Fukuoka REIT Corporation (FRC) announces that it will conduct the borrowing of funds as described below. The borrowing is a green loan (the "Green Loan") to be taken out based on the green finance framework established by FRC. For more information of the green loan and the green finance framework, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" dated June 21, 2022.

1. Borrowing of funds

Reason for borrowings Refinancing on existing borrowing Outline of borrowings Borrowing 1 (long-term debt (Note 1) )

1. Lender: SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited 2. Amount: 0.7 billion yen 3. Interest rate: To be announced (Note2) Fixed interest rate 4. Borrowing date: July 31, 2024 5. Borrowing method: Loan agreement concluded on July 29, 2024 6. Repayment date: January 31, 2033 7. Repayment method: Lump-sum upon maturity 8. Description: No collateral, No guarantee

(Note 1) Borrowings by green loan as refinancing of acquisition of Canal City Hakata.

(Note 2) Interest rate will be announced once determined.

Outline of refinancing Refinancing 1 (long-term debt)