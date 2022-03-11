Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FULC   US3596161097

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FULC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fulcrum Therapeutics® Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

03/11/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that the Company granted nonstatutory stock options to new employees as inducement awards outside of the Company’s 2019 Stock Incentive Plan. Fulcrum granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 31,520 shares of the Company’s common stock to four new employees. The awards were granted as of March 7, 2022 pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, each as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with the Fulcrum Therapeutics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each of the options has an exercise price of $14.90 per share, the closing price per share of the Company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 7, 2022. Each option has a ten-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters following the first anniversary, subject to such employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia. The company’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression.  

Contact:

Investors:

Naomi Aoki
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
and Investor Relations
naoki@fulcrumtx.com


All news about FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:01aFulcrum Therapeutics® Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
03/10FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/08Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics With Outperform Rating, $33 Pric..
MT
03/04Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces REACH, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Losmapimod in Faciosc..
AQ
03/04Fulcrum Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
AQ
03/03Fulcrum Therapeutics Plans to Start Phase 3 Trial of Investigational Treatment for Rare..
MT
03/03TRANSCRIPT : Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
03/03FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
03/03FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : reg; Reports Recent Business Highlights and Fourth Quarter and Full..
PU
03/03Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net cash 2022 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 663 M 663 M -
EV / Sales 2022 27,4x
EV / Sales 2023 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,32 $
Average target price 32,71 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryan E Stuart President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Esther Rajavelu Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kathryn Haviland Chairman
Christopher J Morabito Chief Medical Officer
Mani Sundararajan Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.-7.74%663
MODERNA, INC.-45.07%56 229
LONZA GROUP AG-20.77%48 225
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.11%41 417
SEAGEN INC.-8.91%25 860
CELLTRION, INC.-12.63%19 572