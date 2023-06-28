Provisional translation only

June 28, 2023

Fukuoka REIT Corporation

1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City

Zenji Koike

Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8968)

Asset Management Company:

Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.

1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City

Zenji Koike

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Ayabe

Executive Officer and General Manager

Finance Department

TEL: +81-(0)92-272-3900

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

Fukuoka REIT Corporation announces the details of interest rate for the borrowing in reference to the summaries provided in the release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" dated June 20, 2023.

1. Determination of interest rate Borrowing 1 (long-term debt)

1.

Lender:

The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.

2. Amount:

0.5 billion yen

3.

Interest rate:

0.54125%

  1. Drawdown date: June 30, 2023
  2. Repayment date: June 29, 2029

Borrowing 2 (long-term debt)

1.

Lender:

The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.

2. Amount:

1.0 billion yen

3.

Interest rate:

0.63500%

  1. Drawdown date: June 30, 2023
  2. Repayment date: June 28, 2030

*Fukuoka REIT Corporation's website is https://www.fukuoka-reit.jp/en/

