July 25, 2023

Provisional translation only

Fukuoka REIT Corporation

1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City

Zenji Koike

Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8968)

Asset Management Company:

Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.

1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City

Zenji Koike

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Ayabe

Executive Officer and General Manager

Finance Department

TEL: +81-(0)92-272-3900

Notice Concerning Extension of Contract Period of Committed Line of Credit

Fukuoka REIT Corporation (FRC) announces that it has decided to extend the contract period of the committed line of credit agreement announced in "Notice Concerning Establishment of Committed Line of Credit" dated June 29, 2018, as outlined below.

Reason for Extension

As one year has passed since the last extension of the contract period of the committed line of credit with The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. and Resona Bank, Limited on July 26, 2022, FRC decided to extend the contract period of the agreement for one year in order to secure a flexible and stable method of fund procurement. As a result, the remaining term of the commitment line of credit will be extended to three years. Description of Commitment Line Agreement Subject to Extension

(1) Lenders and The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. (50/60, Agent) participation of loans Resona Bank, Limited (10/60) (2) Maximum amount 6 billion yen (3) Contract start date July 31, 2023 (4) Period of committed (before extension) line of credit From August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2025 (after extension) From August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2026 (5) Collateral, guarantee No collateral, no guarantee (6) Purpose of loan To prepare working capital and make capital investments (incl. acquiring assets)

3. Others

Concerning risks related to the extension of contract period of committed line of credit, there are no material changes from "Investment risks" disclosed in the latest Securities Report for the 37th Fiscal Period (submitted on May 30, 2023).

*Fukuoka REIT Corporation's website ishttps://www.fukuoka-reit.jp/en/index.html