Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FULC   US3596161097

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FULC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FULC LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

06/08/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ("Fulcrum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FULC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Fulcrum investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 3, 2022 and March 8, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/fulcrum-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=40468&wire=4

FULC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the preclinical data submitted in support of FTX-6058 (an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies) showed safety concerns regarding potential hematological malignancies; (ii) the foregoing safety concerns increased the likelihood that the FDA would place a clinical hold on preclinical studies of FTX-6058; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated FTX-6058's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Fulcrum during the relevant time frame, you have until June 27, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fulc-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-fulcrum-therapeutics-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301845562.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:46aFulc Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of a C..
PR
06/07ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to S..
NE
06/07The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Fulc)
PR
06/06Fulc Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023 in th..
PR
06/05Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Fulcrum Investors of a Lead Pl..
PR
06/02Fulc Investor Notice : ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Fulcrum Therapeut..
PR
06/02FULC Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fulcrum Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 2..
PR
06/01ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Invest..
NE
06/01Fulc Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of a C..
PR
05/31FULC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Law..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer