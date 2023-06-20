Fukuoka REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
Provisional translation only
June 20, 2023
Fukuoka REIT Corporation
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Zenji Koike
Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8968)
Asset Management Company:
Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Zenji Koike
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Hiroyuki Ayabe
Executive Officer and General Manager
Finance Department
TEL: +81-(0)92-272-3900
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
Fukuoka REIT Corporation (FRC) announces that it will conduct the borrowing of funds, as described below.
1. Borrowing of funds
Reason for borrowing Refinancing on existing borrowing
Outline of borrowingBorrowing 1(long-termdebt)
1.
Lender:
The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.
2. Amount:
0.5 billion yen
3.
Interest rate:
To be announced (Note1) Fixed interest rate
4.
Borrowing date:
June 30, 2023
5.
Borrowing method:
Loan agreement concluded on June 28, 2023.
6.
Repayment date:
June 29, 2029
7.
Repayment method:
Lump-sum upon maturity
8.
Description:
No collateral, No guarantee
Borrowing 2 (long-term debt)
1.
Lender:
The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.
2. Amount:
1.0 billion yen
3.
Interest rate:
To be announced (Note1) Fixed interest rate
4. Borrowing date:
June 30, 2023
5.
Borrowing method:
Loan agreement concluded on June 28, 2023.
6.
Repayment date:
June 28, 2030
7. Repayment method:
Lump-sum upon maturity
8.
Description:
No collateral, No guarantee
(Note 1) Interest rate will be announced once determined.
Outline of refinancingRefinancing 1(short-termdebt)
1.
Lender:
The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd., Resona Bank, Limited, The Oita
Bank, Ltd., The Bank of Nagasaki, Ltd., The Bank of Saga, Ltd
2. Amount:
0.8 billion yen
3.
Interest rate:
Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.35%
4. Borrowing date:
May 31, 2023
5.
Borrowing method:
Submitted loan application form based on commitment line contract as
of February 28, 2023.
6.
Repayment date:
June 30, 2023
7. Repayment method:
Lump-sum upon maturity
8.
Description:
No collateral, No guarantee
Refinancing 2 (short-term debt)
1.
Lender:
The Bank of Fukuoka Ltd., Resona Bank, Limited
2. Amount:
0.7 billion yen
3.
Interest rate:
Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.35%
4. Borrowing date:
May 31, 2023
5.
Borrowing method:
Submitted loan application form based on commitment line contract as
of July 29, 2022.
6.
Repayment date:
June 30, 2023
7. Repayment method:
Lump-sum upon maturity
8.
Description:
No collateral, No guarantee
2. Status of Debt after Borrowing
(mm yen)
Before borrowing
After borrowing
Change
Short-term debt (Note2)
1,500
0
(1,500)
Long-term debt
80,350
81,850
1,500
Of which, long-term debt payable due within
［10,400］
［10,400］
［0］
one year
Total
81,850
81,850
0
Investment corporation bonds
5,000
5,000
0
Total Interest-bearing debt
86,850
86,850
0
(Note2) The borrowings are used from committed credit line [13,000 mm yen]
3. Others
Concerning risks related to repayments of this borrowing, etc., there are no material changes from the "Investment risks" disclosed in the latest Securities Report for the 37th Fiscal Period (submitted on May 30, 2023).
