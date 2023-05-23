Advanced search
FULC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders

05/23/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 3, 2022 to March 8, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 27, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in FULC:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fulcrum-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39722&from=4

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. NEWS - FULC NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the preclinical data submitted in support of FTX-6058 (an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies) showed safety concerns regarding potential hematological malignancies; (ii) the foregoing safety concerns increased the likelihood that the FDA would place a clinical hold on preclinical studies of FTX-6058; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated FTX-6058's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Fulcrum you have until June 27, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Fulcrum securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FULC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fulcrum-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39722&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fulc-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-27-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-fulcrum-therapeutics-inc-shareholders-301831526.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
