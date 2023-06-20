Fukuoka REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.

Fukuoka REIT Corporation (FRC) announces that it will conduct the borrowing of funds, as described below.

1. Borrowing of funds

Reason for borrowing Refinancing on existing borrowing Outline of borrowing Borrowing 1 (long-term debt)

1. Lender: The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd. 2. Amount: 0.5 billion yen 3. Interest rate: To be announced (Note1) Fixed interest rate 4. Borrowing date: June 30, 2023 5. Borrowing method: Loan agreement concluded on June 28, 2023. 6. Repayment date: June 29, 2029 7. Repayment method: Lump-sum upon maturity 8. Description: No collateral, No guarantee Borrowing 2 (long-term debt) 1. Lender: The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd. 2. Amount: 1.0 billion yen 3. Interest rate: To be announced (Note1) Fixed interest rate 4. Borrowing date: June 30, 2023 5. Borrowing method: Loan agreement concluded on June 28, 2023. 6. Repayment date: June 28, 2030 7. Repayment method: Lump-sum upon maturity 8. Description: No collateral, No guarantee

(Note 1) Interest rate will be announced once determined.

