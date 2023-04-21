Fukuyama Transporting : Commencement of Delivery by " Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle”

April 21th, 2023 Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. (Head office: Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture; President: Shigehiro Komaru) introduces fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and starts its delivery operations in Tokyo on April 21. Fukuyama Transporting is a partner company of the consortium, led by Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (Head office: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; President: Hiroki Nakajima) for the "Green Innovation Fund Project / Building a Smart Mobility Society" implemented by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). We are working on the construction and social implementation of an energy management system to promote electric vehicles.

"Challenge, Change 2023" is our midterm management plan with the basic policies "working toward a decarbonized society" and "creating a rich natural environment by reducing our environmental footprint." We aim to realize a sustainable society while continuing to provide safe and secure services without stopping our lifeline of logistics and proactively working to achieve a carbon-neutral.

In addition to the recent start of FCEV deliveries, we are planning to introduce electric vehicles. We will accelerate our efforts to achieve the objectives of our midterm management plan and realize carbon neutrality by participating in a business aimed at the development and social implementation of energy management systems that are integrated with fleet management without stopping the operation of vehicles.



※FCEV(Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle)： Electric vehicles that generate electricity from hydrogen and oxygen without emitting CO2.





