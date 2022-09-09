Advanced search
    FULC   US3596161097

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FULC)
2022-09-09
8.310 USD   -3.15%
Fulcrum Therapeutics® Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
09/06Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming September Investor Conferences
09/06Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming September Investor Conferences
Fulcrum Therapeutics® Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/09/2022
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees as inducement awards outside of the Company’s 2019 Stock Incentive Plan. Fulcrum granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 59,500 shares of the Company’s common stock to three new employees. The awards were granted as of September 6, 2022, pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, each as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with the Fulcrum Therapeutics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each of the options has an exercise price of $7.47 per share, the closing price per share of the Company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 6, 2022. Each option has a ten-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters following the first anniversary, subject to such employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia. The company’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression.

Contact:

Dee Smith
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
(202) 746-1324


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,93 M - -
Net income 2022 -111 M - -
Net cash 2022 119 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 446 M 446 M -
EV / Sales 2022 36,6x
EV / Sales 2023 41,4x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers and Directors
Bryan E Stuart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Esther Rajavelu Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kathryn Haviland Chairman
Judith A. Dunn Chief Medical Officer
Mani Sundararajan Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
