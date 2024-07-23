Provisional translation only
July 23, 2024
Fukuoka REIT Corporation
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Yukitaka Ohara
Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8968)
Asset Management Company:
Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Yukitaka Ohara
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Hiroyuki Ayabe
Executive Officer and General Manager
Finance Department
TEL: +81-(0)92-272-3900
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
Fukuoka REIT Corporation (FRC) announces that it will conduct the borrowing of funds as described below. The borrowing is a green loan (the "Green Loan") to be taken out based on the green finance framework established by FRC. For more information of the green loan and the green finance framework, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" dated June 21, 2022.
1. Borrowing of funds
- Reason for borrowings Refinancing on existing borrowing
- Outline of borrowings Borrowing 1 (long-term debt (Note 1))
1.
Lender:
SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited
2. Amount:
0.7 billion yen
3.
Interest rate:
To be announced (Note2) Fixed interest rate
4.
Borrowing date:
July 31, 2024
5.
Borrowing method:
Loan agreement concluded on July 29, 2024
6.
Repayment date:
January 31, 2033
7.
Repayment method:
Lump-sum upon maturity
8.
Description:
No collateral, No guarantee
(Note 1) Borrowings by green loan as refinancing of acquisition of Canal City Hakata.
(Note 2) Interest rate will be announced once determined.
- Outline of refinancing Refinancing 1 (long-term debt)
1. Lender:
SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited
2. Amount:
0.7 billion yen
3.
Borrowing date:
July 31, 2024
4.
Repayment method:
Lump-sum upon maturity
5.
Description:
No collateral, No guarantee
6.
Disclosure date:
July 26, 2016, July 27, 2016 (Determination of Interest Rate)
2. Status of Debt after Borrowing
(mm yen)
Before borrowing
After borrowing
Change
Short-term debt
0
0
0
Long-term debt
93,350
93,350
0
Of which, long-term debt payable due
［4,600］
［3,900］
［(700)］
within one year
Total
93,350
93,350
0
Investment corporation bonds
3,000
3,000
0
Total Interest-bearing debt
96,350
96,350
0
3. Others
Concerning risks related to repayments of this borrowing, etc., there are no material changes from the "Investment risks" disclosed in the latest Securities Report for the 39th Fiscal Period (submitted on May 30, 2024).
