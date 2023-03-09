Fukuyama Transporting : The 6th Japanese Composition Speech Contest in Vietnam

March 7th, 2023 Komaru Koutsu Foundation (Head office: Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture; Chief Director: Shigehiro Komaru) held the 6th Japanese Composition Speech Contest on March 4 at Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities. As a part of the 50th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and Vietnam, it was hosted for the first time in 4 years in the presence of Mr. Isao Ijima, Special Advisor to the Cabinet, and Sir Watanabe Nobuhiro, consul general of Consulate-General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City. The contest was co-hosted by the Hiroshima University Vietnam Center, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, and Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd (President: Shigehiro Komaru) as a special sponsor.



Out of 101 entries from 13 universities, 13 selected participants have given speeches under the theme of "transportation." The grand prize went to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Dat from Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance for his speech: "I hope the introduction of Japanese-style metro will make a better change to Vietnamese awareness and habits." Through hosting the Japanese composition speech contest, we will continue to raise traffic safety awareness, deepen mutual understanding between Japan and Vietnam, and strengthen friendly relations.



Komaru Koutsu Foundation was established on September 9, 2013, to promote traffic safety awareness, hosting various traffic safety lectures in elementary schools across Japan and carrying out educational activities to prevent traffic accidents. Furthermore, the foundation supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing opportunities for students overseas studying Japanese to present the results of their studies and organizing Japanese composition speech contests to raise traffic safety awareness and promote cultural exchange with Japan.



【Applicable sustainable Development Goals】



(Venue of the 6th Japanese Composition Speech Contest in Vietnam)



(Award-giving ceremony of the 6th Japanese Composition Speech Contest in Vietnam)



