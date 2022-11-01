Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FULC   US3596161097

FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FULC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
5.800 USD   +4.32%
05:30pFulcrum Therapeutics® to Participate at Upcoming November Investor Conferences
GL
10/20Fulcrum Therapeutics Shares Sink After R&D President Resigns, Price Target Cut
MT
10/20Stifel Lowers Price Target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $35 From $43, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fulcrum Therapeutics® to Participate at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

11/01/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
    Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 2:35 p.m. PT (Fireside Chat)
  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
    Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET (Fireside Chat)

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics 
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter @FulcrumTx and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Stephanie Ascher
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
stephanie.ascher@sternir.com
212-362-1200

Media
Dee Smith
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
dsmith@fulcrumtx.com
202-746-1324


All news about FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:30pFulcrum Therapeutics® to Participate at Upcoming November Investor Conferences
GL
10/20Fulcrum Therapeutics Shares Sink After R&D President Resigns, Price Target Cut
MT
10/20Stifel Lowers Price Target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $35 From $43, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
10/20Fulcrum Therapeutics President of Research and Development Judith Dunn Enters Separatio..
MT
10/19Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/19Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Resignation of Judith A. Dunn as President, Resear..
CI
10/13Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present New Data from the Open Label Extension of Phase 2 ReDUX..
AQ
10/12Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present New Data from the Open Label Extension of Phase 2 ReDUX..
GL
10/12Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present New Data from the Open Label Extension of Phase 2 Redux..
CI
10/10Fulcrum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,93 M - -
Net income 2022 -111 M - -
Net cash 2022 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 289 M 289 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,3x
EV / Sales 2023 21,2x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,56 $
Average target price 29,57 $
Spread / Average Target 432%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryan E Stuart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Esther Rajavelu Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kathryn Haviland Chairman
Mani Sundararajan Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Mel Hayes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC.-68.57%289
MODERNA, INC.-40.81%58 809
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.69%38 944
LONZA GROUP AG-32.33%38 190
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.22.22%25 499
SEAGEN INC.-17.75%23 609