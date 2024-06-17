Fulcrum Metals Plc is a United Kingdom-based multi-commodity explorer with a diverse portfolio of gold, base metal, and uranium projects. The Company is primarily focused on the advancement of its flagship asset, the Schreiber-Hemlo Project in Ontario, which comprises the prospective Big Bear and Jackfish Lake gold projects. Its project also includes Charlot-Neely Lake, Tocheri Lake, Dog Lake, Winston Lake and Fontaine Lake. The Big Bear Project is situated over the western end of the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone belt. The Charlot-Neely Lake is located near the Beaverlodge District on the northern edge of the Athabasca Basin. The Dog Lake property is located on the south-eastern limb of the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt. Winston Lake is an early-stage exploration project with two key asset areas: Beavertrap and Carib Creek. The Fontaine Lake is located adjacent to Lake Athabasca in the northern region of the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Sector Diversified Mining