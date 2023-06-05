Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FULC   US3596161097

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FULC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  17:52:11 05/06/2023 BST
3.060 USD   -0.33%
05:38pClass Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Fulcrum Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023
PR
06/03Fulc Investor Notice : ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - FULC
PR
06/02FULC Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fulcrum Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Fulcrum Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023

06/05/2023 | 05:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ("Fulcrum") (NASDAQ: FULC) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 3, 2022 and March 8, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Fulcrum, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fulcrum-class-action-submission-form?prid=40250&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Fulcrum includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the preclinical data submitted in support of FTX-6058 (an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies) showed safety concerns regarding potential hematological malignancies; (ii) the foregoing safety concerns increased the likelihood that the FDA would place a clinical hold on preclinical studies of FTX-6058; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated FTX-6058's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 27, 2023

Aggrieved Fulcrum investors only have until June 27, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-fulcrum-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-27-2023-301842379.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:38pClass Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Fulcrum Investors of a Lead Pl..
PR
06/03Fulc Investor Notice : ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Fulcrum Therapeut..
PR
06/02FULC Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fulcrum Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 2..
PR
06/01ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Invest..
NE
06/01Fulc Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of a C..
PR
05/31FULC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Law..
PR
05/30Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fulcrum Ther..
PR
05/30Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (nasdaq : FULC) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebh..
PR
05/30Fulc Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023 in th..
PR
05/27ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Investors wit..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer