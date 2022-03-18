Fukuyama Transporting : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
February 9, 2022
Company name:
FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO.,LTD
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
9075
URL
http://www.fukutsu.co.jp
Representative:
PRESIDENT & C.E.O
SHIGEHIRO KOMARU
CORPORATE OFFICER
Inquiries:
GENERAL MANAGER OF ACCOUNTING YOSHIHIRO SATO
TEL 084-924-2000
AND FINANCE DEPARTMENT
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
February 10, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
220,182
2.5
19,427
12.0
20,301
9.8
13,583
7.3
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
214,809
(3.2)
17,343
(2.0)
18,489
(2.1)
12,660
5.7
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
316.04
-
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
258.22
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2021
475,112
250,792
52.0
6,104.45
As of March 31, 2021
471,923
273,378
57.1
5,519.91
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
25.00
-
25.00
50.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
30.00
-
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
30.00
60.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
289,500
-
21,300
0.7
21,900
(2.5)
15,600
1.8
368.98
1
4. Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2021
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2021
55,770,363 shares
As of March 31, 2021
55,770,363 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2021
15,298,627 shares
As of March 31, 2021
6,934,610 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
42,980,590 shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
49,030,016 shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
37,027
34,870
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
40,730
45,020
Other
3,483
4,163
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(141)
(126)
Total current assets
81,100
83,928
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
254,506
258,494
Accumulated depreciation
(164,143)
(167,827)
Buildings and structures, net
90,363
90,666
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
110,888
113,655
Accumulated depreciation
(88,401)
(93,729)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
22,487
19,926
Tools, furniture and fixtures
15,107
15,284
Accumulated depreciation
(12,283)
(12,504)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
2,823
2,779
Land
210,681
211,130
Construction in progress
2,666
3,850
Total property, plant and equipment
329,022
328,353
Intangible assets
Other
4,778
4,563
Total intangible assets
4,778
4,563
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
50,379
51,972
Deferred tax assets
3,723
3,354
Other
3,061
3,110
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(142)
(171)
Total investments and other assets
57,022
58,266
Total non-current assets
390,822
391,183
Total assets
471,923
475,112
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
15,552
17,195
Short-term borrowings
10,784
10,800
Current portion of long-term borrowings
13,465
35,558
Lease obligations
26
29
Income taxes payable
4,813
1,486
Accrued consumption taxes
4,018
4,486
Provision for bonuses
4,792
1,974
Other
17,755
20,072
Total current liabilities
71,208
91,604
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
68,402
72,008
Lease obligations
25
2
Deferred tax liabilities
9,895
11,441
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
23,685
23,685
Retirement benefit liability
23,856
24,045
Provision for loss on business of subsidiaries and
59
25
associates
Asset retirement obligations
481
485
Other
932
1,022
Total non-current liabilities
127,336
132,715
Total liabilities
198,545
224,319
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
30,310
30,310
Capital surplus
39,264
39,488
Retained earnings
167,956
178,068
Treasury shares
(21,784)
(55,651)
Total shareholders' equity
215,746
192,216
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
20,375
21,137
Revaluation reserve for land
34,405
34,405
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(7)
65
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(951)
(768)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
53,822
54,841
Non-controlling interests
3,809
3,734
Total net assets
273,378
250,792
Total liabilities and net assets
471,923
475,112
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Net sales
214,809
220,182
Cost of sales
191,716
195,008
Gross profit
23,092
25,174
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,748
5,746
Operating profit
17,343
19,427
Non-operating income
Dividend income
1,050
1,071
Insurance claim income
170
62
Subsidy income
62
391
Other
207
207
Total non-operating income
1,489
1,733
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
163
233
Expenditures related to natural disaster
141
84
Commission for syndicated loans
-
340
Other
38
202
Total non-operating expenses
344
859
Ordinary profit
18,489
20,301
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
84
40
Gain on sale of investment securities
346
3
Reversal of provision for loss on business of subsidiaries and
41
34
associates
Total extraordinary income
472
78
5
