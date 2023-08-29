Provisional translation only

August 29, 2023

Fukuoka REIT Corporation

1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City

Zenji Koike

Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8968)

Asset Management Company:

Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.

1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City

Zenji Koike

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Ayabe

Executive Officer and General Manager

Finance Department

TEL: +81-(0)92-272-3900

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

Fukuoka REIT Corporation announces the details of interest rate dated on August 29, 2023 for the borrowing in reference to the summaries provided in the release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" dated August 22, 2023.

1. Determination of interest rate Borrowing 1 (long-term debt)

1.

Lender:

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

2. Amount:

2.0 billion yen

3.

Interest rate:

0.83750%

  1. Drawdown date: August 31, 2023
  2. Repayment date: August 31, 2029

Borrowing 2 (long-term debt)

1.

Lender:

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

2. Amount:

2.0 billion yen

3.

Interest rate:

0.90689%

  1. Drawdown date: August 31, 2023
  2. Repayment date: February 28, 2030

*Fukuoka REIT Corporation's website is https://www.fukuoka-reit.jp/en/

