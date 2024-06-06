Fulcrum Metals PLC - mineral explorer in Canada - Announces strong initial leaching results from the Phase 1 sampling and testing programme using Extrakt Processing Solutions LLC's non-toxic technology at the Teck-Hughes gold tailings project in Ontario, Canada. Says a proportionate mixed composite sample of all six sites grading 0.723 grammes per tonne gold was submitted for batch leach testing using Extrakt technology for gold recovery rates. Preliminary leaching results from the "as-received" composite sample achieves strong initial gold recovery rates of up to 59.4%. Optimisation of operational parameters are underway to achieve targeted recovery rates beyond 60% focussing on overall efficiency and cost effectiveness. Chief Executive Ryan Mee says: " I am thrilled with the exceptional gold grades from our initial sampling and testing programme which are 16.9% higher than the historical reported average grade."

Adds: "It is important to note that no metallurgical studies have been completed at Teck-Hughes before and that recovery rates from refractory gold without cyanide or pre-treatment are usually below 40%, so to achieve the recovery rates that we have on samples with no pre-treatment or re-grinding is outstanding and hugely encouraging."

Current stock price: 14.85p, unchanged in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 14%

