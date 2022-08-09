Log in
    FCRM   KYG368851047

FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED

(FCRM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
5.150 GBX    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fulcrum Utility Services : FY22 Results Presentation

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
2022 FULL YEAR RESULTS

2022 REVIEW

A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR THE GROUP AND THE ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR

SUMMARY

  • Full Year performance affected by challenging and unprecedented market conditions:
    • Significant impact of the UK's ongoing energy crisis
    • Wider market issues of supply chain pressure and cost inflation affecting profitability of operations
  • Third year of losses, impacted by exceptional costs and onerous contracts:
    • Predominantly from profitability of meter exchange operations and larger infrastructure contracts
  • Despite challenging market conditions, both revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased:
    • Revenues increased by 31%
  • Successful fundraise supports the execution of the Group's asset growth strategy:
    • First Industrial & Commercial gas meter asset portfolio acquired post year end
  • New executive team appointed to strengthen leadership and execute the Group's strategy

Utility connections completed in FY22

FOCUSING ON OUR CORE GROWTH STRATEGY

A NEW TEAM TO EXECUTE CORE GROWTH STRATEGY

RETURNINGTHEGROUPTOPROFITABILITY

  • New strong and experienced executive team now in place
  • Priority is stopping losses, protecting margins and returning the Group to profitability
  • Initial discovery completed

AFOCUSEDGROWTHSTRATEGY

Medium to long-term growth remains underpinned by strong market drivers and government stimulus

  • Growth in multi-utility contracting:
    • Limited market share presents opportunity for sizeable growth
    • Niche High Voltage capabilities, through Dunamis business, provides important differentiation
    • Well established, diverse, and national operations underpins opportunity
  • Asset ownership growth:
    • Established asset ownership accreditations and capabilities in markets with high barriers to entry
    • Existing network of utility assets generating recurring income, with new I&C assets added in the year
    • Identifying additional asset acquisition opportunities

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

FY22 Full Year Results Presentation

2022 FINANCIAL HEADLINES

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IMPACTED BY EXCEPTIONAL COSTS AND ONEROUS CONTRACTS. MOVING FORWARD WITH CASH IMPROVEMENTS

12 MONTHS TO

31 MARCH (£M)

Infrastructure:

Utility assets:

2022 Total

2021 Total

Design & Build

Own & Operate

Revenue

57.6

4.2

61.8

47.1

Gross profit*

8.2

3.5

11.7

11.8

Gross profit* margin %

14%

83%

19%

25%

Administrative expenses*

(9.8)

(1.4)

(11.2)

(11.7)

Adjusted EBITDA**

(1.6)

2.1

0.5

0.1

Other net gains

0.1

0.2

0.3

1.4

Revenue

£61.8m 2021 47.1

Loss before tax***

£14.2m 2021 11.5

Adjusted EBITDA**

£0.5m 2021 0.1

Cash outflow from operating activities

£7.6m 2021 2.4

Share-based payment charge

(0.6)

-

(0.6)

(0.4)

Depreciation & amortisation

(2.6)

(0.7)

(3.3)

(3.7)

Operating loss*

(4.7)

1.6

(3.1)

(2.7)

Exceptional items

(8.7)

(1.9)

(10.6)

(8.5)

Operating loss

(13.4)

(0.3)

(13.7)

(11.2)

* Excludes exceptional items

**Adjusted EBITDA is operating loss excluding the impact of exceptional items, other net gains, depreciation, amortisation and equity-settledshare-based payment charges

***Includes £10.6 million of exceptional items (2021: £8.5 million), including £5.6 million for onerous contracts (2021: £nil)

Net cash

£11.2m

2021 1.5 million net debt

Debt facility headroom

Order book

£10m 2021 4.3

£48m 2021 56.1

Orderbook value

Net Assets

excluding metering's

£45.9m

onerous contracts

2021 35.4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
