Severe damage from flooding in Fukuoka City on June 29, 1999, contributed to the formulation of the Storm Water Management Action Plan Capacity of Storm Water Storage Facilities of Fukuoka City Ratio of Properties Certified as Green Buildings and the upgrading of rainwater drainage facilities in the areas where the flooding was particularly harsh. Ongoing efforts to implement antiflooding measures have greatly improved flood safety within the city limits. Replacing and Installing New Water Stops (July 2020) We reviewed the specifications and installation locations of existing water stops throughout the Canal City Hakata premises and either repaired or installed equipment as part of our countermeasures to river flooding as a result of typhoons and locally heavy rains, which appear likely to come more frequently and increase in severity due to global warming. Storm water management capacity increased from 59.1 mm/h to 79.5 mm/h (city center) Instances of Building Inundation in Fukuoka City (Number of buildings) 4,000 From FY2000 Instances of inundation and FY2022 3,173 Storm water drainage have steadily declined 3,000 capacity has increased 1,721 significantly 2,000 1,122 As of the end of August 2022, the ratio of properties within the entire portfolio certified as green buildings was 77.8%. The DBJ Green Building Certification is a third-party certification system established by the Development Bank of Japan for real estate properties that feature excellent environmental and social considerations. FRC has acquired certification for 12 of its owned properties that exhibit environmental and social awareness (including six properties that were recertified in March 2022). In addition, the Building Energy-Efficiency Labeling System (BELS) is a system in which third parties evaluate, indicate, and certify the energy conservation performance of non-residential buildings, based on the Evaluation Guidelines for the Building Energy-Efficiency Labeling System for Non-Residential Buildings (2013). FRC has acquired certification for four of its owned properties. Sustainability Canal City Hakata (north side of the building) Canal City Business Center Building Since the launch of the 1,000 project in FY2000 3 Instances of June 29, 1999 July 19, 2003 July 24, 2009 August 30, 2013 inundation have Maximum hourly 79.5 104 116 72.5 steadily declined precipitation (mm/h) Source: Prepared by Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd. based on data from the "Storm Water Management Action Plan 2026" pamphlet about the Fukuoka City Stormwater Emergency Control Plan. Properties with 77.8% Green Building ( based on total ) Certification floor space Canal City Hakata (2022) Canal City Hakata ・ B (2022) Park Place Oita (2022) Konoha Mall Hashimoto (2020) Canal City Business Center Building (2022) Gofukumachi Business Center (2022) ★★★ Higashi Hie Business Center (2022) LOGICITY Minato Kashii (2020) Earthquake Risk Countermeasures Other Disaster Prevention Measures LOGICITY Hisayama (2020) Higashi Hie Business Center II (2020) SunLive City Kokura (2019)

Marinoa City Fukuoka (Marina Side Building) (2019) Data Section Fukuoka Prefecture is an area in which there are relatively few earthquakes. According to the probabilistic earthquake prediction map from the Office of the Headquarters for Earthquake Research Promotion, Earthquake and Disaster-Reduction Research Division, Research and Development Bureau, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, the probability of an earthquake with an intensity of six or greater over the next 30 years is lower in Fukuoka Prefecture than in the Kanto, Chubu, and Kansai areas. FRC establishes the insurance value of each property based on its replacement value, earthquake PML value, and other factors, and maintains earthquake insurance for all its properties (buildings). In addition, FRC continues to conduct annual property surveys through external organizations to estimate earthquake damage to properties based on various scenarios. Emergency Drills We have conducted comprehensive disaster drills at Canal City Hakata since 2017, with all tenants participating (not held in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19). The drills were conducted in November 2022. Glossary Earthquake PML Refers to the probable maximum loss as a percentage of the expected maximum damage (Probable Maximum Loss) caused by an earthquake. The higher the PML value, the higher the building's seismic risk. [Calculation method] PML: Expected maximum damage / Replacement cost Higashi Hie Business Center Higashi Hie Business Center II LOGICITY Minato Kashii LOGICITY Hisayama (acquired in March 2016) (acquired in September 2015) (acquired in May 2015) (acquired in March 2016) 34 Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022 35 Social Issues Related Materiality ・Creation of pleasant workplaces Initiatives for Employees and Tenants Initiatives for Employees AMC Related Materiality IC Investment Corporation (FRC) AMCAsset Management Company ・Contributions toward boosting the attractiveness and revitalization of Fukuoka and Kyushu ・Co-creation with the local community Initiatives for Local Communities Initiatives for Local Communities IC AMC Fukuoka Realty: Numbers of credentialed personnel As of August 31, 2022 The average number of years of continuous service of permanent employees 9 years and 4 months Full-time personnel Support for Flexible Work Styles ・Child-rearing support (maternity leave, childcare leave system, and nursery support system) ・Nursing care leave ・Leave for voluntary work ・Employee welfare (401K, cumulative investment system, etc.) ・Encouraging use of paid holidays, etc. Annual Events Cleanup Days Participation in Community Events Who We Are 41［Male: 18 Female: 23］ Gender ratio Male: 43.9％ Female: 56.1％ ・Employees seconded from sponsors: 3 ・Employees seconded to a sponsor: 8 Number of credentialed personnel ・Real estate brokers: 23 ・ARES Certified Masters: 18 ・Certified Building Administrators: 3 ・MBA: 2 ・CMA: 2 ・First-class registered architect: 1 ・Real estate appraiser: 1 ・Attorney: 1 ・Administrative Scrivener: 1 ・SME management consultant: 1 ・Licensed Representative of Condominium Management Company: 1 Training for Employees ・Regular lectures by Kyushu Economic Research Center ・Compliance training ・Sustainability training ・Nursing care training ・In-house recreation, etc. Career Development Support ・Employee satisfaction survey ・Self-assessment system ・Career interview ・Secondment system (dispatching of employees to e.g. sponsor companies) ・Promotion from contract employee to permanent employee status ・Offering of training programs tailored to each management level ・System for supporting acquisition of qualifications (Real Estate Transaction Agent, ARES Certified Masters, etc.) ・Support for language learning, etc. At Canal City Hakata, employees of the asset management company participate in events that involve sprinkling water on sidewalks to cool them down and promote well-being as part of efforts to enhance the environment. Safety Town Council At Park Place Oita, we established a "Safety Town Council" that partners with related institutions and groups to conduct crime-prevention patrols and proactively strive to prevent youth misconduct. Asset management company executives and employees actively participate in cleanup activities, of which there had been 300 as of September 15, 2022. Various Events Held At Canal City Hakata, we implemented an eco-friendly water station campaign as part of the Blue Earth Project, an environmental awareness-raising activity with a local high school. With the participation of restaurants in the facility, customers who brought their own bottles were offered free drinking water. (Period: September 17 to 25, 2022) Every year, employees of the asset management company participate in the Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival. President Zenji Koike rode on one of the Yamakasa floats. Growth Strategy Health Management/Improvement of Office Environment ・Initiatives to prevent infectious diseases such as influenza (implementation of influenza vaccination and full coverage of vaccination costs) ・Initiatives for preventing the spread of COVID-19 (such as the installation of thermographic monitors to measure temperature at office entrances; installation of anti-splash panels and ozone sterilization equipment; distribution of masks, thermometers and antiseptic solution; periodical disinfection of tables, chairs, and door knobs, etc.) ・Mandatory health checkups and comprehensive medical examinations ・Health counseling by public health nurses ・Application system to restrict excessive overtime work ・Assistance for use of sports clubs ・COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces Special leave for illness after COVID-19 vaccination ・Installation of personal booths, meeting booths, plants, etc. ・Installation of personal lockers Installing thermographic monitors NEW Gatherings for Real Estate, Finance, and the Economy AMC We have held gatherings annually since 2008 with the cooperation of the Japan Real Estate Institute (not held in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19). Local real estate companies, financial institutions, and government agencies participate in the conference, which contributes to networking and further stimulation of the local economy. It has been designated as a continuing education course for The Association for Real Estate Securitization (ARES) masters. The Kyushu Economic Research Center AMC Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., and the Kyushu Economic Research Center have concluded a memorandum of understanding in a bid to promote increased cooperation in the macroeconomic analysis and the Kyushu economy. Through this initiative, both signatories to the memorandum will share information on the current state of the Fukuoka-Kyushu economy as well as issues to be faced, thereby revitalizing economic activity throughout the region. In addition, study groups on seasonal topics that are specific to Fukuoka and Kyushu are held on a regular basis. Sustainability Creating a Comfortable Working Environment AMC NEW Certified as a "Fukuoka 'Work- Registration with Fukuoka City Style Reform' Promotion Well-Being & SDGs Registration Company" (August 2018) System (July 2022) Meeting booths Tenant Initiatives IC With a focus on the health and comfort of tenant employees, we are improving the employee lounge environments within retail facilities and renovating office building common areas. Moreover, FRC is engaging in a variety of initiatives for tenants as a part of efforts to promote sustainability. ・Improvement of employee lounge ・Implementation of tenant satisfaction surveys ・Distribution of sustainability guidebooks ・Sustainability training, etc. Other Activities AMC ・IR Kyushu Workshop The Workshop, which entered its 12th year in 2022, was established in cooperation with the Japan Investor Relations Association. 