Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9075   JP3806800003

FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.

(9075)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-09 am EST
3570.00 JPY   +3.48%
12:42aFukuyama Transporting : The 6th Japanese Composition Speech Contest in Vietnam
PU
03/02Fukuyama Transporting : Announcement on Business Capital Alliance with Kyoei Denki Co., Ltd.
PU
02/28Fukuyama Transporting : Cooperation Agreement in Transportation and Operation of Goods in the Event of Disaster with Kasai City, Hyogo Prefecture
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fukuyama Transporting : The 6th Japanese Composition Speech Contest in Vietnam

03/09/2023 | 12:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
March 7th, 2023 Komaru Koutsu Foundation (Head office: Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture; Chief Director: Shigehiro Komaru) held the 6th Japanese Composition Speech Contest on March 4 at Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities. As a part of the 50th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and Vietnam, it was hosted for the first time in 4 years in the presence of Mr. Isao Ijima, Special Advisor to the Cabinet, and Sir Watanabe Nobuhiro, consul general of Consulate-General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City. The contest was co-hosted by the Hiroshima University Vietnam Center, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, and Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd (President: Shigehiro Komaru) as a special sponsor.

Out of 101 entries from 13 universities, 13 selected participants have given speeches under the theme of "transportation." The grand prize went to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Dat from Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance for his speech: "I hope the introduction of Japanese-style metro will make a better change to Vietnamese awareness and habits." Through hosting the Japanese composition speech contest, we will continue to raise traffic safety awareness, deepen mutual understanding between Japan and Vietnam, and strengthen friendly relations.

Komaru Koutsu Foundation was established on September 9, 2013, to promote traffic safety awareness, hosting various traffic safety lectures in elementary schools across Japan and carrying out educational activities to prevent traffic accidents. Furthermore, the foundation supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing opportunities for students overseas studying Japanese to present the results of their studies and organizing Japanese composition speech contests to raise traffic safety awareness and promote cultural exchange with Japan.

【Applicable sustainable Development Goals】

(Venue of the 6th Japanese Composition Speech Contest in Vietnam)

(Award-giving ceremony of the 6th Japanese Composition Speech Contest in Vietnam)

Contact us for inquiries regarding the image file.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fukuyama Transporting Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 05:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.
12:42aFukuyama Transporting : The 6th Japanese Composition Speech Contest in Vietnam
PU
03/02Fukuyama Transporting : Announcement on Business Capital Alliance with Kyoei Denki Co., Lt..
PU
02/28Fukuyama Transporting : Cooperation Agreement in Transportation and Operation of Goods in ..
PU
02/27Fukuyama Transporting : New Malaysia Warehouse Groundbreaking Ceremony
PU
02/27Fukuyama Transporting : Industry-academia Cooperation with Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia
PU
02/17Fukuyama Transporting : Cooperation Agreement in Transportation and Operation of Goods in ..
PU
02/10Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31..
CI
02/10Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Ye..
CI
02/10Fukuyama Transporting : Cooperation Agreement in Transportation and Operation of Goods in ..
PU
02/09Fukuyama Transporting : The Traffic Safety Class
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 297 B 2 165 M 2 165 M
Net income 2023 18 822 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2023 60 362 M 441 M 441 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,68x
Yield 2023 1,81%
Capitalization 140 B 1 019 M 1 019 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 21 907
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3 450,00 JPY
Average target price 4 173,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigehiro Komaru Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshihiro Sato Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting
Miho Maeda Independent Outside Director
Tomoko Nonaka Independent Outside Director
Wako Tomimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.12.56%1 019
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-0.81%125 679
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.13%77 799
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.76%70 286
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-12.22%49 014
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.10.36%11 773