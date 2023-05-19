Fukuyama Transporting : The Traffic Safety Class

May 17th, 2023 Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. (Head office: Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture; President: Shigehiro Komaru) and Komaru Koutsu Foundation (Chief Director: Shigehiro Komaru) held a traffic safety class for 364 students of Hamada Municipal Daiichi Junior High School (Shimane Prefecture) on May 15 jointly with Shimane Prefectural Hamada Police Station.



At the request of the school, we conducted a seminar to foster a deeper understanding of necessary traffic rules and manners since many students commute by bicycle. The students had hands-on experience learning the characteristics and dangers of trucks and safe behavior at intersections and pedestrian crossings. They commented on how this course helped them raise awareness for traffic safety, saying, "By properly following traffic rules and manners, I will make sure to be cautious about traffics." To prevent and decrease the number of future traffic accidents among children, we will continue to promote traffic safety awareness in cooperation with police stations and local authorities.



Komaru Koutsu Foundation was established on September 9, 2013, to promote traffic safety awareness, hosting various traffic safety lectures in elementary schools across Japan and carrying out educational activities to prevent traffic accidents. Furthermore, the foundation supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing opportunities for students overseas studying Japanese to present the results of their studies and organizing Japanese composition speech contests to raise traffic safety awareness and promote cultural exchange with Japan.



【Applicable Sustainable Development Goals】



(Explanation of Inner-wheel difference of a truck) (Explanation of blind spots on a truck)



