September 1, 2023
Fukuoka REIT Corporation
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Zenji Koike
Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8968)
Asset Management Company:
Fukuoka Realty Co., Ltd.
1-2-25 Sumiyoshi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Zenji Koike
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Hiroyuki Ayabe
Executive Officer and General Manager
Finance Department
TEL: +81-(0)92-272-3900
Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Completion of Acquisition: Hakata FD Business Center)
Fukuoka REIT Corporation (FRC) announces that it has completed the acquisition of the following property as announced in "Fukuoka REIT Corporation Concludes Agreement to Purchase a New Property" dated March 30, 2023.
1. Overview of Acquisition
(1) Type of asset for acquisition:
Real estate trust beneficiary interest
(Trustee: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited) (Note1)
(2)
Property name:
Hakata FD Business Center
(3) Acquisition price:
14,100 million yen (Note2)
(4)
Seller:
Fukuoka Jisho Co., Ltd.
(5) Acquisition date:
September 1, 2023
(6) Funding:
Cash on hand and borrowings
(7)
Property Management Company:
Fukuoka Jisho Co., Ltd.
(Note1) FRC acquired a real estate trust beneficiary interest which is 77% co-ownership interest held by the seller and trust beneficiary interest in the land owned (a part of the building's leasehold land, so-called "partial ownership") by the seller. (Note2) The acquisition price does not include acquisition expenses, amounts equivalent to the settlement of property taxes and city planning taxes, consumption taxes, and other expenses.
2.Chanege in Occupancy Rate (Note3)
At the time of
At the time of
January 1, 2024
Property name
sales contract
acquisition
(scheduled)
(March 30, 2023)
(September 1, 2023)
Hakata FD Business
12.2%
40.8%
86.5%
Center
(Note4)
(Note5)
(Note6)
(Note3) The occupancy rate includes tenants who have already applied (or scheduled to be signed the leasing contract)
(Note4) The figure indicates the ratio of total leased area to total leasable area. The figure has been rounded to the second
decimal place. The percentage of the total contracted floor area indicated in the lease agreements with tenants in place is 54.6% as of March 30, 2023.
(Note5) The figure is the percentage of the total contracted floor area as indicated in the lease agreements of tenants whose lease agreements have commenced as of September 1, 2023.
(Note6) The figure is calculated by adding the leased area for tenants who have already concluded a lease agreement and for tenants who have already applied for a lease agreement (scheduled to conclude a lease agreement) as of September 1, 2023.
*FRC's website ishttps://www.fukuoka-reit.jp/en/index.html
