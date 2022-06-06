Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FULC   US3596161097

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FULC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
7.530 USD   -5.52%
05:32pFULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Overview Presentation – June 2022
PU
04:33pFULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17Morgan Stanley Adjusts Fulcrum Therapeutics' Price Target to $25 from $26, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fulcrum Therapeutics : Corporate Overview Presentation – June 2022

06/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 2022

Disclaimer and Notice

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the development status of the Company's product candidates, the potential advantages and therapeutic potential of the Company's product candidates planned meetings with regulatory agencies and availability of clinical trial data. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan,"

"potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Fulcrum's ability to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in clinical trials; initiate and enroll clinical trials on the timeline expected

or at all; correctly estimate the potential patient population and/or market for the Company's product candidates; replicate in clinical trials

positive results found in preclinical studies and/or earlier-stage clinical trials of losmapimod and its other product candidates; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the

date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company

anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

2

Our Mission is to Treat Root Cause of Rare Genetic Diseases

We aim to

Deliver disease-modifying therapies that improve the lives of people with rare genetic diseases

Three Clinical-Stage Programs

FSHD: Phase 3; positioned to be first-to-market with a disease-modifying therapy

Sickle cell disease: Phase 1b patient study; potential first oral functional cure

Non-SCD hemoglobinopathies: Phase 1b ready

FulcrumSeekTM

Product engine to systematically identify high-value,de-risked targets at speed and scale for rare genetic diseases

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

3

FulcrumSeekTM Systematically Identifies High-value,De-risked Therapeutic Targets for Rare Genetic Diseases

Toolbox of Disease Relevant Cell

Insights Harvested from Rich

Disease-Modifying Targets

Models Interrogated with Highly

Curated Perturbagens

Data Readouts

and Value-Unlocking Datasets

Small Molecules

Transcriptomic

Readout

CRISPR

RNAi

Computational

Biology &

High-content Analytics

Imaging

Disease-Relevant

Cell Models

Targets with specificity

and selectivity

Comprehensive data set that significantly accelerates development

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

4

Pipeline of Potentially Disease-modifying Therapies

DISCOVERY

PRECLINICAL

EARLY CLINICAL

MID-CLINICAL

LATE CLINICAL

RIGHTS

Losmapimod

FSHD

(p38 Inhibition)

FTX-6058

Sickle Cell Disease

(Oral HbF Inducer)

Non-SCD Hemoglobinopathies

Blood Disorder

Neurologic Disorder

Muscle Disorder

Cardiomyopathies

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

Next IND by end of 1Q 2023

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:32pFULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Overview Presentation – June 2022
PU
04:33pFULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17Morgan Stanley Adjusts Fulcrum Therapeutics' Price Target to $25 from $26, Keeps Overwe..
MT
05/12Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present Initial Data from Phase 1b Trial of FTX-6058 in Adults ..
CI
05/12Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present Initial Data from Phase 1b Trial of FTX-6058 in Adults ..
GL
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Confer..
CI
05/10FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/09Fulcrum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
05/09TRANSCRIPT : Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
05/09FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -110 M - -
Net cash 2022 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 326 M 326 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
EV / Sales 2023 7,90x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,97 $
Average target price 32,75 $
Spread / Average Target 311%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryan E Stuart President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Esther Rajavelu Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kathryn Haviland Chairman
Christopher J Morabito Chief Medical Officer
Mani Sundararajan Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.-54.95%326
MODERNA, INC.-46.00%54 553
LONZA GROUP AG-26.05%43 404
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.22%41 535
SEAGEN INC.-9.48%25 760
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-28.21%18 074