  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Fukuoka REIT Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8968   JP3046240002

FUKUOKA REIT CORPORATION

(8968)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-20 am EDT
162300.00 JPY   -0.06%
Fukuoka REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

06/20/2023 | 03:07am EDT
Provisional translation only

June 20, 2023

Fukuoka REIT Corporation

1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City

Zenji Koike

Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8968)

Asset Management Company:

Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.

1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City

Zenji Koike

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Ayabe

Executive Officer and General Manager

Finance Department

TEL: +81-(0)92-272-3900

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

Fukuoka REIT Corporation (FRC) announces that it will conduct the borrowing of funds, as described below.

1. Borrowing of funds

  1. Reason for borrowing Refinancing on existing borrowing
  2. Outline of borrowing Borrowing 1 (long-termdebt)

1.

Lender:

The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.

2. Amount:

0.5 billion yen

3.

Interest rate:

To be announced (Note1) Fixed interest rate

4.

Borrowing date:

June 30, 2023

5.

Borrowing method:

Loan agreement concluded on June 28, 2023.

6.

Repayment date:

June 29, 2029

7.

Repayment method:

Lump-sum upon maturity

8.

Description:

No collateral, No guarantee

Borrowing 2 (long-term debt)

1.

Lender:

The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.

2. Amount:

1.0 billion yen

3.

Interest rate:

To be announced (Note1) Fixed interest rate

4. Borrowing date:

June 30, 2023

5.

Borrowing method:

Loan agreement concluded on June 28, 2023.

6.

Repayment date:

June 28, 2030

7. Repayment method:

Lump-sum upon maturity

8.

Description:

No collateral, No guarantee

(Note 1) Interest rate will be announced once determined.

- 1 -

  1. Outline of refinancing Refinancing 1 (short-termdebt)

1.

Lender:

The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd., Resona Bank, Limited, The Oita

Bank, Ltd., The Bank of Nagasaki, Ltd., The Bank of Saga, Ltd

2. Amount:

0.8 billion yen

3.

Interest rate:

Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.35%

4. Borrowing date:

May 31, 2023

5.

Borrowing method:

Submitted loan application form based on commitment line contract as

of February 28, 2023.

6.

Repayment date:

June 30, 2023

7. Repayment method:

Lump-sum upon maturity

8.

Description:

No collateral, No guarantee

Refinancing 2 (short-term debt)

1.

Lender:

The Bank of Fukuoka Ltd., Resona Bank, Limited

2. Amount:

0.7 billion yen

3.

Interest rate:

Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.35%

4. Borrowing date:

May 31, 2023

5.

Borrowing method:

Submitted loan application form based on commitment line contract as

of July 29, 2022.

6.

Repayment date:

June 30, 2023

7. Repayment method:

Lump-sum upon maturity

8.

Description:

No collateral, No guarantee

2. Status of Debt after Borrowing

(mm yen)

Before borrowing

After borrowing

Change

Short-term debt (Note2)

1,500

0

(1,500)

Long-term debt

80,350

81,850

1,500

Of which, long-term debt payable due within

10,400

10,400

0

one year

Total

81,850

81,850

0

Investment corporation bonds

5,000

5,000

0

Total Interest-bearing debt

86,850

86,850

0

(Note2) The borrowings are used from committed credit line [13,000 mm yen]

3. Others

Concerning risks related to repayments of this borrowing, etc., there are no material changes from the "Investment risks" disclosed in the latest Securities Report for the 37th Fiscal Period (submitted on May 30, 2023).

*FRC's website is Fukuoka REIT Corporation (fukuoka-reit.jp)

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Fukuoka REIT Corporation published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 07:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
