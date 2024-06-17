Fulcrum Metals PLC - mineral explorer in Canada - Announces the start of the phased sampling, testing and study programme at the Sylvanite Gold Tailings project in Ontario, Canada. The programme is designed to confirm the gold content in the tailings and evaluate the efficiency of Extrakt's processing technology in recovering gold and other by-products from the tailings at Sylvanite estimated to be approximately 4.14 million tonnes at 0.47 gramme per tonne gold for 67,051 ounces contained gold. Eight site locations have been selected for sampling across the Sylvanite tailings area designed to obtain a representative sample set for analysis and testing. Composite samples of tailing material from each site to be sent to the Extrakt's testing facility in Kentucky.
Current stock price: 14.90 pence
12-month change: down 4.8%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
