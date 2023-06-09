Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FULC   US3596161097

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FULC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
3.090 USD   -2.83%
04:55pFulcrum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
03:50pFULC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
05:46aFULC Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fulcrum Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fulcrum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/09/2023 | 04:55pm EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees.

Fulcrum granted stock options to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, each as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with the Fulcrum Therapeutics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Fulcrum granted options to purchase an aggregate of 37,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to one employee at an exercise price of $3.07 per share, the closing price per share of the Company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grants’ effective date, June 5, 2023. Each option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters following the first anniversary, subject to such employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule which is currently being evaluated for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) in the Phase 3 REACH clinical trial, and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, which is currently under a clinical hold issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression.

Contact:

Dee Smith
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
(202) 746-1324


Analyst Recommendations on FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2,97 M - -
Net income 2023 -112 M - -
Net cash 2023 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,72x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 196 M 196 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -6,88x
EV / Sales 2024 46,3x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,18 $
Average target price 7,44 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Gould President, CEO, CFO & Director
Kathryn Haviland Chairman
Mani Sundararajan Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Jeffrey W. Jacobs Chief Scientific Officer
Iain Fraser Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.-56.32%196
LONZA GROUP AG27.57%47 670
MODERNA, INC.-30.44%47 628
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.63%38 258
SEAGEN INC.51.52%36 511
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.98%23 713
