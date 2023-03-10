Advanced search
    FULC   US3596161097

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FULC)
2023-03-10
4.510 USD   -6.43%
03/09Fulcrum Therapeutics Chief Medical Officer Santiago Arroyo Resigns; Shares Drop
MT
03/09Transcript : Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
03/09Fulcrum Therapeutics Q4 Loss Narrows, Revenue Falls
MT
Fulcrum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

03/10/2023
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees.

Fulcrum granted stock options to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, each as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with the Fulcrum Therapeutics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

An award of an aggregate 86,740 shares was made to two employees at an exercise price of $5.97 per share, the closing price per share of the Company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grants’ effective date, March 06, 2023. Each option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters following the first anniversary, subject to such employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule which is currently being evaluated for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) in the Phase 3 REACH clinical trial, and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, which is currently under a clinical hold issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression.


Analyst Recommendations on FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4,34 M - -
Net income 2023 -117 M - -
Net cash 2023 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,52x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 298 M 298 M -
EV / Sales 2023 18,9x
EV / Sales 2024 39,3x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,82 $
Average target price 10,33 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Gould President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Esther Rajavelu Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kathryn Haviland Chairman
Mani Sundararajan Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Santiago Arroyo Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.-33.79%298
MODERNA, INC.-23.53%53 068
LONZA GROUP AG19.27%42 806
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-0.96%37 689
SEAGEN INC.35.12%32 434
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.88%23 082