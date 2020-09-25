Fulcrum Therapeutics : Sickle Cell Meeting

FTX-6058, a novel HbF-inducing agent for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and β-Thalassemia
Christopher Moxham PhD
Senior Vice President, Discovery Research
September 25, 2020
Fulcrum Overview
Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using systematic approach to identify small molecules able to rebalance gene expression
Gene
Expression
Gene
Expression
~7,000 genetically defined diseases today
We are building on decades of research highlighting gene expression role in disease
High-throughputproduct engine designed to rapidly identify and validate drug targets that can modulate gene expression and treat disease at its root cause
Focus on small molecules as therapeutic modality
Our vision is to treat genetically defined diseases by addressing their root cause
Fetal Hemoglobin Mitigates Mortality and Morbidity Risks Associated with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)
SCD Patient
SCD Patient with High Fetal Hemoglobin (HbF)
RBC sickling
VOCs
Hemolysis
Acute
Chest
Syndrome
Osteonecrosis
Stroke
Pulmonary
Hypertension
Nephropathy
Ulcer / Pain
Pancellular
HbF
30%
Asymptomatic
Expression
presentation
and
Induction
Increased F-cells*
20%
Reduced
Reduced VOCs
recurring
Reduced hemolysis
events
(VOCs, ACS,
Hospitalization)
10%
Reduced
mortality
HbF Level
*F-cells - fetal hemoglobin expressing cells
Preclinical Executive Summary: FTX-6058 for Sickle Cell Disease
Highly potent (~1 nM) and selective small molecule with clean off-target profile
Superior pre-clinical activity relative to SOC and competitor compounds
Potent upregulation of HBG mRNA and pancellular induction of HbF protein in primary human erythroid cells
Clinically desirable globin profile (e.g., % HbF) in differentiated CD34+ cells from multiple healthy and SCD donors
PK/Target Engagement relationship established
Elevation of human fetal hemoglobin mRNA (HBG1), protein (HbF), and F-cells in Townes mouse model of SCD
28-dayGLP toxicology studies completed, and GMP material scale-up for Phase 1 is complete
PK and human dose projections support once- daily, oral dosage of FTX-6058
FTX-6058: A Product of Fulcrum Research Laboratories
CRISPR + Compound Screening Engine
Experimentally screened candidate targets
Gene Regulation
Identified Embryonic
Ectoderm Development
Drug Targets
(EED) as a critical
regulator of HbF
Computational Data Mining
Computationally mined candidate targets
BCL11A, NuRD, HDACs,
LSD1, DNMT1, IKZF1,
IKZF3, SPOP
FTX-6058: A Product of Fulcrum Research Laboratories
CRISPR + Compound Screening Engine
Experimentally screened candidate targets
Computational Data Mining
Computationally mined candidate targets
Structure-Based Drug Design
Gene Regulation
Identified Embryonic
Ectoderm Development
Drug Targets
(EED) as a critical
regulator of HbF
BCL11A, NuRD, HDACs,
LSD1, DNMT1, IKZF1,
IKZF3, SPOP
EED KD = 0.163 nM
FTX-6058
• PRC2 IC50 < 5 nM
• Highly Selective
• Clean Off-target Profile
FTX-6058 Displays Robust Increases in HbF andF-cells
Superior in vitro Activity Relative to Other Mechanisms
HUDEP2
CD34+ Cells
Agent
HbF Elisa
HbF HPLC
%F-cells
HbF/cell
VehicleN/A
N/A
59%
FTX-6058
DNMT inhibitor (5-azacytidine)
G9a inhibitor
(EPZ-35544)
PDE9 inhibitor
(PF-04447943 /IMR-687)
LevelsProtein
200
HbF
(%DMSO)
150
Total Hb
100
50
0
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1
10
Final Conc. (uM)
250
LevelsProtein
(%DMSO)
200
150
100
50
0
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1
10
Final Conc. (uM)
250
LevelsProtein
(%DMSO)
200
150
100
50
0
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1
10
Final Conc. (uM)
250
LevelsProtein
DMSO%
200
150
100
50
0
0.001
0.01
0.1
1
10
100
Final Conc. (uM)
2 - 3 Fold
88%
1.5 - 2 Fold
77%
1.5 - 2 Fold
83%
None72%
8
FTX-6058 Robustly Induces Fetal Hemoglobin in CD34+ Cells from Healthy and SCD Donors
%HbF (HPLC)
HbF Induction with FTX-6058
40
30
20
10
0
Pre-treatmentPost-treatment
Donor 1
Donor 2
Donor 3
Donor 4
Donor 5
Donor 6 (SCD)
Observe an absolute 8 - 18% increase in HbF upon treatment with FTX-6058, which has the potential to address mortality risk and recurring events in SCD patients
Small increases in HbF (1 - 5%) have the potential to provide clinical benefits to all SCD patients
Meaningful Target Engagement is Anticipated in Clinic
Target Engagement
(Bone Marrow)
Target Engagement
(Blood Monocytes)
/control marker
150
0%
of vehicle)
TE
100
81%
marker
(as %
97%
50
TE
100%
TE
TE
TE
0
Vehicle
1mg/kg
3mg/kg
10mg/kg
WT CD1 mice; 5 days of QD PO treatment
150
MFI
Control/MFIMarker Vehicleof%as
100
50
TE
0
le
ic
h
e
V
8
8
5
5
0
0
6
D
6
ID
-
-
X
/Q
X
/B
T
k
T
k
F
p
F
p
m
m
0
1
5
Provides Fulcrum a facile way to measure target engagement in peripheral blood
Superior Induction of Human Fetal Hemoglobin mRNA and Protein Versus HU in Townes SCD Mice
Target Engagement
Monocyte TE
HBG1 mRNA levels
Fetal hemoglobin protein levels
HbF flow cytometry
HBG1 mass spectrometry
MFI
150
Marker MFI / Control as % of Vehicle
100
50
**
TE
0
le
a
8
c
e
5
r
0
i
u
h
6
y
-
e
x
X
V
o
T
r
F
d
y
H
SCD mice
400
300
***
hbg1/2 mRNA
(% of vehicle)
200
100
0
e
e
a
8
c
cl
e
05
i
r
M
i
u
eh
6
l
y
X
tro
V
x
ro
T
n
d
F
o
y
C
H
SCD Mice
8
6
**
(of RBC)
4
F-cell %
2
0
e
le
a
8
c
ic
e
05
i
r
M
eh
yu
6
-
l
X
o
V
x
r
o
T
t
r
F
n
d
o
y
C
H
SCD mice
1000
****
**
of vehicle)
800
Area
600
400
(%
200
0
le
a
58
c
re
i
u
0
h
6
y
-
Ve
ydrox
TX
F
H
SCD Mice
Hydroxyurea was administered once daily at 100 mg/kg for 28 days; FTX-6058 was administered twice per day at 5 mg/kg for 28 days
**p<0.01; ***p<0.001
FTX-6058 Selectively Upregulates Fetal Globin, with No Observed Effect on Beta Globin Expression
In vivo pharmacology
(Townes SCD mouse model)
In vitro pharmacology
(Human CD34+ cells)
HBG1
HBB
1000
****
600
**
ofvehicle)
800
Area ofvehicle)
400
Area
600
400
(%
(%
200
200
0
0
le
a
8
le
a
8
c
e
5
c
re
5
r
0
0
i
u
i
u
h
y
-
h
y
-
e
x
X
e
x
X
V
o
T
V
o
T
r
F
r
F
d
d
y
y
H
H
SCD Mice
SCD Mice
HBG1/2
1000
****
800
**
Area DMSO)of
600
(%
400
200
0
le
a
8
c
ure
6
hi
y
-
e
o
TX
V
dr
x
F
y
H
HBB
600
Area DMSO)of
****
400
(%
200
0
c
ea
58
le
ur
6
i
h
xy
-
Ve
X
ro
T
d
F
Hy
Townes mouse model (28 days treatment): Hydroxyurea was administered once daily at 100 mg/kg;FTX-6058was administered twice per day at 5 mg/kg
Human primary CD34+ cells (Donor 224):
CD34+ cells expanded and differentiated for 14 days in a two-phase culture system; treated for final 7 days
FTX-6058 Has Potential to be Transformative Therapy for SCD
Target identified from Fulcrum Product Engine
Delivered a potent and selective EED Inhibitor
Oral, once-daily dosing supported by PK and human dose projections
Anticipated plasma exposures required to elevate HbF in clinic are predicted to be achievable
Demonstrates impressive preclinical pharmacological profile to act as disease- modifying therapeutic
