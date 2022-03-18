Fukuyama Transporting : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 9, 2022 Company name: FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO.,LTD Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 9075 URL http://www.fukutsu.co.jp Representative: PRESIDENT & C.E.O SHIGEHIRO KOMARU CORPORATE OFFICER Inquiries: GENERAL MANAGER OF ACCOUNTING YOSHIHIRO SATO TEL 084-924-2000 AND FINANCE DEPARTMENT Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: February 10, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended December 31, 2021 220,182 2.5 19,427 12.0 20,301 9.8 13,583 7.3 Nine months ended December 31, 2020 214,809 (3.2) 17,343 (2.0) 18,489 (2.1) 12,660 5.7 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended December 31, 2021 316.04 - Nine months ended December 31, 2020 258.22 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of December 31, 2021 475,112 250,792 52.0 6,104.45 As of March 31, 2021 471,923 273,378 57.1 5,519.91

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - 25.00 - 25.00 50.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - 30.00 - Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) 30.00 60.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 289,500 - 21,300 0.7 21,900 (2.5) 15,600 1.8 368.98

