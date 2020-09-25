Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.    FULC

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FULC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fulcrum Therapeutics : Sickle Cell Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

FTX-6058, a novel HbF-inducing agent for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and β-Thalassemia

Christopher Moxham PhD

Senior Vice President, Discovery Research

September 25, 2020

Disclaimer and Notice

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the development status of the Company's product candidates, the potential advantages and therapeutic potential of our product candidates, the timing of regulatory filings, initiation and enrollment of clinical trials and the timing of availability of clinical trial data and the Company's ability to fund its operations with cash on hand . All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained

in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan,"

"potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Fulcrum's ability to

obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in clinical trials;

initiate and enroll clinical trials on the timeline expected or at all; correctly estimate the potential patient population and/or market for the Company's product candidates replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in earlier preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of losmapimod and its other product candidates; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward- looking statements included in this presentation represent the Company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the

Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the

Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data and estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Neither Fulcrum nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or undertakes to update such data after the date of this presentation.

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

2

Fulcrum Overview

Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using systematic approach to identify small molecules able to rebalance gene expression

Gene

Expression

Gene

Expression

  • ~7,000 genetically defined diseases today
  • We are building on decades of research highlighting gene expression role in disease
  • High-throughputproduct engine designed to rapidly identify and validate drug targets that can modulate gene expression and treat disease at its root cause
  • Focus on small molecules as therapeutic modality

Our vision is to treat genetically defined diseases by addressing their root cause

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

3

Fetal Hemoglobin Mitigates Mortality and Morbidity Risks Associated with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

SCD Patient

SCD Patient with High Fetal Hemoglobin (HbF)

RBC sickling

VOCs

Hemolysis

Acute

Chest

Syndrome

Osteonecrosis

Stroke

Pulmonary

Hypertension

Nephropathy

Ulcer / Pain

Pancellular

HbF

30%

Asymptomatic

Expression

presentation

and

Induction

Increased F-cells*

20%

Reduced

Reduced VOCs

recurring

Reduced hemolysis

events

(VOCs, ACS,

Hospitalization)

10%

Reduced

mortality

HbF Level

*F-cells - fetal hemoglobin expressing cells

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

Powars, DR. Blood. 1984; Estepp, JH. Br J Haematol. 2013; Platt, OS. NEJM. 1994; Akinsheye, I. Blood. 2011. 4

Preclinical Executive Summary: FTX-6058 for Sickle Cell Disease

  • Highly potent (~1 nM) and selective small molecule with clean off-target profile
  • Superior pre-clinical activity relative to SOC and competitor compounds
  • Potent upregulation of HBG mRNA and pancellular induction of HbF protein in primary human erythroid cells
  • Clinically desirable globin profile (e.g., % HbF) in differentiated CD34+ cells from multiple healthy and SCD donors
  • PK/Target Engagement relationship established
  • Elevation of human fetal hemoglobin mRNA (HBG1), protein (HbF), and F-cells in Townes mouse model of SCD
  • 28-dayGLP toxicology studies completed, and GMP material scale-up for Phase 1 is complete
  • PK and human dose projections support once- daily, oral dosage of FTX-6058

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

5

FTX-6058: A Product of Fulcrum Research Laboratories

CRISPR + Compound Screening Engine

Experimentally screened candidate targets

Gene Regulation

Identified Embryonic

Ectoderm Development

Drug Targets

(EED) as a critical

regulator of HbF

Computational Data Mining

Computationally mined candidate targets

BCL11A, NuRD, HDACs,

LSD1, DNMT1, IKZF1,

IKZF3, SPOP

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

6

FTX-6058: A Product of Fulcrum Research Laboratories

CRISPR + Compound Screening Engine

Experimentally screened candidate targets

Computational Data Mining

Computationally mined candidate targets

Structure-Based Drug Design

Gene Regulation

Identified Embryonic

Ectoderm Development

Drug Targets

(EED) as a critical

regulator of HbF

BCL11A, NuRD, HDACs,

LSD1, DNMT1, IKZF1,

IKZF3, SPOP

  • EED KD = 0.163 nM

FTX-6058

PRC2 IC50 < 5 nM

Highly Selective

Clean Off-target Profile

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

7

FTX-6058 Displays Robust Increases in HbF andF-cells

Superior in vitro Activity Relative to Other Mechanisms

HUDEP2

CD34+ Cells

Agent

HbF Elisa

HbF HPLC

%F-cells

HbF/cell

VehicleN/A

N/A

59%

FTX-6058

DNMT inhibitor (5-azacytidine)

G9a inhibitor

(EPZ-35544)

PDE9 inhibitor

(PF-04447943 /IMR-687)

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

250

LevelsProtein

200

HbF

(%DMSO)

150

Total Hb

100

50

0

0.0001

0.001

0.01

0.1

1

10

Final Conc. (uM)

250

LevelsProtein

(%DMSO)

200

150

100

50

0

0.0001

0.001

0.01

0.1

1

10

Final Conc. (uM)

250

LevelsProtein

(%DMSO)

200

150

100

50

0

0.0001

0.001

0.01

0.1

1

10

Final Conc. (uM)

250

LevelsProtein

DMSO%

200

150

100

50

0

0.001

0.01

0.1

1

10

100

Final Conc. (uM)

2 - 3 Fold

88%

1.5 - 2 Fold

77%

1.5 - 2 Fold

83%

None72%

8

FTX-6058 Robustly Induces Fetal Hemoglobin in CD34+ Cells from Healthy and SCD Donors

%HbF (HPLC)

HbF Induction with FTX-6058

40

30

20

10

0

Pre-treatmentPost-treatment

Donor 1

Donor 2

Donor 3

Donor 4

Donor 5

Donor 6 (SCD)

  • Observe an absolute 8 - 18% increase in HbF upon treatment with FTX-6058, which has the potential to address mortality risk and recurring events in SCD patients
  • Small increases in HbF (1 - 5%) have the potential to provide clinical benefits to all SCD patients

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

9

Meaningful Target Engagement is Anticipated in Clinic

Target Engagement

(Bone Marrow)

Target Engagement

(Blood Monocytes)

/control marker

150

0%

of vehicle)

TE

100

81%

marker

(as %

97%

50

TE

100%

TE

TE

TE

0

Vehicle

1mg/kg

3mg/kg

10mg/kg

WT CD1 mice; 5 days of QD PO treatment

150

MFI

Control/MFIMarker Vehicleof%as

100

50

TE

0

le

ic

h

e

V

8

8

5

5

0

0

6

D

6

ID

-

-

X

/Q

X

/B

T

k

T

k

F

p

F

p

m

m

0

1

5

  • Provides Fulcrum a facile way to measure target engagement in peripheral blood

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

10

Superior Induction of Human Fetal Hemoglobin mRNA and Protein Versus HU in Townes SCD Mice

Target Engagement

Monocyte TE

HBG1 mRNA levels

Fetal hemoglobin protein levels

HbF flow cytometry

HBG1 mass spectrometry

MFI

150

Marker MFI / Control as % of Vehicle

100

50

**

TE

0

le

a

8

c

e

5

r

0

i

u

h

6

y

-

e

x

X

V

o

T

r

F

d

y

H

SCD mice

400

300

***

hbg1/2 mRNA

(% of vehicle)

200

100

0

e

e

a

8

c

cl

e

05

i

r

M

i

u

eh

6

l

y

X

tro

V

x

ro

T

n

d

F

o

y

C

H

SCD Mice

8

6

**

(of RBC)

4

F-cell %

2

0

e

le

a

8

c

ic

e

05

i

r

M

eh

yu

6

-

l

X

o

V

x

r

o

T

t

r

F

n

d

o

y

C

H

SCD mice

1000

****

**

of vehicle)

800

Area

600

400

(%

200

0

le

a

58

c

re

i

u

0

h

6

y

-

Ve

ydrox

TX

F

H

SCD Mice

Hydroxyurea was administered once daily at 100 mg/kg for 28 days; FTX-6058 was administered twice per day at 5 mg/kg for 28 days

**p<0.01; ***p<0.001

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

11

FTX-6058 Selectively Upregulates Fetal Globin, with No Observed Effect on Beta Globin Expression

In vivo pharmacology

(Townes SCD mouse model)

In vitro pharmacology

(Human CD34+ cells)

HBG1

HBB

1000

****

600

**

ofvehicle)

800

Area ofvehicle)

400

Area

600

400

(%

(%

200

200

0

0

le

a

8

le

a

8

c

e

5

c

re

5

r

0

0

i

u

i

u

h

y

-

h

y

-

e

x

X

e

x

X

V

o

T

V

o

T

r

F

r

F

d

d

y

y

H

H

SCD Mice

SCD Mice

HBG1/2

1000

****

800

**

Area DMSO)of

600

(%

400

200

0

le

a

8

c

ure

6

hi

y

-

e

o

TX

V

dr

x

F

y

H

HBB

600

Area DMSO)of

****

400

(%

200

0

c

ea

58

le

ur

6

i

h

xy

-

Ve

X

ro

T

d

F

Hy

Townes mouse model (28 days treatment): Hydroxyurea was administered once daily at 100 mg/kg; FTX-6058was administered twice per day at 5 mg/kg

Human primary CD34+ cells (Donor 224):

CD34+ cells expanded and differentiated for 14 days in a two-phase culture system; treated for final 7 days

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

12

FTX-6058 Has Potential to be Transformative Therapy for SCD

  • Target identified from Fulcrum Product Engine
  • Delivered a potent and selective EED Inhibitor
  • Oral, once-daily dosing supported by PK and human dose projections
  • Anticipated plasma exposures required to elevate HbF in clinic are predicted to be achievable
  • Demonstrates impressive preclinical pharmacological profile to act as disease- modifying therapeutic

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

13

Acknowledgements

Fulcrum Team

UPenn / CHOP

Billy Stuart

Gerd Blobel

Michael Cameron

Osheiza Abdulmalik

Mark Roth

Boston University

Steven Kazmirski

Kinglsey Appiah

Martin Steinberg

Richard Barnes

Dana Farber

Qingyi Li

Madison Stulir

Maureen Achebe

Alia Zeid

Lucienne Ronco

Angela Cacace

Lorin Thompson

David Peters

Keqiang Xie

Ivan Efremov

Peter Rahl

Paul Bruno

Bryan Stuart

Robert Gould

Diego Cadavid

Owen Wallace

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

14

Thank you!

Additional questions:

Please contact us at info@fulcrumtx.com

fulcrumtx.com

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS

15

Disclaimer

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 19:04:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
03:05pFULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Sickle Cell Meeting
PU
02:16pFULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Announces Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data for FTX-6058 ..
AQ
02:16pFulcrum Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data for FTX-6058..
GL
09/15FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Overview Presentation
PU
09/09FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
09/08FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
09/08Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/12FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Announces Interim Analysis Data from its ReDUX4 Trial in ..
AQ
08/11FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/11FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,15 M - -
Net income 2020 -74,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 211 M 211 M -
EV / Sales 2020 30,4x
EV / Sales 2021 112x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,80 $
Last Close Price 7,75 $
Spread / Highest target 223%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Gould President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Jay Levin Chairman
Bryan E Stuart Chief Operating Officer
Peter Thomson Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Owen Wallace Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.-53.43%211
LONZA GROUP AG60.36%45 354
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.57.04%31 220
CELLTRION, INC.42.82%28 512
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.17%28 321
MODERNA, INC.233.18%25 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group