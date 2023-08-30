August 29th, 2023 Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. (Head office: Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture; President: Shigehiro Komaru) built a new Chiba Yachiyo Branch at Yachiyo City, Chiba Prefecture and will start operating on September 4.



This newly built 16th office in Chiba Prefecture is a logistic terminal equipping storage and distribution processing on top of collection and delivery. Located within 9km from Higashikantou Expressway Chiba-kita IC and adjacent to National Route 16 connected to the main highways to the Tokyo metropolitan area, it has excellent access to the entire Kanto Region, including Tokyo Port and Narita Airport. Under the hazard map, Yachiyo City is in a low-risk disaster area, which makes it the most efficient logistics hub from the disaster prevention aspect.



Fukuyama Transporting Group will provide further attentive services to meet diverse customers' needs.



[Outline of Chiba Yachiyo Branch] Name: Chiba Yachiyo Branch Location: 1353-4 Kamikouya, Yachiyo City, Chiba Prefecture Sales area: Yachiyo City, Inzai City and Hanamigawa-ku Chiba City Site area: 18,292.84m2 Total floor space: 36,184.11m2 Structure: Steel framed 4 stories with parking garage



(Chiba Yachiyo Branch)



(A nap room)



(Completion ceremony)



