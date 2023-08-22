Fukuoka REIT Corporation (FRC) announces that it will conduct the borrowing of funds, as described below. This borrowing is a green loan based on the Green Finance Framework established by FRC. For more information on the Green Loan and our Green Financing Framework, please refer to the Attachment to the "Notice of Borrowing of Funds" dated June 21, 2022.

1. Borrowing of funds

Reason for borrowing

To fund part of the acquisition of real estate trust beneficiary interest "Hakata FD Business Center" (Note1). (Note1) For the overview of the real estate trust beneficiary interest (Hakata FD Business Center), please refer to "Fukuoka REIT Corporation Concludes Agreement to Purchase a New Property" announced dated March 30, 2023.

Outline of borrowing

Borrowing 1 (long-term debt (Note2))