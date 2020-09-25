Fulcrum Therapeutics : Sickle Cell Meeting 0 09/25/2020 | 03:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FTX-6058, a novel HbF-inducing agent for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and β-Thalassemia Christopher Moxham PhD Senior Vice President, Discovery Research September 25, 2020 Disclaimer and Notice This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the development status of the Company's product candidates, the potential advantages and therapeutic potential of our product candidates, the timing of regulatory filings, initiation and enrollment of clinical trials and the timing of availability of clinical trial data and the Company's ability to fund its operations with cash on hand . All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Fulcrum's ability to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in clinical trials; initiate and enroll clinical trials on the timeline expected or at all; correctly estimate the potential patient population and/or market for the Company's product candidates replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in earlier preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of losmapimod and its other product candidates; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward- looking statements included in this presentation represent the Company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data and estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Neither Fulcrum nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or undertakes to update such data after the date of this presentation. FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 2 Fulcrum Overview Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using systematic approach to identify small molecules able to rebalance gene expression Gene Expression Gene Expression ~7,000 genetically defined diseases today

We are building on decades of research highlighting gene expression role in disease

High-throughput product engine designed to rapidly identify and validate drug targets that can modulate gene expression and treat disease at its root cause

product engine designed to rapidly identify and validate drug targets that can modulate gene expression and treat disease at its root cause Focus on small molecules as therapeutic modality Our vision is to treat genetically defined diseases by addressing their root cause FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 3 Fetal Hemoglobin Mitigates Mortality and Morbidity Risks Associated with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) SCD Patient SCD Patient with High Fetal Hemoglobin (HbF) RBC sickling VOCs Hemolysis Acute Chest Syndrome Osteonecrosis Stroke Pulmonary Hypertension Nephropathy Ulcer / Pain Pancellular HbF 30% Asymptomatic Expression presentation and Induction Increased F-cells* 20% Reduced Reduced VOCs recurring Reduced hemolysis events (VOCs, ACS, Hospitalization) 10% Reduced mortality HbF Level *F-cells - fetal hemoglobin expressing cells FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS Powars, DR. Blood. 1984; Estepp, JH. Br J Haematol. 2013; Platt, OS. NEJM. 1994; Akinsheye, I. Blood. 2011. 4 Preclinical Executive Summary: FTX-6058 for Sickle Cell Disease Highly potent (~1 nM) and selective small molecule with clean off-target profile

off-target profile Superior pre-clinical activity relative to SOC and competitor compounds

pre-clinical activity relative to SOC and competitor compounds Potent upregulation of HBG mRNA and pancellular induction of HbF protein in primary human erythroid cells

Clinically desirable globin profile (e.g., % HbF) in differentiated CD34+ cells from multiple healthy and SCD donors PK/Target Engagement relationship established

Elevation of human fetal hemoglobin mRNA (HBG1), protein (HbF), and F-cells in Townes mouse model of SCD

F-cells in Townes mouse model of SCD 28-day GLP toxicology studies completed, and GMP material scale-up for Phase 1 is complete

GLP toxicology studies completed, and GMP material scale-up for Phase 1 is complete PK and human dose projections support once- daily, oral dosage of FTX-6058 FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 5 FTX-6058: A Product of Fulcrum Research Laboratories CRISPR + Compound Screening Engine Experimentally screened candidate targets Gene Regulation Identified Embryonic Ectoderm Development Drug Targets (EED) as a critical regulator of HbF Computational Data Mining Computationally mined candidate targets BCL11A, NuRD, HDACs, LSD1, DNMT1, IKZF1, IKZF3, SPOP FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 6 FTX-6058: A Product of Fulcrum Research Laboratories CRISPR + Compound Screening Engine Experimentally screened candidate targets Computational Data Mining Computationally mined candidate targets Structure-Based Drug Design Gene Regulation Identified Embryonic Ectoderm Development Drug Targets (EED) as a critical regulator of HbF BCL11A, NuRD, HDACs, LSD1, DNMT1, IKZF1, IKZF3, SPOP EED K D = 0.163 nM FTX-6058 • PRC2 IC50 < 5 nM • Highly Selective • Clean Off-target Profile FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 7 FTX-6058 Displays Robust Increases in HbF andF-cells Superior in vitro Activity Relative to Other Mechanisms HUDEP2 CD34+ Cells Agent HbF Elisa HbF HPLC %F-cells HbF/cell VehicleN/A N/A 59% FTX-6058 DNMT inhibitor (5-azacytidine) G9a inhibitor (EPZ-35544) PDE9 inhibitor (PF-04447943 /IMR-687) FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 250 LevelsProtein 200 HbF (%DMSO) 150 Total Hb 100 50 0 0.0001 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 Final Conc. (uM) 250 LevelsProtein (%DMSO) 200 150 100 50 0 0.0001 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 Final Conc. (uM) 250 LevelsProtein (%DMSO) 200 150 100 50 0 0.0001 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 Final Conc. (uM) 250 LevelsProtein DMSO% 200 150 100 50 0 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 Final Conc. (uM) 2 - 3 Fold 88% 1.5 - 2 Fold 77% 1.5 - 2 Fold 83% None72% 8 FTX-6058 Robustly Induces Fetal Hemoglobin in CD34+ Cells from Healthy and SCD Donors %HbF (HPLC) HbF Induction with FTX-6058 40 30 20 10 0 Pre-treatmentPost-treatment Donor 1 Donor 2 Donor 3 Donor 4 Donor 5 Donor 6 (SCD) Observe an absolute 8 - 18% increase in HbF upon treatment with FTX-6058, which has the potential to address mortality risk and recurring events in SCD patients

FTX-6058, which has the potential to address mortality risk and recurring events in SCD patients Small increases in HbF (1 - 5%) have the potential to provide clinical benefits to all SCD patients FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 9 Meaningful Target Engagement is Anticipated in Clinic Target Engagement (Bone Marrow) Target Engagement (Blood Monocytes) /control marker 150 0% of vehicle) TE 100 81% marker (as % 97% 50 TE 100% TE TE TE 0 Vehicle 1mg/kg 3mg/kg 10mg/kg WT CD1 mice; 5 days of QD PO treatment 150 MFI Control/MFIMarker Vehicleof%as 100 50 TE 0 le ic h e V 8 8 5 5 0 0 6 D 6 ID - - X /Q X /B T k T k F p F p m m 0 1 5 Provides Fulcrum a facile way to measure target engagement in peripheral blood FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 10 Superior Induction of Human Fetal Hemoglobin mRNA and Protein Versus HU in Townes SCD Mice Target Engagement Monocyte TE HBG1 mRNA levels Fetal hemoglobin protein levels HbF flow cytometry HBG1 mass spectrometry MFI 150 Marker MFI / Control as % of Vehicle 100 50 ** TE 0 le a 8 c e 5 r 0 i u h 6 y - e x X V o T r F d y H SCD mice 400 300 *** hbg1/2 mRNA (% of vehicle) 200 100 0 e e a 8 c cl e 05 i r M i u eh 6 l y X tro V x ro T n d F o y C H SCD Mice 8 6 ** (of RBC) 4 F-cell % 2 0 e le a 8 c ic e 05 i r M eh yu 6 - l X o V x r o T t r F n d o y C H SCD mice 1000 **** ** of vehicle) 800 Area 600 400 (% 200 0 le a 58 c re i u 0 h 6 y - Ve ydrox TX F H SCD Mice Hydroxyurea was administered once daily at 100 mg/kg for 28 days; FTX-6058 was administered twice per day at 5 mg/kg for 28 days **p<0.01; ***p<0.001 FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 11 FTX-6058 Selectively Upregulates Fetal Globin, with No Observed Effect on Beta Globin Expression In vivo pharmacology (Townes SCD mouse model) In vitro pharmacology (Human CD34+ cells) HBG1 HBB 1000 **** 600 ** ofvehicle) 800 Area ofvehicle) 400 Area 600 400 (% (% 200 200 0 0 le a 8 le a 8 c e 5 c re 5 r 0 0 i u i u h y - h y - e x X e x X V o T V o T r F r F d d y y H H SCD Mice SCD Mice HBG1/2 1000 **** 800 ** Area DMSO)of 600 (% 400 200 0 le a 8 c ure 6 hi y - e o TX V dr x F y H HBB 600 Area DMSO)of **** 400 (% 200 0 c ea 58 le ur 6 i h xy - Ve X ro T d F Hy Townes mouse model (28 days treatment): Hydroxyurea was administered once daily at 100 mg/kg; FTX-6058was administered twice per day at 5 mg/kg Human primary CD34+ cells (Donor 224): CD34+ cells expanded and differentiated for 14 days in a two-phase culture system; treated for final 7 days FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 12 FTX-6058 Has Potential to be Transformative Therapy for SCD Target identified from Fulcrum Product Engine

Delivered a potent and selective EED Inhibitor

Oral, once-daily dosing supported by PK and human dose projections

once-daily dosing supported by PK and human dose projections Anticipated plasma exposures required to elevate HbF in clinic are predicted to be achievable

Demonstrates impressive preclinical pharmacological profile to act as disease- modifying therapeutic FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 13 Acknowledgements Fulcrum Team UPenn / CHOP Billy Stuart Gerd Blobel Michael Cameron Osheiza Abdulmalik Mark Roth Boston University Steven Kazmirski Kinglsey Appiah Martin Steinberg Richard Barnes Dana Farber Qingyi Li Madison Stulir Maureen Achebe Alia Zeid Lucienne Ronco Angela Cacace Lorin Thompson David Peters Keqiang Xie Ivan Efremov Peter Rahl Paul Bruno Bryan Stuart Robert Gould Diego Cadavid Owen Wallace FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 14 Thank you! Additional questions: Please contact us at info@fulcrumtx.com fulcrumtx.com FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS 15 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 19:04:10 UTC 0 All news about FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC. 03:05p FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Sickle Cell Meeting PU 02:16p FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Announces Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data for FTX-6058 .. AQ 02:16p Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data for FTX-6058.. GL 09/15 FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Overview Presentation PU 09/09 FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences AQ 09/08 FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences AQ 09/08 Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences GL 08/12 FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Announces Interim Analysis Data from its ReDUX4 Trial in .. AQ 08/11 FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi.. AQ 08/11 FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina.. AQ