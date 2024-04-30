April 29th, 2024 Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. (Head office: Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture; President: Shigehiro Komaru) and Komaru Koutsu Foundation (Chief Director: Shigehiro Komaru) had a meeting with Rangsit University (the Kingdom of Thailand) on April 29th at Fukuyama City University to discuss future collaboration between industry and academia.

During a meeting, we discussed the specifics of the Japanese composition speech contest and internships at our company based on a previously concluded letter of intent for industry-academia cooperation. These initiatives aim to strengthen language and cultural exchanges between Japan and Thailand.



The Komaru Koutsu Foundation was founded on September 9th, 2013, to promote traffic safety and prevent accidents. The foundation conducts various traffic safety lectures in schools throughout Japan and engages in educational activities to promote road safety. Additionally, the foundation supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing opportunities for students studying Japanese overseas to present the results of their studies. They also organize Japanese composition speech contests to raise traffic safety awareness and encourage cultural exchange with Japan.



(From left: Mr. Atsushi Mukai, Vice President of Fukuyama City University, Dr. Chao Temrak, Assistant to the President Japan Relationship Department of Rangsit University, Mr. Yagino, Managing Director of Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd., and Mr. Matsui, Secretary General of Komaru Koutsu Foundation)



