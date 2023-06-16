Advanced search
FULC Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fulcrum Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/fulcrum-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40872&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Fulcrum between March 3, 2022 and March 8, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 27, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the preclinical data submitted in support of FTX-6058 (an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies) showed safety concerns regarding potential hematological malignancies; (ii) the foregoing safety concerns increased the likelihood that the FDA would place a clinical hold on preclinical studies of FTX-6058; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated FTX-6058's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fulc-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-fulcrum-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-27-2023-301852626.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
