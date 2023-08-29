Provisional translation only
August 29, 2023
Fukuoka REIT Corporation
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Zenji Koike
Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8968)
Asset Management Company:
Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Zenji Koike
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Hiroyuki Ayabe
Executive Officer and General Manager
Finance Department
TEL: +81-(0)92-272-3900
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)
Fukuoka REIT Corporation announces the details of interest rate dated on August 29, 2023 for the borrowing in reference to the summaries provided in the release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" dated August 22, 2023.
1. Determination of interest rate Borrowing 1 (long-term debt)
1.
Lender:
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
2. Amount:
2.0 billion yen
3.
Interest rate:
0.83750%
- Drawdown date: August 31, 2023
- Repayment date: August 31, 2029
Borrowing 2 (long-term debt)
1.
Lender:
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
2. Amount:
2.0 billion yen
3.
Interest rate:
0.90689%
- Drawdown date: August 31, 2023
- Repayment date: February 28, 2030
