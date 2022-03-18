Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9075   JP3806800003

FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.

(9075)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fukuyama Transporting : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 9, 2022

Company name:

FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO.,LTD

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

9075

URL

http://www.fukutsu.co.jp

Representative:

PRESIDENT & C.E.O

SHIGEHIRO KOMARU

CORPORATE OFFICER

Inquiries:

GENERAL MANAGER OF ACCOUNTING YOSHIHIRO SATO

TEL 084-924-2000

AND FINANCE DEPARTMENT

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

February 10, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

220,182

2.5

19,427

12.0

20,301

9.8

13,583

7.3

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

214,809

(3.2)

17,343

(2.0)

18,489

(2.1)

12,660

5.7

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

316.04

-

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

258.22

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2021

475,112

250,792

52.0

6,104.45

As of March 31, 2021

471,923

273,378

57.1

5,519.91

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

25.00

-

25.00

50.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

30.00

-

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

30.00

60.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

289,500

-

21,300

0.7

21,900

(2.5)

15,600

1.8

368.98

1

4. Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2021

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2)

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4)

Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2021

55,770,363 shares

As of March 31, 2021

55,770,363 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2021

15,298,627 shares

As of March 31, 2021

6,934,610 shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

42,980,590 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

49,030,016 shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

37,027

34,870

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

40,730

45,020

Other

3,483

4,163

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(141)

(126)

Total current assets

81,100

83,928

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

254,506

258,494

Accumulated depreciation

(164,143)

(167,827)

Buildings and structures, net

90,363

90,666

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

110,888

113,655

Accumulated depreciation

(88,401)

(93,729)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

22,487

19,926

Tools, furniture and fixtures

15,107

15,284

Accumulated depreciation

(12,283)

(12,504)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

2,823

2,779

Land

210,681

211,130

Construction in progress

2,666

3,850

Total property, plant and equipment

329,022

328,353

Intangible assets

Other

4,778

4,563

Total intangible assets

4,778

4,563

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

50,379

51,972

Deferred tax assets

3,723

3,354

Other

3,061

3,110

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(142)

(171)

Total investments and other assets

57,022

58,266

Total non-current assets

390,822

391,183

Total assets

471,923

475,112

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

15,552

17,195

Short-term borrowings

10,784

10,800

Current portion of long-term borrowings

13,465

35,558

Lease obligations

26

29

Income taxes payable

4,813

1,486

Accrued consumption taxes

4,018

4,486

Provision for bonuses

4,792

1,974

Other

17,755

20,072

Total current liabilities

71,208

91,604

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

68,402

72,008

Lease obligations

25

2

Deferred tax liabilities

9,895

11,441

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

23,685

23,685

Retirement benefit liability

23,856

24,045

Provision for loss on business of subsidiaries and

59

25

associates

Asset retirement obligations

481

485

Other

932

1,022

Total non-current liabilities

127,336

132,715

Total liabilities

198,545

224,319

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

30,310

30,310

Capital surplus

39,264

39,488

Retained earnings

167,956

178,068

Treasury shares

(21,784)

(55,651)

Total shareholders' equity

215,746

192,216

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

20,375

21,137

Revaluation reserve for land

34,405

34,405

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(7)

65

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(951)

(768)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

53,822

54,841

Non-controlling interests

3,809

3,734

Total net assets

273,378

250,792

Total liabilities and net assets

471,923

475,112

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Net sales

214,809

220,182

Cost of sales

191,716

195,008

Gross profit

23,092

25,174

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,748

5,746

Operating profit

17,343

19,427

Non-operating income

Dividend income

1,050

1,071

Insurance claim income

170

62

Subsidy income

62

391

Other

207

207

Total non-operating income

1,489

1,733

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

163

233

Expenditures related to natural disaster

141

84

Commission for syndicated loans

-

340

Other

38

202

Total non-operating expenses

344

859

Ordinary profit

18,489

20,301

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

84

40

Gain on sale of investment securities

346

3

Reversal of provision for loss on business of subsidiaries and

41

34

associates

Total extraordinary income

472

78

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fukuyama Transporting Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
