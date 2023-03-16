Fukuoka REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate
Provisional translation only
March 16, 2023
Fukuoka REIT Corporation
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Zenji Koike
Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8968)
Asset Management Company:
Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Zenji Koike
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Hiroyuki Ayabe
Executive Officer and General Manager
Finance Department
TEL: +81-(0)92-272-3900
Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate
Fukuoka REIT Corporation (FRC) announces that it has acquired CASBEE Certification for Real Estate for two owned properties (Sanix Hakata Building and Granfore Yakuin Minami) as described below.
1. Certified Properties and Certification Rankings
Property Name (Exterior)
Location
Certification Rank
Sanix Hakata Building
2-chome, Hakataeki Higashi,
Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Rank A
Granfore Yakuin Minami
1-chome, Hirao, Chuo Ward,
Fukuoka City
Rank A
2. Overview of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate
CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) is a method for evaluating and rating the environmental performance of buildings. It is a system that comprehensively evaluates for the quality of a building, evaluation features such as interior comfort and scenic aesthetics, in consideration of environment
practices that include using materials and equipment that save energy or achieve smaller environmental loads. CASBEE Certification for Real Estate is a system in which a third-party organization certifies the accuracy of the assessment of buildings evaluated by CASBEE-Real Estate through an assessment of contents. It scores buildings under each of the evaluation items in five categories, comprising "1. Energy & Greenhouse Gases", "2. Water", "3. Use of Resources & Safety", "4. Biodiversity & Sustainable Site", and "5. Indoor Environment". Based on the scores, the evaluation results are given one of four ranks: Rank S, Rank A, Rank B+, and Rank B.
3. Future Efforts by FRC
FRC continues to work on environmental protection initiatives and the reduction of environmental lad by adopting energy-saving and energy-efficient measures at its existing portfolio properties. We will deeply collaborate with the PM (property manager) company in daily operations and proceed with correspondence to contribute to promoting city creation and revitalization of regional economies in the Fukuoka/Kyushu region as Japan's first region-specific REIT.
