FULCRUM METALS PLC

Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:37:27 2023-05-25 am EDT
09:20aFulcrum Metals to refine targets on next phase of Big Bear groundwork
AN
02:00aFulcrum Metals plc Provides Update on Commencement of Field Operations At the Schreiber-Hemlo Project, Ontario, Canada
CI
05/14Certain Ordinary Shares of Fulcrum Metals plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-MAY-2023.
CI
Fulcrum Metals to refine targets on next phase of Big Bear groundwork

05/25/2023 | 09:20am EDT
(Alliance News) - Fulcrum Metals PLC on Thursday said it has started the second phase of geological mapping and sampling at one of its sites on the Schreiber-Hemlo project in Ontario.

The company, which is focused on mineral exploration and development in Canada, has started work in the Schreiber area of the Big Bear property, which is part of the wider Schreiber-Hemlo project.

The groundworks are designed to refine previously identified targets, building on results from the first prospecting phase, which returned up to 45 grams per tonne of gold in quartz carbonate vein samples.

They also come off the back of a recent structural study, which identified 42 priority exploration targets across the wider Schreiber-Hemlo project.

Fulcrum said the purpose of this program is to rank drill targets for evaluation and testing. The latter part of this process is planned to begin late in the third quarter of this year.

Chief Executive Officer Ryan Mee was enthusiastic about progress at the site, which he said "builds on the positive work completed at Big Bear so far".

"I look forward to updating the market in due course not only on this phase of work but also as we commence groundworks across the exciting portfolio of assets held by the company."

Fulcrum Metals shares were trading 1.6% lower at 16.98 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

