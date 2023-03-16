Advanced search
    8968   JP3046240002

FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION

(8968)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-16 am EDT
161600.00 JPY   -0.86%
05:13aFukuoka Reit : Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate
PU
05:13aFukuoka Reit : Concludes Agreement to Purchase a New Property (Domestic real estate)
PU
03/01Fukuoka REIT Offloads 15% Stake in Japanese Shopping Center for 411 Million Yen
MT
Fukuoka REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate

03/16/2023
Provisional translation only

March 16, 2023

Fukuoka REIT Corporation

1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City

Zenji Koike

Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8968)

Asset Management Company:

Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.

1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City

Zenji Koike

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Ayabe

Executive Officer and General Manager

Finance Department

TEL: +81-(0)92-272-3900

Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate

Fukuoka REIT Corporation (FRC) announces that it has acquired CASBEE Certification for Real Estate for two owned properties (Sanix Hakata Building and Granfore Yakuin Minami) as described below.

1. Certified Properties and Certification Rankings

Property Name (Exterior)

Location

Certification Rank

Sanix Hakata Building

2-chome, Hakataeki Higashi,

Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City

Rank A

Granfore Yakuin Minami

1-chome, Hirao, Chuo Ward,

Fukuoka City

Rank A

2. Overview of CASBEE Certification for Real Estate

CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) is a method for evaluating and rating the environmental performance of buildings. It is a system that comprehensively evaluates for the quality of a building, evaluation features such as interior comfort and scenic aesthetics, in consideration of environment

practices that include using materials and equipment that save energy or achieve smaller environmental loads. CASBEE Certification for Real Estate is a system in which a third-party organization certifies the accuracy of the assessment of buildings evaluated by CASBEE-Real Estate through an assessment of contents. It scores buildings under each of the evaluation items in five categories, comprising "1. Energy & Greenhouse Gases", "2. Water", "3. Use of Resources & Safety", "4. Biodiversity & Sustainable Site", and "5. Indoor Environment". Based on the scores, the evaluation results are given one of four ranks: Rank S, Rank A, Rank B+, and Rank B.

3. Future Efforts by FRC

FRC continues to work on environmental protection initiatives and the reduction of environmental lad by adopting energy-saving and energy-efficient measures at its existing portfolio properties. We will deeply collaborate with the PM (property manager) company in daily operations and proceed with correspondence to contribute to promoting city creation and revitalization of regional economies in the Fukuoka/Kyushu region as Japan's first region-specific REIT.

*FRC's website is https://www.fukuoka-reit.jp/en/index.html

Disclaimer

Fukuoka REIT Corporation published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 09:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
