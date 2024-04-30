Fukuyama Transporting : Conclusion of a Letter of Intent for industry-academia Cooperation
April 29th, 2024 Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. (Head office: Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture; President: Shigehiro Komaru) and Public Interest Incorporated Foundation Komaru Koutsu Foundation (Chief Director: Shigehiro Komaru) signed a letter of intent for industry-academia cooperation with Darma Persada University, Fukuyama City University and PT. NEXT NIPPON TECHNOLOGY on April 29th. The signing ceremony took place at Darma Persada University in Indonesia.
The primary focus of this cooperation is to develop a mutually beneficial relationship between the parties, including various activities such as hosting a Japanese composition speech contest in Indonesia, providing internships at our company, and advancing Japanese language education.
By strengthening language and cultural exchanges between Japan and Indonesia, we hope to help enhance the friendly relationship between the two countries.
The Komaru Koutsu Foundation was founded on September 9th, 2013, to promote traffic safety and prevent accidents. The foundation conducts various traffic safety lectures in schools throughout Japan and engages in educational activities to promote road safety. Additionally, the foundation supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing opportunities for students studying Japanese overseas to present the results of their studies. They also organize Japanese composition speech contests to raise traffic safety awareness and encourage cultural exchange with Japan.
(From left: Mr. Toshiyuki Sato, President of Fukuyama City University, Chief Director Komaru, Dr. Agus Salim Dasuki, President of Darma Persada University and Mr. Takashi Tachibana, President of PT. NEXT NIPPON TECHNOLOGY)
