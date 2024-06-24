June 24th, 2024 Ibaraki Goka Branch Opening Announcement Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture; President: Shigehiro Komaru) is pleased to announce the newly-established Ibaraki Goka Branch at Goka-machi Sashima-gun Ibaraki Prefecture, which will start operating on July 1st.
Ibaraki Goka Branch is a logistics terminal equipped with storage, distribution processing, collection, and delivery. It is conveniently located within a 3-minute drive to Ken-o Expressway Goka IC and 50km distance from central Tokyo, making it an excellent logistics hub connecting the Tokyo metropolitan area and the Tohoku region. The facility has installed freight elevators and vertical conveyors. An installation of an automatic sorter will be completed by March 2025, to increase work efficiency and reduce labor by lightening the employee workload. The 30,082.64 sq. m warehouse is fully air-conditioned to improve the work environment.
To minimize environmental impact, we are introducing LED lights, motion sensor lighting, and solar panels to our facilities. We are committed to creating a sustainable transportation network to address climate change.
[Outline of Ibaraki Goka Branch]
Name: Ibaraki Goka Branch
Location: 12-1 Gokamirai, Goka-machi, Sashima-gun Ibaraki Prefecture
Sales area:
Ibaraki Pref. Goka-machi, Sashima-gun / Sakai-machi, Sashima-gun / Koga City
Saitama Pref. Satte City / Sugito-machi, Kita Katsushika-gun / Kasukabe City
Chiba Pref. Noda City
Site area: 16,113.37 sq. m
Total floor space: 47,735.50 sq. m
Structure: Steel-framed 3 stories with photovoltaic system, whose installation will be completed by March 2025
(Ibaraki Goka Branch) (Completion ceremony) Please contact us for any inquiries regarding the image file.
FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD. is a company mainly engaged in the provision of transportation services. The Company operates in three business segments. The Transportation segment is engaged in the provision of trucking and harbor transportation services, as well as the operation of other incidental businesses. The Distributive Processing segment is involved in the provision of warehousing and distributive processing services. The International segment is engaged in the customs clearance and international transportation businesses. The Company is also involved in the real estate leasing, commodity sale, convenience store operation, non-life insurance agency, bowling business, travel business, security business and manpower dispatching.