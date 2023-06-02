Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9075   JP3806800003

FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.

(9075)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:30:53 2023-06-02 am EDT
3260.00 JPY   +1.56%
01:01aFukuyama Transporting : The Traffic Safety Class
PU
05/31Fukuyama Transporting : The Traffic Safety Class
PU
05/23Fukuyama Transporting : The Traffic Safety Class
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fukuyama Transporting : The Traffic Safety Class

06/02/2023 | 01:01am EDT
June 1th, 2023 Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. (Head office: Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture; President: Shigehiro Komaru) and the Komaru Koutsu Foundation (Chief Director: Shigehiro Komaru) held the traffic safety class for 190 1st graders at Okayama Municipal Fukuhama Junior High School (Okayama Prefecture) on May 31. Since more and more students will commute to school by bicycle, the school wanted to prevent traffic accidents by raising awareness of traffic safety. The students had hands-on experience learning danger prediction using drive recorder footage and a bicycle simulator. They said how the experience helped to raise their awareness of traffic safety and commented: "By following bicycle traffic rules and manners, I would like to enjoy accident-free school life." To prevent and decrease the number of future traffic accidents among children, we will continue to promote traffic safety awareness in cooperation with police stations and local authorities.

Komaru Koutsu Foundation was established on September 9, 2013, to promote traffic safety awareness, hosting various traffic safety lectures in schools across Japan and carrying out educational activities to prevent traffic accidents. Furthermore, the foundation supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing opportunities for students overseas studying Japanese to present the results of their studies and organizing Japanese composition speech contests to raise traffic safety awareness and promote cultural exchange with Japan.

【Applicable sustainable Development Goals】

(Hazard prediction using a drive recorder) (Riding experience using a bicycle simulator)

Contact us for inquiries regarding the image file.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fukuyama Transporting Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 05:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 297 B 2 136 M 2 136 M
Net income 2023 18 547 M 134 M 134 M
Net Debt 2023 60 863 M 438 M 438 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,25x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 130 B 936 M 936 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 20 607
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.
Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3 210,00 JPY
Average target price 3 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigehiro Komaru President & Representative Director
Yoshihiro Sato Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting
Miho Maeda Independent Outside Director
Tomoko Nonaka Independent Outside Director
Wako Tomimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO., LTD.4.73%936
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-7.03%117 486
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.36%74 946
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED2.47%70 879
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-13.88%47 390
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.3.25%10 862
