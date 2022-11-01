Fulcrum Therapeutics® to Participate at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 2:35 p.m. PT (Fireside Chat)



Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET (Fireside Chat)



Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter @FulcrumTx and LinkedIn.

