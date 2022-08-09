Fulcrum Utility Services : FY22 Results Presentation
2022 REVIEW
A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR THE GROUP AND THE ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR
SUMMARY
Full Year performance affected by challenging and unprecedented market conditions:
Significant impact of the UK's ongoing energy crisis
Wider market issues of supply chain pressure and cost inflation affecting profitability of operations
Third year of losses, impacted by exceptional costs and onerous contracts:
Predominantly from profitability of meter exchange operations and larger infrastructure contracts
Despite challenging market conditions, both revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased:
Revenues increased by 31%
Successful fundraise supports the execution of the Group's asset growth strategy:
First Industrial & Commercial gas meter asset portfolio acquired post year end
New executive team appointed to strengthen leadership and execute the Group's strategy
Utility connections completed in FY22
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited -
Six values that express the spirit of Fulcrum and its people:
1
2022 Full Year Results Presentation
Safe
Partnership
Improvement
Reliability
Integrity
Together
FOCUSING ON OUR CORE GROWTH STRATEGY
A NEW TEAM TO EXECUTE CORE GROWTH STRATEGY
RETURNINGTHEGROUPTOPROFITABILITY
New strong and experienced executive team now in place
Priority is stopping losses, protecting margins and returning the Group to profitability
Initial discovery completed
AFOCUSEDGROWTHSTRATEGY
Medium to long-term growth remains underpinned by strong market drivers and government stimulus
Growth in multi-utility contracting:
Limited market share presents opportunity for sizeable growth
Niche High Voltage capabilities, through Dunamis business, provides important differentiation
Well established, diverse, and national operations underpins opportunity
Asset ownership growth:
Established asset ownership accreditations and capabilities in markets with high barriers to entry
Existing network of utility assets generating recurring income, with new I&C assets added in the year
Identifying additional asset acquisition opportunities
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited -
Six values that express the spirit of Fulcrum and its people:
2
2022 Full Year Results Presentation
Safe
Partnership
Improvement
Reliability
Integrity
Together
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
FY22 Full Year Results Presentation
2022 FINANCIAL HEADLINES
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IMPACTED BY EXCEPTIONAL COSTS AND ONEROUS CONTRACTS. MOVING FORWARD WITH CASH IMPROVEMENTS
12 MONTHS TO
31 MARCH (£M
)
Infrastructure:
Utility assets:
2022 Total
2021 Total
Design & Build
Own & Operate
Revenue
57.6
4.2
61.8
47.1
Gross profit*
8.2
3.5
11.7
11.8
Gross profit* margin %
14%
83%
19%
25%
Administrative expenses*
(9.8)
(1.4)
(11.2)
(11.7)
Adjusted EBITDA**
(1.6)
2.1
0.5
0.1
Other net gains
0.1
0.2
0.3
1.4
Revenue
£61.8m 2021 47.1
Loss before tax***
£14.2m 2021 11.5
Adjusted EBITDA**
£0.5m 2021 0.1
Cash outflow from operating activities
£7.6m 2021 2.4
Share-based payment charge
(0.6)
-
(0.6)
(0.4)
Depreciation & amortisation
(2.6)
(0.7)
(3.3)
(3.7)
Operating loss*
(4.7)
1.6
(3.1)
(2.7)
Exceptional items
(8.7)
(1.9)
(10.6)
(8.5)
Operating loss
(13.4)
(0.3)
(13.7)
(11.2)
* Excludes exceptional items
**Adjusted EBITDA is operating loss excluding the impact of exceptional items, other net gains, depreciation, amortisation and equity-settledshare-based payment charges
***Includes £10.6 million of exceptional items (2021: £8.5 million), including £5.6 million for onerous contracts (2021: £nil)
Net cash
£11.2m
2021 1.5 million net debt
Debt facility headroom
Order book
£10m 2021 4.3
£48m 2021 56.1
Orderbook value
Net Assets
excluding metering's
£45.9m
onerous contracts
2021 35.4
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited -
Six values that express the spirit of Fulcrum and its people:
4
2022 Full Year Results Presentation
Safe
Partnership
Improvement
Reliability
Integrity
Together
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED
Sales 2022
57,4 M
69,5 M
69,5 M
Net income 2022
-3,50 M
-4,24 M
-4,24 M
Net cash 2022
11,5 M
13,9 M
13,9 M
P/E ratio 2022
-3,96x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
20,6 M
24,9 M
24,9 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,16x
EV / Sales 2023
0,17x
Nbr of Employees
343
Free-Float
61,7%
Chart FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.