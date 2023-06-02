Fukuyama Transporting : The Traffic Safety Class

June 1th, 2023 Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. (Head office: Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture; President: Shigehiro Komaru) and the Komaru Koutsu Foundation (Chief Director: Shigehiro Komaru) held the traffic safety class for 190 1st graders at Okayama Municipal Fukuhama Junior High School (Okayama Prefecture) on May 31. Since more and more students will commute to school by bicycle, the school wanted to prevent traffic accidents by raising awareness of traffic safety. The students had hands-on experience learning danger prediction using drive recorder footage and a bicycle simulator. They said how the experience helped to raise their awareness of traffic safety and commented: "By following bicycle traffic rules and manners, I would like to enjoy accident-free school life." To prevent and decrease the number of future traffic accidents among children, we will continue to promote traffic safety awareness in cooperation with police stations and local authorities.



Komaru Koutsu Foundation was established on September 9, 2013, to promote traffic safety awareness, hosting various traffic safety lectures in schools across Japan and carrying out educational activities to prevent traffic accidents. Furthermore, the foundation supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing opportunities for students overseas studying Japanese to present the results of their studies and organizing Japanese composition speech contests to raise traffic safety awareness and promote cultural exchange with Japan.



【Applicable sustainable Development Goals】



(Hazard prediction using a drive recorder) (Riding experience using a bicycle simulator)



