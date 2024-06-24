June 24th, 2024 Ibaraki Goka Branch Opening Announcement Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture; President: Shigehiro Komaru) is pleased to announce the newly-established Ibaraki Goka Branch at Goka-machi Sashima-gun Ibaraki Prefecture, which will start operating on July 1st.

Ibaraki Goka Branch is a logistics terminal equipped with storage, distribution processing, collection, and delivery. It is conveniently located within a 3-minute drive to Ken-o Expressway Goka IC and 50km distance from central Tokyo, making it an excellent logistics hub connecting the Tokyo metropolitan area and the Tohoku region. The facility has installed freight elevators and vertical conveyors. An installation of an automatic sorter will be completed by March 2025, to increase work efficiency and reduce labor by lightening the employee workload. The 30,082.64 sq. m warehouse is fully air-conditioned to improve the work environment.

To minimize environmental impact, we are introducing LED lights, motion sensor lighting, and solar panels to our facilities. We are committed to creating a sustainable transportation network to address climate change.



[Outline of Ibaraki Goka Branch]

Name: Ibaraki Goka Branch

Location: 12-1 Gokamirai, Goka-machi, Sashima-gun Ibaraki Prefecture

Sales area:

Ibaraki Pref. Goka-machi, Sashima-gun / Sakai-machi, Sashima-gun / Koga City

Saitama Pref. Satte City / Sugito-machi, Kita Katsushika-gun / Kasukabe City

Chiba Pref. Noda City

Site area: 16,113.37 sq. m

Total floor space: 47,735.50 sq. m



Structure: Steel-framed 3 stories with photovoltaic system, whose installation will be completed by March 2025



(Ibaraki Goka Branch) (Completion ceremony) Please contact us for any inquiries regarding the image file.

