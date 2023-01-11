Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fukuoka REIT Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8968   JP3046240002

FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION

(8968)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-11 am EST
166900.00 JPY   -0.06%
Fukuoka REIT : Integrated Report 2022～Who We Are～

01/11/2023 | 03:20am EST
Contents

Fukuoka REIT Corporation in Numbers

Who We Are

Sustainability

  1. Fukuoka REIT Corporation in Numbers
  2. Overview of Fukuoka REIT Corporation
  1. Relationship with Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.
  1. Value-CreationStory
  1. Value-CreationActivities
  1. Materiality
  1. History of Asset Portfolio Expansion
  1. Financial/Non-FinancialHighlights (5-Year Graph)

Growth Strategy

29 Sustainability

  1. Environmental Issues
  1. Social Issues
  1. Organizational Issues

Data Section

  1. External Environmental Data
  1. Overview of Properties Owned

44 Financial/Non-Financial Highlights (11-Year/22-Period Summary)

Properties owned

Occupancy rate

Asset size

33

99.4%

206,339

million yen

Dividend

3,523

per unit

yen

Who We Are

16 CEO's Message

Investment

Others

Credit ratings

Dividend yield

20

External Environment (Initiatives of Fukuoka City)

22

Risks and Opportunities

type

14.0%

JCR: AA

4.1%

24

Investment Strategy

based on

Office buildings

(stable)

( acquisition price )

33.0%

R&I: A+

25 Management Strategy

Retail

gain

53.0%

LTV

26

Financial Strategy

(stable)

Unrealized

43,026

Investment

Other

%

Editorial Policy

areas

Kyushu areas

41.7

million yen

based on

22.9%

We have issued our Integrated Report since fiscal

Positioning of This Report

( acquisition price )

Securities code

Accounting periods

2019 with the aim of imparting knowledge concerning

Fukuoka

the value creation process of the investment

8968

February

Financial

Non-Financial

metropolitan area*

The Report has been positioned as an important tool

corporation and the asset management company.

Information

Integrated

Information

77.1%

for engaging with our unitholders, investors, and other

Earnings report

Financial briefing materials

August

Securities report

Report

Online disclosure of

stakeholders. The International Reporting Framework

Asset management

sustainability information

recommended by the IFRS Foundation and the

report

Corporate profile

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Guidance for Collaborative Value

Operating systems report

PR information disclosure

* The Fukuoka metropolitan area includes Fukuoka City, Chikushino City, Kasuga City, Onojo City, Munakata City, Dazaifu City, Koga City, Fukutsu City, Itoshima City, Nakagawa City, Umi Town, Sasaguri Town, Shime Town,

Creation have been referenced in the preparation of this Report to ensure

Sue Town, Shingu Town, Hisayama Town, and Kasuya Town.

ease of understanding.

Glossary Credit rating

Through this Report, we aim to increase understanding of our efforts to

A grade that reflects the safety and creditworthiness of a company and its

enhance corporate value based on the basic philosophies of the investment

These materials might contain future performance projections, plans, management

ability to pay the principal and interest of bonds issued by the company

corporation and the asset management company as well as the value we

based on an analysis of the company's performance and financial condition.

targets, and strategies. These forward-looking descriptions are based on present

create in working to realize a sustainable society. We will continue striving to

LTV

assumptions on future events and trends in the business environment, but

make the Report an effective tool for facilitating constructive dialogue.

An abbreviation for Loan to Value, and an indicator of a company's borrowing

such assumptions might not necessarily be accurate. Actual results could differ

ratio as well as a measure of stability in borrowing. The lower the value, the

materially due to various factors. Neither Fukuoka REIT Corporation nor Fukuoka

greater the degree of safety against redemption of debt.

International Initiatives We Focus On

[Calculation method] LTV (%): Interest-bearing debt / Total assets multiplied by 100

Realty Co., Ltd., shall be liable for the accuracy, rationality, and completeness of

information contained in these materials, whether they were prepared by Fukuoka

REIT Corporation or Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., or provided by a third party.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Note that all information in this document is current at the time of preparation

and is subject to change without prior notice.

The SDGs refer to the international goals

PRI comprises an international network of

Cognizant of the fact that climate change is a

These materials have not been prepared to entice investment.

set forth in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable

financial institutions working to realize six

major issue facing the international community,

When applying to purchase investment units issued by Fukuoka REIT

Development adopted at the United Nations

principles for the finance industry with the aim of

in September 2022 we became a signatory of

Corporation, do so based on your own judgment and responsibility.

Any unauthorized reprinting, use, reproduction, distribution, or modification of

Summit in September 2015 as the successor to the

encouraging the incorporation of environmental,

the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) established

all or part of the content contained in this Report is expressly prohibited.

Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) established

social, and governance ("ESG") issues into investment decision-making

by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), having endorsed the recommendations

in 2001. Given the medium- to long-term expectations stakeholders have

processes. Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., endorsed and became a signatory of

of the TCFD that were announced in June 2017. We will strive to disclose

for the resolution of these challenges, our priority issues (materiality) were

PRI in September 2018 to promote the consideration of ESG issues in real

the impact of climate change and implement specific measures based

Note: Regarding amount, percentage, and ratio rounding: Unless otherwise noted, in these materials,

established in September 2019 with reference to the SDGs.

estate investment management operations and practices that conform to

on the recommendations of the TCFD in addition to continuing to reduce

monetary amounts are rounded down to the nearest whole unit, and percentages and ratios are

rounded off to one decimal place.

international standards.

environmental impact and contribute to the local community.

Growth Strategy

Sustainability

Data Section

Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022

01

Overview of Fukuoka REIT Corporation

Name

Fukuoka REIT Corporation

Asset manager

Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative

Zenji Koike, Executive Director

Fukuoka Jisho Co., Ltd.

Sponsors

SAIBU GAS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Security code

8968

Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc.

(Shareholders of the

Kyudenko Corporation

June 21, 2005

THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

FRC's Characteristics

FRC has the following ﬁve main strengths.

Listed date

(Tokyo Stock Exchange, Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

asset management

THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD.

Kyushu Railway Company

company)

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd.

Fiscal period

February and August

History of Fukuoka REIT Corporation

Fukuoka Kyushu Actions

2005

● Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange

● Nanakuma subway line opens

● Property acquisitions: SunLive City Kokura, Sanix Hakata Building

● Kyushu National Museum opens

●1st public offering (Offer price: 153,272 yen*)

2006

●10th anniversary of the opening of Canal City Hakata

● New Kitakyushu Airport opens

● Property acquisitions: Taihaku Street Business Center, Amex Akasakamon Tower, Square Mall

Kagoshima Usuki, Kumamoto Intercommunity SC

2007

● Property acquisitions: Hanahata SC, City House Keyaki Dori

● Tenjin LOFT opens

2008

● Canal City Hakata South Building renovation (2nd floor)

● Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, becomes a core city

● Property acquisitions: Kurume Higashi Kushiwara SC, K's Denki Kagoshima

2009

● Property acquisition: Higashi Hie Business Center

● Kyushu University Ropponmatsu Campus closes

(redevelopment project zone)

2010

● Canal City Hakata common space and Park Place Oita common space, tenant floor renovations

● Fukuoka Parco opens

●2nd public offering (Offer price: 115,217 yen*)

2011

● IR Kyushu Workshop launch

● Kyushu Shinkansen Kagoshima route fully opens

● Selected as a AAA website All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking for fiscal 2011

● Property acquisition: Canal City HakataB

● Opened LAOX/XEBIO in the Canal City Hakata South Building

2012

● Selected as a AAA website All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking for fiscal 2012

● Fukuoka Urban Expressway fully opens and Kanjo Line opens

● Property acquisition: Aqualia Chihaya

●3rd public offering (Offer price: 142,116 yen*)

● Fukuoka City population tops 1.5 million

●1st investment corporation bond issuance

2013

● JR Kyushu Cruise Train "Seven Stars in Kyushu"

● Selected as a AAA website All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking for fiscal 2013

begins operations

● Property acquisitions: Tenjin Nishi-Dori Business Center Building, D-Wing Tower, Hotel FORZA Oita, Tenjin North Front Building

●5:1 investment unit split implemented

● Fukuoka City designated a National Strategic Special Zone

2014

● Received the IR Excellent Company Encouragement Award (organized by Japan Investor Relations Association)

● Number of cruise ship port calls: 115

● Property acquisitions: Tosu Logistics Center, Granfore Yakuin Minami

●4th public offering (Offer price: 212,257 yen*)

● Tenjin Big Bang begins

2015

● Fukuoka REIT Corporation 10th anniversary

● Number of cruise ship port calls: 259 (shopping sprees)

● Property acquisitions: LOGICITY Minato Kashii, Marinoa City Fukuoka (Marina Side Building)

● JR Oita City opens

● Canal City Hakata 20th anniversary

● Higashi-Kyushu Expressway fully opens

2016

● Number of cruise ship port calls: 328

● Japan's largest 3D projection mapping and new Aqua Panorama fountain installed at Canal City Hakata

● Vegefru stadium (new fresh produce market) begins at Island City

●2nd investment corporation bond issuance

● Park Place Oita 15th anniversary renovation

● Fukuoka City Science Museum opens

● Canal City Hakata inbound sets new visitor record (17.02 million in fiscal 2017)

2017

● World Cultural Heritage registers heritage sites related to

● Property acquisition: LOGICITY Hisayama

Kami-yadoru shima Munakata and Okinoshima

(Asset management company)

● Formulated Policies for Customer-Oriented Business Operations

●5th public offering (Offer price: 164,414 yen*/3rd investment corporation bond issuance)

2018

● Property acquisitions: Konoha Mall Hashimoto, Higashi Hie Business Center II, Tissage Hotel Naha

● Fukuoka Jisho Co., Ltd., becomes a premium partner of

(Asset management company)

Avispa Fukuoka

● Formulated the Sustainability Policy/Endorsed the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the Principles for

Financial Action for the 21st Century (PFA21)/Certified as a "Fukuoka 'Work Style Reform' Promotion Company"

2019

● Received the rating of "4 stars" and "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment

● Private-sector outsourcing of Fukuoka Airport

● Became the first company in Kyushu to conduct borrowing via green loans

operations begins

● Became the first J-REIT to publish an integrated report

● COVID-19 outbreak

2020

● Received the rating of "3 stars" and "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment

● TEAM FUKUOKA launched to attract international financial

● Property acquisitions: Higashi Hie Business Center III, LOGICITY Wakamiya

functions to Fukuoka

● Canal City Hakata opening 25th anniversary/Nitori Canal City Hakata opens

2021

● Received the rating of "4 stars" and "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment

● Tenjin Big Bang, Tenjin Business Center completed

● Selected as a AAA website All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking for fiscal 2021

● Property acquisition: Tenjin Nishi-Dori Business Center (Land with leasehold interest)

● Partial revision to management guidelines/Set targets for materiality KPIs/Conducted borrowing via a

sustainability-linked loan /Endorsed the TCFD recommendations

● Received the rating of "4 stars" and "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment/Top "A" in

the GRESB Public Disclosure

● Dontaku parade held for the first time in three years

2022

● Renewal opening of Park Place Oita's 3-floor,Shangri-la Zone

Oiyama event of Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival held for

● Property acquisitions: Hakata Chikushi-Dori Center Building, Island City Minato Bay related site (land

the first time in three years

with leasehold interest; conclusion of agreement; tentative name)

(Asset management company)

    • Registration with Fukuoka City Well-Being & SDGs Registration System "Master"
  • The investment corporation undertook a five-for-one investment unit split effective March 1, 2014. Accordingly, offer prices for the first to third public offerings have been divided by five.

1 Japan's first

2

Excellent portfolio

3

Solid support from a

region-specific

centered on the Fukuoka

sponsor company involved

REIT

metropolitan area

in property development

Asset management

A portfolio of carefully

Asset portfolio expansion and

leveraging our in-depth

selected investments in the

high occupancy rates facilitated

knowledge of the real

high growth area of Fukuoka

through coordination with our

estate environment

City, which is gaining attention

sponsors

of the Fukuoka and

in Japan and abroad

Kyushu areas

Canal City Hakata

Redevelopment project that took approximately 20 years to complete

Canal City Hakata is a multipurpose retail facility that opened in 1996 as an urban redevelopment project based on the concept of "urban theater."

Canal City Hakata is located between the Tenjin district̶which forms the commercial center of Fukuoka City̶and the business district centering on JR Hakata Station, and is close to the famous entertainment area Nakasu and Kushida Shrine, which once flourished as a community of Hakata merchants and is famous throughout Japan for the Hakata Yamakasa Festival. Canal City Hakata was designed by American architect Jon Jerde. The project site was the former location of the Hakata Silk Cotton Spinning Company (later the Hakata Factory of Kanegafuchi Spinning, hereafter the "Kanebo Factory"). It had become a forgotten plot of land at the heart of Fukuoka City that had lost the urban functions that once helped develop modern society.

In 1977, Fukuoka Jisho acquired a portion of the former Kanebo Factory site, which is an area of approximately 3,000 tsubo. At the time, the area was being planned as a redevelopment for condominiums, but the concept was reworked many times in the hope of "reviving Hakata as a commercial city." In 1982, a basic development concept was formulated and a master plan was announced the following year, but the redevelopment was temporarily postponed due to the poor earnings for key tenants. In 1988, a major step toward realization was finally taken, and Canal City Hakata opened on April 20, 1996, as a catalyst to revitalize the central part of the downtown area, which had become stagnant, and to promote the balanced development of the entire city center. Traffic congestion on surrounding roads that had been a concern before the opening was addressed through road maintenance in cooperation with the local government, and a pedestrian bridge was constructed to connect to the Kamikawabata Shopping Arcade. Accordingly, the opening of Canal City Hakata has led to the revitalization of the Kamikawabata Shopping Arcade and surrounding areas.

Source: Prepared by Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., based on the Canal City Hakata Concept Book

4

Establishment

5

Stable dividends

of a stable

and steady NAV

financial base

growth since listing

Conservative control

Appropriate management of

of the interest-bearing

real estate investments

debt ratio and long-

term diversification of

repayment deadlines

  • Before completion

Kanebo Factory in 1957. The Japan National Railways tracks and a service line are visible in the foreground.

  • Completion

Fulfilling new urban functions, enhances circulation to Tenjin and Hakata while connecting the surrounding areas of Kawabata and Sumiyoshi.

  • After Completion

Five million people visited Canal City Hakata in the first two months after its opening. The "urban theater" was born, creating a variety of ripple effects in the surrounding area.

Who We Are

Growth Strategy

Sustainability

Data Section

Glossary Sustainability-linked loan

Investment corporation bond

Sustainability-linked loans are loans that encourage borrowers to meet

Bonds issued by investment corporations in accordance with the Act on Investment Trusts and

ambitious sustainability performance targets (SPTs).

Investment Corporations and are equivalent to corporate bonds of stock companies. Bonds

02

are issued as a means of fund procurement, and are used mainly for acquisition of real estate,

repair, and maintenance of existing properties, and repayment and redemption of borrowings.

Glossary NAV

NAV is an abbreviation for Net Asset Value at an investment trust. Net assets are defined as total

[Calculation method] NAV: Net assets + Unrealized gains or losses - Dividends

investment trust balance sheet assets minus liabilities, with the base price based on the number

Market net assets value per unit: NAV / Total number of units issued

of units. For REITs, the term net assets refers to net assets plus unrealized gains or losses

Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022

reflecting the difference between the book value of the property owned and the appraised value.

03

Relationship with Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.

Fukuoka REIT Corporation ("FRC") comprises one Executive Director and two Supervisory Directors, and actual investment management is contracted to our asset manager, Fukuoka Realty ("Fukuoka Realty"). As such, FRC and Fukuoka Realty are treated as one entity in this document in reporting on the value created for stakeholders.

FRC's Basic Policy

Corporate Profile of Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.

Listed on the real estate investment trust sections of the Tokyo

Located in Fukuoka City and comprising 41 employees with

and Fukuoka stock exchanges, Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., is FRC's

a variety of experience in real estate, ﬁnance, and other ﬁelds,

asset management company.

Fukuoka Realty possesses a high level of expertise and makes

Based on an asset management agreement concluded with FRC,

full use of information unique to the local area in managing FRC's

Fukuoka Realty is entrusted with the key operations of "acquiring

assets.

and selling assets," "asset rental management," and "ﬁnancing."

Who We

Our Mission

Taking advantage of our strength in knowing the local characteristics of real estate, which is a region-speciﬁc business, we invest in real estate for rent in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas. By appropriately managing the invested real estate, we will achieve stable earnings over the medium to long term while making efforts to keep providing stable dividends for the future.

Act Local

We̶FRC and Fukuoka Realty̶are currently the only listed real estate investment corporation and asset management company registered outside the Tokyo metropolitan and Kansai areas under the provisions of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations as well as the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

As a region-speciﬁc REIT, FRC seeks differentiation in the selection of investment target properties and the management of owned assets through the enhancement of its information gathering ability and ability to discern the proﬁtability of properties

by utilizing its speed and depth of information based on knowledge of local land and a broad network centering on local governments and the business world.

Think Global

We will proactively engage in IR activities to fulﬁll our accountability to global capital markets. In conjunction, we will take heed of Fukuoka Realty's corporate governance and compliance.

Regarding real estate and ﬁnancial markets, FRC will keep closely tracking movements occurring across the whole of Japan and the entire world, taking into consideration the logic of capital markets with global ideas, and appropriately reﬂecting such in our asset management.

We will also keep diligently pursuing dialogue with investors, focusing on fulﬁlling our accountability, and utilizing Fukuoka Realty's fund management skills for investors under a strict compliance policy.

Real Estate

Real Estate Investment Trust

Investors

Fukuoka REIT Corporation

Holdings

Securities code: 8968

Investments

Rents

Dividends

Company entrusted

with asset

management

Asset management company

Are

Growth Strategy

Contribution to Regional Revitalization and Development of Attractive Communities

Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.

FRC and Fukuoka Realty believe that attracting domestic and foreign excellent investment funds to regional real estate ﬁnancial markets will stimulate community development in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas. Although we are not directly involved

in community development or real estate development, we expect our acquisition of properties to lead to new funds passing to sellers and part of those funds being directed to new development, etc.

With funds injected into FRC from Japan and abroad, new

as a whole. Based on this perspective, we believe that we can contribute to regional revitalization and community development in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas.

Funds will be returned to unitholders by distributing the earnings from owned assets.

Through the promotion of community development and the revitalization of regional economies in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas, we will aim for FRC earnings stability.

Leading companies in Fukuoka and the Kyushu areas that are in agreement with FRC's concept participate as shareholders (sponsors) of Fukuoka Realty. FRC aims to achieve sustainable growth as a REIT through the expanded scale of its assets through the contribution of excellent properties from among our sponsors

5%

5%

5%

Sustainability

investment funds will ﬂow to the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas

and by actively leveraging their support, including the provision of relevant information.

THE BANK OF

FUKUOKA, LTD.

THE NISHI-NIPPON

CITY BANK, LTD.

Development Bank

of Japan Inc.

Act Local

Real estate is a local business

Distinctive capability for gathering qualitative information on the real estate market (speed, in-depth information)

Specialization in local properties

Investment Policy

Our Mission

Think Global

Investment target areas

Investment type

Region-Specific REIT

Aim to achieve the best

Capital market theory

Fukuoka

Retail

interests of unitholders by

Accountability and transparent

metropolitan area

40-70

leveraging our expertise

dialogue with investors

60-90

in the local real estate

Decent policy to comply

With regard to the properties owned and developed by the sponsor companies, Fukuoka Jisho Co., Ltd., FRC, and Fukuoka Realty have concluded a pipeline support memorandum of understanding (MOU) to seek stable and continuous acquisition opportunities.

55%

Fukuoka Jisho

Co., Ltd.*

Directors

Outside

Fukuoka Realty

directors

Co., Ltd.

(Asset manager)

10%

Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc.

Data Section

Solid network among local governments and the business world

markets of Fukuoka

Fund management skills

Office buildings

and Kyushu

Other Kyushu areas

(including Okinawa and

20-50

Yamaguchi prefectures)

10-30

Others

Others

0-10

(Logistics, Residence,

Hotel, etc.)

0-30

5%

5%

5%

5%

SAIBU GAS

Kyudenko

Nishi-Nippon

Kyushu Railway

HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Corporation

Railroad Co., Ltd.

Company

* Concluded MOU with FRC and Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd., concerning pipeline support.

Glossary Pipeline support agreement

Pipeline support agreements refer to contracts that provide the opportunity to acquire a property from a sponsor in advance of and in priority to a third party

04

Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022

05

Management Strategy See p.25
Community-Based
Initiatives See p.37

Value-Creation Story

Our

Act Local, Think Global

Mission

Vision

Promote Attractive Urban Development in the

Fukuoka and Kyushu Areas

Main management resources (Inputs)

Business activities

Total 33 properties

Outcome

Value creation with stakeholders

Who We Are

Financial

Building of a solid financial base through

capital

conservative control of LTV

• LTV …………………………………… 41.7%

• Fixed rate……………………………… 93.4%

Manufacturing

capital

Finding excellent properties that can generate

stable cash flow over the long term

• Excellent human resources with specialized skills

• Support framework for flexible working styles

Human

• Support system for career development

• Number of full-time officers

capital

and employees*: ………………………… 41

• Number of qualification holders*:

Real estate appraisers 1 / Attorney 1 /

First-class registered architects 1 / MBA 2

*Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.

• A varied skill set formed through human

Intellectual

resource training

• Experience and knowledge of IR

capital

activities based on long years of practical

implementation

• Gathering of information deeply rooted in local

communities

quisiti

on

Ac

s

s

st

e

r

in

a

t

s

e

u

g

B

y

r

Act Local,

M

a

h

a

n

c

a

Think Global

g

R

m

e

e

s

e

e

n

t

M

t

a

li

y

M

teria

a

n

d

a

g

a

e

m

e

,

n

nt,

n

io

s

valuat

a

t

l

es

/

n

e

Replacem

See p.42

Retail 11 properties

Office buildings 11 properties

Residences 5 properties

Financial capital

• TSR for past 10 years Annual rate 8.1%

• Dividend per unit /

3,523 yen

Average interest rate paid

4.1%

• Credit ratings JCR: AA- (stable), R&I: A+ (stable)

Manufacturing capital

• NOI yield

5.2

  • Unrealized gain 43,026 million yen

• NAV per unit

178,348 yen

Human capital

  • Number of qualification holders: Real estate brokers 56.1%
    out of 41 full-time officers and employees / ARES Certified Masters 43.9%
    out of 41 full-time officers and employees

Intellectual capital

  • Number of IR interviews during the year In Japan 184, Abroad 22 (including telephone conferences)
  • Track record of winning awards
    IR Excellent Company Encouragement Award (2014) / Nikko Excellent IR Website Award (2021)

Social relationship capital

  • Human resource exchanges with sponsors (e.g., 3 people accepted from sponsors, 8 people dispatched to sponsors)

Clients/Tenants

Management Strategy See p.25

Initiatives at Facilities See p.34

Office Buildings

Create business opportunities, attract companies from other countries and other regions in Japan, and establish a place for start-ups to flourish

Commercial

Increase users, create employment, and generate synergies between tenants (differentiate from shopping centers)

Region and Society

Commercial and Hotel

Provide new discoveries for users and enhance satisfaction (e.g., first store in Kyushu) Revitalize interaction with surrounding regions through community-based initiatives

Make it fun to go out and invigorate regional interaction

Logistics

Increase convenience for the general public by upgrading local distribution networks

Employees

Sustainability See p.29

Employee Initiatives See p.36

Improve experiences through human resource exchanges and rotation Increase motivation through participation in urban development, etc.

Enhance personal connections and capabilities based on various experiences through connection with society

Boost employees' job and personal satisfaction through a focused human resource strategy

Enhance systems that enrich people's lives and encourage them to remain in service for longer

Unitholders/

Investment Strategy See p.24

Financial Institutions

Redevelopment Project in

Create investment opportunities in real

Fukuoka City See p.21

estate in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas

Convey the appeal of the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas by enhancing information disclosure

Ensure the stable return of profits and secure opportunities for growth through appropriate investment and management in response to unitholder feedback

Maintain good relationships with financial institutions and ensure the appropriate return of profits

Growth Strategy

Sustainability

Social

• Co-creative and trusting relationships with

tenants

relationship

• Cooperative framework with property

capital

management (PM) companies

• Coordination with local society, local communities

• Maintenance of good relationships of trust

with sponsors

Natural

• Energy, water, air, and other natural resources

capital

used in the operation of properties owned

• Natural environment and biodiversity in the

areas around properties owned

External Environment See p.20

Response to ESG issues

Sustainability

See p.29

Environmental Issues

See p.32

Social Issues

See p.36

Organizational Issues

See p.38

Risks and Opportunities See p.22

• Improvement of office environments

Sponsors

Investment Strategy See p.24

(introduction of meeting booths, plants

Redevelopment Project in

Logistics 4 properties

and other greenery)

Provide funding for new property development

Fukuoka City See p.21

• Implementation of COVID-19 tenant support

Support developments over the medium to long term that lead to local advancement

measures (assistance with vaccinations as

Engage in collaborative projects to enable efficient and productive property

requested and other support)

management

Strengthen development and operational capabilities through ongoing

Natural capital

information exchange

Bolster human capital through human resource exchanges

• Green building certification rate (total floor

Environment/

space basis) 77.8

Environmental Initiatives See p.32

• Reduction of electricity usage and

Nature

Hotels 2 properties

Promote environmental conservation through investment in properties with

water consumption at properties owned

high environmental performance

Electricity usage reduced by 8.84%

Contribute to sustainability in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas over the medium

compared with 2019

to long term through active participation

Water consumption reduced by 31.14%

Co-create in harmony with nature through proactive environmental initiatives in

compared with 2019

the real estate market

Engage in real estate development that takes advantage of the nature found in Kyushu

As of August 31, 2022

Data Section

Related Stakeholders

Clients/Tenants

Region and Society

Employees

Population of the 6 prefectures

Number of full-time officers

Total tenants in all properties: 1,021

we have properties in: Approx. 11,774,000

and employees: 41

• Customer satisfaction surveys at retail facilities

• Organizing community and other events utilizing facility common areas

• Various employee education systems

• Tenant satisfaction surveys

• Active participation in the Hakata Town Planning Promotion Council's

• Employee satisfaction surveys

activities

• Career interviews with employees

• Announcement of financial results by the Fukuoka Stock Exchange

Glossary

TSR

Unitholders/Financial Institutions

Environment/Nature

Sponsors

An abbreviation for Total Shareholder Return.

No. of unitholders: 13,554

Property location/Six prefectures

This can also be called total shareholder

Sponsors: 9

No. of financial institutions we deal with: 22

(Fukuoka/Saga/Kumamoto/

(investor) yield and reflects combined capital

Oita/Kagoshima/Okinawa)

• General Meeting of Unitholders

• Contribution of excellent

gains and dividends, reflecting the overall

• Results briefings for investors

properties

• Environmental preservation (Electricity

investment yield for investors.

• 1-on-1 meetings (Japan and overseas)

• Ongoing information exchange

and water conservation)

[Calculation method] TSR (%): (Dividend per

• Human resource exchanges

• Green Building certification

unit + Increase in investment unit price) / Initial

investment unit price multiplied by 100

06

Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022

07

Value-Creation Activities

h c r a e s e

R

Acq

uis

ition

s

es

s

tr

in

at

s

e

u

g

B

y

Act Local,

M

a

n

a

Think Global

g

e

m

e

Investment Strategy See p.24

Management Strategy See p.25

n

t

M

y

it

M

aterial

a

d

n

a

ge

n

m

n,

sa

ent, valuatio

t

le

s /

en

Replacem

Strengths and

characteristics of the

value creation process

Related capital

Challenges and initiatives

to further strengthen

value creation

Financial Strategy

See p.26

Research

Human resources who are familiar with the area and have built trusting relationships collect high-quality information on properties from sponsors and the community

  • Property appraisal skills unique to a local person
  • Robust network
  • Market research and analysis
  • Intellectual capital

(information-gathering ability)

• Human capital

(know-how)

  • Social relationship capital

(relationships of trust, cooperation and collaboration)

  • Employment of exceptional human resources required for suitable business execution
  • Asset portfolio expansion and realization of high occupancy rates

See p.24

Fund procurement (financing)

Acquisition

Acquisition of excellent real estate in the Fukuoka and Kyushu areas through sponsor companies and local communities

  • Discovery and acquisition of properties that can generate stable cash flow
  • Improvement of property value
  • Financial capital

(financing ability)

• Manufacturing capital

(excellent properties)

• Human capital

(discerning eye, expertise)

  • Diversification in fund procurement
  • Discovery of excellent properties using networks we created

See p.24

Information communication (IR/SR)

Management

Constant forward-looking

management with an attention to detail unique to a region- specific REIT

  • Stable cash flow
  • Derive maximum value from our real estate portfolio over the long term
  • Human capital

(know-how)

• Social relationship capital

(relationships of trust, cooperation and collaboration)

• Natural capital

(natural environment)

  • Maintenance of NOI in existing properties
  • Essential environmental initiatives

See p.25

Management,

Valuation, and Sales/

Replacement

Portfolio management from a medium- to long-term perspective and appropriate financial strategies

  • Sound financial position
  • Realization of stable distributions and dividends
  • Financial capital

(management know-how/ performance)

• Human capital

(know-how)

• Social relationship capital

(relationships of trust, cooperation and collaboration)

  • Management focused on long- term fixed interest rate entities and financial stability
  • Management that emphasizes the best interests of unitholders

See p.26

Who We Are

Growth Strategy

Sustainability

Data Section

Related Stakeholders

Clients/Tenants

Total tenants in all properties: 1,021

  • Customer satisfaction surveys at retail facilities
  • Tenant satisfaction surveys

08

Region and Society

Employees

Unitholders/Financial Institutions

Population of the 6 prefectures

Number of full-time officers

No. of unitholders: 13,554

we have properties in: Approx. 11,774,000

and employees: 41

No. of financial institutions we deal with: 22

• Organizing community and other events utilizing facility common areas

• Various employee education systems

• General Meeting of Unitholders

• Active participation in the Hakata Town Planning Promotion Council's

• Employee satisfaction surveys

• Results briefings for investors

activities

• Career interviews with employees

• 1-on-1 meetings (Japan and overseas)

• Announcement of financial results by the Fukuoka Stock Exchange

Environment/Nature

Sponsors

Property location/Six prefectures

Sponsors: 9

(Fukuoka/Saga/Kumamoto/

• Contribution of excellent

Oita/Kagoshima/Okinawa)

properties

• Environmental preservation (Electricity

• Ongoing information exchange

and water conservation)

• Human resource exchanges

• Green Building certification

Fukuoka REIT Corporation 2022

09

Disclaimer

Fukuoka REIT Corporation published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:19:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
