Fukuoka REIT Corp is real estate investment trust (REIT) company. It aims to achieve sustainable growth in asset and stable earnings from mid- to long-term perspectives. The Company mainly invests in commercial facilities, office buildings, hotels, residences and other facilities in Fukuoka city and neighboring areas, as well as major cities in Japan. Its property portfolio includes Canal City Hakata, Canal City Hakata B, Park Place Oita, Canal City Business Center Building, Gofukumachi Business Center, Taihaku Street Business Center, SunLiveCity Kokura, Higashi-Hie Business Center, and Square Mall Kagoshima Usuki. The asset manager of the Fund is Fukuoka Realty Corp Ltd.

Sector Commercial REITs