June 29th, 2023 Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. (Head office: Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture; President: Shigehiro Komaru) is mainly engaged in the domestic transportation business and conducts sales activities in logistics and international segments. To further develop our international business, we announce the conclusion of the share transfer agreement of acquiring 47.75% issued shares of GRAND EMPORIUM LOGISTICS CO., LTD., the logistics company located in the Kingdom of Thailand, to make it a subsidiary.



GL is engaged in domestic and international transportation, customs clearance, and warehousing in Thailand, and its main strength is global logistics. By establishing an international logistics base in the Kingdom of Thailand, we will strive to expand our international business field by handling more import/export cargo to/from Japan and overseas and further expanding intermodal transportation.



Outline of GRAND EMPORIUM LOGISTICS CO., LTD.

