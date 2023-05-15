Advanced search
    FULC   US3596161097

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FULC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
3.270 USD   +2.83%
Fulcrum Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation May 2023

05/15/2023 | 07:15am EDT
FULC

May 2023

F U L C R U M T H E R A P E U T I C S

Disclaimer and Notice

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including express of implied statements regarding the development status of Fulcrum's product candidates, the potential advantages and therapeutic potential of Fulcrum's product candidates planned meetings with regulatory agencies and availability of clinical trial data. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Fulcrum's strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward- looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Fulcrum's ability to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in clinical trials; initiate and enroll clinical trials on the timeline expected or at all; correctly estimate the potential patient population and/or market for Fulcrum's product candidates; replicate in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and/or earlier-stage clinical trials of losmapimod, FTX-6058, and any other product candidates; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Fulcrum's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in Fulcrum's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Fulcrum's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing Fulcrum's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Fulcrum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Fulcrum's views to change. However, while the Fulcrum may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Fulcrum specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

2

Unlocking the Power of Small Molecules to Change the Course of Genetically Defined Rare Diseases

Diversified biotech

Losmapimod: first-to-

FTX-6058*: potential

Discovery engine

developing oral small

market potential in

best-in class oral small

validated by two

molecules designed

facioscapulohumeral

molecule HbF inducer

clinical programs.

to modify gene

muscular dystrophy

for sickle cell disease

expression: Two wholly

(FSHD); granted

(SCD); granted Fast

Strong cash position

owned clinical

Fast Track and

Track and Orphan

with runway through

programs

Orphan Designations

Pediatric Designations

mid-2025

Founded in 2015

IPO in 2019

Ticker: FULC

3

* U.S. FDA issued a full clinical hold for FTX-6058 on February 23, 2023

Pipeline and Catalysts

Indication

Asset / Partner

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Wholly Owned Clinical Programs

F U L C R U M T H

FSHD

SCD

Losmapimod

(Oral DUX4 Reducer)

FTX-6058

(Oral HbF Inducer)

*

E R A P E U T I C S

Wholly Owned Discovery Programs

Blood Disorder

Neurologic Disorder

Muscle Disorder

Collaborations

Cardiomyopathies

* U.S. FDA issued a full clinical hold for FTX-6058 on February 23, 2023

4 FSHD: Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; HbF: Fetal hemoglobin; SCD: Sickle cell disease.

Q1 2023 Updates

F U L C R U M T H E R A P E U T I C S

Losmapimod

FSHD

FTX-6058

Sickle Cell Disease

Fulcrum Corporate

  • Fulcrum is actively enrolling Phase 3 REACH trial in patients with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy
  • Enrollment is on track to be completed during 2H'23
  • On February 23, 2023, FDA placed the IND for FTX-6058 on a Full Clinical Hold
    • Related to previously reported nonclinical data in addition to non-clinical and clinical evidence of hematological malignancies observed with other inhibitors of polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2)
  • Enrollment in the Phase 1b trial of FTX-6058 in patients with Sickle Cell Disease is suspended
  • Fulcrum plans to provide additional updates following ongoing interactions with the FDA
  • Appointed Alex C. Sapir CEO & President, effective July 1st, 2023
  • Fulcrum has cash runway into mid-2025

5

Disclaimer

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 11:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4,30 M - -
Net income 2023 -114 M - -
Net cash 2023 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,71x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 202 M 202 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -3,12x
EV / Sales 2024 33,5x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,27 $
Average target price 9,71 $
Spread / Average Target 197%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Gould President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathryn Haviland Chairman
Mani Sundararajan Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Jeffrey W. Jacobs Chief Scientific Officer
Iain Fraser Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.-55.08%202
MODERNA, INC.-28.01%49 290
LONZA GROUP AG26.82%47 584
SEAGEN INC.54.85%37 313
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.16%34 917
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.59%25 573
