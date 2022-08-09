Fulcrum Utility Services : FY22 Results Presentation

Six values that express the spirit of Fulcrum and its people:

**Adjusted EBITDA is operating loss excluding the impact of exceptional items, other net gains, depreciation, amortisation and equity-settledshare-based payment charges

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IMPACTED BY EXCEPTIONAL COSTS AND ONEROUS CONTRACTS. MOVING FORWARD WITH CASH IMPROVEMENTS

Existing network of utility assets generating recurring income, with new I&C assets added in the year

Established asset ownership accreditations and capabilities in markets with high barriers to entry

Medium to long-term growth remains underpinned by strong market drivers and government stimulus

Priority is stopping losses, protecting margins and returning the Group to profitability

New strong and experienced executive team now in place

New executive team appointed to strengthen leadership and execute the Group's strategy

Successful fundraise supports the execution of the Group's asset growth strategy:

Despite challenging market conditions, both revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased:

Predominantly from profitability of meter exchange operations and larger infrastructure contracts

Third year of losses, impacted by exceptional costs and onerous contracts:

Wider market issues of supply chain pressure and cost inflation affecting profitability of operations

A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR THE GROUP AND THE ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR

