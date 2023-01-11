Fukuoka REIT : Integrated Report 2022～Who We Are～ 01/11/2023 | 03:20am EST Send by mail :

Value-Creation Story Value-Creation Activities Materiality History of Asset Portfolio Expansion Financial/Non-Financial Highlights (5-Year Graph) Growth Strategy 29 Sustainability Environmental Issues Social Issues Organizational Issues Data Section External Environmental Data Overview of Properties Owned 44 Financial/Non-Financial Highlights (11-Year/22-Period Summary) Properties owned Occupancy rate Asset size 33 99.4% 206,339 million yen Dividend 3,523 per unit yen Who We Are 16 CEO's Message Investment Others Credit ratings★ Dividend yield 20 External Environment (Initiatives of Fukuoka City) 22 Risks and Opportunities type 14.0% JCR: AA 4.1% 24 Investment Strategy based on Office buildings (stable) ( acquisition price ) 33.0% R&I: A+ 25 Management Strategy Retail gain 53.0% LTV★ 26 Financial Strategy (stable) Unrealized 43,026 Investment Other % Editorial Policy areas Kyushu areas 41.7 million yen based on 22.9% We have issued our Integrated Report since fiscal Positioning of This Report ( acquisition price ) Securities code Accounting periods 2019 with the aim of imparting knowledge concerning Fukuoka the value creation process of the investment 8968 February Financial Non-Financial metropolitan area* The Report has been positioned as an important tool corporation and the asset management company. Information Integrated Information 77.1% for engaging with our unitholders, investors, and other ・Earnings report ・Financial briefing materials August ・Securities report Report ・Online disclosure of stakeholders. The International Reporting Framework ・Asset management sustainability information recommended by the IFRS Foundation and the report ・Corporate profile Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Guidance for Collaborative Value ・Operating systems report ・PR information disclosure * The Fukuoka metropolitan area includes Fukuoka City, Chikushino City, Kasuga City, Onojo City, Munakata City, Dazaifu City, Koga City, Fukutsu City, Itoshima City, Nakagawa City, Umi Town, Sasaguri Town, Shime Town, Creation have been referenced in the preparation of this Report to ensure Sue Town, Shingu Town, Hisayama Town, and Kasuya Town. ease of understanding. Glossary Credit rating Through this Report, we aim to increase understanding of our efforts to A grade that reflects the safety and creditworthiness of a company and its enhance corporate value based on the basic philosophies of the investment These materials might contain future performance projections, plans, management ability to pay the principal and interest of bonds issued by the company corporation and the asset management company as well as the value we based on an analysis of the company's performance and financial condition. targets, and strategies. These forward-looking descriptions are based on present create in working to realize a sustainable society. We will continue striving to LTV assumptions on future events and trends in the business environment, but make the Report an effective tool for facilitating constructive dialogue. An abbreviation for Loan to Value, and an indicator of a company's borrowing such assumptions might not necessarily be accurate. Actual results could differ ratio as well as a measure of stability in borrowing. The lower the value, the materially due to various factors. Neither Fukuoka REIT Corporation nor Fukuoka greater the degree of safety against redemption of debt. International Initiatives We Focus On [Calculation method] LTV (%): Interest-bearing debt / Total assets multiplied by 100 Realty Co., Ltd., shall be liable for the accuracy, rationality, and completeness of information contained in these materials, whether they were prepared by Fukuoka REIT Corporation or Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., or provided by a third party. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Note that all information in this document is current at the time of preparation and is subject to change without prior notice. The SDGs refer to the international goals PRI comprises an international network of Cognizant of the fact that climate change is a These materials have not been prepared to entice investment. set forth in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable financial institutions working to realize six major issue facing the international community, When applying to purchase investment units issued by Fukuoka REIT Development adopted at the United Nations principles for the finance industry with the aim of in September 2022 we became a signatory of Corporation, do so based on your own judgment and responsibility. Any unauthorized reprinting, use, reproduction, distribution, or modification of Summit in September 2015 as the successor to the encouraging the incorporation of environmental, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) established all or part of the content contained in this Report is expressly prohibited. Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) established social, and governance ("ESG") issues into investment decision-making by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), having endorsed the recommendations in 2001. Given the medium- to long-term expectations stakeholders have processes. Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., endorsed and became a signatory of of the TCFD that were announced in June 2017. We will strive to disclose for the resolution of these challenges, our priority issues (materiality) were PRI in September 2018 to promote the consideration of ESG issues in real the impact of climate change and implement specific measures based Note: Regarding amount, percentage, and ratio rounding: Unless otherwise noted, in these materials, established in September 2019 with reference to the SDGs. estate investment management operations and practices that conform to on the recommendations of the TCFD in addition to continuing to reduce monetary amounts are rounded down to the nearest whole unit, and percentages and ratios are rounded off to one decimal place. international standards. environmental impact and contribute to the local community. Growth Strategy Sustainability Data Section Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022 01 Overview of Fukuoka REIT Corporation Name Fukuoka REIT Corporation Asset manager Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd. Representative Zenji Koike, Executive Director Fukuoka Jisho Co., Ltd. Sponsors SAIBU GAS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Security code 8968 Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. (Shareholders of the Kyudenko Corporation June 21, 2005 THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD. FRC's Characteristics FRC has the following ﬁve main strengths. Listed date (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Fukuoka Stock Exchange) asset management THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD. Kyushu Railway Company company) Development Bank of Japan Inc. Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. Fiscal period February and August History of Fukuoka REIT Corporation Fukuoka Kyushu Actions 2005 ● Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange ● Nanakuma subway line opens ● Property acquisitions: SunLive City Kokura, Sanix Hakata Building ● Kyushu National Museum opens ●1st public offering (Offer price: 153,272 yen*) 2006 ●10th anniversary of the opening of Canal City Hakata ● New Kitakyushu Airport opens ● Property acquisitions: Taihaku Street Business Center, Amex Akasakamon Tower, Square Mall Kagoshima Usuki, Kumamoto Intercommunity SC 2007 ● Property acquisitions: Hanahata SC, City House Keyaki Dori ● Tenjin LOFT opens 2008 ● Canal City Hakata South Building renovation (2nd floor) ● Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, becomes a core city ● Property acquisitions: Kurume Higashi Kushiwara SC, K's Denki Kagoshima 2009 ● Property acquisition: Higashi Hie Business Center ● Kyushu University Ropponmatsu Campus closes (redevelopment project zone) 2010 ● Canal City Hakata common space and Park Place Oita common space, tenant floor renovations ● Fukuoka Parco opens ●2nd public offering (Offer price: 115,217 yen*) 2011 ● IR Kyushu Workshop launch ● Kyushu Shinkansen Kagoshima route fully opens ● Selected as a AAA website All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking for fiscal 2011 ● Property acquisition: Canal City Hakata・B ● Opened LAOX/XEBIO in the Canal City Hakata South Building 2012 ● Selected as a AAA website All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking for fiscal 2012 ● Fukuoka Urban Expressway fully opens and Kanjo Line opens ● Property acquisition: Aqualia Chihaya ●3rd public offering (Offer price: 142,116 yen*) ● Fukuoka City population tops 1.5 million ●1st investment corporation bond issuance 2013 ● JR Kyushu Cruise Train "Seven Stars in Kyushu" ● Selected as a AAA website All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking for fiscal 2013 begins operations ● Property acquisitions: Tenjin Nishi-Dori Business Center Building, D-Wing Tower, Hotel FORZA Oita, Tenjin North Front Building ●5:1 investment unit split implemented ● Fukuoka City designated a National Strategic Special Zone 2014 ● Received the IR Excellent Company Encouragement Award (organized by Japan Investor Relations Association) ● Number of cruise ship port calls: 115 ● Property acquisitions: Tosu Logistics Center, Granfore Yakuin Minami ●4th public offering (Offer price: 212,257 yen*) ● Tenjin Big Bang begins 2015 ● Fukuoka REIT Corporation 10th anniversary ● Number of cruise ship port calls: 259 (shopping sprees) ● Property acquisitions: LOGICITY Minato Kashii, Marinoa City Fukuoka (Marina Side Building) ● JR Oita City opens ● Canal City Hakata 20th anniversary ● Higashi-Kyushu Expressway fully opens 2016 ● Number of cruise ship port calls: 328 ● Japan's largest 3D projection mapping and new Aqua Panorama fountain installed at Canal City Hakata ● Vegefru stadium (new fresh produce market) begins at Island City ●2nd investment corporation bond issuance ● Park Place Oita 15th anniversary renovation ● Fukuoka City Science Museum opens ● Canal City Hakata inbound sets new visitor record (17.02 million in fiscal 2017) 2017 ● World Cultural Heritage registers heritage sites related to ● Property acquisition: LOGICITY Hisayama Kami-yadoru shima Munakata and Okinoshima (Asset management company) ● Formulated Policies for Customer-Oriented Business Operations ●5th public offering (Offer price: 164,414 yen*/3rd investment corporation bond issuance) 2018 ● Property acquisitions: Konoha Mall Hashimoto, Higashi Hie Business Center II, Tissage Hotel Naha ● Fukuoka Jisho Co., Ltd., becomes a premium partner of (Asset management company) Avispa Fukuoka ● Formulated the Sustainability Policy/Endorsed the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the Principles for Financial Action for the 21st Century (PFA21)/Certified as a "Fukuoka 'Work Style Reform' Promotion Company" 2019 ● Received the rating of "4 stars" and "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment ● Private-sector outsourcing of Fukuoka Airport ● Became the first company in Kyushu to conduct borrowing via green loans operations begins ● Became the first J-REIT to publish an integrated report ● COVID-19 outbreak 2020 ● Received the rating of "3 stars" and "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment ● TEAM FUKUOKA launched to attract international financial ● Property acquisitions: Higashi Hie Business Center III, LOGICITY Wakamiya functions to Fukuoka ● Canal City Hakata opening 25th anniversary/Nitori Canal City Hakata opens 2021 ● Received the rating of "4 stars" and "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment ● Tenjin Big Bang, Tenjin Business Center completed ● Selected as a AAA website All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking for fiscal 2021 ● Property acquisition: Tenjin Nishi-Dori Business Center (Land with leasehold interest) ● Partial revision to management guidelines/Set targets for materiality KPIs/Conducted borrowing via a sustainability-linked loan /Endorsed the TCFD recommendations ● Received the rating of "4 stars" and "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment/Top "A" in the GRESB Public Disclosure ● Dontaku parade held for the first time in three years 2022 ● Renewal opening of Park Place Oita's 3-floor,Shangri-la Zone ● Oiyama event of Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival held for ● Property acquisitions: Hakata Chikushi-Dori Center Building, Island City Minato Bay related site (land the first time in three years with leasehold interest; conclusion of agreement; tentative name) (Asset management company) Registration with Fukuoka City Well-Being & SDGs Registration System "Master"

The investment corporation undertook a five-for-one investment unit split effective March 1, 2014. Accordingly, offer prices for the first to third public offerings have been divided by five. 1 Japan's first 2 Excellent portfolio 3 Solid support from a region-specific centered on the Fukuoka sponsor company involved REIT metropolitan area in property development Asset management A portfolio of carefully Asset portfolio expansion and leveraging our in-depth selected investments in the high occupancy rates facilitated knowledge of the real high growth area of Fukuoka through coordination with our estate environment City, which is gaining attention sponsors of the Fukuoka and in Japan and abroad Kyushu areas Canal City Hakata 〜Redevelopment project that took approximately 20 years to complete〜 Canal City Hakata is a multipurpose retail facility that opened in 1996 as an urban redevelopment project based on the concept of "urban theater." Canal City Hakata is located between the Tenjin district̶which forms the commercial center of Fukuoka City̶and the business district centering on JR Hakata Station, and is close to the famous entertainment area Nakasu and Kushida Shrine, which once flourished as a community of Hakata merchants and is famous throughout Japan for the Hakata Yamakasa Festival. Canal City Hakata was designed by American architect Jon Jerde. The project site was the former location of the Hakata Silk Cotton Spinning Company (later the Hakata Factory of Kanegafuchi Spinning, hereafter the "Kanebo Factory"). It had become a forgotten plot of land at the heart of Fukuoka City that had lost the urban functions that once helped develop modern society. In 1977, Fukuoka Jisho acquired a portion of the former Kanebo Factory site, which is an area of approximately 3,000 tsubo. At the time, the area was being planned as a redevelopment for condominiums, but the concept was reworked many times in the hope of "reviving Hakata as a commercial city." In 1982, a basic development concept was formulated and a master plan was announced the following year, but the redevelopment was temporarily postponed due to the poor earnings for key tenants. In 1988, a major step toward realization was finally taken, and Canal City Hakata opened on April 20, 1996, as a catalyst to revitalize the central part of the downtown area, which had become stagnant, and to promote the balanced development of the entire city center. Traffic congestion on surrounding roads that had been a concern before the opening was addressed through road maintenance in cooperation with the local government, and a pedestrian bridge was constructed to connect to the Kamikawabata Shopping Arcade. Accordingly, the opening of Canal City Hakata has led to the revitalization of the Kamikawabata Shopping Arcade and surrounding areas. Source: Prepared by Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., based on the Canal City Hakata Concept Book 4 Establishment 5 Stable dividends of a stable and steady NAV financial base growth since listing Conservative control Appropriate management of of the interest-bearing real estate investments debt ratio and long- term diversification of repayment deadlines Before completion Kanebo Factory in 1957. The Japan National Railways tracks and a service line are visible in the foreground. Completion Fulfilling new urban functions, enhances circulation to Tenjin and Hakata while connecting the surrounding areas of Kawabata and Sumiyoshi. After Completion Five million people visited Canal City Hakata in the first two months after its opening. The "urban theater" was born, creating a variety of ripple effects in the surrounding area. Who We Are Growth Strategy Sustainability Data Section Glossary Sustainability-linked loan Investment corporation bond Sustainability-linked loans are loans that encourage borrowers to meet Bonds issued by investment corporations in accordance with the Act on Investment Trusts and ambitious sustainability performance targets (SPTs). Investment Corporations and are equivalent to corporate bonds of stock companies. Bonds 02 are issued as a means of fund procurement, and are used mainly for acquisition of real estate, repair, and maintenance of existing properties, and repayment and redemption of borrowings. Glossary NAV NAV is an abbreviation for Net Asset Value at an investment trust. Net assets are defined as total [Calculation method] NAV: Net assets + Unrealized gains or losses - Dividends investment trust balance sheet assets minus liabilities, with the base price based on the number Market net assets value per unit: NAV / Total number of units issued of units. For REITs, the term net assets refers to net assets plus unrealized gains or losses Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022 reflecting the difference between the book value of the property owned and the appraised value. 03 Relationship with Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd. Fukuoka REIT Corporation ("FRC") comprises one Executive Director and two Supervisory Directors, and actual investment management is contracted to our asset manager, Fukuoka Realty ("Fukuoka Realty"). As such, FRC and Fukuoka Realty are treated as one entity in this document in reporting on the value created for stakeholders. FRC's Basic Policy Corporate Profile of Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd. Listed on the real estate investment trust sections of the Tokyo Located in Fukuoka City and comprising 41 employees with and Fukuoka stock exchanges, Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., is FRC's a variety of experience in real estate, ﬁnance, and other ﬁelds, asset management company. Fukuoka Realty possesses a high level of expertise and makes Based on an asset management agreement concluded with FRC, full use of information unique to the local area in managing FRC's Fukuoka Realty is entrusted with the key operations of "acquiring assets. and selling assets," "asset rental management," and "ﬁnancing." Who We 【Our Mission】 Taking advantage of our strength in knowing the local characteristics of real estate, which is a region-speciﬁc business, we invest in real estate for rent in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas. By appropriately managing the invested real estate, we will achieve stable earnings over the medium to long term while making efforts to keep providing stable dividends for the future. 【Act Local】 We̶FRC and Fukuoka Realty̶are currently the only listed real estate investment corporation and asset management company registered outside the Tokyo metropolitan and Kansai areas under the provisions of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations as well as the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. As a region-speciﬁc REIT, FRC seeks differentiation in the selection of investment target properties and the management of owned assets through the enhancement of its information gathering ability and ability to discern the proﬁtability of properties by utilizing its speed and depth of information based on knowledge of local land and a broad network centering on local governments and the business world. 【Think Global】 We will proactively engage in IR activities to fulﬁll our accountability to global capital markets. In conjunction, we will take heed of Fukuoka Realty's corporate governance and compliance. Regarding real estate and ﬁnancial markets, FRC will keep closely tracking movements occurring across the whole of Japan and the entire world, taking into consideration the logic of capital markets with global ideas, and appropriately reﬂecting such in our asset management. We will also keep diligently pursuing dialogue with investors, focusing on fulﬁlling our accountability, and utilizing Fukuoka Realty's fund management skills for investors under a strict compliance policy. Real Estate Real Estate Investment Trust Investors Fukuoka REIT Corporation Holdings ［ Securities code: 8968 ］ Investments Rents Dividends Company entrusted with asset management Asset management company Are Growth Strategy Contribution to Regional Revitalization and Development of Attractive Communities Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd. FRC and Fukuoka Realty believe that attracting domestic and foreign excellent investment funds to regional real estate ﬁnancial markets will stimulate community development in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas. Although we are not directly involved in community development or real estate development, we expect our acquisition of properties to lead to new funds passing to sellers and part of those funds being directed to new development, etc. With funds injected into FRC from Japan and abroad, new as a whole. Based on this perspective, we believe that we can contribute to regional revitalization and community development in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas. Funds will be returned to unitholders by distributing the earnings from owned assets. Through the promotion of community development and the revitalization of regional economies in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas, we will aim for FRC earnings stability. Leading companies in Fukuoka and the Kyushu areas that are in agreement with FRC's concept participate as shareholders (sponsors) of Fukuoka Realty. FRC aims to achieve sustainable growth as a REIT through the expanded scale of its assets through the contribution of excellent properties from among our sponsors 5% 5% 5% Sustainability investment funds will ﬂow to the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas and by actively leveraging their support, including the provision of relevant information. THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD. THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD. Development Bank of Japan Inc. Act Local Real estate is a local business Distinctive capability for gathering qualitative information on the real estate market (speed, in-depth information) Specialization in local properties Investment Policy Our Mission Think Global Investment target areas Investment type Region-Specific REIT Aim to achieve the best Capital market theory Fukuoka Retail interests of unitholders by Accountability and transparent metropolitan area 40％-70％ leveraging our expertise dialogue with investors 60％-90％ in the local real estate Decent policy to comply With regard to the properties owned and developed by the sponsor companies, Fukuoka Jisho Co., Ltd., FRC, and Fukuoka Realty have concluded a pipeline support memorandum of understanding (MOU) to seek stable and continuous acquisition opportunities. 55% Fukuoka Jisho Co., Ltd.* Directors Outside Fukuoka Realty directors Co., Ltd. (Asset manager) 10% Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. Data Section Solid network among local governments and the business world markets of Fukuoka Fund management skills Office buildings and Kyushu Other Kyushu areas (including Okinawa and 20％-50％ Yamaguchi prefectures) 10％-30％ Others Others 0％-10％ (Logistics, Residence, Hotel, etc.) 0％-30％ 5% 5% 5% 5% SAIBU GAS Kyudenko Nishi-Nippon Kyushu Railway HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Corporation Railroad Co., Ltd. Company * Concluded MOU with FRC and Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., concerning pipeline support. Glossary Pipeline support agreement Pipeline support agreements refer to contracts that provide the opportunity to acquire a property from a sponsor in advance of and in priority to a third party 04 Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022 05 Management Strategy See p.25 Community-Based Initiatives See p.37 Value-Creation Story Our Act Local, Think Global Mission Vision Promote Attractive Urban Development in the Fukuoka and Kyushu Areas Main management resources (Inputs) Business activities Total 33 properties Outcome Value creation with stakeholders Who We Are Financial Building of a solid financial base through capital conservative control of LTV • LTV …………………………………… 41.7% • Fixed rate……………………………… 93.4% Manufacturing capital Finding excellent properties that can generate stable cash flow over the long term • Excellent human resources with specialized skills • Support framework for flexible working styles Human • Support system for career development • Number of full-time officers capital and employees*: ………………………… 41 • Number of qualification holders*: Real estate appraisers 1 / Attorney 1 / First-class registered architects 1 / MBA 2 *Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd. • A varied skill set formed through human Intellectual resource training • Experience and knowledge of IR capital activities based on long years of practical implementation • Gathering of information deeply rooted in local communities quisiti on Ac s s st e r in a t s e u g B y r Act Local, M a h a n c a Think Global g R m e e s e e n t M t a li y M teria a n d a g a e m e , n nt, n io s valuat a t l es / n e Replacem See p.42 Retail 11 properties Office buildings 11 properties Residences 5 properties Financial capital • TSR for past 10 years Annual rate 8.1% • Dividend per unit / 3,523 yen Average interest rate paid 4.1% • Credit ratings JCR: AA- (stable), R&I: A+ (stable) Manufacturing capital • NOI yield 5.2％ Unrealized gain 43,026 million yen • NAV per unit 178,348 yen Human capital Number of qualification holders: Real estate brokers 56.1%

out of 41 full-time officers and employees / ARES Certified Masters 43.9%

out of 41 full-time officers and employees Intellectual capital Number of IR interviews during the year In Japan 184, Abroad 22 (including telephone conferences)

Track record of winning awards

IR Excellent Company Encouragement Award (2014) / Nikko Excellent IR Website Award (2021) Social relationship capital Human resource exchanges with sponsors (e.g., 3 people accepted from sponsors, 8 people dispatched to sponsors) Clients/Tenants Management Strategy See p.25 Initiatives at Facilities See p.34 ＜Office Buildings＞ ・Create business opportunities, attract companies from other countries and other regions in Japan, and establish a place for start-ups to flourish ＜Commercial＞ ・Increase users, create employment, and generate synergies between tenants (differentiate from shopping centers) Region and Society ＜Commercial and Hotel＞ ・Provide new discoveries for users and enhance satisfaction (e.g., first store in Kyushu) ・Revitalize interaction with surrounding regions through community-based initiatives ・Make it fun to go out and invigorate regional interaction ＜Logistics＞ ・Increase convenience for the general public by upgrading local distribution networks Employees Sustainability See p.29 Employee Initiatives See p.36 ・Improve experiences through human resource exchanges and rotation ・Increase motivation through participation in urban development, etc. ・Enhance personal connections and capabilities based on various experiences through connection with society ・Boost employees' job and personal satisfaction through a focused human resource strategy ・Enhance systems that enrich people's lives and encourage them to remain in service for longer Unitholders/ Investment Strategy See p.24 Financial Institutions Redevelopment Project in ・Create investment opportunities in real Fukuoka City See p.21 estate in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas ・Convey the appeal of the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas by enhancing information disclosure ・Ensure the stable return of profits and secure opportunities for growth through appropriate investment and management in response to unitholder feedback ・Maintain good relationships with financial institutions and ensure the appropriate return of profits Growth Strategy Sustainability Social • Co-creative and trusting relationships with tenants relationship • Cooperative framework with property capital management (PM) companies • Coordination with local society, local communities • Maintenance of good relationships of trust with sponsors Natural • Energy, water, air, and other natural resources capital used in the operation of properties owned • Natural environment and biodiversity in the areas around properties owned External Environment See p.20 Response to ESG issues Sustainability See p.29 Environmental Issues See p.32 Social Issues See p.36 Organizational Issues See p.38 Risks and Opportunities See p.22 • Improvement of office environments Sponsors Investment Strategy See p.24 (introduction of meeting booths, plants Redevelopment Project in Logistics 4 properties and other greenery) ・Provide funding for new property development Fukuoka City See p.21 • Implementation of COVID-19 tenant support ・Support developments over the medium to long term that lead to local advancement measures (assistance with vaccinations as ・Engage in collaborative projects to enable efficient and productive property requested and other support) management ・Strengthen development and operational capabilities through ongoing Natural capital information exchange ・Bolster human capital through human resource exchanges • Green building certification rate (total floor Environment/ space basis) 77.8％ Environmental Initiatives See p.32 • Reduction of electricity usage and Nature Hotels 2 properties ・Promote environmental conservation through investment in properties with water consumption at properties owned high environmental performance Electricity usage reduced by 8.84% ・Contribute to sustainability in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas over the medium compared with 2019 to long term through active participation Water consumption reduced by 31.14% ・Co-create in harmony with nature through proactive environmental initiatives in compared with 2019 the real estate market ・Engage in real estate development that takes advantage of the nature found in Kyushu As of August 31, 2022 Data Section Related Stakeholders Clients/Tenants Region and Society Employees Population of the 6 prefectures Number of full-time officers Total tenants in all properties: 1,021 we have properties in: Approx. 11,774,000 and employees: 41 • Customer satisfaction surveys at retail facilities • Organizing community and other events utilizing facility common areas • Various employee education systems • Tenant satisfaction surveys • Active participation in the Hakata Town Planning Promotion Council's • Employee satisfaction surveys activities • Career interviews with employees • Announcement of financial results by the Fukuoka Stock Exchange Glossary TSR Unitholders/Financial Institutions Environment/Nature Sponsors An abbreviation for Total Shareholder Return. No. of unitholders: 13,554 Property location/Six prefectures This can also be called total shareholder Sponsors: 9 No. of financial institutions we deal with: 22 (Fukuoka/Saga/Kumamoto/ (investor) yield and reflects combined capital Oita/Kagoshima/Okinawa) • General Meeting of Unitholders • Contribution of excellent gains and dividends, reflecting the overall • Results briefings for investors properties • Environmental preservation (Electricity investment yield for investors. • 1-on-1 meetings (Japan and overseas) • Ongoing information exchange and water conservation) [Calculation method] TSR (%): (Dividend per • Human resource exchanges • Green Building certification unit + Increase in investment unit price) / Initial investment unit price multiplied by 100 06 Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022 07 Value-Creation Activities h c r a e s e R Acq uis ition s es s tr in at s e u g B y Act Local, M a n a Think Global g e m e Investment Strategy See p.24 Management Strategy See p.25 n t M y it M aterial a d n a ge n m n, sa ent, valuatio t le s / en Replacem Strengths and characteristics of the value creation process Related capital Challenges and initiatives to further strengthen value creation Financial Strategy See p.26 Research Human resources who are familiar with the area and have built trusting relationships collect high-quality information on properties from sponsors and the community Property appraisal skills unique to a local person

Robust network

Market research and analysis

Intellectual capital (information-gathering ability) • Human capital (know-how) Social relationship capital (relationships of trust, cooperation and collaboration) Employment of exceptional human resources required for suitable business execution

Asset portfolio expansion and realization of high occupancy rates See p.24 Fund procurement (financing) Acquisition Acquisition of excellent real estate in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas through sponsor companies and local communities Discovery and acquisition of properties that can generate stable cash flow

Improvement of property value

Financial capital (financing ability) • Manufacturing capital (excellent properties) • Human capital (discerning eye, expertise) Diversification in fund procurement

Discovery of excellent properties using networks we created See p.24 Information communication (IR/SR) Management Constant forward-looking management with an attention to detail unique to a region- specific REIT Stable cash flow

Derive maximum value from our real estate portfolio over the long term

Human capital (know-how) • Social relationship capital (relationships of trust, cooperation and collaboration) • Natural capital (natural environment) Maintenance of NOI in existing properties

Essential environmental initiatives See p.25 Management, Valuation, and Sales/ Replacement Portfolio management from a medium- to long-term perspective and appropriate financial strategies Sound financial position

Realization of stable distributions and dividends

Financial capital (management know-how/ performance) • Human capital (know-how) • Social relationship capital (relationships of trust, cooperation and collaboration) Management focused on long- term fixed interest rate entities and financial stability

Management that emphasizes the best interests of unitholders See p.26 Who We Are Growth Strategy Sustainability Data Section Related Stakeholders Clients/Tenants Total tenants in all properties: 1,021 Customer satisfaction surveys at retail facilities

