Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9075   JP3806800003

FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.

(9075)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-21 am EDT
3565.00 JPY   +0.28%
04/21Fukuyama Transporting : Commencement of Delivery by " Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle”
PU
04/05Fukuyama Transporting : Donation of Judo Uniforms
PU
03/30Fukuyama Transporting : Conclusion of the Agreement on the Transportation of Goods in the Event of a Disaster with Sosa City, Chiba Prefecture
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fukuyama Transporting : Commencement of Delivery by " Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle”

04/21/2023 | 09:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
April 21th, 2023 Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. (Head office: Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture; President: Shigehiro Komaru) introduces fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and starts its delivery operations in Tokyo on April 21. Fukuyama Transporting is a partner company of the consortium, led by Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (Head office: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; President: Hiroki Nakajima) for the "Green Innovation Fund Project / Building a Smart Mobility Society" implemented by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). We are working on the construction and social implementation of an energy management system to promote electric vehicles.
"Challenge, Change 2023" is our midterm management plan with the basic policies "working toward a decarbonized society" and "creating a rich natural environment by reducing our environmental footprint." We aim to realize a sustainable society while continuing to provide safe and secure services without stopping our lifeline of logistics and proactively working to achieve a carbon-neutral.
In addition to the recent start of FCEV deliveries, we are planning to introduce electric vehicles. We will accelerate our efforts to achieve the objectives of our midterm management plan and realize carbon neutrality by participating in a business aimed at the development and social implementation of energy management systems that are integrated with fleet management without stopping the operation of vehicles.

※FCEV(Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle)： Electric vehicles that generate electricity from hydrogen and oxygen without emitting CO2.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fukuyama Transporting Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 01:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.
04/21Fukuyama Transporting : Commencement of Delivery by " Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle”
PU
04/05Fukuyama Transporting : Donation of Judo Uniforms
PU
03/30Fukuyama Transporting : Conclusion of the Agreement on the Transportation of Goods in the ..
PU
03/30FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for fi..
FA
03/28Fukuyama Transporting : The Traffic Safety Class
PU
03/16Fukuyama Transporting : Higashikagawa Branch Opening Announcement
PU
03/16Fukuyama Transporting : Conclusion of the Agreement on the Transportation of Goods in the ..
PU
03/09Fukuyama Transporting : Donation of Japanese Books to Komaru Library at Vietnam National U..
PU
03/09Fukuyama Transporting : The 6th Japanese Composition Speech Contest in Vietnam
PU
03/02Fukuyama Transporting : Announcement on Business Capital Alliance with Kyoei Denki Co., Lt..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 297 B 2 209 M 2 209 M
Net income 2023 18 547 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2023 60 863 M 453 M 453 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,06x
Yield 2023 1,82%
Capitalization 144 B 1 074 M 1 074 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 20 607
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3 565,00 JPY
Average target price 4 140,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigehiro Komaru Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshihiro Sato Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting
Miho Maeda Independent Outside Director
Tomoko Nonaka Independent Outside Director
Wako Tomimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.15.99%1 073
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-2.16%123 524
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.46%81 950
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED7.80%75 239
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-14.13%48 216
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.6.06%11 312
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer