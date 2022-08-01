Fulcrum Utility Services : FY22 Final Results 08/01/2022 | 09:25am EDT Send by mail :

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of £0.5 million (2021: £0.1 million)

of £0.5 million (2021: £0.1 million) Loss before tax of £14.2 million (2021: £11.5 million) 2

Cash outflow from operating activities of £7.6 million (2021: £2.4 million)

Adjusted earnings per share of (1.4)p (2021: (0.9)p) and basic earnings per share of (5.2)p (2021: (4.6)p)

Net cash of £11.2 million as at 31 March 2022 (2021: £1.5 million net debt)

Debt facility headroom of £10 million as at 31 March 2022 (2021: £4.3 million)

Net assets of £45.9 million (2021: £35.4 million) 1Adjusted EBITDA is operating loss excluding the impact of exceptional items, other net gains, depreciation, amortisation and equity-settled share- based payment charges. 2 Includes £10.6 million of exceptional items (2021: £8.5 million), including £5.6 million for onerous contracts (2021: £nil) Commenting on the full year results, Antony Collins, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I was delighted to have the opportunity to join the Group in January 2022. Whilst, as with most businesses, Fulcrum is not without challenges, I strongly believe the business has the essential capabilities to be successful in an exciting and growing marketplace. "Despite the significant challenges presented to the Group this year, including the impact of the UK's energy crisis and wider, very difficult trading conditions, I am confident that Fulcrum can grow and be successful in several exciting and growing markets. At the same time, the new executive team is identifying improvement opportunities and ensuring optimal performance to deliver long-term, sustainable growth for the benefit of all shareholders. "The Group's medium to long-term growth also remains underpinned by strong market drivers and government stimulus. These, I believe, position Fulcrum well to benefit from the UK's transition to a low carbon economy and a net-zero future." This announcement contains inside information. Enquiries: Fulcrum Utility Services Limited +44 (0)114 280 4150 Antony Collins, Chief Executive Officer Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated adviser and broker) +44 (0)20 7397 8900 Camilla Hume / Callum Davidson (Nomad) / Michael Johnson (Sales) Notes to Editors: Fulcrum is a multi-utility infrastructure and services provider. The Group operates nationally with its head office in Sheffield, UK. It designs, builds, owns, and maintains utility infrastructure and offers smart meter exchange programmes. https://investors.fulcrum.co.uk/ Chair's statement As has been widely reported, FY22 was a challenging year for the UK's energy infrastructure sector and Fulcrum has not been immune to this. Whilst the Group initially experienced a strong recovery from the impact of Covid-19 and positive progress was made in the first half of the year, the impact of difficult market conditions is reflected in the Group's overall performance for the full year. Results It was pleasing that Fulcrum's first half financial performance was in line with management's expectations, and significantly ahead of the first half of the prior year. The Group also secured a strong succession of its largest ever contract wins. Notwithstanding this positive start to the year, with the Group's diverse business operations initially helping to insulate it from the energy crisis, the sustained turbulence in the energy market, coupled with wider market issues of supply chain pressure and cost inflation in materials and labour, along with exceptional costs, significantly affected the Group's profitability in the final quarter of the year. Revenue for the year ended 31 March 2022 was slightly ahead of market expectations at £61.8 million, representing year-on-year growth of 31.2%, with adjusted EBITDA for the same period at £0.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is operating loss of £13.7 million, excluding the impact of exceptional items of £10.6 million (including £5.6 million for onerous contracts), other net gains of £0.3 million, depreciation and amortisation of £3.3 million and an equity-settledshare-based payment charge of £0.6 million. I would like to express my personal thanks to all of our people for their hard work, efforts and resilience in what has been another year of difficult market conditions. Impact of the UK's energy crisis and challenging trading conditions Since the Group's successful fundraise in December 2021, the UK energy market has continued to experience considerable turbulence. Predominantly, this affected the performance and profitability of the Group's meter exchange operations. Wider market issues of supply chain pressure and cost inflation in materials and labour also weighed on the profitability of the Group's multi-utility contracting operations, especially in its major electrical and multi-utility projects, which are inherently complex and longer term in nature. The Board expects that whilst the challenges in the energy market and the difficult market conditions continue, the Group's order book will also soften, and this is reflected in the order book value of £48 million1 as at 31 March 2022. We have put appropriate actions and controls in place to mitigate risk and protect the business whilst the UK's energy crisis and challenging market conditions prevail. 1Orderbook value excluding metering's onerous contracts A refocus on our core strategy The Group has refocused its attention on its core multi-utility contracting and asset ownership growth strategy and the Board has put in place a new executive team to execute it. The Board believes that there is a significant opportunity for the Group to grow its multi-utility contracting operations across the housing and industrial & commercial, including electric vehicle connections, sectors. The Board further believes that the Group's essential and niche capabilities position it well for future growth and that this belief is underpinned by the long-term strategic tailwinds of the UK's utility and energy infrastructure needs now, and for its net-zero future. The Group's network of utility assets, valued in excess of £36 million as at 31 March 2022, continue to generate recurring income and provide attractive and predictable long-term returns. The Board continues to believe that additional asset ownership presents a significant growth opportunity for the Group. To support the execution of our asset growth strategy, Fulcrum announced on 15 December 2021 that it had raised gross proceeds of £20.05 million by way of a conditional placing and subsequently raised gross proceeds of approximately £1.2 million through an open offer. The Board is grateful for the continued support of existing investors. We are mindful that, whilst presenting risks, the current instability in the energy market produces opportunities for the Group to acquire additional asset portfolios at attractive valuations and as such the Board is continuing to identify and review potential asset acquisition opportunities. At the same time, the Board is mindful of maintaining balance sheet strength, and supporting the Group's liquidity remains a priority. As such, the Group became debt free in the year, and all planned tranches of the asset sale to ESP were also successfully delivered. Changes to our team The Board appointed Antony Collins as CEO in January 2022. Antony has a strong background in business turnaround and his focus has been to improve business operations and refocus the Group on its core utility infrastructure and asset ownership growth strategy and, since joining Fulcrum, he has put in place a strong and experienced executive team to lead the Group. Stuart Crossman joined the Group in January 2022 as COO and is a Chartered Engineer with over 40 years in multi-utilities and has vast experience in asset management, operational performance and health and safety and Jonathan Jager joined the Group as CFO in February 2022. Jonathan is a highly experienced CFO with over 20 years' experience of developing high performing finance functions within the energy sector. The new team is focused on executing the Group's core multi-utility and utility asset growth strategy and the Board is pleased to report that business improvements are being delivered that will both protect the business in the current market climate and support the Group's long-term, sustainable growth. ESG and sustainability We are committed to using our capabilities to support the UK's net-zero revolution, and to also reduce the impact of the Group's operations on climate change. Fulcrum remains on its journey to be carbon neutral by 2030. Dividend Considering the full year performance and the continuing turbulence in the Group's core markets, the Board will not be recommending the payment of a dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2022 but will continue to keep its dividend policy under review. Outlook Despite the current difficult trading conditions and the UK's energy crisis, market fundamentals, supported by government stimulus that underpins the UK's transition to a low carbon economy, remain strong and, the Board believes, continue to provide significant and strategic growth opportunities for the Group across the diverse sectors it operates in. Whilst the Board is mindful of the ongoing volatility in the UK energy market, we are confident that the Group remains well positioned to successfully grow in the long term. Fulcrum has the essential experience and capabilities needed to support the expansion of the UK's energy infrastructure, which is needed now, and to achieve our net-zero future. The Board remains excited by the opportunities this presents. Jennifer Babington Non-executive Chair 1 August 2022 Chief Executive Officer's statement 2022 review I was delighted to have the opportunity to join the Group in January 2022. Whilst, as with most businesses, Fulcrum is not without challenges, I strongly believe the business has the essential capabilities to be successful in an exciting and growing marketplace. In the year under review, the Group began to recover from the impact of Covid-19 and, in line with its stated growth strategy, secured several of its largest ever contracts. However, the sustained effects of the UK's energy crisis and wider market issues of supply chain pressure and cost inflation presented significant challenges to the Group's operations. This affected the profitability of the Group's multi-utility contracting business and its meter exchange operations, particularly in the final quarter of the year. Since joining the business, my immediate priority has been to protect and improve margins and refocus the Group on its core utility infrastructure and asset ownership growth strategy. To support me in doing this, the Board and I also appointed a new, highly experienced, executive team to lead the Group. Acting quickly to protect the business, the executive team has identified contracts where performance and profitability were materially affected by adverse market conditions and agreed to mutually terminate them to protect the business by mitigating their impact on the Group and its performance. Delivering growth in core markets In line with the Board's strategy, the new executive team is actively reviewing the Group's activities to ensure it performs optimally, identifying opportunities to improve profitability, and ensuring Fulcrum remains focused on delivering its core strategy and achieving sustainable growth for the benefit of all shareholders. Despite the challenges presented by the current difficult trading conditions, Fulcrum has, I believe, the essential capabilities required to be successful and achieve long-term growth in what are exciting and growing markets. In terms of its core multi-utility contracting and asset ownership growth strategy: The Group is well established and has a diverse multi-utility contracting business. It operates across a variety of sectors, nationally, and is one of only a few businesses that can deliver all sizes and complexity of utility infrastructure, including high voltage electrical infrastructure, designed, and delivered through the Group's Dunamis business. The limited market share that the Group has in each of these markets presents a sizeable opportunity for growth. The Group's network of utility assets, valued in excess of £36 million as at 31 March 2022, continues to generate recurring income and provide attractive and predictable long-term returns. Additional asset ownership presents a significant growth opportunity for the Group and, whilst presenting risks, the current instability in the energy market produces opportunities to acquire additional asset portfolios at attractive valuations. To underpin the execution of our core growth strategy, in December 2021 gross proceeds of £20.05 million were raised by way of conditional placing and gross proceeds of approximately £1.2 million were through an open offer. We also successfully completed the planned tranches of the asset sale to ESP for a total consideration of £6.7 million in the year. Progress on asset growth strategy Further to the successful fundraise, the Group is pleased to confirm that, in line with its asset growth strategy, it acquired an Industrial & Commercial gas meter asset portfolio on 29 July 2022. This acquisition, at a consideration of £0.6 million, follows a due diligence process and provides the Group with additional assets that generate recurring income and provide attractive and predictable returns. The Group also continues to search for, and review, potential additional asset acquisition opportunities and is at varying stages of discussion and due diligence with several prospects. Financial performance and results Total revenue increased year on year by £14.7 million to £61.8 million (2021: £47.1 million) as the business recovered well from the impacts of Covid-19. Infrastructure revenues were 33% higher than the previous year at £57.6 million (2021: £43.4 million). Utility asset ownership revenues were 14% higher than the previous year at £4.2 million (2021: £3.7 million). The Group incurred an operating loss of £13.7 million for the year (2021: £11.2 million). This loss includes exceptional costs of £10.6 million (2021: £8.5 million), depreciation and amortisation of £3.3 million (2021: £3.7 million), a share-based payment charge of £0.6 million (2021: £0.4 million) offset by other net gains of £0.3 million (2021: £1.4 million). Exceptional costs include the income statement impact of the impairment of our utility asset portfolio of £1.9 million (2021: £1.9 million) as a result of an independent, external valuation of those assets at year end, £2.3 million impairment of intangible assets (2021: £4.9 million) and £5.6 million of onerous contracts (2021: £nil) related to losses from the Group's smart meter exchange and management contracts with energy suppliers and the loss for a complex, high voltage infrastructure project. Other net gains of £0.3 million (2021: £1.4 million) relate to the profit on sale of utility assets to ESP and related enhanced payments from ESP as the Group met certain trigger points in respect of new domestic connection wins. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the year increased to £0.5 million from £0.1 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was affected by a dilution of the gross margin, particularly as cost of materials were impacted by significant inflationary effects, and the impact of the turbulent energy sector making trading conditions more challenging in the second half of the year and predominantly in the last quarter of the year. However, mobilisation on larger projects improved as expected as customers regained confidence post Covid-19, resulting in increasing revenues in the year, whilst fixed operational costs continued. Administrative expenses (excluding exceptional items) reduced by 5%, as the business applied greater cost controls on discretionary spending. 1Adjusted EBITDA is operating loss excluding the impact of exceptional items, other net gains, depreciation, amortisation, and equity-settledshare-based payment charges Liquidity and net cash The Group's trading performance for the year has resulted in a cash outflow from operating activities of £7.6 million (2021: £2.4 million). The Group places a high priority on cash generation and the active management of working capital. As at 31 March 2022, the Group had net cash of £11.2 million (2021: £1.5 million net debt). Net cash inflow from investing activities was £1.4 million (2021: £3.8 million outflow), benefiting from £7 million of net receipts (£6.5 million received for planned tranche sales and an enhanced payment milestone of £0.6 million) from the disposal of utility assets (2021: £5 million), partly offset by investment in utility and other assets of £5.6 million (2021: £8 million). Net cash inflow from financing activities of £13.4 million (2021: £5.7 million outflow) was predominantly due to the successful share issue that raised a net £20.6 million, less the net repayment of the Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) totalling £5.7 million, and £1.4 million in lease and interest payments (2021: £1.2 million). Net cash outflow from exceptional items was £1.6 million (2021: £1.2 million). The cash proceeds from further asset sales, along with our prudent financial discipline, will enable Fulcrum to maintain a strong balance sheet and will support the generation of cash in the future. Reserves and net assets Net assets increased by £10.5 million during the year to £45.9 million (2021: £35.4 million), primarily resulting from increasing contract assets to £20.2 million (2021: £15.6 million) and an improved cash balance of £11.2 million (2021: £3.9 million). The Group received a net revaluation gain on the utility asset portfolio of £1.9 million (2021: £3.8 million net impairment). Net assets per share at 31 March 2022 were 11.5p per share (2021: 15.9p). As at 31 March 2022, the issued share capital of the Company was 399,313,458 ordinary shares (2021: 222,117,945) with a nominal value of £339,313 (2021: £222,118). At the end of the year, the Group operated one Save As You Earn (SAYE) scheme. Housing The Group designs, installs and delivers new electricity, gas, water and fibre connections to provide a complete multi-utility service for homebuilders across mainland UK. Fulcrum is a well-established brand in the housing market and works with various UK housebuilders of all sizes, with the Group's expertise and credibility offering added value and reassurance for developers. The Group's multi-utility infrastructure expertise has become increasingly vital to homebuilders of all sizes, as we offer advice and support on how to ensure new utility infrastructure is designed and installed to meet emerging needs, like EV charging, powering energy generating infrastructure such as heat pumps, and meeting regulatory requirements, like the Future Homes Standard. The essential support we provide to homebuilders saw Fulcrum win the "Highly Commended" title in the Subcontractor/Service Provider of the Year category at the Housebuilder Awards 2021.

