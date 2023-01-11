Fukuoka REIT : Integrated Report 2022～Who We Are～

External Environment (Initiatives of Fukuoka City)
22
Risks and Opportunities
type
14.0%
JCR: AA
4.1%
24
Investment Strategy
based on
Office buildings
(stable)
( acquisition price )
33.0%
R&I: A+
25 Management Strategy
Retail
gain
53.0%
LTV★
26
Financial Strategy
(stable)
Unrealized
43,026
Investment
Other
%
Editorial Policy
areas
Kyushu areas
41.7
million yen
based on
22.9%
We have issued our Integrated Report since fiscal
Positioning of This Report
( acquisition price )
Securities code
Accounting periods
2019 with the aim of imparting knowledge concerning
Fukuoka
the value creation process of the investment
8968
February
Financial
Non-Financial
metropolitan area*
The Report has been positioned as an important tool
corporation and the asset management company.
Information
Integrated
Information
77.1%
for engaging with our unitholders, investors, and other
・Earnings report
・Financial briefing materials
August
・Securities report
Report
・Online disclosure of
stakeholders. The International Reporting Framework
・Asset management
sustainability information
recommended by the IFRS Foundation and the
report
・Corporate profile
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Guidance for Collaborative Value
・Operating systems report
・PR information disclosure
* The Fukuoka metropolitan area includes Fukuoka City, Chikushino City, Kasuga City, Onojo City, Munakata City, Dazaifu City, Koga City, Fukutsu City, Itoshima City, Nakagawa City, Umi Town, Sasaguri Town, Shime Town,
Creation have been referenced in the preparation of this Report to ensure
Sue Town, Shingu Town, Hisayama Town, and Kasuya Town.
ease of understanding.
Glossary Credit rating
Through this Report, we aim to increase understanding of our efforts to
A grade that reflects the safety and creditworthiness of a company and its
enhance corporate value based on the basic philosophies of the investment
The SDGs refer to the international goals
PRI comprises an international network of
Cognizant of the fact that climate change is a
set forth in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable
financial institutions working to realize six
major issue facing the international community,
Development adopted at the United Nations
principles for the finance industry with the aim of
in September 2022 we became a signatory of
Summit in September 2015 as the successor to the
encouraging the incorporation of environmental,
the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) established
Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) established
social, and governance ("ESG") issues into investment decision-making
by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), having endorsed the recommendations
in 2001. Given the medium- to long-term expectations stakeholders have
processes. Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., endorsed and became a signatory of
of the TCFD that were announced in June 2017. We will strive to disclose
for the resolution of these challenges, our priority issues (materiality) were
PRI in September 2018 to promote the consideration of ESG issues in real
the impact of climate change and implement specific measures based
Growth Strategy
Sustainability
Data Section
Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022
01
Overview of Fukuoka REIT Corporation
Name
Fukuoka REIT Corporation
Asset manager
Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.
Representative
Zenji Koike, Executive Director
Fukuoka Jisho Co., Ltd.
Sponsors
SAIBU GAS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Security code
8968
Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc.
(Shareholders of the
Kyudenko Corporation
June 21, 2005
THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.
FRC's Characteristics
FRC has the following ﬁve main strengths.
Listed date
(Tokyo Stock Exchange, Fukuoka Stock Exchange)
asset management
THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD.
Kyushu Railway Company
company)
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd.
Fiscal period
February and August
History of Fukuoka REIT Corporation
Fukuoka Kyushu Actions
2005
● Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange
● Nanakuma subway line opens
● Property acquisitions: SunLive City Kokura, Sanix Hakata Building
● Kyushu National Museum opens
●1st public offering (Offer price: 153,272 yen*)
2006
●10th anniversary of the opening of Canal City Hakata
● New Kitakyushu Airport opens
● Property acquisitions: Taihaku Street Business Center, Amex Akasakamon Tower, Square Mall
Kagoshima Usuki, Kumamoto Intercommunity SC
2007
● Property acquisitions: Hanahata SC, City House Keyaki Dori
● Tenjin LOFT opens
2008
● Canal City Hakata South Building renovation (2nd floor)
● Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, becomes a core city
● Property acquisition: Higashi Hie Business Center
● Kyushu University Ropponmatsu Campus closes
(redevelopment project zone)
2010
● Canal City Hakata common space and Park Place Oita common space, tenant floor renovations
● Fukuoka Parco opens
●2nd public offering (Offer price: 115,217 yen*)
2011
● IR Kyushu Workshop launch
● Kyushu Shinkansen Kagoshima route fully opens
● Selected as a AAA website All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking for fiscal 2011
● Property acquisition: Canal City Hakata・B
● Opened LAOX/XEBIO in the Canal City Hakata South Building
2012
● Selected as a AAA website All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking for fiscal 2012
● Fukuoka Urban Expressway fully opens and Kanjo Line opens
● Property acquisition: Aqualia Chihaya
●3rd public offering (Offer price: 142,116 yen*)
● Fukuoka City population tops 1.5 million
●1st investment corporation bond issuance
2013
● JR Kyushu Cruise Train "Seven Stars in Kyushu"
● Selected as a AAA website All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking for fiscal 2013
begins operations
● Property acquisitions: Tenjin Nishi-Dori Business Center Building, D-Wing Tower, Hotel FORZA Oita, Tenjin North Front Building
●5:1 investment unit split implemented
● Fukuoka City designated a National Strategic Special Zone
2014
● Received the IR Excellent Company Encouragement Award (organized by Japan Investor Relations Association)
● Number of cruise ship port calls: 115
● Property acquisitions: Tosu Logistics Center, Granfore Yakuin Minami
●4th public offering (Offer price: 212,257 yen*)
● Tenjin Big Bang begins
2015
● Fukuoka REIT Corporation 10th anniversary
● Number of cruise ship port calls: 259 (shopping sprees)
● Property acquisitions: LOGICITY Minato Kashii, Marinoa City Fukuoka (Marina Side Building)
● JR Oita City opens
● Canal City Hakata 20th anniversary
● Higashi-Kyushu Expressway fully opens
2016
● Number of cruise ship port calls: 328
● Japan's largest 3D projection mapping and new Aqua Panorama fountain installed at Canal City Hakata
● Vegefru stadium (new fresh produce market) begins at Island City
●2nd investment corporation bond issuance
● Park Place Oita 15th anniversary renovation
● Fukuoka City Science Museum opens
● Canal City Hakata inbound sets new visitor record (17.02 million in fiscal 2017)
2017
● World Cultural Heritage registers heritage sites related to
● Property acquisition: LOGICITY Hisayama
Kami-yadoru shima Munakata and Okinoshima
(Asset management company)
● Formulated Policies for Customer-Oriented Business Operations
●5th public offering (Offer price: 164,414 yen*/3rd investment corporation bond issuance)
2018
● Property acquisitions: Konoha Mall Hashimoto, Higashi Hie Business Center II, Tissage Hotel Naha
● Fukuoka Jisho Co., Ltd., becomes a premium partner of
(Asset management company)
Avispa Fukuoka
● Formulated the Sustainability Policy/Endorsed the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the Principles for
Financial Action for the 21st Century (PFA21)/Certified as a "Fukuoka 'Work Style Reform' Promotion Company"
2019
● Received the rating of "4 stars" and "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment
● Private-sector outsourcing of Fukuoka Airport
● Became the first company in Kyushu to conduct borrowing via green loans
operations begins
● Became the first J-REIT to publish an integrated report
● COVID-19 outbreak
2020
● Received the rating of "3 stars" and "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment
● TEAM FUKUOKA launched to attract international financial
● Property acquisitions: Higashi Hie Business Center III, LOGICITY Wakamiya
functions to Fukuoka
● Canal City Hakata opening 25th anniversary/Nitori Canal City Hakata opens
2021
● Received the rating of "4 stars" and "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment
● Tenjin Big Bang, Tenjin Business Center completed
● Selected as a AAA website All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking for fiscal 2021
● Property acquisition: Tenjin Nishi-Dori Business Center (Land with leasehold interest)
● Partial revision to management guidelines/Set targets for materiality KPIs/Conducted borrowing via a
sustainability-linked loan /Endorsed the TCFD recommendations
● Received the rating of "4 stars" and "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment/Top "A" in
the GRESB Public Disclosure
● Dontaku parade held for the first time in three years
2022
● Renewal opening of Park Place Oita's 3-floor,Shangri-la Zone
● Oiyama event of Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival held for
● Property acquisitions: Hakata Chikushi-Dori Center Building, Island City Minato Bay related site (land
the first time in three years
with leasehold interest; conclusion of agreement; tentative name)
(Asset management company)
Registration with Fukuoka City Well-Being & SDGs Registration System "Master"
The investment corporation undertook a five-for-one investment unit split effective March 1, 2014. Accordingly, offer prices for the first to third public offerings have been divided by five.
1 Japan's first
2
Excellent portfolio
3
Solid support from a
region-specific
centered on the Fukuoka
sponsor company involved
REIT
metropolitan area
in property development
Asset management
A portfolio of carefully
Asset portfolio expansion and
leveraging our in-depth
selected investments in the
high occupancy rates facilitated
knowledge of the real
high growth area of Fukuoka
through coordination with our
estate environment
City, which is gaining attention
sponsors
of the Fukuoka and
in Japan and abroad
Kyushu areas
Canal City Hakata
〜Redevelopment project that took approximately 20 years to complete〜
Canal City Hakata is a multipurpose retail facility that opened in 1996 as an urban redevelopment project based on the concept of "urban theater."
Canal City Hakata is located between the Tenjin district̶which forms the commercial center of Fukuoka City̶and the business district centering on JR Hakata Station, and is close to the famous entertainment area Nakasu and Kushida Shrine, which once flourished as a community of Hakata merchants and is famous throughout Japan for the Hakata Yamakasa Festival. Canal City Hakata was designed by American architect Jon Jerde. The project site was the former location of the Hakata Silk Cotton Spinning Company (later the Hakata Factory of Kanegafuchi Spinning, hereafter the "Kanebo Factory"). It had become a forgotten plot of land at the heart of Fukuoka City that had lost the urban functions that once helped develop modern society.
In 1977, Fukuoka Jisho acquired a portion of the former Kanebo Factory site, which is an area of approximately 3,000 tsubo. At the time, the area was being planned as a redevelopment for condominiums, but the concept was reworked many times in the hope of "reviving Hakata as a commercial city." In 1982, a basic development concept was formulated and a master plan was announced the following year, but the redevelopment was temporarily postponed due to the poor earnings for key tenants. In 1988, a major step toward realization was finally taken, and Canal City Hakata opened on April 20, 1996, as a catalyst to revitalize the central part of the downtown area, which had become stagnant, and to promote the balanced development of the entire city center. Traffic congestion on surrounding roads that had been a concern before the opening was addressed through road maintenance in cooperation with the local government, and a pedestrian bridge was constructed to connect to the Kamikawabata Shopping Arcade. Accordingly, the opening of Canal City Hakata has led to the revitalization of the Kamikawabata Shopping Arcade and surrounding areas.
Source: Prepared by Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., based on the Canal City Hakata Concept Book
4
Establishment
5
Stable dividends
of a stable
and steady NAV
financial base
growth since listing
Conservative control
Appropriate management of
of the interest-bearing
real estate investments
debt ratio and long-
term diversification of
repayment deadlines
Before completion
Kanebo Factory in 1957. The Japan National Railways tracks and a service line are visible in the foreground.
Completion
Fulfilling new urban functions, enhances circulation to Tenjin and Hakata while connecting the surrounding areas of Kawabata and Sumiyoshi.
After Completion
Five million people visited Canal City Hakata in the first two months after its opening. The "urban theater" was born, creating a variety of ripple effects in the surrounding area.
Who We Are
Growth Strategy
Sustainability
Data Section
Glossary Sustainability-linked loan
Investment corporation bond
Sustainability-linked loans are loans that encourage borrowers to meet
Bonds issued by investment corporations in accordance with the Act on Investment Trusts and
Investment Corporations and are equivalent to corporate bonds of stock companies. Bonds
02
are issued as a means of fund procurement, and are used mainly for acquisition of real estate,
repair, and maintenance of existing properties, and repayment and redemption of borrowings.
Glossary NAV
NAV is an abbreviation for Net Asset Value at an investment trust. Net assets are defined as total
[Calculation method] NAV: Net assets + Unrealized gains or losses - Dividends
investment trust balance sheet assets minus liabilities, with the base price based on the number
Market net assets value per unit: NAV / Total number of units issued
of units. For REITs, the term net assets refers to net assets plus unrealized gains or losses
Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022
reflecting the difference between the book value of the property owned and the appraised value.
03
Relationship with Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.
Fukuoka REIT Corporation ("FRC") comprises one Executive Director and two Supervisory Directors, and actual investment management is contracted to our asset manager, Fukuoka Realty ("Fukuoka Realty"). As such, FRC and Fukuoka Realty are treated as one entity in this document in reporting on the value created for stakeholders.
FRC's Basic Policy
Corporate Profile of Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.
Listed on the real estate investment trust sections of the Tokyo
Located in Fukuoka City and comprising 41 employees with
and Fukuoka stock exchanges, Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., is FRC's
a variety of experience in real estate, ﬁnance, and other ﬁelds,
asset management company.
Fukuoka Realty possesses a high level of expertise and makes
Based on an asset management agreement concluded with FRC,
full use of information unique to the local area in managing FRC's
Fukuoka Realty is entrusted with the key operations of "acquiring
assets.
and selling assets," "asset rental management," and "ﬁnancing."
Who We
【Our Mission】
Taking advantage of our strength in knowing the local characteristics of real estate, which is a region-speciﬁc business, we invest in real estate for rent in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas. By appropriately managing the invested real estate, we will achieve stable earnings over the medium to long term while making efforts to keep providing stable dividends for the future.
【Act Local】
We̶FRC and Fukuoka Realty̶are currently the only listed real estate investment corporation and asset management company registered outside the Tokyo metropolitan and Kansai areas under the provisions of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations as well as the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
As a region-speciﬁc REIT, FRC seeks differentiation in the selection of investment target properties and the management of owned assets through the enhancement of its information gathering ability and ability to discern the proﬁtability of properties
by utilizing its speed and depth of information based on knowledge of local land and a broad network centering on local governments and the business world.
【Think Global】
We will proactively engage in IR activities to fulﬁll our accountability to global capital markets. In conjunction, we will take heed of Fukuoka Realty's corporate governance and compliance.
Regarding real estate and ﬁnancial markets, FRC will keep closely tracking movements occurring across the whole of Japan and the entire world, taking into consideration the logic of capital markets with global ideas, and appropriately reﬂecting such in our asset management.
We will also keep diligently pursuing dialogue with investors, focusing on fulﬁlling our accountability, and utilizing Fukuoka Realty's fund management skills for investors under a strict compliance policy.
Real Estate
Real Estate Investment Trust
Investors
Fukuoka REIT Corporation
Holdings
［ Securities code: 8968 ］
Investments
Rents
Dividends
Company entrusted
with asset
management
Asset management company
Are
Growth Strategy
Contribution to Regional Revitalization and Development of Attractive Communities
Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.
FRC and Fukuoka Realty believe that attracting domestic and foreign excellent investment funds to regional real estate ﬁnancial markets will stimulate community development in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas. Although we are not directly involved
in community development or real estate development, we expect our acquisition of properties to lead to new funds passing to sellers and part of those funds being directed to new development, etc.
With funds injected into FRC from Japan and abroad, new
as a whole. Based on this perspective, we believe that we can contribute to regional revitalization and community development in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas.
Funds will be returned to unitholders by distributing the earnings from owned assets.
Through the promotion of community development and the revitalization of regional economies in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas, we will aim for FRC earnings stability.
Leading companies in Fukuoka and the Kyushu areas that are in agreement with FRC's concept participate as shareholders (sponsors) of Fukuoka Realty. FRC aims to achieve sustainable growth as a REIT through the expanded scale of its assets through the contribution of excellent properties from among our sponsors
5%
5%
5%
Sustainability
investment funds will ﬂow to the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas
and by actively leveraging their support, including the provision of relevant information.
THE BANK OF
FUKUOKA, LTD.
THE NISHI-NIPPON
CITY BANK, LTD.
Development Bank
of Japan Inc.
Act Local
Real estate is a local business
Distinctive capability for gathering qualitative information on the real estate market (speed, in-depth information)
Specialization in local properties
Investment Policy
Our Mission
Think Global
Investment target areas
Investment type
Region-Specific REIT
Aim to achieve the best
Capital market theory
Fukuoka
Retail
interests of unitholders by
Accountability and transparent
metropolitan area
40％-70％
leveraging our expertise
dialogue with investors
60％-90％
in the local real estate
Decent policy to comply
With regard to the properties owned and developed by the sponsor companies, Fukuoka Jisho Co., Ltd., FRC, and Fukuoka Realty have concluded a pipeline support memorandum of understanding (MOU) to seek stable and continuous acquisition opportunities.
55%
Fukuoka Jisho
Co., Ltd.*
Directors
Outside
Fukuoka Realty
directors
Co., Ltd.
(Asset manager)
10%
Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc.
Data Section
Solid network among local governments and the business world
markets of Fukuoka
Fund management skills
Office buildings
and Kyushu
Other Kyushu areas
(including Okinawa and
20％-50％
Yamaguchi prefectures)
10％-30％
Others
Others
0％-10％
(Logistics, Residence,
Hotel, etc.)
0％-30％
5%
5%
5%
5%
SAIBU GAS
Kyudenko
Nishi-Nippon
Kyushu Railway
HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Corporation
Railroad Co., Ltd.
Company
* Concluded MOU with FRC and Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., concerning pipeline support.
Glossary Pipeline support agreement
Pipeline support agreements refer to contracts that provide the opportunity to acquire a property from a sponsor in advance of and in priority to a third party
04
Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022
05
Management Strategy See p.25
Community-Based
Initiatives See p.37
Value-Creation Story
Our
Act Local, Think Global
Mission
Vision
Promote Attractive Urban Development in the
Fukuoka and Kyushu Areas
Main management resources (Inputs)
Business activities
Total 33 properties
Outcome
Value creation with stakeholders
Who We Are
Financial
Building of a solid financial base through
capital
conservative control of LTV
• LTV …………………………………… 41.7%
• Fixed rate……………………………… 93.4%
Manufacturing
capital
Finding excellent properties that can generate
stable cash flow over the long term
• Excellent human resources with specialized skills
