June 28, 2023
Fukuoka REIT Corporation
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Zenji Koike
Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8968)
Asset Management Company:
Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Zenji Koike
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Hiroyuki Ayabe
Executive Officer and General Manager
Finance Department
TEL: +81-(0)92-272-3900
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)
Fukuoka REIT Corporation announces the details of interest rate for the borrowing in reference to the summaries provided in the release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" dated June 20, 2023.
1. Determination of interest rate Borrowing 1 (long-term debt)
1.
Lender:
The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.
2. Amount:
0.5 billion yen
3.
Interest rate:
0.54125%
- Drawdown date: June 30, 2023
- Repayment date: June 29, 2029
Borrowing 2 (long-term debt)
1.
Lender:
The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.
2. Amount:
1.0 billion yen
3.
Interest rate:
0.63500%
- Drawdown date: June 30, 2023
- Repayment date: June 28, 2030
